Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac

Sponsored By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 2:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac
Get your bibs and napkins ready for the ultimate BBQ showdown. This Saturday six of Michigan’s best BBQ Masters compete for your votes from Noon to 11pm. Sample the Masters meaty, succulent cuts will leave meat lovers salivating for more.   These Pit Masters homemade sauces and rubs are a thing of beauty when they go into the smoker. This festival is a must for any BBQ fan. See SmokingHotBBQFest.com
click to enlarge Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac

Enjoy award winning BBQ and listen to great live music on 3 stages. Plus, there will be games, art, shopping, dance troupes, Lucha Libre Wrestling and much more

Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac

And it’s all free admission.


It’s all part of the first annual PONTIAC FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS. 

click to enlarge Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac

6 of the best BBQ masters from Michigan include :

  • TENDER BONEZ from Flint,
  • BIG MOES from Kalamazoo,
  • BBQ MIKE MIKE FLAMING GRILL from Detroit,
  • PARKS OLD STYLE BBQ from Detroit,
  • THE RIB SPOT from Pontiac
  • PO SAMS’S CAFE from Waterford

Vote for your favorite!


Tell your friends about PONTIAC BBQ SHOWDOWN. 


This Saturday Noon to 11pm. 


Bring your folding chair as seating is limited. 


It’s all right on Saginaw Street in downtown Pontiac. Use 17 S Saginaw Street as your GPS coordinate.


Great bands, festival food, games and more 


See SmokingHotBBQFest.com for more details 

Scroll to read more Paid Content articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘Pawn Stars’ is coming to Detroit — here’s how you get paid to be on the show

By Lee DeVito

The Pawn Stars.

Spot Lite finally has a food option with Gladys Nite food truck

By Randiah Camille Green

Spot Lite finally has a food option with Gladys Nite food truck

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations’ returns to Detroit

Yum Village has extended its takeover of El Club’s kitchen in Southwest Detroit

By Jane Slaughter

Yum Village has extended its takeover of El Club’s kitchen in Southwest Detroit (2)

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us