NOVI TACO FEST Returns to 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk on August 25-27

Sponsored By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 4:47 pm

click to enlarge NOVI TACO FEST Returns to 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk on August 25-27

  • Fri 5pm to 10p
  • Sat 11am to 10pm
  • Sun Noon to 7pm

click to enlarge NOVI TACO FEST Returns to 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk on August 25-27

This year’s Taco Fest will be even bigger than last year.

  • 40 incredible Taco Trucks
  • Festival Food
  • Unique small batch foods
  • 3 stages
  • Live music featuring Latin Jazz, Brazilian, Argentinian, much more
  • Cultural Dance Troupes
  • Lucha Libre Wrestling
  • Great shopping

Even a Children’s tent with kid’s stage, live music, games, face painters, art projects, free magic shows & more

There will be so many tacos to choose from, Tacos Asada, Tacos de Chorizo, Lobster Tacos, Pork Tacos, Beef Tacos, Shrimp Tacos, Fish Tacos, Veggie Tacos, Chicken Tacos, from the best Taco trucks in Michigan all for your dining pleasure.

Or choose Enchiladas, Nachos, Tamales, even Paella.

click to enlarge NOVI TACO FEST Returns to 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk on August 25-27

A giant selection of delicious salsa, over 20 varieties from

Very mild to stupid hot, try mango salsa, pineapple habanero, even salsa with ghost peppers (beware).

Fresh Guacamole prepared by hand on the spot by Guac & Roll.

There is a great selection of cold beer and drinks including Margaritas. Premium Tequilas are available too.

The music will be mostly Latin with some classic rock, folk smooth jazz and blues bands too.

click to enlarge NOVI TACO FEST Returns to 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk on August 25-27

Parking is free and convenient

Admission is just $6 in advance and $10 at the door.

Kid’s and Veterans (bring ID) are free but please register on the website.

See NoviTacoFest.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

Avoid the lines, purchase tickets in advance.

Novi Taco Fest is at 12 Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk between Emagine Theater Novi and Chuck E Cheese.


