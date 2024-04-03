The Gift for the Woman Who Has Everything

Buying a gift for a woman who has everything is an impossible task. You don’t want your gift to end up in a closet, forgotten, a waste of money. You need to think about what they like, what they need and what they will use.
The trickiest women are the ones who simply buy whatever they want themselves or are minimalists who do not like hoarding too many things. Buying something that they will use and cherish can be really difficult.
But worry not. We have curated a list of some incredible gifting items that you can buy for the woman who has everything.
For the Busy Woman
A woman who is always busy and on the move needs something that can keep her hydrated and active at all times. A drinkware set that can store cold and hot beverages is a great gift for her. Select a set of clear drinkware with leakproof lids that can be used to store smoothies, coffee, tea, soup or hot and cold water that she can carry with her wherever she goes.
For the Woman Who Speaks Her Mind
A sweater or a T-shirt with a strong message is the best gift for a woman who is not scared to speak her mind. Bold messages like ‘I am me’, ‘Too Much? Go Find Less’ and similar sentiments printed on the sweater will be something that she will wear and argue her point proudly.
For the Organized Woman
Zippered bags of different sizes can be labeled to help them keep organized. For example, a bag that can be embroidered or printed with the word ‘work’ where things that may be needed to take to the office can be kept, or a bag saying ‘beach’ where she can store all the things she needs at a beach.
Another suitable gifting item for a woman who likes being organized is a handbag with lots of zippers and storage compartments where she can put her laptop, iPad, phone, makeup, sunglasses, water bottle and other things she needs to carry when going out. If you don’t want to risk buying a bag (which is a deeply personal choice), then an insert organizer which she can simply move from one bag to another is a great choice.
For Someone Who Loves Hosting
A woman who loves hosting guests for brunch, lunch or dinner will really appreciate a serving set that will upgrade her tablescape. Look for a set that offers a variety of dishes or implements – for instance, if she loves Japanese food, a ramen-sized bowl and matching spoon and chopsticks. For Italian food, beautiful low pasta bowls, or the Southern gal will always appreciate another serving platter for a ‘salad’.
For a Woman Who Loves Jewelry
A simple piece of personalized jewelry with her name or initials can prove to be the best gift for a woman who loves wearing sparkles. It can be a pendant, a bracelet or even a ring. Whether it’s her name or initial, something she likes (cats, dogs, chemical symbols of dopamine), or simply something eye-catching that makes you think of her.
For Someone Who Loves a Big Night Out
A woman who loves to dress up and party will love to have something glamorous that will up her fashion game. A pair of elegant and glamorous pearl earrings that can be paired with anything from a sundress to a little black dress is something that’s always in style and never dates.
For the Beach Lover
A designer hat that will help keep her cool when she is sunbathing is a great gift for a woman who loves the beach. Pair it with a sarong and voila, you have a gift that will definitely be used.
For the Stationery-Obsessed
If you know a woman who loves all things stationery, the best gift for her could be a set of pens. Choose colorful pens with different ink shades that will add a splash of color to her desk and to her notes.
For the Woman Who Works Out
Do you know a fitness freak? Does she never skip the gym or F45 session? Is she always looking for new workouts? A subscription for fitness classes can be the best gift for her. This can be anything from aerial yoga to Pilates, pole to Zumba, or any other form of fitness class.
For the One Who Loves Flowers
You can never go wrong with a bouquet of exotic flowers when it comes to gifting something to a flower lover. Arrange for a monthly, bi-monthly or weekly delivery of flowers at her doorstep. You can also choose a different type of flower for each delivery and keep it seasonal—beautiful peonies in spring, willow and green leaves in winter.
For A Frequent Flyer
If she loves to travel, she will love travel-sized luxe cosmetic and skin care sets. See if you can find a chic travel bag set which she can use to store her travel necessities. Look for things like an outside pouch for ease of passport storage, easy opening for immigration control, and security measures so her possessions are safe.
For the Planner
If she loves to plan ahead, you can never go wrong with a planner. Most planners come with daily, weekly and monthly planning pages and also have extra pages for notes. Also, there are options for making a daily to-do list and many also come with affirmations and pick-me-up quotes to help her get through tough days. Things like stickers, fancy markers, meal planners, and inspo cards can make the gift extra special.
Something For Every Woman
Every woman is different, and there’s no gift that every woman would love. But save the candles and chocolates this year, and buy your hard-to-buy-for-woman something as special as she is.