Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 26, 2019

Table and Bar

Shimmy Shack to host its first 'vegan prom'

Posted By on Sun, May 26, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge SHIMMY SHACK/FACEBOOK
  • Shimmy Shack/Facebook


Shimmy Shack, which bills itself as metro Detroit's only 100-percent vegan and gluten-free food truck, will host its first "vegan prom."



"This is the first of its kind in Michigan!” says Debra Levantrosser, Shimmy Shack's owner. “While there have been vegan dances in Michigan, this is the first totally vegan and gluten-free prom. We're doing this mostly because we know it can be challenging to attend social events if you have an underrepresented diet, but also because we just like to bring people together to whip it up."

The prom's theme is "flower power," and the Shimmy Shack family says it is excited to see how people showcase it in their fashion.

The night will be full of dancing, with music from a live band, goodie bags, jungle juice, and a buffet. Food choices will include cheezy spinach salad, baked noodle casserole, Indian lentils and rice, and mini cupcakes.

The prom will take place on June 22 at Shimmy Shack in Plymouth from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. Anyone 21+ is welcome, and Levantrosser is encouraging people to come as individuals, couples, and friends.

Shimmy Shack is currently seeking companies to donate products to the prom goodie bags.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak Brewery to temporarily shut down for renovations Read More

  2. Review: Allenby at Fort Street Galley explores inventive Israeli cuisine Read More

  3. Southern food masters They Say open a Harper Woods jazz bar Read More

  4. Altes, a beloved made-in-Detroit dad beer, is back in town Read More

  5. Anthology opens its new coffee shop in Eastern Market Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
More...