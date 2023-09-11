Vote for your favorite Michigan BBQ Master at the MICHIGAN BBQ SHOWDOWN this Sat. Sept. 16th in Pontiac

Enjoy award winning BBQ and listen to great live music on 3 stages. Plus, there will be games, art, shopping, dance troupes, Lucha Libre Wrestling and much more

It’s all part of the first annual PONTIAC FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS.

And it’s all free admission.

6 of the best BBQ masters from Michigan include :

TENDER BONEZ from Flint,

BIG MOES from Kalamazoo,

BBQ MIKE MIKE FLAMING GRILL from Detroit,

PARKS OLD STYLE BBQ from Detroit,

THE RIB SPOT from Pontiac

PO SAMS’S CAFE from Waterford

Vote for your favorite!

Tell your friends about PONTIAC BBQ SHOWDOWN.

This Saturday Noon to 11pm.

Bring your folding chair as seating is limited.

It’s all right on Saginaw Street in downtown Pontiac. Use 17 S Saginaw Street as your GPS coordinate.

Great bands, festival food, games and more

See SmokingHotBBQFest.com for more details