Top 7 Dating Apps That Don’t Require A Facebook Account - All Access Dating Apps

These days, it seems as if everyone has a Facebook account. After all, it’s one of the most popular dating sites. But the truth is that not everyone has a Facebook account, believe it or not.

There aren’t many apps and sites that don’t require signing into Facebook, including dating apps. It’s downright annoying when you need a Facebook account to find a date!

Your Facebook data is connected to every single person you know the last thing you need is your grandma seeing what dating apps you’re on.

So what can you do if you want to date people in your area using an app, but don’t have an account on Facebook? No worries — we can help.

Here are the Top 7 Dating Apps That Don't Require a Facebook Account: Zoosk eHarmony Seeking Silver Singles Adult Friend Finder Asian Dating Match.com

Wondering why many apps for dating require a login on Facebook? Well, some dating sites and apps use Facebook profiles as a way of legitimizing their membership bases. You can think of them as a driver’s license for online dating. Having a Facebook profile also allows the platform to hold users accountable for their actions.

It’s also usually faster and convenient to sign in with a Facebook account. But not all Facebook users feel comfortable using their accounts to start a dating profile. Some may wish to protect their privacy.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with apps verifying your identity. That’s a good thing. However, having a profile on Facebook is certainly not the only way to verify someone’s identity.

The fact is that you can use other profiles to validate who you are. You can also use an email address easily.



Zoosk

Zoosk began as a Facebook app way back in 2007 — which is ironic because you don’t need a Facebook account to meet people on Zoosk.

Because of the app’s photo verification tool, Zoosk is known as one of the safest dating apps around. It allows users to know who they're talking to. But Zoosk also asks users to verify their Facebook. Can you still use the app if you don’t want to verify this way? Using Zoosk Without a Facebook Account

Even though you may get the most out of Zoosk by verifying through Facebook, it isn’t necessary to use the dating site. They allow you to use your mobile phone number to verify your account.

This is good news and means that you can join the more than 40 million users in more than 80 countries. Plus, there’s no need to answer a long questionnaire to find matches.

That’s because the dating app Zoosk has a Behavioral Matchmaking engine algorithm that takes into account who you’re liking, messaging, and winking at to find the best matches for you.

Zoosk also boasts a feature called Carousel that offers a fast look at profiles. It resembles Tinder in this respect. Zoosk Costs

It’s easy to set up a new account on the Zoosk app. You can get a 1-month membership for $29.95 a month, a 3-month membership for $19.98 per month, or a 6-month membership for $12.49 per month.



eHarmony

eHarmony is well-known in the online dating world. It’s been around since 2000, and it has a solid reputation for single dating. With a great user-friendly interface and a handy filtering tool, eHarmony is a worthy alternative for finding dates.

The one thing about eHarmony that may not sit right with some users is that joining involves taking a personality test. And we’ll warn you — this test takes quite a while!

And unfortunately, there is no getting around taking it. To get matches, you’ll need to answer an extensive survey.

eHarmony has a nice guarantee that if you’re not happy in 3 months, they’ll give you another 3 months for free. There’s also a free trial.

How to Find Dates on eHarmony If You Don’t Use Facebook

When you create an account, you’ll be asked to do so with your email or by logging into Facebook. Even though eHarmony doesn’t post anything to your wall on your behalf or notify your friends you’ve logged in, you might not want to create an account this way.

Furthermore, if you use the Facebook app option, your info will be auto-selected according to what you’ve got on your profile. This includes your timeline posts, likes, and more.

This is very annoying! It also seems invasive because it pulls from things in our profile we may have forgotten about.

The solution is to make an account using your email address, and not your social media profile.



Seeking

Seeking is a dating app for attractive, elite, wealthy, and well-established singles from all walks of life—from entrepreneurs to celebrities.

You do need to verify your income when you join Seeking. This is understandable considering the nature of the site, and it’s the only way to find matches.

Seeking is free for men and women to join, and you can browse all you want. To enjoy the app’s features, a paid membership is recommended.

With the free one, you get 10 messages that you can send. After that, you need to pay. A 30-day subscription to Seeking costs $19.99, or sign up for 90 days and pay $15.00/month. Can You Use Seeking Without Social Media Account Sign-In?

One of the good things about Seeking — besides the fact that it’s free for men and women to join, and you can browse all you want — is that the app doesn’t require you to sign in using Facebook verification when using the mobile browser. This is because the verification system is not yet optimized for mobile browsers.



SilverSingles

SilverSingles is 100% dedicated to 50 and older dating. It’s for singles who are divorced, separated, or widowed. SilverSingles has been a popular dating site and app for almost two decades now and has paved the way for online dating and older singles

With over 800,000 monthly active users, the SS membership base is rapidly growing to meet the need among seniors for a reliable way to make friends, attract dates, and build long-term relationships.

SilverSingles allows interested parties to sign up for a free account, but access to premium features requires a paid subscription.

Do You Need a Facebook App to Find a Date on SilverSingles? No Facebook Required for SilverSingles Sign Up

If you’re a senior, you might have social media. However, many silver singles do not want to deal with the hassle of this modern technology.

Luckily, there’s no Facebook required if you want to use SilverSingles. When you sign up, you’ll be asked for your basic information. Then, you’ll need to provide a valid email address. No social media is needed.

You do need to complete a questionnaire as part of the signup process. It’s rather lengthy, but it pays off in the long run.



AdultFriendFinder