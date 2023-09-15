Where to Sell Feet Pics and How: A 2023 Guide to Selling Feet Pics

You heard one of your friends is selling feet pics online and rolling in dough, so, naturally, now you want to know where to sell feet pics so you can get your piece of the pie.
There is a piece of the feet pics pie for you and for everyone, and yes - you can make a lot of money from it.
The best part is, unlike other sites, no one ever needs to find out about your little side hustle.
BUT you need to know where to sell feet pics online and how to go about it.
We’re here to help you out by telling you everything you need to know about selling feet pictures online and to pinpoint the best sites.
Where to Sell Feet Pics
First Look
- FeetFinder - Best place to sell feet pics overall
- Feet4Cash - Feet pics & content giant
- Fun With Feet - There’s a buyer for every seller
- FeetRecords - Best place to start
- Feetify - Keep 100% of your earnings
- Dollar Feet - No-contact transactions
- Instafeet - Safest platform
1. FeetFinder - Best Place to Sell Feet Pics Overall
Pros
- Foot models get 80%
- Sell per piece or charge subscriptions
- Privacy and discretion guaranteed
Cons
- You have to verify your account
FeetFinder just had to top this list as it is the best place to go if you want to start selling foot pictures.
There are 2 major reasons for this - it’s got the highest number of interested buyers, and it lets foot models keep 80% of the revenue.
That’s more than most other feet pics sites.
FeetFinder is the #1 place to sell feet pics because it doesn’t mess around - it’s got strict systems in place to satisfy both the foot models and potential buyers.
First off, if you want to sell feet pics on FeetFinder, you’d have to ID-verify your account.
Read our full FeetFinder review here.
There are strict quality control measures in place to ensure all the foot photos adhere to their standard.
But you also get to protect your identity, watermark your foot photos so no one steals them, and you get insurance that you WILL get paid after releasing images.
Models get paid through Segpay or Paxum, depending on where they’re from.
You can also create a little brand for yourself as foot enthusiasts can subscribe to your channel there, kinda like on YouTube. That way, you can charge for subscriptions AND per-piece content, attract potential buyers through direct communication, and have them keep coming back.
Head to FeetFinder, the #1 place to sell feet pics
2. Feet4Cash - Feet Pics & Content Giant
Pros
- Low minimum payout of $150
- Foot models get 50%
- VR foot content for top earnings
Cons
- There’s a bit of a learning curve
Next on our list of the best places to sell feet pics online has to be Feet4Cash, the giant conglomerate of all things feet-related.
Feet4Cash really covers all types of foot photography and content, but some buyers complain that it’s too softcore.
This could be a good thing for those who are new to selling feet pics online as they can start easy and grow into it.
There’s so much content you can make here - from visually appealing foot pictures to videos on demand to VR feet videos.
You would need a VR headset for that, but it would be worth it as you can make up to a few hundred dollars just for one session.
Speaking of how much you can make selling feet pictures here, you should know that the site takes 50% of foot models’ earnings.
The good news is that there’s a lot of traffic and different kinds of foot content avenues to explore.
There’s also a low minimum payout of only $150 dollars.
Other sites where you can sell feet pics will usually have a higher minimum payout. Feet4Cash will also let you get paid through Wire Transfer (a rarity) besides the usual Paxum, which is one of the most popular secure payment platforms in the industry.
Go to Feet4Cash to sell your foot pics
3. Fun With Feet - There’s a Buyer for Every Feet Pics Seller
Pros
- Easy to sell all kinds of foot pics
- 28 foot fetish categories
- Earn up to $100 for 1 photo
Cons
- Subscription-based platform
If we had to choose one word to describe Fun With Feet, it would be OPTIONS. That and WILD. This is why foot lovers love Fun With Feet, but this is also why you, a foot model-to-be, should love it too.
On Fun With Feet, there’s a buyer for every seller.
It’s a pretty wild place with 28 foot fetish categories that cover it all - from softcore foot photos to kinky granny to dirty to cummy and everything in between.
If you think there’s no way someone will want to buy feet photos, this is the place to go because someone on Fun With Feet definitely will.
There’s also room for foot models to grow, and some make $70,000 a year.
You can engage in direct communication with potential buyers, set your own prices, and grow a fanbase.
The downside is that sellers need to subscribe and provide a valid photo ID. Subscriptions go from $2.50 to $3.30 a month.
These measures are in place to protect those purchasing feet pics and make sure they don’t end up with foot images from stock photo sites. But they also help foot models grow and attract more buyers.
Jump to Fun With Feet, where you can sell all kinds of foot photography
4. FeetRecords - Best Starter Site to Sell Feet Pics Online
Pros
- Great for amateurs
- Pre-made photos start at $9
- Great bundle deals
Cons
- Not as big as other sites
Watch out - we’ve got a new foot fetish site on the block, and it’s already making waves! It was founded in 2018, but it has already made a name for itself among feet lovers - so much so that it even publishes a magazine.
There are tons of pro foot models with professional photographers taking high-quality photos of their feet for the site.
But there are even more amateurs running a one-woman show.
This is a great chance for all the first-time foot picture sellers as a single pre-made photo starts at $9.
But what really makes FeetRecords and brings all the dough to the newbie sellers are the bundle deals. Folks can order 20 custom pictures or a 5-minute video for $55.
You can just take several photos of your feet from different angles and earn $55 and a returning customer if all goes well.
Since the site is relatively new and growing, you can grow with them as a model and progress to become one of their pro models. You can then get features on their magazine and get boosted, which would bring in significantly more money.
Head to FeetRecords, the best place to start selling feet pictures
5. Feetify - Keep 100% Selling Feet Pictures
Pros
- Models keep 100%
- Cash awards for models
- Mimics social media platforms
Cons
- Sellers have to pay for a subscription
What foot model doesn’t want to keep 100% of the revenue she makes selling feet pictures online? Well, you can on Feetify!
There’s a catch, though (of course, there is) - you have to subscribe.
BUT it’s all good, as subscriptions are cheap. You can subscribe for $4.99 a month, $14.99 for a year, or $40 for life. Potential buyers are then the ones who pay a 20% commission on the foot images and content they buy.
Feetify works kinda like social media platforms.
It all boils down to direct communication with potential buyers. Feet pic sellers have profiles where they present their sexy feet pics and videos and interact with potential customers around the arrangements.
Since Feetify is a niche platform for feet pictures, it’s easier to amass a following and create a brand for yourself.
It will take work, but it’s doable, and you will reap high rewards for it as you get to keep all the cash, AND you can get paid in various ways, like PayPal, CashApp, or Venmo.
The site also has cash awards for models, which is a niche touch, too.
Go to Feetify, where you keep 100% when you sell feet pictures
6. Dollar Feet - Sell Feet Pics Online With No Contact
Pros
- No-contact transactions
- Guaranteed payment
- High-quality feet pics
Cons
- Fixed priced for feet pictures
Here’s another option for those just starting out, the shy ones, or the ones who just don’t have the time to make selling feet pictures their day job - Dollar Feet.
The thing with Dollar Feet is that you don’t have to seek out and maintain direct communication with potential customers or build a brand.
Dollar Feet will do all of that for you.
You sell your high-quality feet pics to them, and they will then sell them to those who want to buy feet pics.
That way, you’re guaranteed payment, and you have a sense of job security in an otherwise turbulent field of work.
There is a downside, though - prices for foot pictures and videos are fixed. For example, a short video clip will get you $10.
You can earn more as you attract more interested buyers.
Still, this is the best option if you can’t be bothered with direct communication with customers or building a brand. It’s much less time-consuming and payments are guaranteed, and always on time.
Head to Dollar Feet, a dedicated platform for foot pictures
7. Instafeet - Safest Place to Sell Feet Pics
Pros
- Safe and secure environment
- Earn up to $100 per pic
- No subscription fees
Cons
- You have to upload 5 images for free
Instafeet is probably the safest place for those who want to sell pictures of their feet online. The site really cultivates a safe space for everyone to explore their fetish and offers a lot of options, but it has their sellers’ backs.
You need a PayPal account to join the site, and you’ll get your earnings every 15th of the month.
The best part? Sellers don’t pay anything to be on Instafeet - no subscription fees, no nothing. But they can earn up to $100 selling single pictures of their feet.
How much you will earn depends on you as sellers set their own prices and how well you can attract potential buyers.
When you register on the site, you will have to provide ID verification as the site is pretty strict on that. They want potential buyers to know they’re not getting content from stock photo websites but real people.
You’ll also need to upload 5 foot pictures for free before you can start creating your portfolio and actually selling feet pics.
The site also lets you create a link for your social media platforms, which goes a long way in helping you grow your fanbase.
Jump to Instafeet, the safest place to sell feet pictures
Pros and Cons of Selling Feet Pics Online
Now you know where to sell feet pics, but what happens if you’re not sure selling feet pics is right for you? Here’s what happens - we’ve got a list of pros and cons of selling feet pics, and you’re going to use it to outweigh whether or not you should do it.
Pros
- You can make a lot of money
- No one needs to know
- You don’t need start-up cash
- It can be easy
- It can be empowering
Cons
- There are scammers out there
- It can be labor-intensive, too
- The chargebacks
- There’s a learning curve to it
- You have no control over your photos
Pros of Selling Feet Pics
Let’s delve a little deeper into all the good things that can come if you decide to sell feet pics online and explain the bullet points from above.
You Can Make a Lot of Money
Listen, there are people out there willing to shell out some serious cash for high-quality feet pics. Think no more office jobs and working 8 hours (or more) a day and instead working at home on your own time.
There are models on Feet Finder that make $10,000 a month.
Of course, not everyone gets to that point, and it takes work to get there, but it is possible. At the very least, you can earn some extra money easily.
No One Needs to Know
Selling pictures of your feet is the best way to go if you want to stay anonymous in the line of adult entertainment and still earn a lot of money.
Most foot models don’t share their face OR their other body parts, and you CAN sell feet pics anonymously.
Some do, and, to some potential buyers, there’s a special lure in knowing how the person looks and having interactions with them. It pays more and it’s a totally optional rarity you can opt for if you don’t care about anonymity.
Otherwise, you can totally stay anonymous.
And even if someone finds out, the social repercussions aren’t the same as with other forms of adult entertainment, which is a massive win for foot models.
You Don’t Need Start-up Cash
According to SBA (Small Business Administration), it costs about $3,000 to start a small business.
For most of us, that’s a lot of dough for something you’re not even sure will pay off.
But you don’t really need any start-up cash if you decide to sell feet pics online. You can take high-quality images with your phone, and most sites won’t ask you to pay for anything.
Even the ones that do only ask a couple of bucks for a monthly subscription, which is really nothing, all things considered.
It Can Be Easy
Look, selling pictures of your feet can be as easy as you want it to be. If you don’t want to go all the way, create a brand, and make it your day job - it can be easy.
Some sites will offer you a fixed amount for your feet photos.
You can just snap some good ones, send them the photos, and see the money get transferred to your account. Or you can just take it as it goes and try as hard as you feel like it - it's up to you.
But it can definitely be an easy way to earn some extra cash.
It Can Be Empowering
Releasing images of your feet and having all these men eating out of your hand and begging you for more can make you feel really special.
It can help you appreciate what you got.
Besides learning to love your feet and body, it can also boost your confidence in other ways. You’ll feel accomplished having carved a little side hustle for yourself, as it takes work to make it in that field, too.
Not to mention how empowering earning all that money can feel.
Cons of Selling Feet Pics
Okay, let’s now take a look at the bad stuff those who decide to sell feet pics online can face and explain them a little bit more thoroughly.
There Are Scammers Out There
Not all potential buyers are nice or even buyers, to begin with. There are going to be some beggars out there trying to get your feet pictures for free or WORSE.
They might try to get your personal info, too, so it’s important to use secure payment options.
This is why it’s important to know where to sell feet pics and use reputable sites so you can get protection.
If you’re kinda working on your own, always ask for money upfront.
It Can Be Labor-Intensive, Too
If you want to devote yourself and actually earn some serious cash selling feet pictures, there’s gonna be a lot of work to do.
It’s kinda like growing your own business or brand on social media platforms.
It takes time, effort, and work. You should be prepared for it so you don’t start investing any of it only to drop out of it because you haven’t made money in a week.
Arm yourself with patience, and it will pay off.
The Chargebacks
Aghhhh, everyone hates these. Chargebacks happen when a customer doesn't get the value for their money, so they take their money back.
It’s obvious how this can be abused by scammers.
They’re common on Cashapp. There’s always going to be a jerk here and there, but you protect yourself by setting clear guidelines on your profile and choosing platforms that protect you, like Feet Finder.
There’s a Learning Curve to It
Being a foot model is more than just snapping good feet pics and uploading them to dedicated platforms.
You’ll need to learn all about what clients want, how to market and sell your product, and how to use the sites you choose.
There’s a learning curve to the business, but guess what? We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide further down.
You Have No Control Over Your Photos
When clients buy feet pics from you, they can do whatever they want with them later. The Internet is a vast place, and we know it never forgets.
You can end up seeing your bare feet at some unsuspecting places.
It’s not a big deal for most folks, and feet aren’t really identifying body parts, but it’s still a con worth mentioning.
Selling Feet Pics 101: The Ultimate Guide
Remember we said we were gonna help you figure out not just where to sell feet pics but how to go about the whole process?
Well, here comes the ultimate guide on selling feet pics.
We’ll cover the entire process of setting up your foot photography business and tell you what you need to get and learn to ace the game. Here are the guidelines:
- Figure out what you want
- Choose where to sell feet pics
- Learn the foot poses
- Get the right equipment
- Practice proper foot care
- Gotta learn some marketing tricks
- And some sales tricks
- Choose secure payment methods
- Protect yourself
1. Figure Out What You Want
First things first - you’ve gotta figure out what you want out of your little foot photography hobby. Do you want it to be just that, a hobby and side hustle?
Or do you want to treat it like a real job and earn serious money?
Your whole approach to how you sell feet pictures online will depend on it. If you really want to make serious money and quit your day job, you’ll have to work for it and invest more in it.
2. Choose Where to Sell Feet Pics
Obviously, you’ll need to know where to sell feet pics and choose a reliable platform. Look for sites with:
- Lots of traffic
- Secure payment methods
- Protection for foot models
FeetFinder, Feet4Cash, and Fun With Feet are some of the best places to sell feet pics, and you can’t go wrong, whichever you choose.
3. Learn the Foot Poses
All potential buyers want high-quality pictures, but high quality doesn’t mean the same to everyone. So, you would have to learn the ropes of what kind of foot enthusiasts there are and what they want.
Some want visually appealing pics of pedicured feet, while others prefer their foot pics raw or dirty.
There’s something to be said about the poses the clients want to see your feet in. Here are the most popular poses:
- The tops of the feet - This is one of the most common poses and the easiest to snap. Pay special attention to your pedicure in these shots, as that’s a particular lure of these kinds of foot pictures.
- Toes spread - Spreading and wiggling your toes is another thing that gets foot enthusiasts going. You can take these shots (and videos) from the top or bottom - both are popular.
- Ankle shots - When it comes to the ankle shots, the point is to focus on the arc, kinda like that famous Barbie shot. Some foot jewelry would also be a nice touch.
- Foot soles - Feet lovers also love good shots of foot soles. There are all kinds of ways you can go with these, like on glass, in pantyhose, and so much more. Be creative and take their input.
- Heels - Bare feet aren't ALL the rage among foot fetishists, and there's something to be said about feet in heels. Sexy heels in red or other bright colors are always a hit, so snap some of those for your portfolio, too.
4. Get the Right Equipment
You don’t need the latest high-tech camera to sell feet pics effectively. Most foot models start (and should start) with their phones.
If you have an iPhone, you’re all good.
Learn how to work the camera settings to your favor and get a ring light for high-quality feet images.
Later on, if selling feet pics becomes your ‘real job,’ you can get a decent camera and better lighting.
5. Practice Proper Foot Care
Since your feet will be your money makers, you’ve gotta take care of them so you can make high-quality pics and succeed in the niche market.
Get pedicures in a spa, or do it yourself if you can’t afford it in the beginning.
You gotta spend money to earn money! As an added bonus, your feet will always look nice and fresh.
6. Gotta Learn Some Marketing Tricks
Selling feet pics is kinda like growing a social media page, either as an influencer or a small business - you have to attract potential buyers.
Of course, it’s easier if you join FeetFinder or other platforms that already have tons of interested buyers, but you’ll still need tons of marketing work.
You’ll need to find a way to stand out among the crowd.
That means cultivating your profile but also interacting with both potential buyers and other foot models for promos.
You should also use the avenues you’ve already got (if you’re willing to), like your existing social media sites.
If you'd rather not do that, promote yourself on other foot fetish sites and spaces. Be shameless about it because the people want what you're selling - you just need to put the word out.
7. And Some Sales Tricks
You know who are best buddies in the business world? Sales and marketing - even though the teams wouldn’t always agree.
To sell pictures, you need to have the customers there, but you also need good sales strategies to bring the potential buyers.
So, offer promo deals.
Give discounts for your foot pictures on a dedicated day of the week, offer cheaper bundle deals (that will still earn you even more money), and, yes, some freebies, too.
If you’re on platforms that run on subscriptions, offer free subscriptions until you amass a following.
Come up with sales strategies off the bat and keep innovating along the way to attract potential buyers and keep them.
8. Choose Secure Payment Methods
Before you even start selling feet pics and thinking of a business strategy and whatnot, you should figure out a secure payment method.
You don’t want to reveal your bank information or other personal info.
It would also be nice to avoid platforms with chargeback options if possible. But the most important thing is to either choose platforms that already have reliable payment options or to come up with ones.
If you have customers who buy feet pics directly from you, then it’s up to you to come up with reliable yet convenient options.
We recommend PayPal or Venmo, as everyone’s got at least one of these, and they’re pretty secure.
9. Protect Yourself
Selling feet pics can be a lucrative hustle or even a job, but it can also take a toll on you. It’s better than any other adult entertainment form, but it’s still not without flaws.
There are idiots there who will try to scam you or be downright abusive with their comments.
When you already have systems in place to protect your money, you should develop ways of dealing with jerks.
Try not to let them get you down, and don’t take it personally.
If you feel like you’re reaching burnout, either from working too hard or from the folks on these sites, take a break.
The Don’Ts When You Sell Feet Pics
Since we told you where to sell feet pics and how to go about selling feet pics, we thought we’d also tell you what NOT to do when selling feet pics.
So, here are the don’ts of selling feet pics:
- Don’t enable your camera or location settings
- Don’t send original feet pics before the buyer pays
- Don’t give your credit card info
- Don’t show your face
- Don’t talk to buyers who ask for more
- Don’t post original feet pics on your feed
- Don’t use your personal email address
Don’t Enable Your Camera or Location Settings
Some sites will ask for your camera or location settings - don’t enable it. Usually, sites are pretty reliable, but you never know.
Don’t share your location with any buyers in any way.
Avoid giving any type of personal information to the buyers - you would be surprised what little info can lead them straight your way.
Don’t Send Original Feet Pics Before the Buyer Pays
If you do, you’re setting yourself up. Most buyers already know the drill - they order what they want, pay, and get it.
Some sites even have the option of sending blurred photos as a preview.
But don’t send original feet pics to the buyers for any kind of ‘confirmation’ or anything - this is how scammers operate.
Don’t Give Your Credit Card Info
If you want to sell feet pics, you should look into secure payment options that won’t reveal your identity and other personal information.
Most sites will have their own already.
But if you’re contacting buyers yourself, choose reliable payment options like Venmo or PayPal instead of your personal credit card.
Don’t Show Your Face
If you want to stay anonymous, you have to be aware of angles and backgrounds. Things like windows and mirrors are a no-no.
Be careful not to reveal your face or any other identifying information.
Don’t Talk to Buyers Who Ask For More
People who buy feet pics already know they’re going to see only the feet on the pictures. That’s how it goes on most foot fetish sites.
If someone is bugging you to see ‘more,’ don’t even waste time on it - nip that shit right in the bud.
Don’t Post Original Feet Pics on Your Feed
Original feet pics only go to the buyers and only AFTER they've made the payment. Don't give away the goodies for free!
If you need some pics for your feed, use watermarked or blurred feet pics instead.
Don’t Use Your Personal Email Address
Don’t use your personal email address when signing up for these feet pics sites or when communicating with buyers.
You don’t want them to know your real name and date of birth, but you also don’t want your inbox clogged up.
Where to Sell Feet Pics FAQs
Before we wish you the best of luck selling feet pics, we’re also going to answer some of the most common questions about the topic.
Where Can I Sell Pictures of My Feet for Money?
You can sell pictures of your feet on niche feet pics sites, like:
How Much Money Can I Make Selling Pictures of My Feet?
How much money you can make selling pictures of your feet depends on how devoted you are. Some women make $10,000 a month selling their feet pics on FeetFinder. Usually, feet pics go anywhere from $10 to $100 apiece.
Are Selling Feet Pics Illegal?
Selling feet pics isn’t illegal. It’s a legal and legitimate way to earn extra money or even turn it into a day job and career.
Is Selling Feet Pics Safe?
Selling feet pics is safe if you do it via reputable feet pics sites, like Feet Finder, Feet4Cash, and Fun With Feet. These have systems in place to protect your data and ensure you get paid for your feet pics.
Is FeetFinder Worth It?
FeetFinder is absolutely worth it, as it has huge traffic and offers a safe platform for sellers to sell their feet pics. Women who are really devoted make around $10,000 on FeetFinder, and the site has a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, with over 6,000 reviews.
Good Luck Selling Feet Pics!
There you have it - we’ve covered the basics of everything you need to know about selling feet pics. If you decide to go ahead with it, now you know where to sell feet pics.
FeetFinder is the best place due to its high traffic and seamless systems in place to protect both sellers and buyers.
Feet4Cash and FunWithFeet are the next best options.
Each of these will be a good place to start, and you can also use more of them to cast a wider net.
Just know that you CAN earn a lot of money selling feet pics, but you’ll also have to work hard for it and have patience.
If you do and you follow our tips, all the hard work WILL pay off.