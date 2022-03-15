What Studies Say About CBD for Neuropathic Pain

Neuropathic pain is chronic pain caused by damage to or dysfunction of the nervous system. If you or a loved one are experiencing nerve pain, you're not alone. It's prevalent across the U.S., affecting over 20 million people. It can result from various conditions, including diabetes, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and spinal cord injuries. Nerve pain is often challenging to treat. Ongoing studies over the past decade show promise for using CBD to help manage neuropathic pain.

A Quick Overview of Neuropathy

Neuropathy is a general term used to describe nerve damage. This type of damage can occur in any part of the body and may cause a variety of symptoms, including:

• Burning, tingling, or numbness in the feet or hands

• Shooting pain or electric sensations

• Extreme sensitivity to touch

• Muscle weakness or paralysis

• Problems with balance and coordination

Many find neuropathic pain debilitating and highly frustrating, as it can make even the simplest tasks, like brushing your teeth or getting dressed, incredibly difficult.

There are many causes of neuropathy, including:

• Injuries, such as a spinal cord injury or car accident

• Infections, such as HIV/AIDS or Lyme disease

• Autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes, lupus, and multiple sclerosis

• Exposure to toxins, such as heavy metals or certain chemicals

• Nerve compression, such as in people with spinal stenosis

Sometimes, the cause of neuropathy is unknown. According to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 60% of people with diabetes experience nerve pain, and 40% of cancer patients suffer from chemotherapy-induced PN. However, these are just a few examples.

Treating Neuropathic Pain

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating neuropathic pain. Treatment options vary depending on the underlying cause of the nerve damage and the severity of symptoms. Some standard treatment approaches include:

• Medications, such as painkillers, antidepressants, anticonvulsants, and topical creams or ointments

• Physical therapy

• Nerve block injections

• Electrical stimulation

• Surgery

Treatment depends on the severity of pain and may include a combination of therapies. Many consumers also include complementary, holistic therapies, such as yoga or acupuncture, in their pain management plan.

CBD for Neuropathic Pain

Another herbal option is cannabidiol—better known as CBD, the compound found in the hemp plant. Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects. This means it will not get you high. Experts know cannabinoids, including CBD, interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in pain regulation.

A growing body of research suggests that CBD oil for pain may be an effective treatment for neuropathic pain.

Research in the Life Journal in 2020 highlights the therapeutic effectiveness of full-spectrum hemp oil for chronic neuropathic pain.

Cannabidiol has different effects on different body parts that may reduce pain. CBD may act as an agonist or antagonist at cannabinoid receptors, which means it can either increase or decrease activity at those receptors.

The research shows it can block the reuptake and breakdown of the endocannabinoid anandamide, which may help to increase levels of this pain-reducing substance. This can lead to indirect activation of cannabinoid receptors, which may help reduce pain.

A 2020 study published in Current Pharm Biotechnology found that transdermal CBD treatment can significantly improve pain and other disturbing sensations in patients suffering from peripheral neuropathy of the lower body. CBD is a natural alternative to current therapies, which are often ineffective or carry side effects.

An earlier paper in Frontiers in Pharmacology in 2018 reviewed cannabinoids and pain, including chronic pain and neuropathy. It discusses the effectiveness of CBD and the combination of all hemp compounds working together to offer relief. This is called the “entourage effect” and is why some people prefer full-spectrum CBD products over isolates.

What CBD Products Work Best for Neuropathic Pain?

You have a wide assortment of CBD products to choose from for general discomfort. For neuropathic pain, focus on products that can be applied directly to the skin or taken sublingually. This way, the CBD will have direct access to areas bothering you.

Tinctures are an excellent choice for consistent dosing throughout the day. You can also use a CBD cream or salve topically. CBD gummies and capsules are another easy way to get a precise dosage of CBD, though they take longer to take effect.

How Much CBD Should You Take For Nerve Pain?

CBD is non-toxic, and there is no evidence of anyone overdosing on CBD. However, it’s always best to start with a small dosage and increase gradually as needed.

For general discomfort, the general rule is to start with a low dose and increase until you find relief. A good starting point is 10 mg of CBD, taken twice a day. If this doesn’t help, increase the dosage by 10 mg until you notice a difference.

CBD is a natural product that can complement your current neuropathic pain treatment but make sure to consult your doctor. The hemp compound offers many benefits that can improve your overall life quality, such as encouraging relaxation, promoting a healthy sleep schedule, and helping keep stress levels low.