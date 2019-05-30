Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Table and Bar

Women behind Marrow, Folk Detroit are teaming up for new Corktown projects

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge FOLK DETROIT/FACEBOOK
  • Folk Detroit/Facebook

The women behind two of Detroit's most loved restaurants are teaming up for a new concept at Trumbull and Bagley in Corktown that will be focused on high-quality, local ingredients.

The eatery, called Mink, will be a product of Marrow's Ping Ho and Sarah Welch, and Folk/Farmer's Hand's Kiki Louya and Rohani Foulkes, the Free Press reports.

Mink will take the place of the Farmer's Hand, which will close in its current location at the end of July. The restaurant, which will offer a wide selection of wine, as well as cider and beer, will be headed up by Marrow sous chef Cameron Rolka. Its food menu will feature small plates that highlight the restaurant's best ingredients minimally processed — raw dishes like oysters, and peel-and-eat shrimp and tartare, for example. It could open as soon as September.



Ho told the Free Press the restaurant will be "focusing on local food and sustainability in not just the food movement but also hiring practices and employment — they're really aligned with our values."

The Farmer's Hand will re-open sometime in 2021 in an expanded space that the group plans to add onto the building.

Beyond that, Folk will soon introduce wine and "other alcoholic drinks" that Ho will curate.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Balkan House brings Döner kebabs, Bosnian cuisine to Hamtramck Read More

  2. Under new ownership, Ferndale’s iconic Como’s embraces its identity (after a fabulous makeover) Read More

  3. Piano karaoke bar Sid Gold's Request Room opens in June in the Siren Hotel Read More

  4. Review: Allenby at Fort Street Galley explores inventive Israeli cuisine Read More

  5. Hamtramck is the NY-style gyro capital of the upper Midwest Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...