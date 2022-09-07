What Is CBG Oil, Its Benefits, and What Does It Feel Like?

CBD oil might still feel like a relatively new phenomenon, but it’s already accompanied by other hemp cannabinoids that have recently risen to popularity. Chief among them is CBG, a cannabinoid that’s a lot like CBD even though it’s entirely unique. Learn what CBG oil is and what it does, and find out where to buy the best CBG oil available online.

What Is CBG Oil?

CBG oil is a type of hemp product that contains high concentrations of the non-intoxicating cannabinoid cannabigerol. Recently, hemp breeders have successfully produced strains that contain as much as 15% CBG, making it economical to produce CBG products on a mass scale for the first time.

Is CBG Oil the Same as CBD Oil?

CBG oil may now be just as plentiful as CBD oil, but there are considerable differences between these hemp cannabinoids. CBG and CBD have different chemical structures, to begin with, and the separation between these substances only broadens from there.

While CBG has mainly been researched for its potential antibacterial and digestive benefits, CBD is of more interest for its potential usefulness against epilepsy and chronic pain. There are quite a few ways that CBG and CBD overlap, but it’s clear that these cannabinoids are unique and serve special purposes in cannabis and hemp.

What Does CBG Oil Do?

In terms of experienced effects, CBG oil is a lot like CBD oil. Taking CBG oil will not make you feel high or intoxicated in any way, but it might make you feel relaxed or in a better mood than usual.

CBG is far more likely than CBD, in fact, to provide uplifting effects, which is why it’s often paired with sativa terpenes and described as energizing. No matter how uplifted it makes you feel, though, CBG will never make you high like THC would.

Does CBG Oil Get You High?

No, CBG oil has no potential to get you high. To be sold online, CBG products must contain less than 0.3% THC, which is not enough to cause intoxication.

Even if you consume CBG products in high doses, the ratio of CBG to THC will drown out any potential intoxicating effects. As a result, CBG products should firmly be considered in the same category as CBD products and nowhere near the same category as THC.

What Does CBG Oil Feel Like?

The effects of CBG oil vary depending on the dose you take. At doses under 10mg, you’ll most likely only feel a light relaxing effect that might not even be noticeable.

Consumed in doses between 25mg and 50mg, on the other hand, the full effects of CBG will become noticeable, and you’ll likely feel quite uplifted or energized. At no point, however, will the effects of CBG rise to the level of actual intoxication.

What Kinds of CBG Products Are There?

Just as is the case with CBD, the most popular kind of CBG product is CBG oil, which comes in a variety of different forms. CBD extracts can be either isolated, broad-spectrum, or full-spectrum, and the same is the case for CBG extracts. From there, brands can infuse a wide spectrum of different substances into their CBG oil tinctures, some of which might add improved benefits.

To find the best CBG oil for your needs, start by deciding between products that contain CBG isolate, which do not provide the entourage effect, and products that contain full or broad-spectrum CBG, which do. From there, assess the product formulations and ingestion methods that are available to find a good match.

Where Can I Buy the Best CBG Oil?

These days, CBG oil is just as easy to find on the internet as CBD oil. To make sure you end up with the best CBG oil for your particular purposes, though, you’ll need to carefully scrutinize product descriptions and customer reviews.

It’s also important to make sure batch-specific, third-party lab reports are easy to find. You can use these reports to verify the safety and purity of CBG extracts for yourself.

The Bottom Line: Try CBG Oil Today

The hemp revolution didn’t end with CBD — on the contrary, it began with CBD, and now, new cannabinoids like CBG are emerging to take their rightful places. Each substance in Cannabis sativa has something unique to offer, and CBG oil is simply the latest addition to the internet’s growing natural pharmacopeia. Try CBG oil today to discover the unprecedented benefits of this cannabinoid for yourself.