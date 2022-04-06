SPdate Review: Does it Work? Everything You Need You Need to Know

Adult dating sites have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Sites like SPdate, AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison, and Seeking have helped to introduce hookup culture into the mainstream online dating scene. People can now openly seek casual encounters, one-night stands, and discreet relationships on these open-minded platforms.

Whether you want to let off some steam, try something new, or simply scope out your prospects, adult dating sites are the place to do it. They connect adventurous adults and like-minded singles who are seeking great experiences. You can choose to keep these experiences completely online or transition to an in-person meet-up.

There are a ton of adult dating apps and websites available to try. Some are free to use, while others require a paid membership to enjoy the site's full features. We have rounded up and reviewed a few of the best adult dating sites right here.

Site Best For SPdate Free adult dating AdultFriendFinder Casual encounters Ashley Madison Anonymous dating Seeking Attractive and professional singles

SPdate is an online casual dating platform that connects sexually-adventurous singles and couples. Whether you’re after casual encounters, one-night stands, hookups, friends with benefits, or no-strings-attached relationships, Spdate has you covered. Here is a further look at the adult dating site.

SPdate Overview

SPdate is a well-known adult dating site where both singles and couples can engage in virtual sexual behavior, have an erotic encounter, or simply share their sexual fantasies. The platform has a large user base of people looking to casually flirt with no strings attached. If you’re interested in serious relationships or deep connections, SPdate is not for you.

The site offers plenty of seamless features and services. You can easily send messages to other members, browse photo albums, and view profiles. Plus, the website has a clean and contemporary design that is extremely easy to navigate, even for first-time users.

Upon sign-up, you can begin exploring other users. There are a variety of search filters available, including an option to see users only from nearby areas. This is convenient if you’re interested in a real-life satisfying experience.

Overall, Spdate is one of the best casual dating sites for those seeking all kinds of hookup opportunities.

Pros

Seamless modern interface across desktop and mobile

You can send messages to other members for free

Quick and easy account registration process

Cons

Suggestive advertisements throughout the registration process

Some fake profiles and scammers

Several external links are displayed on the homepage dashboard

SPdate Pricing

SPDate is free to use and the site claims to have a 100% free lifetime membership. You can create an account, browse photo albums, view user profiles, and send messages all for free.

This adult dating site also offers a premium membership. This subscription allows you to access the most active user list, unlimited photos, and other additional features. You can also receive more messages, likes, and profile visits. The premium package is available for $39.99, which can be processed via PayPal and other credit and debit cards.

SPdate Sign Up Process

Spdate has an easy account setup process. To register, you will need to provide some basic information, including your name, email address, age, gender, and location. SPDate also allows you to sign up using your Google or Facebook login.

Like every other dating website, you will have to create a dater user profile. You can upload a picture and describe yourself in a few short sentences. In total, it should only take a few minutes to complete.

Immediately after creating an account, you will begin to receive messages from other members. Beware that some messages may be coming from bots or artificial profiles. You will know that it’s a fake profile by an icon on their profile picture which says “UP”, or “Unreal Personality”.

SPdate User Interface

SPDate has a reliable and easy-to-use interface. The homepage is minimal in terms of content and does not reveal too much information about the adult website or platform. However, navigating the site is still straightforward and easy to understand.

SPdate Key Features

SPDate offers several special features and site perks that elevate online erotic experiences. For example, the discovery feature provides advanced search capabilities and integrated filters.

You can search based on gender, age, and even distance between you and other users. This helps to narrow down the options and enables you to be more intentional about the kind of people you meet on the website.

Another special feature helps you get a date or casual encounter on the site. Furthermore, Top Users is another feature that lists the most popular and active members on the site. You can then send them messages or visit their profiles to learn more about them.

The message button is located below the user's profile picture. Clicking on the chat button allows you to start a new conversation or continue with an ongoing one. SPdate is not filled with unnecessary or irrelevant buttons, making it easy to use and understand.

SPdate Safety

SPdate is owned by a Cyprus-based company called Digital International Inc. There is no third party that has access to your information and the company does not share user data.

There is also an option for users to flag/blacklist suspicious or fake profiles. Spdate is proactive towards fighting scam on the platform. Additionally, the billing system offers extensive credit card fraud protections. There is a feature that protects users from accidental charges as well.

SPdate Mobile App

SPdate can be accessed via a mobile app. The SPDate app is available to download on Android and iOS mobile devices, either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Bottom Line

SPdate is a great place for hookups and other sexual shenanigans. However, a user’s chance of getting laid solely depends on them and who they message. The website has no matchmaking system that can make finding a compatible sexual partner easier.

Top Alternatives to SPdate

If you want to use other adult dating sites for casual dating and hookups, there are a ton of options to try. Websites like AdultFriendFinder, Ashley Madison, and Seeking are all great alternatives to SPdate. Below you can read their reviews.

AdultFriendFinder, also known as AFF, is one of the longest-standing adult dating websites in the industry. As the name implies, it's a site for adults to find erotic fun. The site has millions of users, who are all extremely open-minded.

The registration process is quick and easy. You only need an email address to join the platform. Then you will need to provide your gender and desired preference of who you want to meet on the website. The site then asks you to enter other personal information like your name, birthdate, and address.

You will receive an email that contains a confirmation link. You must click on this link to verify your account and officially create your profile. Once your profile is activated, you include additional information about yourself, like your marital status and zodiac sign. AdultFriendFinder also allows you to create a photo album that other users can browse.

Adult Friend Finder offers numerous search filters that allow you to narrow down your potential matches. You can specify things like desired age range and gender. You can even save the search settings for future use. This will save you the time and stress of going through thousands of profiles.

Full AdultFriendFinder Review

AdultFriendFinder Pricing

Adult Friend Finder offers both free and paid membership subscriptions. As a free member, you will be able to receive messages, find out who’s online, and who some of AFF’s hottest members are. You can also access the magazine section amd read articles on sex, fantasies, and dating advice.

To send messages, however, you will need to upgrade your plan. Adult Friend Finder offers multiple premium packages that afford access special features. You can respond to messages, send gifts, watch livestream videos, add friends, and view full profiles.

There are three payment plans available on AdultFriendFinder. The longer the duration, the less the monthly payment. The one-month subscription for the Gold Plan costs $39.95/month, while the three-month program costs $26.95/month.

Pros

Impressive membership pool with millions of users

User-friendly interface

24/7 customer support

Cons

Tons of ads

Several bots, scammers, and inactive profiles

Limited free membership

Ashley Madison is one of the best dating sites for married people. It has a large user network, with plenty of members interested in discreet relationships and extramarital affairs. Whether you’re single, taken, or looking to experiment, Ashley Madison could have just what you’re looking for.

Signing up for an account with Ashley Madison is easy and completely free. You simply have to provide the basics, like your name, email address, age, marital status, height, and weight. After that, you’re free to browse through member profiles.

Ashley Madison allows you to create a favorite list of up to a hundred people. This feature on the Ashley Madison site is free. As you might expect, you will need to start paying to start interacting and connecting with other members.

Ashley Madison Pricing

Ashley Madison offers free messaging for women users. In fact, the entire site is completely free for females, which helps them keep a strong user base and even gender ratio. If you’re a male user, there are minimal free features available.

Male users need to purchase credits to message other users. The more credits you buy, the more affordable it gets. With enough credits on-hand, you can start sending chats, opening conversations, and more.

Pros

Active community of users

Easy to find a hookup

Discreet and anonymous dating platform

Cons

Some site glitches

Messages are not free for male users

Several scammers and artificial profiles

Seeking is a mainstream dating site where attractive and successful singles can meet. It used to be a dating site for sugar daddies and babies exclusively. Now, Seeking has over 40 million members with people interested in all different types of relationships.

Registering for an account with Seeking is straightforward and easy. The site will ask you whether you’re a man or woman and if you prefer to meet men, women, or both. You’ll have to answer a few other questions to help the site match you with compatible users.

After completing the registration process, Seeking will work to verify your account. This generally takes around 1-2 business days in total. While this time frame might be frustrating, it helps to keep the site free of scammers and fake profiles.

Full Seeking Review

Seeking Pricing

While you can join Seeking for free, the other features available will be fairly limited without a premium membership. Seeking subscriptions cost $90/month for a 1-month plan, $80/month for a 3-month plan, and $70/month for a 6-month plan. You will get chat services, advanced search filters, inbox filters, and zero advertisements.

Pros

Active dating community

Thorough verification process

Available globally

Cons

Some fake accounts

Expensive platform

Inactive profiles are still visible

Frequently Asked Questions

Is SPdate and Other Adult Dating Sites Safe?

SPdate and other adult dating sites are safe if you are cautious and follow proper safety measures. Websites that cater to erotic online experiences try their best to keep a safe environment and minimize any scammer accounts. For example, many have options to report any bad or suspicious behavior.

Are There Any Free Adult Dating Sites?

Most dating apps and websites offer subscription packages to access all platform features and get optimal results. However, some sites, like SPdate, claim to offer free chatting and flirting features. The only downside with free dating sites is that there is little regulation or moderation.

Which Adult Dating Sites Are Free for Women?

Some of the best hookup sites offer women free memberships. This helps to keep the male-to-female gender ratio somewhat even. Adult sites like Ashley Madison and Seeking are free for women.

Conclusion

Adult dating sites help users find desirable matches for their various sexual interests and fantasies. With so many different options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the one that fits your needs.

Some of the best adult dating sites include SPdate, Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, and Seeking. These platforms are safe to use, have massive communities, and cater to so many different fetishes and kinks.