Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

News Hits

New Detroit Lions ownership would 'completely support' signing Kaepernick, though it's unlikely

Posted By on Wed, Jun 24, 2020 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge Could Colin Kaepernick join the Lions' den? - JULI HANSEN, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Juli Hansen, Shutterstock
  • Could Colin Kaepernick join the Lions' den?

Nearly four years after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality, and three years after he played his final game, the 32-year-old free-agent has earned outspoken support from the new owner of the Detroit Lions.

Sheila Ford Hamp held a Zoom press conference on Tuesday, hours after she was appointed principal owner of the Detroit Lions, in which she voiced her support for Kaepernick should the Lions' general manager Bob Quinn and head coach, Matt Patricia, choose to sign him for the upcoming season.



“If our coaches and our general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, I would completely support that,” Hamp said.

Hamp, who took over ownership from her 94-year-old mother, Martha Firestone Ford, said the decision to step down was her mother's and had nothing to do with health concerns. The tennis champ and Yale grad said that timing played a huge role in the decision as Hamp will have six weeks to “get some mileage” under her belt before training camp opens.

The press conference also revealed that in addition to her support of Kaepernick, Hamp acknowledges the national conversation surrounding racial injustice has shifted following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others in the Black community who have died at the hands of police. She affirms that the team has grown in support of the movement, as well.

“I think understanding is completely different now. I think most people really understand what the kneeling was all about. I know that the commissioner has said — and I completely agree — that we support our players’ right to peaceful protest,” she said. “We support the First Amendment.”

Earlier this month, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees spoke with Yahoo Finance about the possibility that the NFL will see a spike in player protests in the upcoming season. Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” He immediately apologized for his insensitive comments via an Instagram video.

“We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform,” Brees wrote in a follow-up post. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, then when?”

Vocal support from team ownership, like that from Hamp, is huge for Kaepernick, who was demonized early on by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who quickly and publicly disapproved of the QB's means of protest.

“I support our players when they want to see change in society, and we don’t live in a perfect society,” Goodell told The Associated Press. “On the other hand, we believe very strongly in patriotism in the NFL. I personally believe very strongly in that.”

In 2018, Goodell released a statement in which he announced that “all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the anthem.” Those who did not wish to stand for the anthem would have to stay in the locker room and off the field until the anthem concluded.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since Jan. 1, 2017, despite having led the 49ers to a Super Bowl win in 2013 and throwing for 2,241 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in just 12 games during his final season.

Last year found Kaepernick and fellow teammate Eric Read settling a collusion lawsuit against the league, in which both alleged they had been blacklisted due to the fallout following their decision to protest the national anthem. Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract.

Of course, President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue.


“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in 2016.

It's unlikely that the Detroit Lions would sign Kaepernick, considering current QB Matthew Stafford, whose 2019 season was cut short by a back injury, remains one of the top passers in the league, and the Lions also signed a solid backup in former Bears, Chiefs, Saints, and Eagles quarterback, Chase Daniels, in March.

While some argue that Hamp's leadership could be more of the same, her stance on bringing social justice issues to the forefront could also bring about positive change for the team whose last NFL championship was in 1957 (in the pre-Super Bowl era), and could set an example to the league at large by not treating Kaepernick like a pariah, regardless of if he is signed to the team or not.

Hamp says she won't be kneeling on the field, but won't stand in the way of those who chose to peacefully protest.

“So I think this is really finally, finally thank goodness gotten national attention that this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can,” she said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More Sports »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Sports

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black teen died after screaming 'I can't breathe' while restrained at a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo, lawsuit states Read More

  2. Ypsilanti Mayor resigns after racist comment, is replaced by Black Mayor Pro Tem Read More

  3. Shelby Township trustee posts racist meme, defends Robert E. Lee, criticizes George Floyd Read More

  4. Trump said Detroit murder rate 'is higher than El Salvador, Guatemala, or even Afghanistan' Read More

  5. Bye-bye, trolls: Why we banned comments on Metro Times Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation