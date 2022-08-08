The Best CBD Products by Beyond Botanicals: Overview 2022

About Beyond Botanicals CBD
Founded in January of 2017, Beyond Botanicals is now one of the longest running brands in the CBD industry. They are headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut and make their products using exclusively American-grown hemp from Colorado and Oregon. The company employs a team of in-house chemists to create their line of best selling CBD products which include various oils, capsules, gummies, and topicals. Their Connecticut manufacturing facility is GMP compliant, FDA registered, and licensed by the Department of Consumer Protection.
You can find Beyond Botanicals CBD products for sale on their website, over the phone, and at various brick and mortar stores across the country. As a CBD brand who is a direct-to-consumer manufacturer, their products are competitively priced with some of the largest brands in the industry. They are also committed to providing free shipping on all retail orders, no matter how much - or how little - you spend.
How we selected these products
There are a lot of CBD products on the market nowadays, and sometimes it’s hard to know which ones you should and shouldn’t buy. While searching for the best CBD products of 2022 to highlight, we evaluated these criteria:
- CBD Types: An accessible brand should have full spectrum products, which contain THC, and THC-free products made from pure CBD or broad spectrum extract.
- Price: Many brands are still selling their products at 2017 prices. The market has become more competitive since then, and CBD shouldn’t break the bank when purchased for use as a daily supplement.
- Reviews: There should be social proof that the brand is recognized and well-liked.
- Ingredients: There shouldn’t be as few artificial ingredients as possible, and no unnecessary components. The extraction process should not leave behind dangerous solvents.
- Lab Tests: Products should each have third party lab testing for confirmation of purity, and those certificates of analysis should be available for public review.
#1: CBD Gummies
CBD gummies are in the middle of a meteoric rise to become the best selling CBD product in the industry. As more and more states legalize cannabis, the delicious appeal of edible cannabinoids cannot be denied. They’re tasty, discreet, easy to swallow, and effective.
More About Beyond Botanicals CBD Gummies
Beyond Botanicals now offers CBD gummies in three options. There are 10mg THC-free gummies in Strawberry and Orange flavors. Their newest release is a full spectrum CBD gummy in tropical flavor with a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC for extra relaxation. Each of their gummies use fruit pectin and all natural ingredients to make sure they are as healthy as possible.
Pros
- Delicious!
- Free shipping on all orders
- Vegan friendly
- Full spectrum version is VERY relaxing
Cons
- No melatonin infused offerings
What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals CBD Gummies
The people have spoken, and Beyond Botanicals’ CBD gummies are ranked number one for a reason! When you combine their delicious taste with vegan ingredients and a convenient way to take your CBD, it’s obvious why so many people turn to CBD-infused edibles for their daily dose of cannabidiol. Beyond Botanicals gummies are truly staking their claim to the title of best CBD wellness products.
Early reviews are still coming in for their newest Full Spectrum gummy launch, but we can say with certainty that “Relax” is the best name for these ones. We got better sleep than we have in a long time by taking one of these before bed. If you’re looking to feel warm, calm, and relaxed before you turn in for the night, you’ve got to try these new 10:1 Full Spectrum gummies.
#2: CBD Cooling Gel
CBD-infused topicals are one of the three largest product segments in the industry. Their explosive growth is due to how many different skincare products can work well with a CBD-infusion, boosting their already potent moisturizing and rejuvenating properties. CBD Cooling gels combine cannabinoids with rapid cooling sensations for added relief.
More About Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel
This cooling gel comes in an airless pump, which eliminates the need for unhealthy synthetic preservatives. This also means you don’t have to worry about getting dirty, sweaty hands inside the container and ruining the rest of the gel. It combines CBD with the potent pain relieving properties of Camphor and Menthol for a one-two punch that makes it a gym bag must-have!
Pros
- Rapid pain relief for back, neck, joints
- Airless pump keeps the formula simple
- Measured dosing with a 1mL pump
Cons
- Strong smell may not be for everyone
What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals CBD Cooling Gel
This is the most popular product among people with active lifestyles. Whether you’re in a physically demanding profession like the Police, Fire, or EMS fields, or your idea of a fun weekend is boxing, jiu jitsu, CrossFit, or Tough Mudder, this CBD cooling gel has to be in your bag. Nothing brings immediate relief to sore muscles quite like the powerful chill that comes from this unique blend of cannabidiol, menthol, and camphor.
#3: THC-Free CBD Oil
As Full Spectrum CBD Oil became more and more popular, the market demanded an accessible alternative for people who need to avoid any amount of THC at all. This can be because of personal preferences or the need to undergo a drug test. THC-Free CBD oils eliminate all other cannabinoids except CBD for a simple and effective option.
More About Beyond Botanicals THC-Free CBD Oil
These oils are available in three different flavors - Mint, Natural, and Peach. They also come in three different strengths - 600mg (20mg per dropper), 1200mg (40mg per dropper), and 3000mg (100mg per dropper). The carrier blend of coconut and hemp seed oils creates a more pleasant taste than pure hemp seed oil, which tends to be more earthy and bitter.
Pros
- Safer to use before drug tests
- Less bitter flavor than some full spectrum oils
- More affordable
- Measured dropper for ease of use
Cons
- Not quite as effective as full spectrum oils
What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals THC-Free CBD Oil
When looking at things from the “Good, Better, Best” perspective, the THC-free oils are on the “Better” end of the spectrum. They don’t have quite the same oomph that a full spectrum blend would, but you’re still getting the benefits of CBD without any concerns over the intoxicating traits of THC. The included measured dropper makes customized dosing easy as can be.
#4: Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Full Spectrum CBD oils are the oldest product in the market, and remain one of the most popular. This is due to their simplicity and effectiveness without large ingredient lists or too many additives. They are made by blending hemp extracts into plant-based carrier oils, like coconut, olive, or hemp seed oil.
More About Beyond Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Just like the THC-free oils mentioned above, these full spectrum CBD oils come in three flavors and concentrations. You’ve got your choice between Mint, Natural, and Peach, plus the 600mg, 1200mg, and 3000mg varieties. The coconut and hemp seed carrier blends do a great job of harmonizing with the stronger full spectrum hemp tastes in these oils.
Pros
- Full bodied hemp flavor with effects to match
- Entourage Effect allows you to relax more, faster
- Trace amounts of THC contribute to increased calmness
- Most effective oil
Cons
- Can cause you to fail a drug test
What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Full Spectrum CBD oils land in the “Best” profile compared to their THC-free siblings. The 1200mg option in particular has the most effective - and popular - ratio of cannabinoids and is far and away the best selling product Beyond Botanicals offers. Reviewers say that it imparts an improved sense of calmness and relaxation without being overly sedating.
#5: CBD Capsules
CBD Capsules are becoming more popular among those who prefer not to taste hemp extract when they ingest their CBD. Traditionally, capsules are made from a bovine material. More and more CBD brands now offer a vegan capsule derived from cellulose instead.
More About Beyond Botanicals CBD Capsules
Beyond Botanicals has taken their commitment to vegan-friendly products seriously. All of their capsules use a HPMC shell - that’s hydroxypropyl methylcellulose - made from plants instead of animals. Besides the capsule itself, the only other ingredients are organic fractionated coconut oil, and CBD.
Pros
- Vegan friendly capsules
- Available in 25mg full spectrum and 50mg THC-free
- Travel friendly container
- Tasteless and odorless
Cons
- Not everyone likes swallowing capsules
What people are saying about Beyond Botanicals CBD Capsules
These are small capsules which are easy to swallow. Since the coating dissolves after some time, the oil doesn’t cause any heartburn. For people with a more structured routine, or those who take medication daily, it’s very easy to work your CBD capsules in with the rest of your medications and never forget them.
The Health Benefits of CBD
In recent years, medical research has shown us more about the potential health benefits of CBD, making it a worthwhile addition to your daily wellness routine. CBD acts to balance the body’s endocannabinoid system. This system is responsible for regulating pain reception, digestion, immune function, the nervous system, and cardiovascular activity. Here are some of the most popular reasons people have told us they use CBD:
Supports Healthy Sleep
Cannabis has a long history when used for relaxation, dating back thousands of years. Traditionally, full spectrum products cause increased relaxation better than CBD-only products. This is due to the increased effectiveness of the “Entourage Effect” - CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids all present and working together at once.
Supports Healthy Inflammatory Response
A 2021 study in Australia explored the anti-inflammatory effects of CBD and its sister compounds. In their results, they found good reason for further human trials in using CBD to reduce inflammation. The approval of CBD-derived medicines for seizure treatment and neuroprotective application also hint at CBD’s many anti-inflammatory benefits.
Improves Mood and Calms Anxiety
CBD assists with promoting a sense of general well-being and relaxation. A 2015 study published in the Journal of the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics suggests that CBD has potential to treat social and generalized anxiety disorders. Because CBD causes less side effects than many popular antidepressants, it is quickly becoming a popular companion for those who struggle with anxiety.
Note: CBD has not yet been approved by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease until further clinical trials are complete. One notable exception: Epidiolex, a FDA-approved CBD medicine for the treatment of seizure disorders.
Should You Buy Beyond Botanicals CBD?
Whether you’re new to CBD or an experienced user looking for new products to try, you can’t go wrong with Beyond Botanicals CBD products. They’re a reputable CBD company with good reviews, third party hemp test results made available online, and an effective variety of products. They sell some of the most affordable products in the industry. What’s more, these are some of the best cbd products online, with free shipping on all orders.
Their best selling CBD products include full spectrum CBD Oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Capsules, and a variety of topicals including CBD Cooling Gels, Massage Oils, and Body Butters. Each product has published third party testing for the lot number you’ve purchased. In our evaluations of the Beyond Botanicals product line, we found them to be a CBD company with high standards and a commitment to affordable pricing.