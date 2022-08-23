The Ultimate Tailgating Checklist for Football Season

It’s always hard to say goodbye to summer, but fall vibes leave much to be desired as August slips into September. Forget about those pumpkin spice lattes. The best thing about fall is definitely tailgating season.
Colleges are back in session and pro football is gearing up. Time to buy your tickets, don your team colors, and get to the stadium!
No matter where your loyalty is, tailgating season calls upon football fans to show up with team pride, ready to rumble. So, as you prepare to tackle your tailgating list, be sure to pack up plenty of food, drink, and team gear. This season, we’re ditching the booze for a new way to unwind before the game: cannabis beverages.
THC > Brews?
Beer and other alcoholic drinks have historically been a mainstay for tailgating season, but what good has day drinking ever done for you? What if you could skip the hangover and still get your buzz on?
Let’s face it—game day is long. If you start drinking alcohol several hours before kickoff, watch out. Yet, it’s still nice to get a buzz on, relax, and have a mellow high while you kick back with friends. This is why THC drinks are such an excellent alcohol alternative.
You can sip on a can of cannabis-infused sparkling seltzer and feel the effects within 15 minutes, but the comedown doesn’t leave you dehydrated and delirious like drinking all day might.
If you are thinking of switching up your game day program, a microdosed cannabis drink may be just the ticket. And in Michigan we’re lucky enough to have Wynk Cannabis-Infused Seltzer to get us ready to root for our favorite teams.
Curious about dosage? Check out Wynk’s comparison chart to what to expect while you sip. Another bonus to cannabis drinks (and cannabis in general) is that they make food taste so much better. Drink a can of Wynk, and those bacon-wrapped shrimp will be your new best friend.
What to Bring for a Tailgate Party
Since you’ll probably show up at the stadium several hours before kickoff, you’ll need some food. Probably a lot of food. You’ll also need beverages, face paint, and a whole bunch of other goodies. Print out this list, grab a pen, and get started on the ultimate tailgating checklist.
Must-Have Essentials
- Grill
- Charcoal/propane
- Lighter fluid
- Grilling utensils
- Serving utensils
- Eating utensils
- Serving trays/bowls
- To-go containers
- Ziploc baggies
- Tin foil
- Tablecloth
- Meat thermometer
- Knife
- Cutting board
- Can and bottle opener
- Crockpot
- Coozies
- Cooking spray
- Toothpicks
- Pop-up trash can
- Trash bags
- Paper towels
- Wet wipes
- Plates/bowls
- Reusable cups
- Cooler
- Ice (for beverages and coolers)
- Folding table
- Pop up tent
- Chairs
- Bluetooth speaker
- Extra batteries
- Flashlight
Food Ideas
Of course, get creative or pack your favorites, but here are a few classics for tailgating.
Grillables:
- Burgers
- Brats
- Hot dogs
- Chicken
- Corn on the cob
- Buns
Side Dishes:
- Potato salad
- Green salad
- Caprese salad
- Guacamole
- Queso
- Tortilla chips
- Potato chips
- French onion dip
- Veggies
- Fruit skewers
- Hot wings
- Bacon wrapped shrimp
- Shrimp cocktail
- Cheeses
- Deli meats
- Crackers
- Popcorn
- Pretzels
Condiments & Toppings:
- Butter
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Mayonnaise
- Hot sauce
- Relish
- Salt and pepper
- BBQ sauce
- Sauerkraut
- Sliced cheese
- Pickles
- Onions
- Tomatoes
- Lettuce
Desserts:
- Chocolate peanut butter fudge bars
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Oatmeal cream pies
- Cheesecake bites
- Glazed donuts
- No-bake key lime pie
- German chocolate brownies
- Banana bread
- Toffee bars
Beverages
Don’t skimp on the beverages. Bring enough coolers and ice to keep cold drinks, and large thermoses or Hydro Flasks to keep hot things hot.
Cold Drinks:
- Water
- Lemonade
- Iced tea
- Juice
- Drink mixers
- THC-infused sparkling seltzer*
*Wynk sparkling seltzers are an excellent alcohol alternative for times when you want to enjoy a buzz, but skip the hangover. Prefer a mocktail? Check out these THC-infused mocktail recipes.
Hot Drinks:
- Coffee (cream/sugar)
- Tea
- Hot cocoa
- Apple cider
The Fun Stuff
What’s a good tailgating party without some fun and games?
- Face paint
- Team jerseys
- Team flags
- Team decor
- Yard games
- Card games
- Change of clothes (for the weather)
- Seat cushion
- Blankets
- Binoculars
- Signs
- Sunglasses
- Helmets, footballs, team gear
Get the Party Started with Wynk
Wynk sparkling seltzers are infused with just enough THC and CBD to help you unwind. So anytime you want to take a break from booze or simply try something new, check out a THC-infused sparkling seltzer. Wynk offers both medical and recreational doses at 5 mg and 2.5 mg, so you can get a light buzz or a little bit lifted.
Find Wynk in select retailers throughout Michigan and stock up before the next big game. Try them out in Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, or Black Cherry Fizz. For a limited time, buy four cans of Wynk and get four free at JARS Cannabis and Ascend Cannabis dispensaries in Michigan. Happy tailgating!