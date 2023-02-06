VIDEO RECIPE: GENTLEMAN JACK VALENTINE’S CAKE w/Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur Icing

Looking to mix things up a little on Valentine’s Day? Grab your Valentine and whip up a Gentleman Jack Valentine’s Cake with Chambord Icing!

As the first double-mellowed Tennessee Whiskey out there, exceptionally smooth Gentleman Jack makes for a pretty good cocktail…and an exceptionally decadent and delicious Valentine’s Day treat!

There is nothing more romantic than creating a mouthwatering dessert the two will never forget. So, grab a bottle of Gentleman Jack, your bundt pan, (we know you have one somewhere) and be prepared to delight your senses with chocolate, coffee, whiskey and of course, the delicate raspberry drizzle of Chambord on top. Make it a night to remember. Recipe below video: