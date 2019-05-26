Shimmy Shack to host its first 'vegan prom'

click to enlarge Shimmy Shack/Facebook



Shimmy Shack, which bills itself as metro Detroit's only 100-percent vegan and gluten-free food truck, will host its first "vegan prom."

"This is the first of its kind in Michigan!” says Debra Levantrosser, Shimmy Shack's owner. “While there have been vegan dances in Michigan, this is the first totally vegan and gluten-free prom. We're doing this mostly because we know it can be challenging to attend social events if you have an underrepresented diet, but also because we just like to bring people together to whip it up."The prom's theme is "flower power," and the Shimmy Shack family says it is excited to see how people showcase it in their fashion.The night will be full of dancing, with music from a live band, goodie bags, jungle juice, and a buffet. Food choices will include cheezy spinach salad, baked noodle casserole, Indian lentils and rice, and mini cupcakes.The prom will take place on June 22 at Shimmy Shack in Plymouth from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here . Anyone 21+ is welcome, and Levantrosser is encouraging people to come as individuals, couples, and friends.Shimmy Shack is currently seeking companies to donate products to the prom goodie bags.

