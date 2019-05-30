Women behind Marrow, Folk Detroit are teaming up for new Corktown projects

click to enlarge Folk Detroit/Facebook

The women behind two of Detroit's most loved restaurants are teaming up for a new concept at Trumbull and Bagley in Corktown that will be focused on high-quality, local ingredients.The eatery, called Mink, will be a product of Marrow's Ping Ho and Sarah Welch, and Folk/Farmer's Hand's Kiki Louya and Rohani Foulkes, thereports.Mink will take the place of the Farmer's Hand, which will close in its current location at the end of July. The restaurant, which will offer a wide selection of wine, as well as cider and beer, will be headed up by Marrow sous chef Cameron Rolka. Its food menu will feature small plates that highlight the restaurant's best ingredients minimally processed — raw dishes like oysters, and peel-and-eat shrimp and tartare, for example. It could open as soon as September.Ho told thethe restaurant will be "focusing on local food and sustainability in not just the food movement but also hiring practices and employment — they're really aligned with our values."The Farmer's Hand will re-open sometime in 2021 in an expanded space that the group plans to add onto the building.Beyond that, Folk will soon introduce wine and "other alcoholic drinks" that Ho will curate.