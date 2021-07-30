Top 10+ Gay Cam Sites - Live Streaming Gay Cam Shows (2023)

If your goal is to watch gay men engage in sexy fun via video chat, the last thing you want is to wade through the countless pages of mainstream, straight-centric cam sites. These days, the internet is a sea of stereotypical virtual porn videos. But what if you want to see non-stereotypical gender role stuff? Go straight to the source - dedicated gay cam sites. With live cam sites popping up everywhere on the internet, there are endless opportunities to enjoy yourself from the pleasure of your own home. But - how do you know which gay cam site is right for you? You might even be interested in couples cam sites.

Best Gay Cam Sites We've done much of that leg work for you and compiled a list of the best gay cam sites on the market today. We have even included several free gay webcam sites if you find yourself on a tight budget. Avoid scouring the internet to find different options and simply sort through our list instead. JerkMate - Best overall gay cam site

Chaturbate - Most diverse group of models

LiveJasmin - Best for live gay cam shows

Stripchat - Best for stripteases

Flirt4Free - Best for muscular models

Lev Ivankov Lev Ivankov is a young twink that made his way into the gay porn scene at an early age. His content is some of the most sought out in the industry, and for good reason. If you’re looking for a cam model that pulls out all the stops Lev is worth exploring.

As part of the top 10% of all creators Lev, while only 5’8 comes in should to should with some of the greats. Give this little brown eyed boy a follow. You won’t regret it. William Moore When it comes to top ranked OnlyFans producers William Moore is top of the list. You can find his content to include playing well with others or going about it solo.

William strives to deliver world class content and lucky for you he does private camming shows too. Give him a follow to get first access to all of his shows.



J**KMate isn't a gay/male webcam site exclusively, but there are plenty of gay cams available for your enjoyment. The videos on there are some of the most entertaining out of all the male webcam sites. There are some free gay shows, but most of the models will require a minimum tip goal to be met before getting started with the explicit stuff. For the private chat rooms specifically, you should expect to hand over a good chunk of tokens. If you opt to go this route and don't mind paying, you can select from a group of professional porn stars and start privately chatting with them. But be careful - everything is charged per minute, which can drive up prices in the long run. Chaturbate

Chaturbate has a diverse group of webcam models, many of whom identify as gay and put on performances specifically for gay viewers. The site allows both new models and more experienced cam models from all over the world to join and start creating sexy videos. Some even host their very own chat rooms, in addition to their shows via cams. Most of the models are transparent in regards to pricing and their tip goals for specific performances. If the virtual tip jar continues to climb, some will even engage in more intense acts, like live scenes. This site caters to various audience interests - such as male, female, couples, and trans models. These categories are broken down into sections on the homepage and you can choose which chat rooms to enter. As a bonus, users can even use toys on the models through an impressive Bluetooth feature. While much of the site is completely free to use, certain features require payment - like the sexy toy feature, for example. Other than that, you can just purchase virtual coins and use them to tip the models after a show. LiveJasmin

LiveJasmin is a tried and true chat site classic. With robust search options, this site is a hit among the gay community. Instead of scrolling through hundreds of video options, you can find exactly what you're looking for in a matter of minutes on LiveJasmin. You can filter results by age, ethnicity, experience level, fetish, and hair and body type. You can even search for models based on what they are willing to do. For example, some guys will perform live on camera, while others strictly end it after a sexy striptease. LiveJasmin is also considered a quality chat site, with various chat rooms that discuss different chat topics. When using all of these advanced features and perks, LiveJasmin can start getting expensive. For example, a private show or private chat is paid per minute. If you're really into a performance, the time can pass by quickly, which will only drive up the price in the end. Additionally, you have to buy tokens in bulk. LiveJasmin does offer a loyalty program, where you get free credits with your first purchase. Stripchat.com

There are plenty of gay cams, as well as webcam chat options, available on Stripchat.com. While there aren't too many free gay cams on here, the tokens you buy on this site will be worth your while. Trust us. The Stripchat.com Gay search engine is very efficient, helping you find what you're looking for quickly and easily. You can sort through multiple genres and categories until you find a model that entices you. There are even couples as performers, featuring live gay webcams. Many guys are more than willing to get naked and turn on their cams. Plus, all transactions between you and the models are highly secure and safe. You can pay via credit card or PayPal. It's entirely up to you. Just keep in mind that these tokens are slightly more expensive compared to some of the other male webcam platforms. But the shows are truly amazing and worth the extra money. Flirt4Free

If you're into super muscular men - we're talking defined six-pack abs and rock-hard biceps - head over to Flirt4Free. Both the models and guys online are next-level attractive. This may have you thinking that everyone on this site is an experienced porn star. Well, guess again. Most of the men making videos on here are amateurs but have the pecks to convince you they just walked off of a professional porn studio. Even though the name suggests this is a free gay cam site, it's actually the opposite. To access most of the services on Flirt4Free, you'll have to fork over some cash. Most of the performances are tip-controlled, meaning the models won't start anything until the tip goal is met. You can start giving tips after purchasing credits through the website. Each credit will cost you only a dime, and you can snag 120 free credits after verifying your credit card information. Then feel free to start searching for a model based on your personal preferences - such as body type, age, and ethnicity. BongaCams

BongaCams has a subcategory of their website that's entirely dedicated to live gay cam shows. There are tons of new models signing up for the site every day, so you can expect to find some fresh faces every time you log on. Everything is shown in HD quality and the tokens are pretty affordable. You can get a free membership, but they don't give out free tokens as an extra perk. This will give you access to hundreds of photo and video archives, as well as pre-recorded live chat room sessions. But, there are no private show options available on BongaCams. Cams.com