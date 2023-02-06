VIDEO RECIPE: GENTLEMAN JACK VALENTINE’S CAKE w/Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur Icing

Sponsored By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 10:26 am

Looking to mix things up a little on Valentine’s Day? Grab your Valentine and whip up a Gentleman Jack Valentine’s Cake with Chambord Icing!

click to enlarge (video by Eli WIner)
(video by Eli WIner)

As the first double-mellowed Tennessee Whiskey out there, exceptionally smooth Gentleman Jack makes for a pretty good cocktail…and an exceptionally decadent and delicious Valentine’s Day treat!

There is nothing more romantic than creating a mouthwatering dessert the two will never forget. So, grab a bottle of Gentleman Jack, your bundt pan, (we know you have one somewhere) and be prepared to delight your senses with chocolate, coffee, whiskey and of course, the delicate raspberry drizzle of Chambord on top. Make it a night to remember. Recipe below video:



Gentleman Jack Valentine’s Cake w/Raspberry Chambord Icing


Ingredients


Cake

  • 320mL of black coffee
  • 110 grams of cocoa powder
  • 110 mL of Gentleman Jack
  • Two sticks of butter
  • 300 g of granulated sugar
  • Two eggs
  • 280 g of all-purpose flour
  • Half a teaspoon of salt
  • One and a half teaspoons of baking soda


Gentleman Jack simple syrup

  • 150 mL of Gentleman Jack
  • 75 mL of water
  • 80 g of granulated sugar


Icing

  • One and a half cups of powdered
  • 3 tablespoons of Chambord black raspberry liqueur
  • Teaspoon of vanilla extract.


DIRECTIONS


Cake

  • Put the butter, Gentleman Jack, coffee, and cocoa powder in a saucepan.
  • Whisk over medium heat until the butter is melted.
  • Once the butter has melted, turn off the heat and add in the sugar.
  • Whisk together until the sugar has combined, then pour into a large bowl to cool.
  • Mix together the dry ingredients in a bowl.
  • Once the liquid has cooled down, whisk in two eggs, one at a time.
  • Then incorporate the flour mixture by whisking it in a bit at a time. (Be sure not to overmix because that will get you a tough cake)
  • Grease the Bundt pan and line with cocoa powder tapping out any extra.
  • Tap the pan a couple times to pop any air bubbles then bake at 325 for 45 minutes.

Tennessee Whiskey, 40% alc. by vol. (80 proof). Distilled and bottled by the JACK DANIEL DISTILLERY LYNCHBURG, TENNESSEE.

GENTLEMAN JACK is a registered trademark of Jack Daniel's Properties, Inc.

Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, 16.5% Alc. by Vol., Imported by Brown-Forman, Louisville, KY. Chambord is a registered trademark.

©2023 Brown-Forman. All rights reserved.

All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.

Please Drink Responsibly. To find out more about responsible consumption, visit Responsibility.org and OurThinkingAboutDrinking.com

Please do not share or forward with anyone under the legal drinking age.


