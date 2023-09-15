Where to Sell Feet Pics and How: A 2023 Guide to Selling Feet Pics

You heard one of your friends is selling feet pics online and rolling in dough, so, naturally, now you want to know where to sell feet pics so you can get your piece of the pie.

There is a piece of the feet pics pie for you and for everyone, and yes - you can make a lot of money from it.

The best part is, unlike other sites, no one ever needs to find out about your little side hustle.

BUT you need to know where to sell feet pics online and how to go about it.

We’re here to help you out by telling you everything you need to know about selling feet pictures online and to pinpoint the best sites. Where to Sell Feet Pics First Look FeetFinder - Best place to sell feet pics overall

Feet4Cash - Feet pics & content giant

Fun With Feet - There’s a buyer for every seller

FeetRecords - Best place to start

Feetify - Keep 100% of your earnings

Dollar Feet - No-contact transactions

Instafeet - Safest platform 1. FeetFinder - Best Place to Sell Feet Pics Overall

Pros Foot models get 80%

Sell per piece or charge subscriptions

Privacy and discretion guaranteed Cons You have to verify your account FeetFinder just had to top this list as it is the best place to go if you want to start selling foot pictures.

There are 2 major reasons for this - it’s got the highest number of interested buyers, and it lets foot models keep 80% of the revenue.

That’s more than most other feet pics sites.

FeetFinder is the #1 place to sell feet pics because it doesn’t mess around - it’s got strict systems in place to satisfy both the foot models and potential buyers.

First off, if you want to sell feet pics on FeetFinder, you’d have to ID-verify your account.

Read our full FeetFinder review here.

There are strict quality control measures in place to ensure all the foot photos adhere to their standard.

But you also get to protect your identity, watermark your foot photos so no one steals them, and you get insurance that you WILL get paid after releasing images.

Models get paid through Segpay or Paxum, depending on where they’re from.

You can also create a little brand for yourself as foot enthusiasts can subscribe to your channel there, kinda like on YouTube. That way, you can charge for subscriptions AND per-piece content, attract potential buyers through direct communication, and have them keep coming back.

Head to FeetFinder, the #1 place to sell feet pics 2. Feet4Cash - Feet Pics & Content Giant

Pros Low minimum payout of $150

Foot models get 50%

VR foot content for top earnings Cons There’s a bit of a learning curve Next on our list of the best places to sell feet pics online has to be Feet4Cash, the giant conglomerate of all things feet-related.

Feet4Cash really covers all types of foot photography and content, but some buyers complain that it’s too softcore.

This could be a good thing for those who are new to selling feet pics online as they can start easy and grow into it.

There’s so much content you can make here - from visually appealing foot pictures to videos on demand to VR feet videos.

You would need a VR headset for that, but it would be worth it as you can make up to a few hundred dollars just for one session.

Speaking of how much you can make selling feet pictures here, you should know that the site takes 50% of foot models’ earnings.

The good news is that there’s a lot of traffic and different kinds of foot content avenues to explore.

There’s also a low minimum payout of only $150 dollars.

Other sites where you can sell feet pics will usually have a higher minimum payout. Feet4Cash will also let you get paid through Wire Transfer (a rarity) besides the usual Paxum, which is one of the most popular secure payment platforms in the industry.

Go to Feet4Cash to sell your foot pics 3. Fun With Feet - There’s a Buyer for Every Feet Pics Seller

Pros Easy to sell all kinds of foot pics

28 foot fetish categories

Earn up to $100 for 1 photo Cons Subscription-based platform

If we had to choose one word to describe Fun With Feet, it would be OPTIONS. That and WILD. This is why foot lovers love Fun With Feet, but this is also why you, a foot model-to-be, should love it too.

On Fun With Feet, there’s a buyer for every seller.

It’s a pretty wild place with 28 foot fetish categories that cover it all - from softcore foot photos to kinky granny to dirty to cummy and everything in between.

If you think there’s no way someone will want to buy feet photos, this is the place to go because someone on Fun With Feet definitely will.

There’s also room for foot models to grow, and some make $70,000 a year.

You can engage in direct communication with potential buyers, set your own prices, and grow a fanbase.

The downside is that sellers need to subscribe and provide a valid photo ID. Subscriptions go from $2.50 to $3.30 a month.

These measures are in place to protect those purchasing feet pics and make sure they don’t end up with foot images from stock photo sites. But they also help foot models grow and attract more buyers.

Jump to Fun With Feet, where you can sell all kinds of foot photography 4. FeetRecords - Best Starter Site to Sell Feet Pics Online

Pros Great for amateurs

Pre-made photos start at $9

Great bundle deals Cons Not as big as other sites

Watch out - we’ve got a new foot fetish site on the block, and it’s already making waves! It was founded in 2018, but it has already made a name for itself among feet lovers - so much so that it even publishes a magazine.

There are tons of pro foot models with professional photographers taking high-quality photos of their feet for the site.

But there are even more amateurs running a one-woman show.

This is a great chance for all the first-time foot picture sellers as a single pre-made photo starts at $9.

But what really makes FeetRecords and brings all the dough to the newbie sellers are the bundle deals. Folks can order 20 custom pictures or a 5-minute video for $55.

You can just take several photos of your feet from different angles and earn $55 and a returning customer if all goes well.

Since the site is relatively new and growing, you can grow with them as a model and progress to become one of their pro models. You can then get features on their magazine and get boosted, which would bring in significantly more money.

Head to FeetRecords, the best place to start selling feet pictures 5. Feetify - Keep 100% Selling Feet Pictures

Pros Models keep 100%

Cash awards for models

Mimics social media platforms Cons Sellers have to pay for a subscription What foot model doesn’t want to keep 100% of the revenue she makes selling feet pictures online? Well, you can on Feetify!

There’s a catch, though (of course, there is) - you have to subscribe.

BUT it’s all good, as subscriptions are cheap. You can subscribe for $4.99 a month, $14.99 for a year, or $40 for life. Potential buyers are then the ones who pay a 20% commission on the foot images and content they buy.

Feetify works kinda like social media platforms.

It all boils down to direct communication with potential buyers. Feet pic sellers have profiles where they present their sexy feet pics and videos and interact with potential customers around the arrangements.

Since Feetify is a niche platform for feet pictures, it’s easier to amass a following and create a brand for yourself.

It will take work, but it’s doable, and you will reap high rewards for it as you get to keep all the cash, AND you can get paid in various ways, like PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo.

The site also has cash awards for models, which is a niche touch, too.

Go to Feetify, where you keep 100% when you sell feet pictures 6. Dollar Feet - Sell Feet Pics Online With No Contact

Pros No-contact transactions

Guaranteed payment

High-quality feet pics Cons Fixed priced for feet pictures Here’s another option for those just starting out, the shy ones, or the ones who just don’t have the time to make selling feet pictures their day job - Dollar Feet.

The thing with Dollar Feet is that you don’t have to seek out and maintain direct communication with potential customers or build a brand.

Dollar Feet will do all of that for you.

You sell your high-quality feet pics to them, and they will then sell them to those who want to buy feet pics.

That way, you’re guaranteed payment, and you have a sense of job security in an otherwise turbulent field of work.

There is a downside, though - prices for foot pictures and videos are fixed. For example, a short video clip will get you $10.

You can earn more as you attract more interested buyers.

Still, this is the best option if you can’t be bothered with direct communication with customers or building a brand. It’s much less time-consuming and payments are guaranteed, and always on time.

Head to Dollar Feet, a dedicated platform for foot pictures 7. Instafeet - Safest Place to Sell Feet Pics

Pros Safe and secure environment

Earn up to $100 per pic

No subscription fees Cons You have to upload 5 images for free Instafeet is probably the safest place for those who want to sell pictures of their feet online. The site really cultivates a safe space for everyone to explore their fetish and offers a lot of options, but it has their sellers’ backs.

You need a PayPal account to join the site, and you’ll get your earnings every 15th of the month.

The best part? Sellers don’t pay anything to be on Instafeet - no subscription fees, no nothing. But they can earn up to $100 selling single pictures of their feet.

How much you will earn depends on you as sellers set their own prices and how well you can attract potential buyers.

When you register on the site, you will have to provide ID verification as the site is pretty strict on that. They want potential buyers to know they’re not getting content from stock photo websites but real people.

You’ll also need to upload 5 foot pictures for free before you can start creating your portfolio and actually selling feet pics.

The site also lets you create a link for your social media platforms, which goes a long way in helping you grow your fanbase.

Jump to Instafeet, the safest place to sell feet pictures Pros and Cons of Selling Feet Pics Online Now you know where to sell feet pics, but what happens if you’re not sure selling feet pics is right for you? Here’s what happens - we’ve got a list of pros and cons of selling feet pics, and you’re going to use it to outweigh whether or not you should do it.

Pros You can make a lot of money

No one needs to know

You don’t need start-up cash

It can be easy

It can be empowering Cons There are scammers out there

It can be labor-intensive, too

The chargebacks

There’s a learning curve to it

You have no control over your photos Pros of Selling Feet Pics Let’s delve a little deeper into all the good things that can come if you decide to sell feet pics online and explain the bullet points from above. You Can Make a Lot of Money Listen, there are people out there willing to shell out some serious cash for high-quality feet pics. Think no more office jobs and working 8 hours (or more) a day and instead working at home on your own time.

There are models on Feet Finder that make $10,000 a month.

Of course, not everyone gets to that point, and it takes work to get there, but it is possible. At the very least, you can earn some extra money easily. No One Needs to Know Selling pictures of your feet is the best way to go if you want to stay anonymous in the line of adult entertainment and still earn a lot of money.

Most foot models don’t share their face OR their other body parts, and you CAN sell feet pics anonymously.

Some do, and, to some potential buyers, there’s a special lure in knowing how the person looks and having interactions with them. It pays more and it’s a totally optional rarity you can opt for if you don’t care about anonymity.

Otherwise, you can totally stay anonymous.

And even if someone finds out, the social repercussions aren’t the same as with other forms of adult entertainment, which is a massive win for foot models. You Don’t Need Start-up Cash According to SBA (Small Business Administration), it costs about $3,000 to start a small business.

For most of us, that’s a lot of dough for something you’re not even sure will pay off.

But you don’t really need any start-up cash if you decide to sell feet pics online. You can take high-quality images with your phone, and most sites won’t ask you to pay for anything.

Even the ones that do only ask a couple of bucks for a monthly subscription, which is really nothing, all things considered. It Can Be Easy Look, selling pictures of your feet can be as easy as you want it to be. If you don’t want to go all the way, create a brand, and make it your day job - it can be easy.

Some sites will offer you a fixed amount for your feet photos.

You can just snap some good ones, send them the photos, and see the money get transferred to your account. Or you can just take it as it goes and try as hard as you feel like it - it's up to you.

But it can definitely be an easy way to earn some extra cash. It Can Be Empowering Releasing images of your feet and having all these men eating out of your hand and begging you for more can make you feel really special.

It can help you appreciate what you got.

Besides learning to love your feet and body, it can also boost your confidence in other ways. You’ll feel accomplished having carved a little side hustle for yourself, as it takes work to make it in that field, too.

Not to mention how empowering earning all that money can feel. Cons of Selling Feet Pics Okay, let’s now take a look at the bad stuff those who decide to sell feet pics online can face and explain them a little bit more thoroughly. There Are Scammers Out There Not all potential buyers are nice or even buyers, to begin with. There are going to be some beggars out there trying to get your feet pictures for free or WORSE.

They might try to get your personal info, too, so it’s important to use secure payment options.

This is why it’s important to know where to sell feet pics and use reputable sites so you can get protection.

If you’re kinda working on your own, always ask for money upfront. It Can Be Labor-Intensive, Too If you want to devote yourself and actually earn some serious cash selling feet pictures, there’s gonna be a lot of work to do.

It’s kinda like growing your own business or brand on social media platforms.

It takes time, effort, and work. You should be prepared for it so you don’t start investing any of it only to drop out of it because you haven’t made money in a week.

Arm yourself with patience, and it will pay off. The Chargebacks Aghhhh, everyone hates these. Chargebacks happen when a customer doesn't get the value for their money, so they take their money back.

It’s obvious how this can be abused by scammers.

They’re common on Cashapp. There’s always going to be a jerk here and there, but you protect yourself by setting clear guidelines on your profile and choosing platforms that protect you, like Feet Finder. There’s a Learning Curve to It Being a foot model is more than just snapping good feet pics and uploading them to dedicated platforms.

You’ll need to learn all about what clients want, how to market and sell your product, and how to use the sites you choose.

There’s a learning curve to the business, but guess what? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide further down. You Have No Control Over Your Photos When clients buy feet pics from you, they can do whatever they want with them later. The Internet is a vast place, and we know it never forgets.

You can end up seeing your bare feet at some unsuspecting places.

It’s not a big deal for most folks, and feet aren’t really identifying body parts, but it’s still a con worth mentioning. Selling Feet Pics 101: The Ultimate Guide