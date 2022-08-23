The Ultimate Tailgating Checklist for Football Season

It’s always hard to say goodbye to summer, but fall vibes leave much to be desired as August slips into September. Forget about those pumpkin spice lattes. The best thing about fall is definitely tailgating season.

Colleges are back in session and pro football is gearing up. Time to buy your tickets, don your team colors, and get to the stadium!

No matter where your loyalty is, tailgating season calls upon football fans to show up with team pride, ready to rumble. So, as you prepare to tackle your tailgating list, be sure to pack up plenty of food, drink, and team gear. This season, we’re ditching the booze for a new way to unwind before the game: cannabis beverages.

THC > Brews?

Beer and other alcoholic drinks have historically been a mainstay for tailgating season, but what good has day drinking ever done for you? What if you could skip the hangover and still get your buzz on?

Let’s face it—game day is long. If you start drinking alcohol several hours before kickoff, watch out. Yet, it’s still nice to get a buzz on, relax, and have a mellow high while you kick back with friends. This is why THC drinks are such an excellent alcohol alternative.

You can sip on a can of cannabis-infused sparkling seltzer and feel the effects within 15 minutes, but the comedown doesn’t leave you dehydrated and delirious like drinking all day might.

If you are thinking of switching up your game day program, a microdosed cannabis drink may be just the ticket. And in Michigan we’re lucky enough to have Wynk Cannabis-Infused Seltzer to get us ready to root for our favorite teams.

Curious about dosage? Check out Wynk’s comparison chart to what to expect while you sip. Another bonus to cannabis drinks (and cannabis in general) is that they make food taste so much better. Drink a can of Wynk, and those bacon-wrapped shrimp will be your new best friend.

What to Bring for a Tailgate Party

Since you’ll probably show up at the stadium several hours before kickoff, you’ll need some food. Probably a lot of food. You’ll also need beverages, face paint, and a whole bunch of other goodies. Print out this list, grab a pen, and get started on the ultimate tailgating checklist.

Must-Have Essentials

Grill

Charcoal/propane

Lighter fluid

Grilling utensils

Serving utensils

Eating utensils

Serving trays/bowls

To-go containers

Ziploc baggies

Tin foil

Tablecloth

Meat thermometer

Knife

Cutting board

Can and bottle opener

Crockpot

Coozies

Cooking spray

Toothpicks

Pop-up trash can

Trash bags

Paper towels

Wet wipes

Plates/bowls

Reusable cups

Cooler

Ice (for beverages and coolers)

Folding table

Pop up tent

Chairs

Bluetooth speaker

Extra batteries

Flashlight

Food Ideas

Of course, get creative or pack your favorites, but here are a few classics for tailgating.

Grillables:

Burgers

Brats

Hot dogs

Chicken

Corn on the cob

Buns

Side Dishes:

Potato salad

Green salad

Caprese salad

Guacamole

Queso

Tortilla chips

Potato chips

French onion dip

Veggies

Fruit skewers

Hot wings

Bacon wrapped shrimp

Shrimp cocktail

Cheeses

Deli meats

Crackers

Popcorn

Pretzels

Condiments & Toppings:

Butter

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

Hot sauce

Relish

Salt and pepper

BBQ sauce

Sauerkraut

Sliced cheese

Pickles

Onions

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Desserts: