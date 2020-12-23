Top 15+ Adult Chat Websites You Can Try for Free: Chat Sites Like Omegle For Online Chat

Classic hookups will never go out of style, but there is something to be said for virtual hookups. And by virtual hookup. If you’ve never tried this kind of chatting, you’re seriously missing out.
This has become the go-to move for all types of people just looking for some sexy, casual fun. Luckily, it’s easy to find like-minded individuals online, who are looking for some no-strings-attached adult chat.
We’ve put together our list of top adult chat sites that you can try without breaking the bank. While some of these sites have the option to upgrade to a paid account, you can try them out at no cost. So, take a look at the sites below to start chatting with hot singles online.
Summary:
1. AdultFriendFinder
2. Arousr
3. SnapSext
4. SextFriend
5. MeetMe
6. WellHello
7. Snapchat
8. Tinder
9. OkCupid
10. Telegram
11. Antichat.me
12. Between
13. Kik
14. Signal
15. GetConfide
AdultFriendFinder
AdultFriendFinder is one of the top chat platforms that makes it easy to find sexting. Apart from sexting, which has been made quite easy on this platform, you can also join a community of swingers. Opening an account with AdultFriendFinder is super easy. All you need is an email address, username, password, and a brief introduction. Once that’s done, you can start browsing through other profiles.
AdultFriendFinder also allows you to customize your page so that only specific suggestions will be sent to you. Account personalization ranges from basic info such as your physical attributes to more advanced information such as your sexual preferences. This makes it easy to find the perfect sexting match.
The search bar is also very easy to use. With over 55 million monthly users, you definitely want to customize the options before starting the search. Customization can be done based on location, hotness rating, gender, age-range, race, sexual orientation, marital status, body type, and several other options. I highly recommend taking advantage of this feature to get the most out of your sexting experience.
Overall, AdultFriendFinder is a solid site with tons of users just looking for casual, sexy fun. You can create an account for free to see what the site is all about.
Arousr
Arousr is another top sexting platform that offers a free sexting option. Arousr uses a credit-based system for users who choose to pay. The more credits you have, the more opportunities you have for sexting. That being said, the site does give new users an opportunity to try it out for free.
Opening an account on Arousr is super fast and easy. Once you verify your email, you will be offered 100 free credits to use on the platform. This gives you plenty of opportunities to start a sexy conversation. If you want to request pictures or videos, you will have to use more credits.
Now, one thing to keep in mind here, is that Arousr is different from a peer-to-peer chatting site. Arousr uses chat hosts, which means the women on the site are professional sexters. That means you’ll have to use credits to sext, but it also means these women know what they’re doing.
Another advantage of using Arousr is incorporating the video option, which adds another element of excitement. One major benefit to Arousr is the plethora of beautiful users. So, if you are a man looking for a gorgeous sexting partner, this is the way to go.
Just keep in mind, it is unlikely that you find true love on this platform. As I said, these women are professionals, so they aren't looking for a love connection. All that being said, if you’re strictly looking for sexting, you’ll enjoy this option.
SnapSext
SnapSext is a sexting app with one of the best matching algorithms. SnapSext works similarly to Arousr, except that you are not using credits to sext. There is an option to choose the daily or monthly payment option, but this is only if you want exclusive features. In general, having an account on SnapSext is free.
SnapSext has a large database which makes it super easy to find your match. The search engine also makes customization easier, which means you can find your sexting partner without having to put in a lot of effort. One feature that makes SnapSext stand out is the notification pop up you receive each time someone clicks on your profile.
On SnapSext, you can choose to sext with an individual or group of people. You can also join public and other private rooms, depending on your preference. This feature makes SnapSext a great option for those of you with kinks or fetishes.
The site also has cam girl rooms, which allows you to experience a thrilling, live sex experience. All in all, this site is best for finding a mixture of paid and free adult chat options.
SextFriend
SextFriend is one platform that allows you to meet up and sext with other singles online and in real life. SextFriend makes it easy to find thousands of individuals interested in and eager to chat with you within seconds. This means you don’t have to worry about spending days searching for the perfect match.
Once you have an account, you can simply browse through user pictures and selfies. You’ll notice right away that there are a ton of attractive users on this site. It shouldn’t be too much of a challenge to find a sexting buddy in no time.
Once you find a good match, you can start sharing naughty photos and videos. If it's a good match, you can keep the flirting and dirty talk going all day long.
If you’re looking for a platform that is dedicated to sexting, you’ll definitely want to try SextFriend out. It’s easy to use and there is a great selection of users to connect with.
MeetMe
MeetMe is another dating app that allows you to enjoy sexting while vibing with different people all over the world. It started as far back as 2005 and has grown in popularity ever since.
MeetMe, like most of the other platforms, has millions of subscribers, and once your profile is all set, you will get a perfect match.
The company has app versions that are also available on the play store and app store. The only downside to its usage is the several ad pop-ups, which can be pretty annoying for users.
The solution to the ads problem is a membership upgrade, which will involve some coins. Apart from this, sexting has never been more fun with users on MeetMe. Most users are down for something casual so it’s easy to find a sexting partner.
WellHello
WellHello is another dating platform where you can easily find new sexting partners. Creating an account is super simple, and allows you to create a specific profile to make your needs clear.
WellHello also suggests available users who are currently online, which makes it easy to make a connection right away.
In order to have the best experience possible, you should create an in-depth profile. Be clear about what you’re looking for if you’re seeking a casual sexting partner. You may run into users who are looking for something serious, so make it known that you’re not in the market for a long term relationship.
Unlike Arousr, WellHello is a peer-to-peer dating site. That means you don’t need to spend money to sext with other users. It’s up to you to browse through profiles and reach out to potential sexting buddies. The site is fairly straightforward and easy to use, so you shouldn’t run into any issues.
Snapchat
Snapchat is a popular social media app among the younger generation. This is because of the easy customization of photos and videos with the use of unique filters. The huge selection of filters makes sexting on Snapchat super fun. It also makes it easy to conceal your identity if you’re concerned with privacy.
Snapchat also removes media files and messages shared between individuals after 24 hours, unless one of the parties chooses to save the file before it disappears. This means that you do not have to worry about your messages or videos leaking while sexting on this platform.
Keep in mind, while messages do disappear, you can save your conversation before the platform removes it. It is important to note that your partner will be notified if you decide to take a screenshot, so it’s best to inform them before saving any content shared.
Now, much like Kik, you will need to know your partner's username before you can enjoy sexting with them. This app won’t help you meet other users with a matching algorithm. This makes it Snapchat is best for sexting with someone you’ve known in the past instead of meeting someone new.
That said, the username barrier does not make it impossible to find new virtual fuck buddies. Take advantage of hashtags and public stories to connect with like-minded users who are down to sext.
One last advantage of Snapchat is premium Snapchat. Now, this option does cost money, but it guarantees a great sexting experience. To find premium Snapchat accounts, just search for your favorite pornstars and see if they offer a Snapchat experience. If they do, you have the opportunity to interact with professional cam girls and pornstars.
Tinder
Tinder is not one of those apps designed specifically for sexting, but that doesn’t stop millions of users from using it just for naughty chat. Tinder has long been considered the go-to for hookups and one night stands. It’s no mystery why people have turned to this app to find online sexting partners.
Once you sign up for the app, you’ll answer a few questions about your preferences. You can write a personal bio that lets other users know what you’re looking for. Then, the app shows you potential matches in your city. You can swipe left or right on these suggestions depending on your interests. Once you match with someone, you can start sending messages. It’s as simple as that.
Now, it’s totally up to you if you want to sext directly on the platform or use a more secure platform. If you’re worried about security, you can always take the conversation to an app like Confide or Signal
Tinder is totally free to use and available in any app store. If you want a more robust experience, you can upgrade to a paid account but it’s not necessary to enjoy the app.
OkCupid
OkCupid is one of the most popular dating apps, and the ease of creating an account has drawn millions of active subscribers. Enjoying sexting on OkCupid is not only easy and fun but also free. Once you have created your account, you can get matched up with several options from which you can select whichever one you feel is best for you.
OkCupid also allows you to customize your profile to your taste, which helps to determine the kind of person you will be matched with.
There are lots of dating stories that have emerged from using this platform. However, if your main goal is to find a sexting buddy, you can find that here too. As long as you make your needs clear from the start you can find a partner to sext with and exchange nudes in no time.
Telegram
Telegram is another messaging platform that has become popular over time because of its commitment to security. Sexting on Telegram is super safe and you can keep your identity hidden while sexting with hotties online.
The great part about this option is that you don’t need a sexting buddy to get started. Telegram makes it easy to search for the usernames of different users and chat them up. So, if you’re looking for an app that will help you find a sexting partner, this is a great option.
Telegram groups are also a good way to learn about different sexual interests, such as kinks and fetishes. There are different groups for different categories, depending on what you’re interested in.
All in all, sexting on Telegram makes it easy to share pictures and make voice and video calls from the comfort of your home.
Antichat.me
Antichat is another dating and sexting platform that is big on anonymity. It has been around for 18 years and is home to millions of subscribers. AntiChat, also known as AntiLand, is a unique option where you can enjoy sexting for several hours without even seeing the face of the person you are chatting with.
Here’s how it works. The platform does not allow the upload of profile photos, and all conversations are highly moderated for safety purposes. AntiChat has one of the highest numbers of chat groups, where you can connect and sext with random strangers online. These groups are filled with experienced sexters, so you can count on a good time.
Although the general identity of those using AntiChat is anonymous, most users are younger adults. That being said, older adults are encouraged to have a good time sexting on the platform as well. No one knows who is who after all, and this is what makes the platform a unique one.
One of the biggest advantages to Antichat.me is the ability to download it as an app. Most adult chat sites like this are not found in the app stores, so this is a huge advantage. You can download the app to your mobile device for the ultimate sexing experience.
Between
Between is a fun sexting platform that allows saucy sexting between partners no matter the distance separating them. The site is a Korean-built and inspired platform that helps people with common interests connect.
Sexting is a breeze on this platform as it allows users to chat, share pictures, make voice calls, or video calls. The best part is, all of these options are free to access.
Between also allows you to share your schedule and track important events with your sexting partner. This makes it easier to create a time to sext that works for both of you. For this reason, I highly recommend Between for long-distance and virtual sexting.
It is totally free to sign up and use the app, however, there is an option for a pro version that allows a more personalized experience with more features. This will cost you some money, but it might be worth it if you want to enjoy premium features.
Between is perfect if you are in a long-distance relationship and do not want to lose contact with your partner. Enjoy clear quality calls and videos without paying a dime while enjoying the benefits of phone sex and sexting.
Kik
Kik is one of the safest and most secure ways to sext online. The app is well-regarded and established as a fun and effective chat app. Unlike other chatting apps, you do not need to know the person you are sexting with before you begin the conversation. Kik does not store your conversations on its database; this means you and your sexting partner are the only ones who can have access to your chat.
The only issue about using Kik for sexting is that you need to know the username of the person you want to sext with before getting started. In other words, Kik doesn't use an algorithm to find users for you.
To get around this problem, you can search for Kik sexting groups on various social media platforms. Use hashtags on Instagram and Twitter or find open groups on platforms like Facebook.
Luckily for all of us, there are few websites dedicated to helping Kik users connect. Once you have the username of someone you’d like to sext with, you can hookup on Kik to get the fun started.
A lot of the users on this app are interested in virtual hookups, which works in your favor. You can find plenty of users who are looking to sext, exchange nudes, and even have phone sex. Make sure to check out some of the Kik sexting groups for the best chance at success.
Signal
Signal is a free-to-use, open-source messenger platform that allows easy communication between users. Signal was not created primarily for sexting, but many people use it exclusively for naughty activities.
The biggest benefit of using Signal is the total encryption of the app. That means you can sext and call other app users without worrying about your nudes or sexts leaking. Apart from this, you can also use the self-destruct option, which will erase the messages and files shared from both ends within a particular timeframe. This unique feature can be used to keep the chat safe and secure while you enjoy your naughty conversations.
Sexting is easy on Signal because of the cool features found on the app. Signal enables sharing pictures, voice messages, and videos, depending on what you and your partner are looking for.
The restriction on data collection makes it easy to enjoy your sexting experience without annoying pop-ups. Overall, the entire app is streamlined and easy to use, making for a pleasant user experience.
GetConfide
It’s normal to experience paranoia when sexting, especially if you’ve never met your partner in real life. Luckily, this doesn't mean you need to give up on sexting. GetConfide makes it easy to sext while still keeping your identity, messages, pictures, and videos safe.
Here’s how it works. GetConfide makes sure every user is safe by ensuring each message or file shared on the platform is encrypted and self-destructing. Confide even takes it a step further by sending screenshots to prove this.
So, if safety and security is a big concern of yours, you can rest assured that your sexts are totally private on this app. Now, keeping all this in mind, the app isn’t really a place to meet new sexting partners. GetConfide is best for people who already have a sexting buddy and need a private platform to get down and dirty. You can be confident that your message will not fall into the wrong hands.
Opening an account with GetConfide is fairly simple, and you can use all the features for free. In order to reap the benefits of this app, both partners will need to have it downloaded. You can find the app in any major app store and download it to any mobile device.
Last Advice
As you can see, finding a free platform for sexting is simple and easy. There is a huge selection of apps and websites that can help you find a sexting buddy or enjoy the one you already have. If you already have a sexting partner, take advantage of the fully encrypted chat apps that I’ve reviewed above.
Now, if you’re finding yourself struggling to find a sexting friend, I highly recommend a site like Arousr or Sextpanther. These sites have professional chat hosts so you’re guaranteed to leave satisfied. At the end of the day, the best option for you comes down to your specific needs.
One thing is for sure— you don't have to worry about spending money. All of the sites on this list are free, so you can sign up and start sexting right away.