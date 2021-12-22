Seeking Review: Pros, Cons, Features and More



Let’s face it: there are a LOT of online dating sites out there. Some are questionable, especially if you’re looking for a sugar relationship. There are a lot of potential scams out there!

So how can you tell if Seeking is worth your money and time? Maybe you want to research the site more before you sign up. After all, no one else will research for you to make sure the site is legit.

This Seeking review has all the info you need to know to learn about this dating site. Let’s get right into it! What is Seeking.com? click to enlarge

Seeking.com is the leading elite dating site where over 20+ million members find genuine and honest relationships that fit their high-end lifestyle. Also known as SeekingArrangment, this dating site promotes and features sugar dating and relationships.

In a nutshell, Seeking is one of the most popular dating sites on the internet, boasting more than 20 million attractive, elite, wealthy, and well-established singles from all walks of life—from entrepreneurs to celebrities. If you’ve got a luxurious lifestyle and you want to go on high-end dates or even a relationship, Seeking is the best dating site for you.

Seeking is fit for men and women to join. While you can browse to your heart’s content with the free membership, you’ll need to upgrade to premium to increase your chances of meeting a successful partner. Premium membership is recommended for maximum benefits.

Want to give Seeking a try risk-free? Sign up here Seeking.com at a Glance Seeking.com boasts over 20 million active members, so there are a lot of opportunities. The sugar site was founded in 2006 and has had a longstanding reputation. It’s the ideal site for mutually beneficial arrangements.

If you’re an individual on Seeking, you can send messages after completing a profile and verifying your account. Users need to verify their identity, which we’ll get into later in this review.

Women typically join for free to find this mutually-beneficial relationship. They even offer a free premium account upgrade for those attending college. Seeking even offers a free premium account upgrade for women and men who are currently attending college.

Other features that Seeking offers include chat, a VIP room for verified profiles, and extra security features such as two-factor authentication to keep out the spammers. Seeking also has excellent advanced privacy filters such as online status, join date, and country where the member last logged in available after upgrading. Seeking Pros The interface is easy to use

It’s pretty simple to sign up for the site

The ratio of women to men is exceptionally high

Has a solid reputation

Comprehensive verification process

Excellent search tool

New members get special discounts

The members are generally very active

You can sort members by “recently active.”

Available in multiple languages and countries

Blog with tips that’s regularly updated

College members can qualify for a free Gold membership Seeking Cons Most features only available to paid users

The paid membership doesn’t cover all costs

The income verification process is rather time-consuming

The prices are relatively high (but worth it!)

Old and abandoned profiles are still searchable How does Seeking work? First, you sign up for the app using your email. It doesn’t take long to sign up — usually about 5 minutes initially.

Next, you define what you’re looking for. Add a photo, define your terms, and explain your arrangement expectations.

Then, you can arrange a date or get-together with another member. According to the app, the average member finds their ideal arrangement in 5 days. How to Join Seeking click to enlarge

First, you set up an account with a username. Next, you upload a photo; where you want to look your absolute best. You’re trying to get a long-term or short-term, so of course, you want the best photo. Then you type in your birth date, location, and other essential information. It’s pretty much like every other dating site when it comes to setting up an account.

Seeking is devoted to the sugar relationship, which means some members need to include their current income when they join; this is understandable considering the nature of the site, and it’s the only way to find matches—more on income verification below. In your main profile, they ask you to specify what you’re looking for and describe yourself. This section describes what it would be like to go on a date with you and the type of person you are looking for. You’ll Need to Verify Your Income If you’re a man who’s looking for a sugar relationship on Seeking, you’ll need to verify your email and income. It is understandable considering the nature of the app, and it’s the only way to find matches. That’s what the Seeking is all about! What happens after you join Seeking? After you join, pay for the Premium membership, and verify your income, you can look at profiles profoundly. When you find a potential date you’re interested in, you’ll see her suggested date price, which is not negotiable. Sugar members on Seeking don’t like when you attempt to negotiate a date. So fork over the money she asks for! Just a little tip from me to you!

If you’re looking for cute little personality quizzes and compatibility tests, you won’t find them here! The first thing a potential date sees on your profile is how much money you make, which, of course, makes sense given the nature of Seeking’s dating philosophy. Are there bots on Seeking? One of the best things about Seeking is that there are only real people on this app. Realistically speaking, there are fake profiles on every dating site — yes, each of them! But there are some company-sponsored ones. However, on Seeking, they are few and far between due to their strict verification features.

While there are a lot of surprising profiles, it’s pretty easy to spot a bot on the site. They don’t converse that much and are always overly flirty. And you can always just ignore them and continue with your sugar dating adventures. Seeking.com Costs