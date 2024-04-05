Should You Stay at Home or Move to a Retirement Community?

On retirement, one of the biggest challenges is selecting where you are going to live during your golden years. Should you continue living in the family house, or to move to a retirement community?
Comparing the pros and cons of moving into a retirement community can be a detailed and emotional task. When you move out of your current home and into a retirement community, moving back is rarely an option. Also, moving costs can be high, especially if you have opted for a retirement community that charges a buy-in fee.
There are some of the financial, emotional and physical aspects that you should consider before you decide where you spend the rest of your life.
Expenses Staying at Home
You already have a fair idea of the expenses in the house you are living in. Things like taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs. You also have to consider the additional costs that will incur over time, with renovations and adjustments of your home, or your own healthcare needs being addressed at home.
Keep in mind that with age, people usually start to experience difficulties in doing the regular day-to-day tasks that they could perform easily when they were younger. Decreased mobility, bending, picking up weights and other such similar activities become difficult. To make life easier, you may need to add additional features to your house like interior chair lifts, exterior ramps, walk-in tubs, and wider hallways and doors.
Also remember that you may have to hire additional help like gardeners and cleaners to do the tasks that you cannot perform yourself. Payment to hire these professionals will be an ongoing expense.
To save some money, you can check if your area offers reduced property rates for elderly people. Also, you can opt for government benefit programs like national Family Caregiver Support or other similar programs if you qualify for them.
Know Your Retirement Community Options
There are different types of retirement communities. There is independent living, group homes, active adult, memory care, assisted living and nursing homes. There are also life plan communities offering a variety of environments depending on you or your spouses’ needs. You will have to perform extensive research about various available options and then choose the one best suited for you.
In any retirement community, the cost and responsibility of home maintenance are reduced drastically. The up-front and ongoing costs vary from community to community depending on the type of community, brand, location, care level, single or shared room, and much more.
Some communities have entrance or buy-in fees. This fee may be low, and you pay extra if you use extra services. Or, it can be high and an all-inclusive one time cost. The cost will be higher if the community gives more facilities, and in some in-demand locations.
However, you need to keep in mind that Medicare does not support retirement communities or long-stay nursing homes. If you have Medicaid services, it can be used to pay for nursing homes that accept Medicaid patients.
Age Homogeneity
When you walk in a park of a regular community you can socialize with people from all age groups, from retired people to families and children. However, in a senior community, the residents are all above 55 years of age. There will be young people working on the campus or visiting and a few senior communities try to create an intergenerational environment, but mostly these are elderly people.
While some people are happy with the prospect of living with people their own age, some might not. However, instead of rejecting the idea of moving into a retirement community because you will be surrounded by old people, you can explore options that cater to options that are targeted towards peers that have your level of energy and enthusiasm.
Avoiding Isolation
Many elderly people who live alone in their homes feel lonely and isolated. In a retirement home, this is not a problem as someone is always there to check on you, even if you are perfectly healthy. Seniors living alone may miss medications, become undernourished or develop health conditions if unnoticed. There is no one to check on them regularly to see if they are facing any problems or if they are taking medications as per prescriptions. Staying alone for a long time may also lead to mental health issues like depression.
Senior communities offer facilities where residents get medication reminders, communal dining, prepared meals and group activities to ensure that they are healthy and happy. Also, in a senior community, you can get the company of other people who are seeking companionship.
Health Care: Risks and Benefits
Outbreaks of infections are higher in senior facilities as residents share the same source of water, food, air, and healthcare. Also, there are a lot of visitors and staff coming in and going out who may be carriers of viruses. There are health risks at an individual’s home, but these are less than a community residence as the environment in your own home can be controlled.
On the other hand, retirement communities offer faster access to medical care when needed with onsite nurses, respite carers, and regular doctor and dentist visits. It provides an opportunity to socialize which is good for the mental health of the residents. These centers also offer age-appropriate physical therapies and fitness programs.
However, you can also get these facilities living in your own home if there are options in your community like meal delivery programs, dial-a-ride service and more.
Make the Best Choice for an Easy Future
Any decision you take in life has benefits and downsides. If you are unsure whether you should stay in your own home or move into a retirement home, talk it over with trusted friends and family. Some senior communities offer trial or short-term stay before you sign up for long-term, which can help to gauge the feel of the place before signing up.