Pros Pristine reputation

“30 days of trust” guarantee

15% off on the first purchase

Free kratom samples for new users

Fully organic premium kratom products Cons A modest selection of Kratom extracts Brand Overview Super Speciosa is an AKA GMP-qualified kratom vendor that has been operating since 2016. Its products are the first on Forbes's "Best Kratom Products" list. The brand's top-sellers have more than 500 positive reviews each, while the company boasts upwards of 5,000 5-star reviews. Popular Strains This kratom vendor retails kratom gummies, capsules, powders, Kratom tablets, tea bags, extracts, and liquids. Super Speciosa's powder is exceptionally popular among both first-time users and more experienced kratom enjoyers. Some of its most popular strains include: Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Signature Reserve Kratom Powder

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules Fully Organic Kratom Products Creating potent kratom powder, capsules, and extracts with 100% purity without using any external ingredients is what makes Super Speciosa one of the best kratom vendors in the current market.

All of the brand's products are completely organic and endorsed by the leading authority in the kratom industry, the American Kratom Association. Exemplary Range of Kratom Products Most kratom sellers offer powders, leaves, and capsules. Super Speciosa also offers delicious kratom edibles, tablets, tea bags, and extracts. The company wanted to ensure that kratom users could enjoy it in any shape or form. Summary Super Speciosa offers a broad range of top-tier kratom, strives to help its customers make educated decisions with detailed guides, and even offers free goodies and exclusive discounts to new buyers.

Moreover, its high-quality kratom products are surprisingly affordable. By covering everything a kratom fan may be looking for (such as quality, product range, price, and support), Super Speciosa has more than earned its title of the “best overall” kratom vendor.

Pros Free & same-day shipping

Affordable kratom powders

Great variety of strains

Free samples are available on most orders

30-Day Money-back guarantee Cons Doesn't offer kratom edibles Brand Overview Kratom Country is one of the vendors where you can buy kratom. It was established in 2010 by friends who wished to make high-quality kratom accessible to everyone. Besides offering quality capsules and powders on sale, special variety packs, and exclusive deals,

Kratom Country also has one of the best-structured reward systems in place, giving back to its loyal customers. Popular Strains This vendor sells many kratom strains and blends. From Maeng Da and Bali to Malay, Borneo, and more, Kratom Country has something for every taste and occasion. Its customers have expressed that they've loved these strains the most: Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Red Bali Kratom Powder

White Vein Kratom Powder

Kratom Capsules Variety Pack Daily Deals Having a remarkably varied catalog, Kratom Country strives to ensure its customers can sample all of its products without breaking the bank. It offers deals ranging from 10-20% on different products every day. Enhanced Kratom Powders Besides standard kratom strains, Kratom Country also offers enhanced kratom powder and capsules for people who are looking for more potent products. Summary For kratom enjoyers on a tight budget, Kratom Country offers an affordable way to sample their best-selling strains with mix packs. Its deals offer up to 20% discounts on select products, but its loyalty program is its main draw.

Free shipping, free kratom, weekly deals, monthly specials, and many other perks await returning buyers.

Pros 2.5x more potent than other brands

Free shipping on orders $49+

Faster absorption results in faster relief

Subscribe and save up to 30%

Easy cancellation and 30-days refund policy

Cons Relatively expensive than the industry average Brand Overview Cryo Kratom is a relatively new brand that specializes in providing high-quality kratom products to kratom enthusiasts. The brand is committed to quality and purity.

Its kratom products undergo a specialized cryogenic extraction process that preserves the natural alkaloids. Popular Products One of the most popular products from Cryo Kratom is the Gold Extract, which is a potent and invigorating strain of kratom. The Gold Extract boasts a flavor profile that sets a new standard for palatability, unlike the bitterness associated with other kratom products.

It also has a high concentration of mitragynine, one of the main alkaloids in kratom that produces euphoria and pain relief. One milliliter of Gold Extract contains 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine, which is 2.5 times more than other brands. This means that you can enjoy the benefits of kratom without worrying about overdosing or experiencing adverse effects. 2.5x More Potent Than Other Brands One of the reasons why Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is so potent is because it has 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine per one milliliter, which is 2.5 times more than other brands. This means that you can get more effects from less amount of product, making it more convenient and cost-effective.

For example, if you want to take 10 milligrams of mitragynine for pain relief or mood enhancement, you only need half a milliliter of Gold Extract instead of two or three milliliters from other brands. Highly Convenient to Take Another reason why Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is highly convenient to take is that it has an exceptional taste and texture that make it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

Unlike other kratom products that may have a bitter or unpleasant aftertaste, Gold Extract has a smooth flavor that can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with your favorite beverage or food.

You can add it to your non-alcoholic cocktail for relaxation, your favorite juice for calm nerves before an exam or interview, or your morning coffee for energy. You can also adjust your serving size according to your personal preferences and needs. Summary If you are looking for a high-quality kratom product that delivers pure and natural alkaloids without any additives or preservatives, you should try Cryo Kratom Gold Extract today.

Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is a potent kratom extract that offers an authentic and enjoyable experience. It has 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine per one milliliter, which makes it 2.5 times more potent than other brands.

Pros Same-day shipping

Plenty of rewards through the VIP program

Detailed kratom guides and educational resources

Unbeatable prices on kratom sample packs Cons Offers only a handful of kratom shots and liquids Brand Overview Kingdom Kratom is a premier American kratom vendor based in San Antonio, Texas. High-quality lab-tested kratom products, massive discounts, and exceptional bundles are some of the many reasons why it's among the most trusted kratom vendors in the U.S. Popular Kratom Strains Kratom Kingdom retails kratom powder, capsules, edibles, extracts, and botanical products. Sample packs sold by this brand come in varying sizes, from small 25g bags to 1kg packages.

They allow Kratom Kingdom’s customers to test kratom variety strains at significantly reduced prices. Kratom Kingdom’s top-selling products include: Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Custom Kilo Kratom Powder Sample Pack

Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Kratom Capsules Large Sample Pack

Kratom Extract Gummies Offers Alkaloid-rich Fermented Kratom Products "Bentuangie" or fermented kratom refers to the highest-quality kratom products that are made from plants that have naturally decomposed. Similar to other dry fermented plants, fermented kratom boasts improved bioavailability and significantly higher nutrient and alkaloid content. Generous Store-Wide Discounts This brand is hosting a massive sale that offers 25% discounts on all products until the end of September. Customers can claim these discounts by using the promo code "FALL". Summary Kratom Kingdom is a powder specialist that sources quality kratom from experienced Indonesian cultivators.

To ensure anyone can test the efficiency, potency, and aroma of its most popular products, this company offers highly affordable sample packs and a satisfaction guarantee.

Pros 20% discounts on newsletter subscription

Same-day fast shipping available

Premium kratom obtained from Borneo growers

GMP-compliant facilities and practices

Pure and remarkably reliable kratom products Cons Slightly pricier than average

Only accepts credit cards Brand Overview Happy Go Leafy surfaced on the American kratom market in 2010. It primarily specializes in retailing organic kratom powder and capsules, whose popularity earned the brand prime spots in LA Weekly's "Best Kratom Brand" list in 2022.

Numerous other publications were made about HGL's kratom by high-profile press houses, including The Dallas Morning News, Los Angeles Magazine, and Seattle Met. Popular Strains Happy Go Leafy rose to prominence by offering a variety of kratom strains. From Maeng da and Borneo to Bali, Malay, Sumatra, and the fan-favorites Thai and Trainwreck Kratom, Happy Go Leafy offers them as powders, gummies, shots, and capsules. According to numerous reviews by satisfied users, the trendiest HGL kratom products are: Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Green Sumatra Kratom Capsules

Kratom Extract Shots 150mg

Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Trainwreck Kratom Capsules Full Spectrum Alkaloids in All Kratom Capsules Happy Go Leafy products are meticulously third-party lab tested, and only batches that contain nine or more alkaloids make the final cut. According to more experienced kratom users, HGL products may be a bit pricier, but they are more effective than competing alternatives. Partnerships With Professional Borneo Kratom Growers SEA kratom growers are privy to cultivating techniques that have been passed down from one generation to another for centuries. Knowing that Indonesian farmers have an abundance of experience, Happy Go Leafy sources its kratom directly from cultivators from Borneo. Summary Kratom capsules are becoming more popular consuming kratom powder because they are easier to consume and digest. As a GMP-qualified vendor that uses exclusively organic, unadulterated ingredients, Happy Go Leafy is among the best online shops for fans of natural capsules.

Pros 15% off on the first purchase

Lab-tested for purity and quality

Offers gigantic split-kilo mix bundles

Beautiful, discrete packaging

Reward points earned for each purchase Cons Some users report that Borneo kratom is subpar

Only sells capsules and powders Brand Overview Golden Monk is a relatively young kratom company that has been recognized by AKA for its high-quality products. This is a huge accomplishment for a new brand that exclusively sells powders and capsules, which speaks volumes about the potency, effects, and aroma of its products. Popular Strains Golden Monk sells red, green, and white veins in capsules and powders. Its most popular offering is the mix-and-match split kilo; buyers can include any combination of strains offered by this company, although it is only available in powdered form. Split Kilo Mix & Match

Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom

Kratom Capsules

Maeng Da Kratom

White Vein Borneo Kratom Consistent Quality According to many verified reviews on both the company's website and forums, Golden Monk is among the handful of Kratom suppliers that are yet to make a bad batch - their rigorous lab-testing efforts show in each kratom product they sell.

Cheaper, more potent, and incomparably more flexible than average, these value bundles are perfect for people who want to always have a stock of kratom at home and for kratom enjoyers who love sharing.

Pros Free shipping on orders over $50

10% off on subscription purchases

Premium proprietary kratom blends

Superb online reputation

GMP-compliant vendor

Multiple rewards programs (loyalty, VIP, referrals) Cons Pricey products Brand Overview MIT45 is a Wyoming-based kratom brand. This brand has served American communities for over a decade. It is widely recognized for having a highly versatile catalog of kratom powders, capsules, liquids, extracts, edibles, and raw kratom leaves.

Its liquid kratom products are based on unique formulas that grant them exquisite properties and boosted efficiency. Popular Strains Boost Bites, Gold Kratom liquids, proprietary capsules, and various powders form the core of Mit45's catalog. Some of its most popular products include: Mit45 Boost

Mit45 Super K

Mit45 Super K Extra Strong

Mit45 Green Vein Powder

Mit45 Black Label Capsules Ultra-potent Products Mit45’s experts are committed to improving high-quality Kratom products, while most brands simply retail it in various forms. By tweaking the formula of its liquids with an array of organic elements, Mit45 has given kratom additional beneficial properties while retaining its core advantages. cGMP-certified Vendor Kratom sellers that bear the cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) seal of approval go above and beyond to keep it. Mit45 is a rare example of an online kratom vendor that uses external components in its right kratom blends to receive such certifications. Summary Mit45’s Kratom liquids are virtually unmatched in terms of strength, especially the Super K Extra Strong and UltraMIT. According to the brand, these special blends mesh highly concentrated kratom extracts with natural ingredients like vegetable-based glycerin or plant-based caffeine to deliver unique performance-enhancing effects, such as boosted focus, uplifted energy, and elevated mood.

Pros 20% off on the first order

Overwhelmingly positive reviews

Fully organic kratom products

Sells premium botanical balms, edibles, capsules, and powders in addition to kratom products

AKA cGMP-qualified kratom manufacturer Cons Some users have reported they had trouble with extra shipping fees Brand Overview As a company that was formed in 2016, Kats Botanicals is a relatively fresh brand. Even so, it quickly became a big name in the industry through impeccable customer support, fully organic kratom products, a highly varied catalog, and some of the best proprietary blends in the contemporary market. Popular Strains White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

White Elephant Kratom Powder

Digital Buddha Kratom Capsules

Above The Waves Kratom Powder

The Wedge Kratom Powder Admirable Brand Reputation Any brand that receives several thousand 5-star reviews is doing something right. Kats Botanicals boasts upward of 23,900 certified positive reviews and managed to build a customer base of over 65,000 customers in merely 7 years. Superb Variety of Kratom Products Kats Botanicals offers virtually all mainstream forms of kratom products, including kratom gummies, extracts, powders, capsules, shots, chewables, and flavored kratom. Furthermore, it’s among the most trusted suppliers of botanical products. Its current flagships include Melatonin And Magnesium gummies, Moringa Powder, and Turmeric Powder. Summary “Standard” kratom products at Kats Botanicals are beyond excellent. However, it offers a dozen exquisite specialty blends like White Elephant and The Wedge that aren’t available anywhere else. Famed for their unique aromas and punchiness, these blends are ideal for consumers who want to explore a different side of kratom.

Gluten-free, non-GMO kratom products made in the USA

Accepts over a dozen payment processing options, including several cryptocurrencies

Offers a diverse range of kratom products and kratom supplements

Proprietary formulas with unique effects Cons Doesn’t offer any kratom edibles or chewables Brand Overview Ktropix is an Oregon-based brand that started by manufacturing organic kratom products before eventually diving into the nootropics industry. It was listed among the best spots to buy kratom powder online over the years at several notable publications, Popular Strains Ktropix retails kratom shots, capsules, and powders. However, unlike more traditionally oriented kratom brands, this reliable vendor also offers enhanced kratom products.

According to the brand, its kratom shots feature neuro-enhancing ingredients meshed with its proprietary blend of dynamine and teacrine, offering numerous performance-enhancing perks.

White Vein Borneo Kratom Powder

Green Malay Kratom Powder

Original OG Kratom Shot

Pure Series Kratom Shot

Nano Kratom Shots Secret Natural Ingredients Standard kratom powder and extracts are either meant to soothe or uplift the user’s energy to a moderate amount. Ktropix knows that its customers demand powerful kratom shots and went to the lab to find the best natural elements, such as L-theanine, passionflower extract, and boswellia, that could cater to such needs. Completely Natural Kratom Products Featuring zero gluten and zero GMO ingredients, kratom products offered by K Tropix are as healthy as possible. The company has received a certificate of analysis from the leading kratom authorities, and all of its products are lab-tested for purity and accuracy. Summary Ktropix is a perfect brand for Kratom fans seeking enhanced shots and extracts. Its products are stronger and offer long-lasting effects, and even though they’re somewhat pricier than average, tens of thousands of customers vouch for their quality.

Pros 15% off on the first order

A barrage of kratom types and strains

Endorsed by the American Kratom Association

100% satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $100

Featured in several high-profile publications Cons No live chat Brand Overview Kratom Spot was founded in 2014. Based on close to 1,000 reviews on TrustPilot, its shining reputation is well-earned. This brand is generally known for its remarkably affordable prices, although many users report that the quality and variety of its products are on point as well. Popular Strains Kratom enjoyers can find numerous all-popular strains of kratom at Kratom Spot. The brand retails Bali Kratom capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and raw kratom leaves, as well as various kratom-related merchandise. Kratom Spot’s top-selling products include: Red Vein Bali Kratom Capsules

Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Red Vein Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Red Vein Bali Kratom Powder

Maeng Da Liquid Extract Shot One-Stop Shop for All Things Kratom Kratom Spot offers virtually all mainstream kratom strains and types except edibles and botanicals. Moreover, its kratom accessory segment is equally popular, featuring convenient tools like empty capsules, kratom capsule filling machines, tea infusers, empty kratom tea bags, and more. Exclusive Deals & Promo Codes Even though it is renowned as one of the most affordable online kratom vendors in the contemporary market, Kratom Spot frequently offers deals on its popular products, enabling buyers to save even more money.

The brand also frequently launches promo codes that can knock an additional 15-20% off of high-quality kratom powder, extracts, and drinks. Summary Kratom Spot offers a versatile kratom marketplace filled with competitively priced goodies. Its product quality is comparable to some of the finest brands around like Kingdom Kratom and Super Speciosa, and its customer support is doing an excellent job of helping customers and potential buyers with any issues quickly and efficiently.

Pros First kratom vendor to achieve CGMP-certified status

Numerous rewards and VIP points

Outstanding product variety across all price ranges

Premium kratom chewables, edibles, and extracts

Free expedited shipping Cons Many of its products are not beginner-friendly

Mainstream strains are slightly pricier Brand Overview Kraken Kratom is among the first kratom brands, and it received the esteemed AKA seal of approval as a cGMP-qualified company. As the brand's spokesperson conveyed, Kraken Kratom strives to lead the industry "toward compliance and legitimacy".

This kratom vendor was founded in 2014, and it's among the handful of original kratom brands to have sustained its AKA-certified status for over a decade. It was featured in dozens of press publications that list the most trustworthy Kratom brands and products. Popular Strains The online Kraken Kratom store is one of the few kratom retailers that deal in kratom powdered leaves, capsules, extracts, enhanced formulas, liquids, chewables, edibles, and Bali Kratom capsules - in other words, its catalog covers all mainstream kratom types.

Besides regular kratom commodities, it also offers kava tea powders and extracts, as well as numerous kratom accessories, such as digital scales, empty capsules, gift bundles, tea cups, and more. Some of its most popular kratom strains and products include: Red Vein Bali Kratom Powder

Bali Kratom Powder OG/PC

Red Vein Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder

Kratom Honey Sticks

White Gold Liquid Kratom Extract Freshly Revamped Rewards Program Filled With Gratis Goodies The vast majority of kratom vendors offer complimentary goodies and gifts, but only if the customer's bill exceeds a certain point (usually $100-150). Kraken Kratom recently launched a brand-new rewards program that awards 1 point for each dollar spent in its store.

Furthermore, hundreds of free points are up for grabs - customers can earn 50 points for adding photos, leaving reviews, and on their birthday dates. Comprehensive Kratom Education Center The brand's motto explains that Kraken Kratom wishes to lead the industry toward an era where CGMP awards are the norm. To ensure that both its customers and its peers know what kratom is, how it's made, and how it is supposed to be processed, the brand has created an all-encompassing learning hub for all things kratom.

Its shop has something for any wallet - from ultra-cheap kratom samples to premium kratom extract soft gels to decently priced bulk kratom packages and more.

Pros 30% discount on first orders

Excellent prices for bulk orders

Free shipping on orders over $35

14-day free returns

Premium green and red vein strains

Gorgeous stealth packaging Cons Somewhat narrow selection of products

No chewables, edibles, extracts, or liquids Brand Overview Just Kratom is a San Diego-based kratom vendor. It was founded in 2017, and this brand specializes in kratom powders, capsules, and shots, this brand was featured in several popular magazines.. Popular Strains Just Kratom only sells kratom powder, capsules, and shots, and it's among the best at what it does. As noted by dozens of Redditors and Just Kratom customers, this brand's blends are exceedingly powerful and offer long-lasting effects. Its premium strains include the following: Green Malay Kratom Capsules

Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Kratom Chocolate Gold Shot Tasty Gold Kratom Shots In addition to a barrage of high-quality kratom powder and capsules, Just Kratom also offers its proprietary Gold Kratom Shots - chocolate-flavored extracts based on a unique formula featuring natural taste and all-natural ingredients.

One of the most popular choices for its long-time customers is the Kilo + Half Kilogram Pouch, which is essentially a mix-and-match package containing a whopping 1.5 kg of top-grade kratom powders and capsules. Summary Just Kratom is more than “just” kratom. The brand offers pure kratom capsules and mouthwatering chocolate-flavored kratom shots besides its staple offering - a host of red, white, and green kratom strains. Many users have reported that they’ve been beyond satisfied with its discrete, portable packaging style, as well as the stunning quality of kratom commodities.

Pros Unmatched chewies and shots

Completely vegan kratom commodities

Lab-tested for quality and accuracy

Formula based on natural extracts

20% off on subscription purchases with even better discounts on larger batches

Naturally-flavored gummies and drinks Cons Only two types of products are available

Expensive individual products Brand Overview Koi Kratom was launched in 2015, and it quickly claimed the spot of the top manufacturer and retailer of kratom edibles with its superb kratom gummies and shots. The brand was listed by several notable publications for some of the highest-quality Kratom commodities it offers. Popular Strains Unlike the majority of contemporary kratom companies, Koi Kratom exclusively makes kratom gummies and shots.

However, there are many reasons why these products are considered the best around - all Koi Kratom gummies and drinks are fully vegan, based on natural extracts, and lab-tested for quality and accuracy. These are the most popular options in Koi Kratom's shop: KOI Kratom Gummies

KOI Kratom Shots Unbelievably Tasty Hundreds of different kratom gummies and drinks are available for purchase online, but many of them have a bland taste and weak aroma while taking forever to hit. Koi Kratom gummies are supercharged with mitragynine and taste remarkable even without artificial flavor enhancers. Vegan-friendly Kratom Products Kratom itself is vegan, but many brands have to use various non-vegan ingredients to make its texture, flavor, and aroma a bit more pleasant. That's not the case with Koi Kratom - this brand specializes in manufacturing fully vegan products that contain no gluten, GMO, or similar ingredients. Summary Koi Kratom might be a two-trick pony, but it's unmatched in its field. This vendor sells the tastiest, strongest, and healthiest vegan-based kratom edibles and drinks, all of which are lab-tested products that contain no artificial components.

