The Best CBD Products by Beyond Botanicals: Overview 2022

About Beyond Botanicals CBD Founded in January of 2017, Beyond Botanicals is now one of the longest running brands in the CBD industry. They are headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut and make their products using exclusively American-grown hemp from Colorado and Oregon. The company employs a team of in-house chemists to create their line of best selling CBD products which include various oils, capsules, gummies, and topicals. Their Connecticut manufacturing facility is GMP compliant, FDA registered, and licensed by the Department of Consumer Protection.

You can find Beyond Botanicals CBD products for sale on their website, over the phone, and at various brick and mortar stores across the country. As a CBD brand who is a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, their products are competitively priced with some of the largest brands in the industry. They are also committed to providing free shipping on all retail orders, no matter how much - or how little - you spend. How we selected these products There are a lot of CBD products on the market nowadays, and sometimes it’s hard to know which ones you should and shouldn’t buy. While searching for the best CBD products of 2022 to highlight, we evaluated these criteria:

CBD Types: An accessible brand should have full spectrum products, which contain THC, and THC-free products made from pure CBD or broad spectrum extract.

An accessible brand should have full spectrum products, which contain THC, and THC-free products made from pure CBD or broad spectrum extract. Price: Many brands are still selling their products at 2017 prices. The market has become more competitive since then, and CBD shouldn’t break the bank when purchased for use as a daily supplement.

Many brands are still selling their products at 2017 prices. The market has become more competitive since then, and CBD shouldn’t break the bank when purchased for use as a daily supplement. Reviews: There should be social proof that the brand is recognized and well-liked.

There should be social proof that the brand is recognized and well-liked. Ingredients: There shouldn’t be as few artificial ingredients as possible, and no unnecessary components. The extraction process should not leave behind dangerous solvents.

There shouldn’t be as few artificial ingredients as possible, and no unnecessary components. The extraction process should not leave behind dangerous solvents. Lab Tests: Products should each have third party lab testing for confirmation of purity, and those certificates of analysis should be available for public review. #1: CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are in the middle of a meteoric rise to become the best selling CBD product in the industry. As more and more states legalize cannabis, the delicious appeal of edible cannabinoids cannot be denied. They’re tasty, discreet, easy to swallow, and effective. More About Beyond Botanicals CBD Gummies Beyond Botanicals now offers CBD gummies in three options. There are 10mg THC-free gummies in Strawberry and Orange flavors. Their newest release is a full spectrum CBD gummy in tropical flavor with a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC for extra relaxation. Each of their gummies use fruit pectin and all natural ingredients to make sure they are as healthy as possible. Pros Delicious!

Free shipping on all orders

Vegan friendly

Full spectrum version is VERY relaxing Cons No melatonin infused offerings What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals CBD Gummies The people have spoken, and Beyond Botanicals’ CBD gummies are ranked number one for a reason! When you combine their delicious taste with vegan ingredients and a convenient way to take your CBD, it’s obvious why so many people turn to CBD-infused edibles for their daily dose of cannabidiol. Beyond Botanicals gummies are truly staking their claim to the title of best CBD wellness products.

Early reviews are still coming in for their newest Full Spectrum gummy launch, but we can say with certainty that “Relax” is the best name for these ones. We got better sleep than we have in a long time by taking one of these before bed. If you’re looking to feel warm, calm, and relaxed before you turn in for the night, you’ve got to try these new 10:1 Full Spectrum gummies. #2: CBD Cooling Gel click to enlarge

CBD-infused topicals are one of the three largest product segments in the industry. Their explosive growth is due to how many different skincare products can work well with a CBD-infusion, boosting their already potent moisturizing and rejuvenating properties. CBD Cooling gels combine cannabinoids with rapid cooling sensations for added relief. More About Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel This cooling gel comes in an airless pump, which eliminates the need for unhealthy synthetic preservatives. This also means you don’t have to worry about getting dirty, sweaty hands inside the container and ruining the rest of the gel. It combines CBD with the potent pain relieving properties of Camphor and Menthol for a one-two punch that makes it a gym bag must-have! Pros Rapid pain relief for back, neck, joints

Airless pump keeps the formula simple

Measured dosing with a 1mL pump Cons Strong smell may not be for everyone What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel This is the most popular product among people with active lifestyles. Whether you’re in a physically demanding profession like the Police, Fire, or EMS fields, or your idea of a fun weekend is boxing, jiu jitsu, CrossFit, or Tough Mudder, this CBD cooling gel has to be in your bag. Nothing brings immediate relief to sore muscles quite like the powerful chill that comes from this unique blend of cannabidiol, menthol, and camphor. #3: THC-Free CBD Oil click to enlarge

As Full Spectrum CBD Oil became more and more popular, the market demanded an accessible alternative for people who need to avoid any amount of THC at all. This can be because of personal preferences or the need to undergo a drug test. THC-Free CBD oils eliminate all other cannabinoids except CBD for a simple and effective option. More About Beyond Botanicals THC-Free CBD Oil These oils are available in three different flavors - Mint, Natural, and Peach. They also come in three different strengths - 600mg (20mg per dropper), 1200mg (40mg per dropper), and 3000mg (100mg per dropper). The carrier blend of coconut and hemp seed oils creates a more pleasant taste than pure hemp seed oil, which tends to be more earthy and bitter. Pros Safer to use before drug tests

Less bitter flavor than some full spectrum oils

More affordable

Measured dropper for ease of use Cons Not quite as effective as full spectrum oils What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals THC-Free CBD Oil When looking at things from the “Good, Better, Best” perspective, the THC-free oils are on the “Better” end of the spectrum. They don’t have quite the same oomph that a full spectrum blend would, but you’re still getting the benefits of CBD without any concerns over the intoxicating traits of THC. The included measured dropper makes customized dosing easy as can be. #4: Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Full Spectrum CBD oils are the oldest product in the market, and remain one of the most popular. This is due to their simplicity and effectiveness without large ingredient lists or too many additives. They are made by blending hemp extracts into plant-based carrier oils, like coconut, olive, or hemp seed oil. More About Beyond Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil Just like the THC-free oils mentioned above, these full spectrum CBD oils come in three flavors and concentrations. You’ve got your choice between Mint, Natural, and Peach, plus the 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg varieties. The coconut and hemp seed carrier blends do a great job of harmonizing with the stronger full spectrum hemp tastes in these oils. Pros Full bodied hemp flavor with effects to match

Entourage Effect allows you to relax more, faster

Trace amounts of THC contribute to increased calmness

Most effective oil Cons Can cause you to fail a drug test What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil Full Spectrum CBD oils land in the “Best” profile compared to their THC-free siblings. The 1200mg option in particular has the most effective - and popular - ratio of cannabinoids and is far and away the best selling product Beyond Botanicals offers. Reviewers say that it imparts an improved sense of calmness and relaxation without being overly sedating. #5: CBD Capsules