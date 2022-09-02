Where To Buy Kratom Online: 7 Best Kratom Vendors Ranked

If you’re new to kratom, you may be wondering where to buy it. Kratom is a great natural remedy for pain, anxiety, and depression, but finding a good kratom vendor can be difficult. There are many kratom vendors online, but not all of them are reputable. Many vendors sell low-quality kratom or adulterated products.

Luckily we've done the hard work for you. In this article, we have ranked the 7 best kratom vendors online based on customer satisfaction and product quality. So fasten your seatbelts, here we go! Our list of top 7 kratom vendors: #1 Super Speciosa #2 Kats Botanicals #3 Mitragaia #4 Authentic Kratom #5 Purkratom #6 Kingdom Kratom #7 Kratom Spot #1 Super Speciosa

Super Speciosa is a well-known kratom vendor that offers some of the most popular kratom strains, including Bali, Thai, Malay, Borneo, and Maeng Da. They have a large selection of kratom products and offer excellent customer service. Their products are high quality and affordable, making them a favorite among kratom users. Super Speciosa is our top pick for the best kratom vendor online. Pros Offers a wide variety of Kratom strains

AKA GMP certified for quality assurance

Money-back guarantee on all products Cons Not the cheapest About Super Speciosa is an all U.S. based company that specializes in the production and distribution of unique herbs and botanical products. They supply their products to both consumers and businesses, offering a variety of options for each. Super Speciosa is located in the United States, and they take pride in their quality products and customer service. Products Super Speciosa offers a wide variety of strains of Kratom, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. Here is the list of strains offered:

- White Vein Thai - Green Malaysian - Red Bali - Maeng Da

These are offered in the following forms: - Super Speciosa Powdered Kratom - Super Speciosa Capsules

The White Vein Thai, Green Malaysian, Red Bali, and Maeng Da strains are all potent and provide the desired effects. Both the Powdered Kratom and Capsules are easy to use and make it simple to get the benefits of their kratom.

Quality Assurance What separates Super Speciosa from other kratom vendors is their commitment to quality. They are AKA GMP certified, meaning they adhere to the highest manufacturing standards possible. This ensures that their products are always of the highest quality. Super Speciosa also offers a money-back guarantee on all of their products, so you can be sure you're getting what you pay for. Pricing Super Speciosa offers premium quality Kratom products at affordable prices. Super Speciosa also offers a money-back guarantee on all of their products, so you can be sure you're getting what you pay for.

- 1 ounce of Kratom powder starts at $11.99 - 2 ounces of Kratom powder start at $21.98 - 4 ounces of Kratom powder start at $39.96 - 8 ounces of Kratom powder start at $69.92

Capsules are also available in various sizes and quantities. - 30 capsules start at $14.99 - 60 capsules start at $24.99 - 120 capsules start at $44.99 - 240 capsules start at $79.99 User Reviews The user reviews for Super Speciosa are glowing! People love the high quality of the product and the effects it has on their day-to-day lives. Many reviewers say it has helped them with conditions like anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Their Facebook company rating is at 4.8 which is quite high.

One user review we found said, “I’ve been using Super Speciosa for a few months now and it has truly changed my life. I was struggling with anxiety and depression and nothing seemed to help. But this product has made such a difference. I’m so much happier and my anxiety is practically gone. I would highly recommend it to anyone struggling with mental health issues.”

Another reviewer we found said, “I have chronic pain and Super Speciosa has been a godsend. The relief it provides is amazing and it doesn’t make me feel high or out of sorts like some other pain medications. I highly recommend it to anyone struggling with chronic pain.”

These reviews show that Super Speciosa is helping people in a variety of ways and that people are really happy with the product. If you’re looking for a natural way to improve your health, Super Speciosa may be worth trying. Summary Super Speciosa is a great choice for anyone looking for high-quality kratom products. They offer a wide variety of strains and products, and their customer service is excellent. Their products are also backed by a money-back guarantee. Give them a try today! #2 Kats Botanicals

Kats Botanicals is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the production and distribution of various unique herbs and botanical products, including kratom. They supply their products to both consumers and businesses, offering a variety of options for each. Kats Botanicals is located in Hillsdale, New Jersey, and they take pride in their quality products and customer service. Pros Offers a wide variety of kratom strains

Sells both powdered and capsule forms of kratom

All products are tested for quality

Excellent customer service Cons No money-back guarantee Products Kats Botanicals offer a variety of different kratom strains to meet the needs of everyone. Whether you are looking for something to help with pain relief, anxiety, or just want to relax, they have a kratom strain that can help. They also offer capsules and extracts for those who want the convenience of taking their kratom on the go. The strains offered are the following:

- Red Bali - White Borneo - Green Malay - Thai Maeng Da - Horned Maeng Da - Malaysian Green Pricing Kats Botanicals offers competitive pricing on all of their products. They also offer discounts for bulk orders and Frequent Buyer Points that can be redeemed for future purchases. Their prices are as follows:

- Powder: $11.99-$199.99 - Capsules: $19.99-$159.99 - Extracts: $24.99-$134.99

They also offer discounts for bulk orders, so the more you buy, the more you save. Customer Service Their customer service is excellent, and they are always willing to answer any questions you may have. They are also very responsive to customer concerns and issues. User Reviews The user reviews for Kats Botanicals are glowing! People love the high quality of the product and the effects it has on their day-to-day lives. Many reviewers say it has helped them with conditions like anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Summary Kats Botanicals is a fantastic vendor for high-quality kratom. They provide a wide range of strains and servings, as well as outstanding customer service. A must try if you are a kratom user. #3 Mitragaia

Mitragaia is a kratom company that offers premium quality kratom products. Mitragaia's kratom products are of the highest quality and have been laboratory tested for purity and potency. All of their products are made in the USA in an FDA-registered facility. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and was founded in 2016.

Mitragaia's mission is to provide the highest quality kratom products at the most affordable prices. Their goal is to help people improve their health and well-being with natural kratom products. Mitragaia offers a variety of kratom products, including powders, capsules, and extracts. Pros High-quality kratom products

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Free shipping on orders over $75

Variety of kratom strains available Cons Some negative user reviews Products - Kratom Powders - Kratom Capsules - Kratom Extracts

The following strains are offered: - Bali - Maeng Da - Thai - Green Malay - Red Bali - White Vein Borneo Pricing Mitragaia's kratom products are very affordably priced. Their kratom powders start at $11.99 for 1 ounce and go up to $139.99 for 16 ounces. Their kratom capsules start at $19.99 for 30 capsules and go up to $119.99 for 240 capsules. And their kratom extracts start at $24.99 for 1 gram and go up to $139.99 for 10 grams. Shipping Mitragaia offers free shipping on all orders over $75. All orders are shipped via USPS and typically arrive within 3-5 business days. Expedited shipping is also available for an additional charge. Reviews The user reviews of Mitragaia are overall very positive. People love the quality of their products and the fact that they offer free shipping on orders over $75. Some reviewers have said that their kratom is the best they've ever tried. Others have said that it's very potent and has helped them with pain relief, energy, and focus. There are a few negative reviews but they seem to be in the minority. Summary If you're looking for high-quality kratom products at affordable prices, then Mitragaia is a great option. They offer a variety of kratom strains and their products are lab-tested for purity and potency. Shipping is free on orders over $75 and all orders are shipped via USPS. #4 Authentic Kratom

If you’re looking for a quality source of kratom, look no further than the Authentic Kratom. They have a wide variety of strains available, all of which are ethically sourced and fairly priced. You can be sure that when you buy from them, you’re getting the real deal.

Authentic Kratom is a company that sells 100% organic kratom powder and capsules. They offer a wide variety of strains, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. Pros 100% organic

Wide variety of strains

Fair pricing Cons Quality of product is hit or miss Products Authentic Kratom offers a variety of products that can help you feel better. Their products include powders, capsules, and extracts.

Here are the strains that you can buy from Authentic Kratom: - Red Bali - Green Malay - White Vein Borneo - Red Maeng Da Pricing Authentic Kratom offers a variety of products that can help you feel better. Their products include powders, capsules, and extracts. Prices start at $11.99 for a 250 gram bag of powder, and range up to $269.99 for a 2 ounce bottle of extract. You can also buy capsules, which start at $19.99 for a bottle of 50. Shipping Authentic Kratom offers free shipping on all orders within the United States and a flat rate of $5 for international orders. All orders are shipped within 24 hours of being placed, and typically arrive within 3-5 business days. Reviews Authentic Kratom has mixed reviews. Some people say the quality of the product is good, while others say it's not worth the money. Shipping is generally fast and free, which is a plus. However, the prices are a bit high compared to other kratom vendors. Summary Overall, Authentic Kratom is a decent option if you're looking for organic kratom, but there are cheaper alternatives available. The quality of the product is hit or miss, but shipping is fast and free which is a plus for sure. #5 Purkratom

Purkratom is yet another kratom vendor that sells a multitude of kratom products. They are based in the United States and have been in business since 2016. Their product line includes powders, capsules, and liquids. They also sell a variety of other products such as CBD oil and kava. Pros Wide variety of kratom products

Competitive pricing

Good customer service

Loyalty program Cons Some complaints about shipping times Products - Kratom Powders - Kratom Capsules - CBD Oil - Kava

Kratom Strains - Maeng Da - Bali - Thai - Malay - Indo - Super Green Malaysian - Vietnam - Red Dragon - Red Vein Borneo - White Vein Borneo

Kratom powders are the most popular products that Purkratom offers. There are many different strains of kratom powder to choose from, each with its own set of effects. Kratom capsules are also available for those who do not want to deal with the taste of kratom powder. Liquid kratom extract is also sold by Purkratom, but it is a much more potent form of kratom and should be used with caution. Pricing Purkratom offers very competitive pricing on all of their products. Kratom powders start at $11.99 for a one ounce bag and go up to $139.99 for a sixteen ounce bag. Kratom capsules are priced slightly higher, starting at $19.99 for a bottle of 50 capsules and going up to $134.99 for a bottle of 1000 capsules. Liquid kratom extract is priced at $34.99 for a five milliliter bottle. CBD oil and kava are both priced at $54.99 for a thirty milliliter bottle. Shipping & Returns Purkratom offers free shipping on all orders over $50. Orders under $50 are charged a flat rate shipping fee of $5. All orders are shipped via USPS and usually arrive within 5-7 business days. Purkratom also offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all unopened and unused products. Reviews Purkratom has generally positive reviews online. Their products are well-regarded and their pricing is very competitive. Shipping times are usually good, although there have been some complaints about orders taking longer than expected to arrive. Overall, Purkratom is a good option for those looking to buy kratom online. Summary What sets Purkratom apart from other vendors is their focus on quality and customer service. They offer a money back satisfaction guarantee and free shipping on orders over $50. They also have a loyalty program where customers can earn points towards free products. Shipping times can be an issue, but overall Purkratom is a reputable vendor. #6 Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom is a small, family-run business located in the heart of the Midwest. They take pride in offering their customers high quality kratom at an affordable price. Kingdom Kratom kratom is sources from reputable farmers in Southeast Asia and is claimed to be always fresh and potent. They offer a variety of kratom strains, including Red Bali, Maeng Da, and Super Green Indo. Kingdom Kratom also offers a money back satisfaction guarantee.

Kingdom Kratom is committed to providing their customers with the best possible experience. They offer fast and friendly customer service and are always happy to answer any questions you may have. So if you're looking for a quality kratom at a great price, be sure to check out Kingdom Kratom. Pros High quality kratom products

Affordable prices

Fast and friendly customer service Cons They do not accept returns Products Strains offered by Kingdom Kratom:

- Red Bali - Green Malaysian - White Borneo - Super Indo Kratom - Gold Vein Bali Kratom - Red Horned Kratom - Red Maeng Da Kratom - Green Vein Borneo Kratom - White Thai Kratom - Super Green Malay Kratom

Kratom products offered by Kingdom Kratom:

- Kratom Capsules - Kratom Extracts - Kratom Tinctures - Kratom Powder Prices Prices for Kratom products on Kingdom Kratom vary, but are generally affordable when compared to other online vendors. Kratom capsules and extracts are the most expensive items, while powders and tinctures are the cheapest. Some discounts may be available for larger orders. Shipping Kingdom Kratom offers free shipping on all orders over $100. For smaller orders, shipping costs will vary depending on the weight of the order and the shipping destination. All orders are shipped via USPS and usually arrive within 3-5 days. Returns Kingdom Kratom does not accept returns, but they do offer a money-back satisfaction guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can contact customer service within 30 days for a refund. Customer Service Kingdom Kratom’s customer service is available via email or telephone. They offer a live chat feature on their website, but it is not always manned. Customer service is generally responsive and helpful. Reviews The customer reviews for Kingdom Kratom are overwhelmingly positive. Customers appreciate the high quality of the kratom products, the affordable prices, and the fast and friendly customer service. A few customers mention that they would like to see a wider selection of strains offered, but overall, customers are very happy with their experience ordering from Kingdom Kratom. Conclusion Kingdom Kratom is a relatively new online kratom vendor offering a wide variety of kratom strains and products at reasonable prices. They offer free shipping on all orders over $100 and have a money-back satisfaction guarantee. Customer service is generally responsive and helpful. #7 Kratom Spot