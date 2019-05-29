Piano karaoke bar Sid Gold's Request Room opens in June in the Siren Hotel

click to enlarge Sid Gold's NYC location/Facebook

The next addition to downtown Detroit's Siren Hotel will be Sid Gold's Request Room, a New York City-based concept run by Beauty Bar owner Paul Devitt.reports that the 1,700-square-foot space on the hotel’s ground floor will open in early June. When it does, a live band will play a range of tunes for customers to sing along with, and the bar will also likely host burlesque nights.Sid Gold's joins Populace Coffee, Candy Bar, and Albena on the ground floor, while Chef Kate Williams' forthcoming diner Karl’s will likely open later this summer. Paramita Sound, a record store and wine bar, is also in the works.