Top 6 Couples Cam Sites Reviewed - Plus Our Top 5 Best Couples Cam Models

Jerkmate is a popular new cam site and is the best out of the list. Currently, they have a rather small number of webcam couples compared to some of the other sites. However, the site is projected to grow with time. While quantity in the couples category may be lacking, the quality sure isn't.

Couples will pay you extra special attention and do as you would wish. There are tons of flexible options when looking for webcam couples in Jerkmate, and you can specify your preference in gender or kink, and the unique pairing system will find the perfect couple for you. This site also features professional cam models.

Aside from these, Jerkmate is easy to use and has a modern feel to it. Browsing options and choosing your preferences are easy. If you aren't happy with the couple match, you can always perform another search. It all depends on your choice but at a price. Pros Best couple cam site

Unique pairing system

Easy to use Cons Only registered users get a free peek

Rates vary from couple to couple LiveJasmin

LiveJasmine is among the top cam sites for amateur couple’s live cams. They provide users with some of the most premium camming experiences regardless of the category they choose, and this extends to their couple cams section.

One thing is for sure, no matter what you're looking for, you'll find impressive collections of high production visual content in stunning HD. It is even better if the couple is signed exclusively to the site. You'll also have access to live shows with real-life couples that make you feel like you're all in the same room.

Not only do you get unique content and private cam shows on this cam site, but also additional content. You'll have access to their impressive photo galleries and recorded videos. Though the site costs $2-$3 per minute, it’s worthwhile. Pros Premium camming experience

Impressive HD quality content

Access to photo galleries and videos Cons No free shows

Expensive StripChat StripChat is a freemium cam site launched in 2016 and has a large selection of couples from all around the world. The couples category on this cam site includes group shows, threesomes, lesbians, and male and transgender couples in their respective category pages. Moreover, this free cam site features a clean layout and some very special perks.

You'll find couples from all over the world engaging in naughty play in some of the free chat rooms. However, if you want the absolute best couples, you'll need to upgrade to premium.

A private show may start from $0.64 with an average of just over $2.00 a minute. There's also a Cam2cam feature which is a separate show that usually costs more.

However, what separates StripChat from most cam sites is their VR feature. The VR function gives you the option to go for a private show that takes live interaction to new heights. Pros Best freemium couples cam site

HD quality

VR feature Cons Private shows are costlier. Chaturbate click to enlarge

Chaturbate is the best free cam site where you'll find loads of cam girls, boys, couples, and their toys. In terms of quantity, few sites can compete with Chaturbate's impressive collection of cams out there. There are thousands of cam shows to choose from at any given time of the day and a wide variety of performers, all streaming in high quality.

Once you join the site, you’ll be astonished by thumbnails of women and scenes. You can click on a particular model, and then it takes you to the live cam show free. While it may look like these cam girls are doing solo shows at first, you’ll find couples, threesomes, and other unique and interesting live shows to choose from if you dig a little deeper.

You can use the advanced search to filter through the huge list of categories or tags to find just what you need and enter the live show for free. You may find most straight couples on here, but there are a few gay and lesbian couples on the site as well.

Even though it's free, there are times you may have requests, and you'll need to upgrade to a premium membership. For a couple to do what you want, you may have to tip or pay for a private show, and an intimate show can go up to $3 a minute.

Chaturbate uses a token system, and you'll have to purchase tokens. You get a great bang for your buck since there are amazing discounts if you buy a larger number of tokens. These tokens give you more bonus credits, so the larger the package, the better for you. Pros Best free couples cam site

Affordable prices if you want to tip or pay

An impressive collection of cams Cons The advanced search feature can be tricky. BongaCams.com click to enlarge

BongaCams is one of the most popular sex cam sites with a ton of action. It offers free adult chat rooms for visitors to use, but you’ll have to trade in some tokens for private shows. New members can sign up for free and receive 100 tokens just for registering. If you want more credits, you have to pay.

This couple cam site may seem like your usual run-of-the-mill cam site. However, most models add a degree of production value to their live shows. You will find themed shows, scenarios, and various fantasies. These are done with the correct props, set dressings, and costumes as well.

Private sessions may be steep and go for around $3.24 to $4.11 a minute. The good thing about the pricing system is that there are no hidden surprises. A couple’s prices for a given activity are available to give you an idea of how many tokens you should buy. The steep prices are worth it since BongaCams couples deliver incredible shows with great performers of high quality. Pros Popular for themed cam shows

Free tokens for simply registering

Quality productions Cons Steep pricing Imlive.com