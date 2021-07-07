Top 7 Gay Dating Sites of 2021: LGBTQ+ Friendly Places To Find Love - Free Trials



Dating websites can be a great way to meet people, but some online dating sites prioritize straight love. For those in the LGBTQ community, they fall short of helping them find their bliss.



Thankfully many dating sites have stepped up their game over the years to become more inclusive of LGBTQ dating. Today, various sites and apps help bring people together, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or relationship type.



Recent events have brought more people to dating sites than ever before, and gay dating sites are no exception. People are finding gay dating sites are a wonderful place to meet a partner and build a connection.



For some, they are in pursuit of something nontraditional. For others, they're looking for love and long-term relationships. Thankfully, there are dating sites for all kinds of relationships in the realm of queer dating. Dating apps like Grindr even make it easy to take your dating on the go.



Online dating is nearly twice as popular in gay dating circles, so it makes sense that you want to get out there and get started. If you're not sure where to get started with the best gay dating sites and dating apps, here are some of the best picks.

Adult Friend Finder is a favorite among singles looking for casual relationships and online dating exclusively. The website doesn't cater to gay dating specifically, but the vast amount of members are of all sexual orientations.



Since Adult Friend Finder is more geared toward casual pairings you can find singles, couples, and groups among their million users. Many users like it because it allows you to be straightforward about what you're looking for.



If you're one of many gay singles out there looking for serious relationships, Adult Friend Finder may not be your first choice. Still, it's a good place to warm up your online dating skills before taking on more serious sites.



Adult Friend Finder has a premium membership where you can access all their features, both online and on their mobile app. It costs $39.95 a month, but other packages are available if you're willing to try the site for a longer time. Adult Friend Finder occasionally offers free trials for their membership, letting you get a taste of the gay dating scene for free before you commit.

eHarmony is a great place for gay dating if you're looking for a serious relationship. Online dating can be overwhelming, but this dating site helps streamline the process by making matches between millions of members using their 29 Dimensions of Compatibility.



So how does that work? You fill out a comprehensive survey split into categories: emotional temperament, social style, cognitive mode, physicality, relationship skills, and values and beliefs. eHarmony's matchmaking algorithm then determines which members you have the most in common with.



Because eHarmony is for serious relationships, it's more location-based than some of the other sites. Many of the more popular gay dating sites and apps are geared exclusively toward gay dating, but eHarmony's user base features straight and LGBTQ singles.



You're just as likely to find love as a single straight man as you are as a single gay man. As one of the best dating sites out there, success stories of love matches are plentiful.



eHarmony's premium membership costs range from $35.90 monthly to $65.90 for one month. With eHarmony's free trial, you can feel out all the basics of the site before committing to a monthly fee.

Men Nation Men Nation is a gay dating site that was the brainchild of the creators of Adult Friend Finder. Since 1996, this queer dating site has welcomed hundreds of members to their ranks. These gay men are looking for love in many cases, but there are also some instances of couples looking for someone to join them.



Men Nation has over one hundred million members, with single men and couples looking to meet someone on the dating site. Of the online dating sites out there, Men Nation is geared more toward those looking for a nonserious site and app.



Men Nation's user base is slightly older than the twenty-something set, unlike other sites and apps. This confident older crowd isn't afraid to ask for what they want in both intimacy and love so that you can expect a more open and direct queer community.



Men Nation offers a premium membership that costs $34.95 per month. Like other sites, their free trial lets you access all basic features but with no time limit. If you can navigate dating with the site's basic features, you can enjoy free gay dating. OutPersonals OutPersonals has a smaller community than most other gay dating sites and gay dating apps. Still, their user base is proud to report the site is a comprehensive gay dating destination. Some say it's one of the best gay dating sites running right now.



OutPersonals is unique in that they give members the ability to view and broadcast live with webcams. They also have a dating magazine that over one million members contribute to, which makes them stand out from the rest.



Users like that OutPersonals is a no-pressure dating website. It's allegedly as welcoming to users looking for casual online or in-person relationships as it is to gay men looking for long-term relationships.



OutPersonals also protects members by verifying their identity. This requires a certain degree of authenticity and then encourages honesty from their many single users.



You can access all the features of OutPersonals premium membership for $19.99 per month. Like some other gay dating websites, the free version provides basic features, making free gay dating possible.

Grindr Grindr is known as one of the best gay dating apps out there. From a technical standpoint, it's very similar to Tinder and other dating apps that revolve around swipes.



Like Tinder, Grindr is a location-based dating app, so it lets you discover the best of gay dating in your area. This can be fun as you move around your favorite haunts and check out what gay singles are in the area.



Gay men are looking for love on Grindr, but also, a few are looking for a no-strings relationship. Users recommend not spending time on the app late at night if you're looking for a relationship.



Grindr cares about their users' safety, both on the app and in real life. One of the features it has that other sites lack is the ability to disclose a user's HIV status.



Basic subscriptions for Grindr premium cost $13.00 per month. The premium features are certainly worthwhile for those looking for something serious, but many gay singles find that they can navigate dating for free on this gay dating app.

Match Match makes dating easy for users of all ages, sexualities, and marital statuses. Match understands the ways love is evolving and is working hard to make connections in a changing world.



It's without question one of the most popular dating sites. Some would say it's one of the best dating sites, and that's also true for LGBTQ people.



Match cares deeply about its user base's safety and makes a lot of moves to make sure that it's a safe dating site and dating app for gay dating. Match offers a setting that allows you to disclose your sexual preferences upon accepting communications with a user so that information is there without any awkward conversations.



Each day, Match will present you with five matches. You can get more matches with a premium membership. Getting a month of everything Match has to offer will cost just $42.99.



Thankfully, as one of the gay dating sites with a higher price range, Match lets users test out premium features during free trials. Look out for coupon codes that will give you from 3 days to a week of free premium features on one of the best gay dating sites out there.



