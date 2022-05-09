Manganese Battery Expert Martin Kepman Explains Lithium-Ion Battery Technology & How Manganese Will Play an Important Role!

A new development in lithium-ion battery research and engineering may transform the electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid industry in the near future. A team of researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) has developed a hybrid lithium-ion battery capable of recharging in under a minute, which may solve a prominent energy storage issue in the EV sector.

“The hybrid lithium-ion battery, which has a high energy density (285 Wh/kg) and can be rapidly charged with a high-power density (22,600 W/kg), is overcoming the limitations of the current energy storage system . . . The research team synthesized a porous carbon hollow structure with a large surface area by changing the orientation of the polymer resin from linear to twisted. When the twisted resin was carbonized, more micropores were formed, and a carbon structure with a surface area 12 times larger than that of the conventional linear resin was created. The carbon structure created through this process was used as a capacitor-type cathode material. In addition, the anode was made using a germanium-embedded hollow carbon nanosphere material to reduce degradation and maximize the dispersion of lithium ions.”

This is one of many emerging technologies that will change the game in multiple industries, particularly the EV and smart device sector, by making portable battery technology longer-lasting and reducing issues with energy storage for EV users. For many consumers, a prominent factor in choosing not to make the switch to an electric vehicle is what experts call “range anxiety” — a worry about the limited range of electric vehicles compared to traditional automobiles, which can be refueled at any time. Though Tesla provides Supercharger stations, which recharge Tesla vehicles in fifteen minutes, most electric vehicles take up to eight hours to recharge, placing severe limits on their range.

While the new hybrid lithium-ion battery is not ready for commercial distribution, other researchers around the world are working on similar technologies. Volvo, the first manufacturer –of traditional cars to commit to full electrification in coming years, has invested in the Israeli startup StoreDot. StoreDot will be mass producing a fast-charging EV battery — which charges up to 100 miles in just five minutes — by 2024, and has plans for even faster charging batteries by 2028 and 2030. “Tesla and Volkswagen are among the automakers who see manganese . . . as the latest, alluringly plentiful metal that may make both batteries and EVs affordable enough for mainstream buyers . . . the industry needing all the batteries it can get, improved high-manganese batteries could carve out a niche, perhaps as a mid-priced option between lithium-iron phosphate chemistry, and primo nickel-rich batteries in top luxury and performance models.”

As the production of lithium-ion batteries and similar technologies increases alongside the growing market for EVs, the demand for materials involved in making these batteries will also increase. Manganese is an important component in lithium ion batteries, making up a significant part of some of the most energy efficient batteries available today, including recently developed solid state batteries. The current manganese supply chain exists outside of North America, with China leading the pack, despite large mineable deposits of manganese in the United States and Canada.

“The research and development involved in perfecting the chemistry of lithium-ion batteries is ongoing, however, due to the scarce nature of the needed raw and rare minerals, the process of perfecting the ideal battery chemistry is challenging. Having the ability to develop technologies that will be viable directly relates to whether or not there is an abundance of minerals like nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese. The new battery chemistries will need to identify resources of potential abundance, manganese is one such mineral. The Woodstock NB region, which includes the Battery Hill project, is estimated to be one of the largest manganese carbonate resources in NA, estimated at 194 000 000 tons. Tesla engineers' new battery chemistry which eliminates cobalt for their 4680 model, unveiled on Battery Day 2020, proved their new EV battery chemistry would efficiently increase energy capacity, provide more power, travel further distances, while reducing risk and improving safety. The elimination of cobalt is important for many reasons, but primarily because it will greatly reduce the cost of EV batteries, which may ultimately make EV vehicles more affordable,” states Martin Kepman Manganese X Ceo and lithium-ion battery expert.

