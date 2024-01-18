Ah, the quest to buy Kratom online! It's like navigating a jungle full of exotic wonders. Agreeably, it's an adventure that takes patience and knowledge. We promise to be your trusty guide in exploring the uncharted territories of online Kratom shopping.
Previewing what's to come, we'll dive deep into the world of Kratom strains, powder, and Kratom capsules - the unsung heroes offering convenience, mess-free consumption, and perfect dosage.
So sit tight, fellow adventurer, as we embark on this journey. It's going to be more exciting than finding the lost city of Atlantis... in a capsule!
Top Vendors to Buy Kratom Online: First Look
- Super Speciosa - Best overall (Get 15 off on first orders)
- Kratom Country - Best fast-acting kratom products
- Cryo Kratom - Strongest kratom extracts
- Kingdom Kratom - Best for sample packs
- Happy Go Leafy - Best kratom capsules
- Golden Monk - Best for bulk orders
- Mit45 - Best kratom liquids
- Kats Botanicals - Best for specialty blends
- K-Tropix - Best kratom shots
- Kratom Spot - Best budget
- Kraken Kratom - Best for high-potency products
- Just Kratom - Best packaging
- Koi Kratom - Best kratom edibles
- Top Extracts - Best kratom extracts
1. Super Speciosa - Best Kratom Vendor Overall
Pros
- Pristine reputation
- “30 days of trust” guarantee
- 15% off on the first purchase
- Free kratom samples for new users
- Fully organic premium kratom products
Cons
- A modest selection of Kratom extracts
Brand Overview
Super Speciosa is an AKA GMP-qualified kratom vendor to buy kratom online that has been operating since 2016. Its products are the first on Forbes's “Best Kratom Products” list. The brand’s top-sellers have more than 500 positive reviews each, while the company boasts upwards of 5,000 5-star reviews.
Popular Strains
This kratom vendor to buy kratom online retails kratom gummies, capsules, powders, Kratom tablets, tea bags, extracts, and liquids. Super Speciosa’s powder is exceptionally popular among both first-time users and more experienced kratom enjoyers. Some of its most popular strains include:
- Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- Signature Reserve Kratom Powder
- White Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- Red Bali Kratom Powder
- Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
Fully Organic Kratom Products
Creating potent kratom powder, capsules, and extracts with 100% purity without using any external ingredients is what makes Super Speciosa one of the best kratom vendors in the current market.
All of the brand’s products are completely organic and endorsed by the leading authority in the kratom industry, the American Kratom Association.
Exemplary Range of Kratom Products
Most kratom sellers where you can buy kratom online offer powders, leaves, and capsules. Super Speciosa also offers delicious kratom edibles, tablets, tea bags, and extracts. The company to buy kratom online wanted to ensure that kratom users could enjoy it in any shape or form.
Summary
Super Speciosa offers a broad range of top-tier kratom, strives to help its customers make educated decisions with detailed guides, and even offers free goodies and exclusive discounts to new buyers.
Moreover, its high-quality kratom products are surprisingly affordable. By covering everything a kratom fan may be looking for (such as quality, product range, price, and support), Super Speciosa has more than earned its title of the “best overall” kratom vendor.
2. Kratom Country - Best Fast-acting Kratom Products
Pros
- Free & same-day shipping
- Affordable kratom powders
- Great variety of strains
- Free samples are available on most orders
- 30-Day Money-back guarantee
Cons
- Doesn’t offer kratom edibles
Brand Overview
Kratom Country is one of the vendors where you can buy kratom online. It was established in 2010 by friends who wished to make high-quality kratom accessible to everyone. Besides offering quality capsules and powders on sale, special variety packs, and exclusive deals,
Kratom Country also has one of the best-structured reward systems in place, giving back to its loyal customers.
Popular Strains
This vendor to buy kratom online sells many kratom strains and blends. From Maeng Da and Bali to Malay, Borneo, and more, Kratom Country has something for every taste and occasion. Its customers have expressed that they’ve loved these strains the most:
- Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
- Red Bali Kratom Capsules
- Red Bali Kratom Powder
- White Vein Kratom Powder
- Kratom Capsules Variety Pack
Daily Deals
Having a remarkably varied catalog, Kratom Country, one of the vendors to buy kratom online, strives to ensure its customers can sample all of its products without breaking the bank. It offers deals ranging from 10-20% on different products every day.
Enhanced Kratom Powders
Besides standard kratom strains, Kratom Country also offers enhanced kratom powder and capsules for people who are looking for more potent products.
Summary
For kratom enjoyers on a tight budget, Kratom Country, one of the vendors to buy kratom online, offers an affordable way to sample their best-selling strains with mix packs. Its deals offer up to 20% discounts on select products, but its loyalty program is its main draw.
Free shipping, free kratom, weekly deals, monthly specials, and many other perks await returning buyers.
3. Cryo Kratom - Strongest kratom extracts
Pros
- 2.5x more potent than other brands
- Free shipping on orders $49+
- Faster absorption results in faster relief
- Subscribe and save up to 30%
- Easy cancellation and 30-days refund policy
Cons
- Relatively expensive than the industry average
Brand Overview
Cryo Kratom is a relatively new brand to buy kratom online that specializes in providing high-quality kratom products to kratom enthusiasts. The brand is committed to quality and purity.
Its kratom products undergo a specialized cryogenic extraction process that preserves the natural alkaloids.
Popular Products
One of the most popular products from Cryo Kratom is the Gold Extract, which is a potent and invigorating strain of kratom. The Gold Extract boasts a flavor profile that sets a new standard for palatability, unlike the bitterness associated with other kratom products.
It also has a high concentration of mitragynine, one of the main alkaloids in kratom that produces euphoria and pain relief. One milliliter of Gold Extract contains 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine, which is 2.5 times more than other brands. This means that you can enjoy the benefits of kratom without worrying about overdosing or experiencing adverse effects.
2.5x More Potent Than Other Brands
One of the reasons why Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is so potent is because it has 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine per one milliliter, which is 2.5 times more than other brands. This means that you can get more effects from less amount of product, making it more convenient and cost-effective.
For example, if you want to take 10 milligrams of mitragynine for pain relief or mood enhancement, you only need half a milliliter of Gold Extract instead of two or three milliliters from other brands.
Highly Convenient to Take
Another reason why Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is highly convenient to take is that it has an exceptional taste and texture that make it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Unlike other kratom products that may have a bitter or unpleasant aftertaste, Gold Extract, a brand to buy kratom online, has a smooth flavor that can be enjoyed on its own or mixed with your favorite beverage or food.
You can add it to your non-alcoholic cocktail for relaxation, your favorite juice for calm nerves before an exam or interview, or your morning coffee for energy. You can also adjust your serving size according to your personal preferences and needs.
Summary
If you are looking for a high-quality kratom product that delivers pure and natural alkaloids without any additives or preservatives, you should try Cryo Kratom Gold Extract today.
Cryo Kratom Gold Extract is a potent kratom extract that offers an authentic and enjoyable experience. It has 28.6 milligrams of mitragynine per one milliliter, which makes it 2.5 times more potent than other brands.
4. Kingdom Kratom - Best Kratom Sample Packs
Pros
- Same-day shipping
- Plenty of rewards through the VIP program
- Detailed kratom guides and educational resources
- Unbeatable prices on kratom sample packs
Cons
- Offers only a handful of kratom shots and liquids
Brand Overview
Kingdom Kratom is a premier American kratom vendor to buy kratom online based in San Antonio, Texas. High-quality lab-tested kratom products, massive discounts, and exceptional bundles are some of the many reasons why it’s among the most trusted kratom vendors in the U.S.
Popular Kratom Strains
You can buy kratom online from this brand. Kratom Kingdom retails kratom powder, capsules, edibles, extracts, and botanical products. Sample packs sold by this brand come in varying sizes, from small 25g bags to 1kg packages.
They allow Kratom Kingdom’s customers to test kratom variety strains at significantly reduced prices. Kratom Kingdom’s top-selling products include:
- Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- Custom Kilo Kratom Powder Sample Pack
- Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
- Kratom Capsules Large Sample Pack
- Kratom Extract Gummies
Offers Alkaloid-rich Fermented Kratom Products
“Bentuangie” or fermented kratom refers to the highest-quality kratom products that are made from plants that have naturally decomposed. Similar to other dry fermented plants, fermented kratom boasts improved bioavailability and significantly higher nutrient and alkaloid content.
Generous Store-Wide Discounts
This brand is hosting a massive sale that offers 25% discounts on all products until the end of September. Customers can claim these discounts by using the promo code “FALL”.
Summary
Kratom Kingdom is a powder specialist that sources quality kratom from experienced Indonesian cultivators, and one of the best places to buy kratom online.
To ensure anyone can test the efficiency, potency, and aroma of its most popular products, this company to buy kratom online offers highly affordable sample packs and a satisfaction guarantee.
5. Happy Go Leafy - Best Kratom Capsules
Pros
- 20% discounts on newsletter subscription
- Same-day fast shipping available
- Premium kratom obtained from Borneo growers
- GMP-compliant facilities and practices
- Pure and remarkably reliable kratom products
Cons
- Slightly pricier than average
- Only accepts credit cards
Brand Overview
Happy Go Leafy, one of the vendors to buy kratom online, surfaced on the American kratom market in 2010. It primarily specializes in retailing organic kratom powder and capsules, whose popularity earned the brand prime spots in LA Weekly’s “Best Kratom Brand” list in 2022.
Numerous other publications were made about HGL’s kratom by high-profile press houses, including The Dallas Morning News, Los Angeles Magazine, and Seattle Met.
Popular Strains
You can buy kratom online from this brand that rose to prominence by offering a variety of kratom strains. From Maeng da and Borneo to Bali, Malay, Sumatra, and the fan-favorites Thai and Trainwreck Kratom, Happy Go Leafy offers them as powders, gummies, shots, and capsules. According to numerous reviews by satisfied users, the trendiest HGL kratom products are:
- Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
- Green Sumatra Kratom Capsules
- Kratom Extract Shots 150mg
- Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
- Trainwreck Kratom Capsules
Full Spectrum Alkaloids in All Kratom Capsules
Happy Go Leafy products are meticulously third-party lab tested, and only batches that contain nine or more alkaloids make the final cut. According to more experienced kratom users, HGL products may be a bit pricier, but they are more effective than competing alternatives.
Partnerships With Professional Borneo Kratom Growers
SEA kratom growers are privy to cultivating techniques that have been passed down from one generation to another for centuries. Knowing that Indonesian farmers have an abundance of experience, Happy Go Leafy sources its kratom directly from cultivators from Borneo.
Summary
Kratom capsules are becoming more popular consuming kratom powder because they are easier to consume and digest. As a GMP-qualified vendor that uses exclusively organic, unadulterated ingredients, Happy Go Leafy is among the best online shops for fans of natural capsules.
6. Golden Monk- Best for Bulk Orders
Pros
- 15% off on the first purchase
- Lab-tested for purity and quality
- Offers gigantic split-kilo mix bundles
- Beautiful, discrete packaging
- Reward points earned for each purchase
Cons
- Some users report that Borneo kratom is subpar
- Only sells capsules and powders
Brand Overview
Golden Monk is a relatively young kratom company to buy kratom online that has been recognized by AKA for its high-quality products. This is a huge accomplishment for a new brand that exclusively sells powders and capsules, which speaks volumes about the potency, effects, and aroma of its products.
Popular Strains
Golden Monk sells red, green, and white veins in capsules and powders. Its most popular offering is the mix-and-match split kilo; buyers can include any combination of strains offered by this company to buy kratom online, although it is only available in powdered form.
- Split Kilo Mix & Match
- Green Hulu Kapuas Kratom
- Kratom Capsules
- Maeng Da Kratom
- White Vein Borneo Kratom
Consistent Quality
According to many verified reviews on both the company’s website and forums, Golden Monk is among the handful of Kratom suppliers that are yet to make a bad batch - their rigorous lab-testing efforts show in each kratom product they sell. You can also buy kratom online from this brand.
Outstanding Customer Support
From brand inquiries to kratom product specifics to international shipping and ordering issues, Golden Monk’s support staff handles it all efficiently. The majority of the firm’s customers have praised how easy it is to find the right information with the help of GM’s team.
Summary
Golden Monk’s catalog is steadily growing, although it would be safe to say that the brand would remain competitive even if it offered its split kilo bundles.
Cheaper, more potent, and incomparably more flexible than average, these value bundles are perfect for people who want to always have a stock of kratom at home and for kratom enjoyers who love sharing.
7. Mit45 - Best Kratom Liquids
Pros
- Free shipping on orders over $50
- 10% off on subscription purchases
- Premium proprietary kratom blends
- Superb online reputation
- GMP-compliant vendor
- Multiple rewards programs (loyalty, VIP, referrals)
Cons
- Pricey products
Brand Overview
MIT45 is a Wyoming-based kratom brand where you can buy kratom online. This brand has served American communities for over a decade. It is widely recognized for having a highly versatile catalog of kratom powders, capsules, liquids, extracts, edibles, and raw kratom leaves.
Its liquid kratom products are based on unique formulas that grant them exquisite properties and boosted efficiency.
Popular Strains
You can buy kratom online from this vendor. Boost Bites, Gold Kratom liquids, proprietary capsules, and various powders form the core of Mit45’s catalog. Some of its most popular products include:
- Mit45 Boost
- Mit45 Super K
- Mit45 Super K Extra Strong
- Mit45 Green Vein Powder
- Mit45 Black Label Capsules
Ultra-potent Products
Mit45’s experts are committed to improving high-quality Kratom products, while most brands simply retail it in various forms. By tweaking the formula of its liquids with an array of organic elements, Mit45 has given kratom additional beneficial properties while retaining its core advantages.
cGMP-certified Vendor
Kratom sellers that bear the cGMP (current good manufacturing practices) seal of approval go above and beyond to keep it. Mit45 is a rare example of an online kratom vendor that uses external components in its right kratom blends to receive such certifications.
Summary
Mit45’s Kratom liquids are virtually unmatched in terms of strength, especially the Super K Extra Strong and UltraMIT. According to the brand, these special blends mesh highly concentrated kratom extracts with natural ingredients like vegetable-based glycerin or plant-based caffeine to deliver unique performance-enhancing effects, such as boosted focus, uplifted energy, and elevated mood.
8. Kats Botanicals - Best Kratom Specialty Blends
Pros
- 20% off on the first order
- Overwhelmingly positive reviews
- Fully organic kratom products
- Sells premium botanical balms, edibles, capsules, and powders in addition to kratom products
- AKA cGMP-qualified kratom manufacturer
Cons
- Some users have reported they had trouble with extra shipping fees
Brand Overview
As a company that was formed in 2016, Kats Botanicals is a relatively fresh brand to buy kratom online. Even so, it quickly became a big name in the industry through impeccable customer support, fully organic kratom products, a highly varied catalog, and some of the best proprietary blends in the contemporary market.
Popular Strains
- White Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- White Elephant Kratom Powder
- Digital Buddha Kratom Capsules
- Above The Waves Kratom Powder
- The Wedge Kratom Powder
Admirable Brand Reputation
Any brand that receives several thousand 5-star reviews is doing something right. Kats Botanicals boasts upward of 23,900 certified positive reviews and managed to build a customer base of over 65,000 customers in merely 7 years.
Superb Variety of Kratom Products
Kats Botanicals offers virtually all mainstream forms of kratom products, including kratom gummies, extracts, powders, capsules, shots, chewables, and flavored kratom. Furthermore, it’s among the most trusted suppliers of botanical products. Its current flagships include Melatonin And Magnesium gummies, Moringa Powder, and Turmeric Powder.
Summary
“Standard” kratom products at Kats Botanicals are beyond excellent. However, it offers a dozen exquisite specialty blends like White Elephant and The Wedge that aren’t available anywhere else. Famed for their unique aromas and punchiness, these blends are ideal for consumers who want to explore a different side of kratom.
9. K-Tropix - Best Kratom Shots
Pros
- Free shipping on orders over $65
- Gluten-free, non-GMO kratom products made in the USA
- Accepts over a dozen payment processing options, including several cryptocurrencies
- Offers a diverse range of kratom products and kratom supplements
- Proprietary formulas with unique effects
Cons
- Doesn’t offer any kratom edibles or chewables
Brand Overview
Ktropix is an Oregon-based brand that started by manufacturing organic kratom products before eventually diving into the nootropics industry. It was listed among the best spots to buy kratom powder online over the years at several notable publications,
Popular Strains
Ktropix retails kratom shots, capsules, and powders. However, unlike more traditionally oriented kratom brands, this reliable vendor also offers enhanced kratom products.
According to the brand, its kratom shots feature neuro-enhancing ingredients meshed with its proprietary blend of dynamine and teacrine, offering numerous performance-enhancing perks.
- White Vein Borneo Kratom Powder
- Green Malay Kratom Powder
- Original OG Kratom Shot
- Pure Series Kratom Shot
- Nano Kratom Shots
Secret Natural Ingredients
Standard kratom powder and extracts are either meant to soothe or uplift the user’s energy to a moderate amount. Ktropix knows that its customers demand powerful kratom shots and went to the lab to find the best natural elements, such as L-theanine, passionflower extract, and boswellia, that could cater to such needs.
Completely Natural Kratom Products
Featuring zero gluten and zero GMO ingredients, kratom products offered by K Tropix are as healthy as possible. The company has received a certificate of analysis from the leading kratom authorities, and all of its products are lab-tested for purity and accuracy.
Summary
Ktropix is a perfect brand for Kratom fans seeking enhanced shots and extracts. Its products are stronger and offer long-lasting effects, and even though they’re somewhat pricier than average, tens of thousands of customers vouch for their quality.
10. Kratom Spot - Best Affordability
Pros
- 15% off on the first order
- A barrage of kratom types and strains
- Endorsed by the American Kratom Association
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
- Free shipping on orders over $100
- Featured in several high-profile publications
Cons
- No live chat
Brand Overview
Kratom Spot was founded in 2014. Based on close to 1,000 reviews on TrustPilot, its shining reputation is well-earned. This brand is generally known for its remarkably affordable prices, although many users report that the quality and variety of its products are on point as well.
Popular Strains
Kratom enjoyers can find numerous all-popular strains of kratom at Kratom Spot. The brand retails Bali Kratom capsules, powders, extracts, drinks, and raw kratom leaves, as well as various kratom-related merchandise. Kratom Spot’s top-selling products include:
- Red Vein Bali Kratom Capsules
- Green Vein Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
- Red Vein Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- Red Vein Bali Kratom Powder
- Maeng Da Liquid Extract Shot
One-Stop Shop for All Things Kratom
Kratom Spot offers virtually all mainstream kratom strains and types except edibles and botanicals. Moreover, its kratom accessory segment is equally popular, featuring convenient tools like empty capsules, kratom capsule filling machines, tea infusers, empty kratom tea bags, and more.
Exclusive Deals & Promo Codes
Even though it is renowned as one of the most affordable online kratom vendors to buy kratom online in the contemporary market, Kratom Spot frequently offers deals on its popular products, enabling buyers to save even more money.
The brand also frequently launches promo codes that can knock an additional 15-20% off of high-quality kratom powder, extracts, and drinks.
Summary
Kratom Spot offers a versatile kratom marketplace filled with competitively priced goodies. Its product quality is comparable to some of the finest brands around like Kingdom Kratom and Super Speciosa, and its customer support is doing an excellent job of helping customers and potential buyers with any issues quickly and efficiently.
11. Kraken Kratom - Best High Potency Kratom Products
Pros
- First kratom vendor to achieve CGMP-certified status
- Numerous rewards and VIP points
- Outstanding product variety across all price ranges
- Premium kratom chewables, edibles, and extracts
- Free expedited shipping
Cons
- Many of its products are not beginner-friendly
- Mainstream strains are slightly pricier
Brand Overview
Kraken Kratom is among the first kratom brands to buy kratom online, and it received the esteemed AKA seal of approval as a cGMP-qualified company. As the brand’s spokesperson conveyed, Kraken Kratom strives to lead the industry “toward compliance and legitimacy”.
This kratom vendor was founded in 2014, and it’s among the handful of original kratom brands to have sustained its AKA-certified status for over a decade. It was featured in dozens of press publications that list the most trustworthy Kratom brands and products.
Popular Strains
The online Kraken Kratom store is one of the few kratom retailers that deal in kratom powdered leaves, capsules, extracts, enhanced formulas, liquids, chewables, edibles, and Bali Kratom capsules - in other words, its catalog covers all mainstream kratom types. You can buy kratom online from this vendor.
Besides regular kratom commodities, it also offers kava tea powders and extracts, as well as numerous kratom accessories, such as digital scales, empty capsules, gift bundles, tea cups, and more. Some of its most popular kratom strains and products include:
- Red Vein Bali Kratom Powder
- Bali Kratom Powder OG/PC
- Red Vein Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder
- Kratom Honey Sticks
- White Gold Liquid Kratom Extract
Freshly Revamped Rewards Program Filled With Gratis Goodies
The vast majority of kratom vendors to buy kratom online offer complimentary goodies and gifts, but only if the customer’s bill exceeds a certain point (usually $100-150). Kraken Kratom recently launched a brand-new rewards program that awards 1 point for each dollar spent in its store.
Furthermore, hundreds of free points are up for grabs - customers can earn 50 points for adding photos, leaving reviews, and on their birthday dates.
Comprehensive Kratom Education Center
The brand’s motto explains that Kraken Kratom wishes to lead the industry toward an era where CGMP awards are the norm. To ensure that both its customers and its peers know what kratom is, how it’s made, and how it is supposed to be processed, the brand has created an all-encompassing learning hub for all things kratom. You can buy kratom from this brand.
Summary
Countless kratom brands have tanked after delivering products with unimpressive effects. Kraken Kratom has succeeded in creating original kratom blends with superior potency without using any artificial ingredients.
Its shop has something for any wallet - from ultra-cheap kratom samples to premium kratom extract soft gels to decently priced bulk kratom packages and more.
12. Just Kratom - Best Packaging
Pros
30% discount on first orders
Excellent prices for bulk orders
Free shipping on orders over $35
14-day free returns
Premium green and red vein strains
Gorgeous stealth packaging
Cons
Somewhat narrow selection of products
No chewables, edibles, extracts, or liquids
Brand Overview
Just Kratom is a San Diego-based kratom vendor to buy kratom online. It was founded in 2017, and this brand specializes in kratom powders, capsules, and shots, this brand was featured in several popular magazines..
Popular Strains
Just Kratom only sells kratom powder, capsules, and shots, and it’s among the best at what it does. As noted by dozens of Redditors and Just Kratom customers, this brand’s blends are exceedingly powerful and offer long-lasting effects. Its premium strains include the following:
- Green Malay Kratom Capsules
- Red Bali Kratom Capsules
- Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder
- Red Bali Kratom Powder
- Kratom Chocolate Gold Shot
Tasty Gold Kratom Shots
In addition to a barrage of high-quality kratom powder and capsules, Just Kratom also offers its proprietary Gold Kratom Shots - chocolate-flavored extracts based on a unique formula featuring natural taste and all-natural ingredients. You can buy kratom online from this brand.
Premium Deals on Kilo Kratom Pouches
Even though Just Kratom’s 30% deal for newcomers is hard to beat, the company went the extra mile by offering extra discounts on bulk kratom orders.
One of the most popular choices for its long-time customers is the Kilo + Half Kilogram Pouch, which is essentially a mix-and-match package containing a whopping 1.5 kg of top-grade kratom powders and capsules.
Summary
Just Kratom is more than “just” kratom. The brand offers pure kratom capsules and mouthwatering chocolate-flavored kratom shots besides its staple offering - a host of red, white, and green kratom strains. Many users have reported that they’ve been beyond satisfied with its discrete, portable packaging style, as well as the stunning quality of kratom commodities.
13. Koi Kratom - Best Kratom Edibles
Pros
- Unmatched chewies and shots
- Completely vegan kratom commodities
- Lab-tested for quality and accuracy
- Formula based on natural extracts
- 20% off on subscription purchases with even better discounts on larger batches
- Naturally-flavored gummies and drinks
Cons
- Only two types of products are available
- Expensive individual products
Brand Overview
Koi Kratom is where you can buy kratom online, and was launched in 2015, and it quickly claimed the spot of the top manufacturer and retailer of kratom edibles with its superb kratom gummies and shots. The brand was listed by several notable publications for some of the highest-quality Kratom commodities it offers.
Popular Strains
Unlike the majority of contemporary kratom companies, Koi Kratom, one of the best vendors to buy kratom online, exclusively makes kratom gummies and shots.
However, there are many reasons why these products are considered the best around - all Koi Kratom gummies and drinks are fully vegan, based on natural extracts, and lab-tested for quality and accuracy. These are the most popular options in Koi Kratom’s shop:
- KOI Kratom Gummies
- KOI Kratom Shots
Unbelievably Tasty
You can buy kratom online from this brand. Hundreds of different kratom gummies and drinks are available for purchase online, but many of them have a bland taste and weak aroma while taking forever to hit. Koi Kratom gummies are supercharged with mitragynine and taste remarkable even without artificial flavor enhancers.
Vegan-friendly Kratom Products
Kratom itself is vegan, but many brands have to use various non-vegan ingredients to make its texture, flavor, and aroma a bit more pleasant. That’s not the case with Koi Kratom - this brand specializes in manufacturing fully vegan products that contain no gluten, GMO, or similar ingredients.
Summary
Koi Kratom might be a two-trick pony, but it’s unmatched in its field. This vendor sells the tastiest, strongest, and healthiest vegan-based kratom edibles and drinks, all of which are lab-tested products that contain no artificial components.
14. Top Extracts - Best Kratom Extracts
Pros
- cGMP-certified by AKA and AHPA
- Well-detailed on-site product guides and descriptions
- First-class kratom quality
- Sells kratom powders, extracts, chewables, capsules, and liquids
- Phenomenal brand reputation
Cons
- Expensive products
Brand Overview
Top Extracts was founded in 2014 by Jim Sourek. According to Jim, the brand’s vision was to deliver “safe and effective products”. The company to buy kratom online continues to deliver on this promise to this day by being in-depth third-party lab tested before making new batches available for sale.
Popular Strains
Top Extracts is recognized as the ultimate brand of extracts, but it also offers premium quality kratom liquids, Kratom powders, capsules, and edibles. Some of its best-selling products include:
- KRATOMADE Kratom Drink Mix
- Kratom Infused Root Beer Taffy
- Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract
- Red Bali Kratom Capsules
- Classic Red Bali Kratom
Trustworthy Kratom Vendor
You can buy kratom online from this brand. Top Extracts has been endorsed by the leading authorities in the kratom industry to buy kratom online - besides the American Kratom Association, this company to buy kratom online is also a member of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) and strives to uphold the values of both organizations.
Scrupulous Lab Tests
Most kratom brands send their kratom batches to third-party labs for quality and accuracy checks. What sets Top Extracts apart from its competitors is that all of its products are subjected to dozens of separate tests - they are checked for potency, micros, pathogens, solvents, heavy metals, and various other potential contaminants.
Summary
Aptly named “Top Extracts”, this brand delivers pure kratom extracts with unmistakable taste, aroma, and vibe. From botanical liquid extracts to more potent ones meant for seasoned kratom enjoyers, Top Extracts delivers only the purest kratom commodities augmented by natural caffeine and similar ingredients.
How We Choose the Best Vendors to Buy Kratom Online
We chose the best kratom vendors to buy kratom online based on the following criteria:
Sourcing and Harvesting Practices
How and where the Kratom is sourced plays a crucial role in determining its quality when you want to buy kratom online. The best kratom brands usually have strong relationships with experienced farmers in Southeast Asia, where Kratom is native.
They ensure that the Kratom is harvested sustainably and at the right time, which is when the kratom leaves have reached their peak alkaloid content. This ensures that the final product is potent and effective.
Lab Testing and Quality Assurance
Unlike many other products, Kratom can't just be visually inspected for quality. It requires laboratory testing to ensure purity and potency. Top Kratom vendors to buy kratom online regularly get their product batches of third-party lab tested to confirm the absence of contaminants like heavy metals or microbes.
They also verify the alkaloid profile, which can significantly affect the Kratom's effects.
Processing and Manufacturing Standards
After the Kratom leaves are harvested, they need to be dried and processed into a form that can be sold, such as powder or capsules. The conditions under which this is done can greatly impact the final product's quality.
The best Kratom brands adhere to strict processing standards, often in GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facilities, to maintain the integrity of the Kratom.
Education and Transparency
Given the nuances associated with Kratom use, top Kratom vendors prioritize educating their customers about safe and effective usage. They provide detailed information about different strains, their effects, and dosage guidelines.
They are also transparent about their sourcing, processing, and testing practices, thereby establishing trust with their customers.
Commitment to Legal Compliance and Advocacy
The Kratom industry is a bit of a legal gray area in many countries, including parts of the US. The best Kratom vendors to buy kratom online not only comply with all existing regulations but also actively advocate for the responsible legalization and regulation of Kratom.
This commitment demonstrates their dedication to their customers' safety and the longevity of the industry.
What To Know Before Buying Kratom Online
When it comes to purchasing Kratom online, whether it’s Kratom powder or capsules, there are several factors that customers need to consider to ensure they're making an informed decision.
As you navigate through the multitude of brands and strains available, here are five key points to guide your purchase:
Understanding Different Strains
Kratom comes in various strains, each with its unique properties and effects. For instance, Red Vein leaves are known for their calming effects, while White Kratom is often used for energy and focus, and Green Vein leaves strike a balance between the two.
Understanding these differences will help you choose a Kratom strain that aligns with your needs and expectations.
Selecting the Right Form
Kratom is available in several forms, such as powders, capsules, extracts, and tea bags. Kratom powder offers flexibility in dosage and can be incorporated into food or beverages, whereas Kratom capsules are convenient and have a pre-measured dose.
Extracts are more potent, and Kratom tea bags provide a more traditional method of consumption. Consider your lifestyle, convenience, and personal preferences when deciding on the form.
Assessing Potency and Dosage
The potency of fresh Kratom varies across different strains and products. It's essential to understand the strength of the product you're buying so you can determine the appropriate dosage.
Start with a smaller dose and gradually increase it if necessary. Remember, the aim should be to achieve the desired effects with the least amount possible.
Evaluating Product Descriptions and Lab Reports
Reputable vendors to buy kratom online provide detailed product descriptions and lab reports for their Kratom commodities. These documents contain valuable information about the product's origin, alkaloid profile, and purity.
Make sure to review this information to confirm you’re dealin with the highest-quality Kratom.
Checking Return and Shipping Policies
Before you buy Kratom, familiarize yourself with the vendor's return and shipping policies. A good return policy indicates the vendor's confidence in their product, while reasonable shipping terms ensure you get your Kratom when needed.
The best Kratom vendors to buy kratom online are very open and transparent, ensuring all customers will receive products from high-quality kratom strains.
What Are the Different Kratom Strains?
Kratom has several strains with varying properties and effects, including:
Red Vein Kratom Strains
Red Vein Kratom strains is one of the most popular strains due to its versatility and wide range of effects. Originating from Southeast Asia, this popular Kratom strain is recognized by the reddish veins on the back of its leaves.
The Red Kratom tree is known for its calming properties. It can promote relaxation, ease stress, and support better sleep. It's also often used for pain relief, as it contains high levels of mitragynine, an alkaloid that interacts with your body's opioid receptors to alleviate discomfort.
White Vein Kratom
The White strain is known for its stimulating effects. This strain is harvested while the Kratom plant is still young and the veins on its leaves are white. It's often used as a substitute for coffee due to its energy-boosting properties.
In addition to providing a pick-me-up, the White Kratom leaf can enhance focus and concentration. It can be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with fatigue or those needing an extra boost of energy during the day.
Green Vein Kratom
Green Vein Kratom is considered the middle ground between the red and white strains. It's harvested when the plant is more mature than the white strain but less than the red one. The result is a unique blend of effects.
Green Vein Kratom strain offers a balance between energy and relaxation. It can provide a moderate energy boost without the potential jittery feelings associated with the white strain. At the same time, it can promote relaxation without causing drowsiness, like the red strain might. This makes it a versatile option suitable for use at any time of the day.
Yellow Vein Kratom Leaf
Yellow Kratom is less widely known than the other popular Kratom strains, but it's gaining popularity among Kratom enthusiasts. The yellow hue comes from a unique fermentation process, not from the age of the plant.
This Kratom strain offers a balanced blend of effects. It can provide mild energizing effects and mood boosting effects, making it a good option for individuals seeking a gentle uplift. The Yellow Kratom strains are also known for their long-lasting effects compared to other various Kratom strains.
Different Types of Kratom Products
There are several types of Kratom commodities available on the market. Each Kratom product offers unique benefits and drawbacks, so the best choice depends on your personal preferences, dosage requirements, and experience level with Kratom. Let’s dive in!
Kratom Powder
Kratom powder is the most common form of Kratom. It's created by grinding dried Kratom leaves into a fine powder. This form offers a lot of flexibility in terms of usage.
The advantage of Kratom powder is that it allows for precise dosage control. You can measure out exactly how much you want to take. However, the taste can be quite bitter, and some people may find it difficult to swallow.
Kratom Capsules
Kratom capsules are essentially Kratom powder enclosed in a digestible capsule. They offer a convenient and discreet way to consume Kratom. Each capsule contains a pre-measured amount of Kratom, eliminating the need for you to measure out your dose.
Kratom capsules are tasteless, which is a big plus for those who find the taste of Kratom powder off-putting. However, they typically come in standard sizes, which may not suit everyone's dosage requirements. Also, capsules may take longer to kick in as they need to be dissolved in your stomach first.
Kratom Extracts
Kratom extracts are a more concentrated form of Kratom. They're produced by brewing Kratom powder or leaves and then evaporating the water, leaving behind a highly potent extract. These kratom commodities are usually available in liquid form, but they can also come as a resin or powdered extract.
Due to their high concentration, extracts are much stronger than regular Kratom powder or capsules. They're generally used by seasoned Kratom users who have a higher tolerance. Beginners are advised to stick to less potent forms until they become more familiar with Kratom's effects.
Kratom Tea
This type of tea is made by steeping powder or leaves in hot water. This method of consumption has been used for centuries in Southeast Asia. Drinking Bali Kratom as a tea can be a more enjoyable way to consume the plant, especially when mixed with other flavors to mask the bitter taste.
Kratom tea's effects can be felt quite quickly, usually within 30 minutes. However, the potency may not be as high as other methods because some active alkaloids may not be fully extracted in the water.
Kratom Tinctures
Kratom tinctures are a form of Kratom extract that uses alcohol as a solvent. The result is a highly concentrated liquid Kratom that can be taken sublingually (under the tongue) or added to food or drinks.
Bali Kratom tinctures are easy to consume, and their effects are typically felt quickly. However, they can be more expensive than other forms of Kratom.
Benefits of Kratom
First of all, it's important to note that these are potential benefits of kratom reported by some Kratom users. The effects of Kratom can vary greatly depending on the individual, the Kratom strain, and the dosage. More research is needed to understand Kratom's potential benefits and risks fully.
Potential Analgesic Properties
Kratom, particularly the Red Vein Kratom strain, is often used by individuals seeking natural alternatives for pain relief. Some users report that Kratom's analgesic properties help alleviate their discomfort, especially for chronic pain conditions.
This potential benefit is attributed to the alkaloid mitragynine present in Kratom, which interacts with the body's opioid receptors [1].
Possible Energy Boost
The White Vein Kratom strain is known for its stimulating effects [2]. Some users claim that this strain provides them with a significant energy boost, similar to the effect of caffeine, but without the jitters.
This potential energizing effect makes White Vein Kratom a popular choice among those dealing with fatigue or needing an extra energy kick during the day.
Potential Mood Enhancement
Some Kratom users report an uplifted mood and increased positivity after consuming Kratom. This potential mood-enhancing effect may be particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with stress or mood disorders [3].
However, it's essential to remember that while some individuals report these benefits, more research is needed to establish Kratom's effectiveness as a mood booster.
Possible Relaxation and Stress Relief
Red Vein Kratom is often associated with promoting relaxation and stress relief. Some users claim that consuming this strain helps them unwind, making it a potential natural remedy for managing stress and anxiety. It's also often used to support better sleep.
Potential Aid in Opiate Withdrawal
Some individuals use Kratom as a natural alternative to aid in opiate withdrawal. They report that Kratom helps reduce withdrawal symptoms, making the detoxification process more manageable [4].
However, it's crucial to note that while some users find Kratom helpful in this regard, its usage should be under the guidance of a healthcare professional due to the risk of dependency and other health concerns.
Why Should You Buy Kratom Online?
Buying kratom as opposed to from physical stores hold several advantages, including:
Wider Variety
One of the primary reasons to consider purchasing Kratom online is the wider variety available. Web-based Kratom vendors to buy kratom online often have an extensive range of different Kratom strains and types of Kratom commodities, from powders and capsules to tinctures and extracts.
This means you can easily explore strains and find the one that suits your needs best.
Better Quality Assurance
Trusted Kratom vendors to buy kratom online usually provide detailed information about their products' quality. They may share lab testing results, origin details, and even the harvesting and manufacturing process.
This transparency allows you to make an informed decision about the quality and safety of the Kratom you're buying.
Convenience and Discreetness
Buying Kratom online offers a level of convenience and privacy that physical stores can't match. You can browse products, read reviews, and place orders at any time from the comfort of your own home. Plus, your order will be delivered directly to your doorstep.
Competitive Pricing
Online vendors to buy kratom online often offer more competitive prices compared to brick-and-mortar stores. This is because they don't have to bear the high costs associated with running a physical store, such as rent, utilities, and staffing.
These savings are often passed on to customers in the form of lower prices or special deals and discounts.
FAQs
If you’re looking for where to buy kratom online or the best place to buy kratom online, then read our frequently asked section for more information.
Where Is the Best Kratom Online?
The best Kratom online can be found at several reputable vendors to buy kratom online, but Super Speciosa is the No. 1 Kratom brand in our opinion.
They deliver high-quality Kratom, a variety of different Kratom strains, including Kratom powder, and capsules and outstanding customer service.
What Are the Benefits of Kratom?
Kratom is often used for its potential analgesic, energizing, mood-enhancing, and relaxation properties. Some users also report that it helps with opiate withdrawal symptoms.
However, these benefits can vary greatly depending on the individual, Kratom strain, and dosage.
What is Kratom Extract Good for?
Kratom extract is a concentrated form of Kratom and is typically more potent than other forms. As such, it's often used by experienced Kratom users who have developed a tolerance to lower-potency products.
Some users find that Kratom extract provides more intense effects, making it potentially useful for chronic pain relief, anxiety relief, energizing effects, or stress relief.
What Are the Ingredients in Kratom?
The primary active ingredients in Kratom are the alkaloids mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine. These alkaloids interact with the body's opioid receptors, which are thought to be responsible for Kratom's effects.
Kratom may also contain other alkaloids and compounds, depending on the strain and preparation method.
How Do I Find the Best Online Kratom Vendor?
Finding the best Kratom vendor involves researching and comparing different options. Look for vendors to buy kratom online who provide detailed information about their products, including origin, strain, and lab testing results.
Reading customer reviews can also give you an idea of the vendor's reliability, product quality, and customer service.
What is the Best Quality Kratom Brand?
Several brands are known for their high-quality Kratom commodities. Super Speciosa, Kingdom Kratom, and Happy Go Leafy have all been praised for their quality assurance, variety, and transparency.
However, the "best" Kratom brand can vary depending on individual preferences and needs. Still, if we had to pick one Kratom brand, it would be Super Speciosa.
What Are the Potential Side Effects of Kratom?
Potential side effects of Kratom may include nausea, dry mouth, loss of appetite, and constipation. Some users may also experience dizziness or sedating effects, particularly at higher doses. Long-term use can potentially lead to tolerance.
How Long Does Kratom Stay in Your System?
The exact duration that Kratom stays in your system can vary based on several factors, including your metabolism, body fat, age, and frequency of use.
The primary active ingredient, mitragynine, has a half-life of about 24 hours, which means it could take around 5-6 days to completely leave your system.
How Much Kratom Should You Take?
The right dosage of Kratom can vary greatly depending on the individual, the different Kratom strains, and the desired effects. Some users might find a dose of 1-2 grams sufficient, while others might require 5 grams or more.
It's generally recommended to start with a small dose and gradually increase until you achieve the desired effects. Always consult with a healthcare professional before starting with the Kratom supplement in any form.
Can You Buy Kratom Online?
Yes, you absolutely can buy Kratom online. In fact, it is highly recommended that you buy Kratom online from reputable brands to ensure quality and variety.
Online vendors to buy kratom online typically offer a wide range of high-quality Kratom products, including different strains and forms such as capsules, powders, and extracts.
Is Kratom Legal?
The legality of Kratom varies by country and sometimes even within regions of a country. In the United States, it's currently legal at the federal level but banned in several states. In some countries like Australia and Thailand, Kratom is illegal.
So to fully answer the question, “Is Kratom legal?”, It's essential to check local laws and regulations before purchasing or using Kratom.
Our Verdict
Ultimately, we’ll say that choosing the best place to buy Kratom online ultimately boils down to your specific needs and preferences. Our top choice is Super Speciosa because it checks all the boxes when it comes to factors like product variety, pricing, customer reviews, and the company's transparency about its sourcing and testing practices.
And remember, buying Kratom is like finding a good coffee shop - it's all about the perfect blend of high-quality Kratom, affordable pricing, and that little extra something.
So, whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned Kratom connoisseur, may your journey be as exciting as finding that hidden gem of a coffee shop in a bustling city!
