TruthFinder Review For 2022

In this review, we'll discuss an overview of the company, how TruthFinder works, its features, pricing, and alternative background check services to check out as well.

You can go through public records and search for information online, but the process is rigorous and time-consuming. That's where TruthFinder, the background check service, comes into the equation. With just a couple of clicks, TruthFinder will provide you with a well-organized and detailed report on any individual. The best part? It is completely legal, accurate, and easy to use.

Is your gut telling you that someone is shady? If so, you could try to surf the internet and dig up some information about them. But the internet is vast and the chance of finding someone or something without the proper resources is pretty slim.

TruthFinder is a background check company based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2014, this company has performed hundreds of millions of background checks all over the country.

Unlike other background check service providers, TruthFinder provides its customers with access to both public records and confidential data. Plus, this background check site performs quick searches and gives you the results in a well-organized report.

According to many TruthFinder reviews left by previous customers, the platform is easy to use and the reports are highly accurate.

How Does TruthFinder Work?

TruthFinder runs through hundreds of millions of records, which include public records data, social network data, and more. The best part is that it doesn't take weeks or months for you to see your search results. In fact, it can take as little as 2 minutes for TruthFinder to run background checks and reveal everything it found.

Data access is a major component that sets TruthFinder apart from other background check companies. Its sources are not limited to public records alone. Customers get access to private and confidential information only featured on the dark web. This means that you can run a search on someone else and check whether you're a victim of identity theft on the dark web.

TruthFinder: Key Features

People Search Engine

TruthFinder offers a robust people search service. This feature is great for people who are trying to find long-lost friends or family members.

All you have to do is type in the person's name and state and TruthFinder will work to simplify the search process by sorting through thousands of directories and billions of records across the country. All information will be compiled into one easy-to-read, detailed report.

Background Check Service

TruthFinder's background check service can help you to access important background information on a person. Their detailed reports could reveal:

A criminal record

Sex offender status

Arrest records

Court records

Marital status

Secret social media accounts

Traffic records

Education history

And more

Reverse Phone Lookup Service

A reverse phone lookup, also referred to as a reverse phone number lookup, is a type of search that can identify the owner of an unknown telephone number. TruthFinder delivers the name of the unknown caller, along with an extensive report on the individual.

This feature comes in handy if you receive a lot of unknown calls. TruthFinder lets you search for the phone number and finds any name and/or aliases registered to that number. It does this by scanning through thousands of public records for the phone number. The best part is that the only information required to run this search is the number itself.

The results of a reverse phone lookup also include a list of other people who may have been linked to the phone number at some point. In some cases, you could even see photos of the person.

Dark Web Scan

A dark web scan helps to check if any of your personal information is being sold on the dark web. This feature is one of the reasons TruthFinder stands out from other types of background check services.

If you’ve ever been a victim of identity theft or you notice that your information has been compromised in any way, you need to try out this feature.

The more we digitize our lives and businesses, the higher the risks of being a victim of identity theft. With the TruthFinder dark web scan, you can customize results by choosing what kind of information you'd like to monitor.

The list of options includes:

Bank account numbers

Credit card information

Social security number

Membership in retail cards

Contact information

Passport number

Driver’s license

TruthFinder runs this information through many servers and websites on the dark web, which helps to flag down any suspicious use of your personal information.

What Will You Find With TruthFinder?

Do you want to find public records, arrest records, and accurate information about an individual? Well, TruthFinder has the ability to reveal sensitive and important details, such as:

Personal Information

First and last name

Date of birth

Contact history

Social media profiles

Marital status

Assets

Property Tax

Lease agreements

Location History

Current and past experiences

Census data

Type of building: residential or commercial

Criminal Records

If you want background reports on someone you suspect has committed a crime, you can run a quick search through TruthFinder for detailed information about arrest records and the nature of the crime.

You could also find out:

A detailed description of the offense(s)

The date of the offense and the category of charge

Court name and case number

The location of the crime and arrest

Sex offender status

TruthFinder Pricing and Plans

TruthFinder offers its basic subscription for $28.05 per month, which includes access to most of its features. There's also a cheaper way to pay. If you pay two months in advance, it only costs $23.28 per month for the same exact service.

Phone lookups require a separate membership that cost $4.99 per month. You can decide to purchase both memberships together or separately.

If you want to download a PDF of the background check report, it costs an additional $2.99. This applies to every report you choose to download. You do, however, have the option to view the reports on the TruthFinder site without downloading them.

Considering all the services and features that this background check site provides, the prices are quite fair.

TruthFinder Pros

Up-to-date and relevant information in background check reports

Has a dark web scan feature to see if you’re a victim of identity theft

Transparent about legal usage under Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

Offers an intuitive mobile app

TruthFinder Cons

Its services are restricted to people located in the US

You can't buy a single report, TruthFinder requires a monthly subscription

