ModafinilXL Review in 2023 | Scam or Legit Vendor?

ModafinilXL (MXL) is often regarded as one of the best modafinil online pharmacies. It is said to sell high-quality pills and offer exceptional customer service. But can it really be trusted or is it just another scam? This guide sheds light on everything you need to know about this pharmacy, and unlike other ModafinilXL reviews, it contains only important facts about its operation. Let’s dive in.
Reliable Source for Buying Modafinil
Modafinil, as well as armodafinil, is an effective nootropic that was primarily designed to treat narcolepsy and other sleep disorders. Today it is commonly used off-label by healthy individuals due to its ability to improve brainpower and increase productivity [1]. There are several major factors worth considering when it comes to buying this drug online. But two of the most important ones are the safety and legitimacy of the e-drugstore. The number of years a pharmacy has been in operation, the number of satisfied customers it has, and the number of positive reviews and ratings it has amassed throughout its duration of operation are indicative of its legitimacy.
Interestingly, judging by these factors, ModafinilXL appears to be a trustworthy vendor selling high-quality modafinil and other nootropics. For starters, it has been in business for 6 years (without being shut down), serving over 600,000 customers within that period of time. It has over 10,000 reviews on various review platforms, including Yotpo and Reviews.io, and a majority of them are very positive.
What’s more, the vendor sources all its medications directly from trusted manufacturers that strictly adhere to regulatory standards put in place to safeguard consumer health. It only sells Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications, meaning that every product it sells has been tested and confirmed to be safe. They’re all high-quality drugs that are highly likely to enhance cognitive function without causing side effects.
ModafinilXL has an excellent reputation as a trusted nootropic vendor, so if you’re looking for a reliable source for buying modafinil and armodafinil brands, it might be a great option [2].
Can You Order Nootropics Without Rx at ModafinilXL?
Yes, you can order nootropics from ModafinilXL without a prescription (Rx). In fact, that is one of its selling points. The vendor ships the meds from India and Singapore where they’re not legally restricted, allowing you to buy them over the counter (OTC) without having any problems. The manufacturing firms in these countries create their own versions of popular but highly expensive meds with the same active ingredients and sell them at an affordable price. Since prescriptions from potential buyers in the US, the UK, and other parts of the world would be invalid in India and Singapore, they simply sell the meds through distributors such as ModafinilXL – without a prescription.
However, while you can order nootropics without an Rx, it is important to consult a doctor before taking any medication, especially if you’re using any other medication or have an underlying health condition.
List of Available Products
ModafinilXL has a wide range of nootropics up for sale, particularly various modafinil and armodafinil brands. Here is a list of the brands you’ll find on the website:
- Artvigil;
- Waklert;
- ModaXL (Bestseller);
- Modalert;
- Armodavinil;
- Modavinil;
- ArmodaXL;
- Modaheal;
- Modafil MD;
- Modawake;
- Artvigil 250 mg;
- Modafresh;
- Modvigil.
If you’re looking to buy ModaXL, one of the most popular modafinil brands, the vendor also has it in stock. While all the nootropics mentioned above can enhance cognitive function and ultimately increase productivity, some of them have slightly different effects and unique benefits. They all come with detailed descriptions highlighting their benefits, side effects, and possible interactions to enable intending users to make an informed decision.
While it’s not exactly possible to determine which nootropic will provide you with the best result by merely looking at its description, trying it out is a great way to go. In the next section, you’ll know how you can get and try out several “smart drugs” without breaking the bank. Read on.
Can You Get Free Samples of Modafinil?
Yes, you can. MXL offers free samples to first-time buyers who intend to try out the various modafinil and armodafinil brands it sells before placing an order. It is also to help those who may not know what to buy from the platform at first. Claiming the free samples is quite easy because they are already in your cart by default. All you need to do is place an order for them, and they will be shipped directly to your doorstep. The free sample pack typically includes 10 Modalert pills and 10 Artvigil pills. Note that you’ll need to handle the cost of shipping, which is $29 for international express delivery.
The reason ModafinilXL offers the free sample pack is that it is confident in the quality of the pills it sells, and it trusts that buyers who take the pills would see results and become loyal customers. But can you get free samples twice or even more times to keep saving money subsequently? Unfortunately, you can’t, but there is another effective way you can save money; it is through coupons and discounts. Read about them in the next section.
ModafinilXL Payment Options, Coupons, Discounts
ModafinilXL offers multiple payment options to make it easy for you to pay for your orders. It accepts PayPal, e-Check, Zelle, and all major credit cards, including American Express (AmEx), Visa, and MasterCard. The pharmacy also accepts crypto payments, and while you can pay with PayPal, making payments with Bitcoin attracts a 20% discount to customers who use it. This method of payment is ideal for individuals who prefer shopping for nootropics anonymously, as the purchases cannot be traced to them.
The payment process at ModafinilXL is safe and secure. The vendor uses SSL encryption technology to protect all user info. Consequently, you can rest assured that your payment information and personal data are safe.
Buying modafinil or armodafinil drugs from MXL comes with several benefits, but one of the most interesting ones is the profitable offers associated with doing so. You can use a coupon code (which occasionally pops up on the home page) to slash costs and save a whole lot of money in the process. For starters, you can use USD10 to save $10 on any purchase you make on the platform. However, it can only be used once. Here is a list of other interesting coupons:
- EXCLSV15WOW - 15% off orders of $170 and more (also valid for US domestic orders);
- MXLIMITLESS - $35 off orders worth $500 and more;
- 30BUCKS - $30 off orders worth $500 and more;
- USD25N - $25 off orders worth $360 and more;
- OFF20N - $20 off orders worth $250 and more;
- N15USD - $15 off orders worth $170 and more.
But that’s not all; the pharmacy offers customers who write a review after making a purchase 20 free Modafil MD pills and gives 10 free pills to returning buyers.
ModafinilXL Shipping Time & Tracking Tool
MXL fulfills orders to most parts of the world via 2 main shipping methods: Registered Airmail and Express Mail Service (EMS). Registered Airmail is the standard shipping option. It is ideal for fulfilling bulk purchases without hitches. Note that the delivery time may vary based on the location of the buyer. Orders from the US, the UK, and Australia typically have a shipping time of 10–18 days, while those from other parts of the world take about 14–30 days to deliver. This shipping option costs $29, and it doesn’t have an option for parcel tracking.
EMS, on the other hand, is a faster shipping option. Orders shipped to the US, the UK, and Australia typically arrive within 7–12 business days, while those shipped to other parts of the world can take anywhere from 14–30 days. This shipping option costs $39, and it comes with a parcel tracking feature.
ModafinilXL now also offers exclusive domestic US to US shipping option via USPS Priority Mail or ever overnight shipping that cannot be found anywhere else on the market. You get extra fast, hassle free delivery within the US that does not go through customs.
The pharmacy typically provides tracking information for parcels right after they are shipped out of the fulfillment center. You can access the tracking information from your account dashboard. Generally, the ModafinilXL shipping time is one of the fastest in the industry, making it ideal for “smart drug” shoppers interested in quick delivery.
ModafinilXL Refund & Reship Policy
The pharmacy offers customers a pretty straightforward refund policy that is specifically tailored to satisfy them. It provides a 100% money-back guarantee and a 30-day period for you to determine if you’re satisfied with the received order. And if it turns out that you aren’t, perhaps due to receiving a damaged parcel or dissatisfaction with the quality of the pills, you can request a refund or reshipment of your order. It is worth noting that if a parcel goes missing as a result of the buyer specifying the wrong address, they will be responsible for the cost of reshipment.
ModafinilXL Location & Contact Information
ModafinilXL does not specify its visitable location, but it ships from India and Singapore and has fulfillment centers in some other areas for faster delivery. Customer support can be contacted via a “Submit a Request” page available on the website. The page contains a form in which you can input your name, email address, subject of the request, and a description of your problem.
After the mail is sent, a customer support representative will get back to you. The pharmacy typically responds anywhere from a few hours to a day, depending on whether it is a peak sales period. The support team member may also be reached directly via the email address at [email protected] It is available 24/7, all year round to assist you with any concerns you may have regarding its products or services.
More Benefits of ModafinilXL
In addition to the affordable prices, excellent customer service, and quality products, ModafinilXL offers several other benefits to its customers. For starters, it offers free shipping to any part of the world via Airmail or EMS to customers who make a purchase worth $80 or $180, respectively.
The pharmacy has a referral program that rewards customers who invite their family or friends to shop with it. Referrers can earn anywhere from 29% to 50% commission on every order made through their referral link. What’s most interesting about ModafinilXL’s referral program is that each time someone purchases via a customer’s referral link, it rewards both the customer and their referee with a discount.
ModafinilXL offers several combo packs that help customers get several nootropic brands cheaper than each of them sell for. The combo pack is ideal for people looking to try out a variety of brands to determine which one works best for them without burning a hole in their pockets. What’s more, in addition to nootropics, it sells other medications such as Finpecia for hair loss and Viagra for erectile dysfunction.
Recap: Is ModafinilXL Legit?
ModafinilXL is a reputable and trustworthy online pharmacy that sells high-quality “smart drugs” at the best possible price. It provides ultra-fast delivery, a 100% money-back guarantee, quality customer support, and reasonable discounts to help buyers save money. What’s more, it has countless positive reviews on Reddit and reputable third-party review websites such as Yotpo and Trustpilot that go to show that it is legit and can be trusted to deliver exceptional customer service.
References1. Where to Buy Modafinil: Online Shipping to USA/Canada/UK. Retrieved: May 16, 2023. Ndtv.com.
2. The 14 Best Nootropics and Smart Drugs Reviewed. By Erica Julson, MS, RDN, CLT. Updated: March 13, 2023. Retrieved: May 16, 2023. Healthline.com.
