Love Tarot Readings 2023: Top Rated Tarot Readers

Some people live their whole lives looking for someone to love because it is such a beautiful feeling to be in love. However, it can be hard to find someone to share these feelings with. And sometimes when you find that person, issues can arise, and you start to wonder what's happening.

If you're having trouble finding the love of your life or having issues in your current relationship, you should consider a love tarot reading. A tarot reading can help you make sense of your current situation and guide you to make things better.

Today, you can get tarot readings online. However, don't want to waste your time and money on tarot websites run by scammers.

Here are the best love tarot reading websites with the most experienced psychics. Top websites for online tarot readings

Site Best For Kasamba Best 24/7 psychics Keen Best with hundreds of tarot card readers AskNow Best satisfaction guarantee Oranum Best for video call readings MysticSense Best free minutes and discount offers Kasamba

Kasamba offers tarot readings via email or live chat. The tarot readers on this website are well-read, gifted, and insightful. They deliver excellent reading sessions that can clear things up about your love life and relationships.

Kasamba's tarot readers are available for you anytime you want. They can guide you to the answers you are seeking. You connect with a psychic and get the first 3 minutes free. These free minutes allow you to see if you and the psychic are a perfect match. If not, you can always try another as the free 3 minutes apply to every new psychic you use.

Kasamba offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Just sign up, browse, and choose from their list of experienced tarot card readers to get your free love tarot reading for 3 minutes. You pay only after the 3 minutes are up. Pros Readers available 24/7

First 3 minutes free

100% satisfaction guarantee Cons Not all psychics on the site can provide love readings

Some psychic rates are high. Keen

Keen was founded in 1999 and boasts over 14 million satisfied customers. It is one of the largest websites with the most experienced and talented psychics. If you're feeling confused about your love life, they can help by providing a comprehensive look into your problems.

Keen tarot readers believe every aspect of your life can be understood. They will answer all your queries on love, compatibility, relationships, infidelity, and other areas. These experts help you understand by finding the yin and yang of the tarot cards you chose.

Keen psychics can deliver their reading through the phone or online messaging. Choose the psychic you want for a tarot card reading by reading through their profile. New users get 3 minutes free and an incredible deal of 10 minutes for just $1.99. Pros Largest tarot card reading website

Provides accurate readings regardless of what's going on in your love life

New users get 3 free minutes and 10 minutes for $1.99 Cons Some tarot readers aren't always available

Popular readers charge high rates AskNow

If you find yourself stuck in a meaningless relationship or holding onto someone without any hopes of moving forward, try AskNow. This psychic site has been in the business for 16 years connects you with some of the most qualified and gifted love tarot readers. You can get your reading anytime via phone, email, or chat.

The next step is to select how you want to receive your reading. Choose the psychic of your choice from the homepage listing or search for them if you know their name. If the advisor is online, you can connect and begin immediately. If the advisor is offline, you can set a date and time for an appointment.

You can ask a free question to any of the live psychics. Type your name, date of birth, and category in the question. Wait for a few minutes, and hopefully, a psychic answers your query.

Besides that, AskNow offers a free trial to every psychic you choose. They also provide several introductory offers that start as low as $1. If you're not satisfied with your reading, AskNow credits your account, and you get 5 minutes free with any psychic of your choosing. Pros Qualified and gifted tarot card readers

Free tarot reading with live psychics

Awesome introductory offers Cons Top advisors are expensive

Satisfaction guarantee not always up to par Oranum

Oranum is a spiritual community of psychics that can help you find the answers you're searching for. Their tarot readers can impart wisdom and guidance to help you understand whatever you're going through using their tarot decks.

Oranum offers face-to-face readings via webcam. You can choose from a wide range of tarot readers to find your soulmate or get an insight into what is going wrong for a more personalized experience.

You get a chance to watch free sessions that various psychics perform every week to give you an idea of how the reader performs readings and make it easier to choose one. Oranum offers $9.99 in credit to first-time users who sign up. Pros Skilled and spiritual psychics

Video calling option

First-time users get $9.99 in credit Cons No satisfaction guarantee

Can get expensive MysticSense

Life is uncertain and unexpected. MysticSense may be able to help you when you're looking to find meaning in your life. If you're ready to explore the past, present, and future to see where your romance journey takes you, start here.

Tarot readings may not have all the answers, but they can lead you to the path of success and intuitiveness. You can choose to have your reading done via video or phone calls. MysticSense gives you access to the best psychics from all over the world.

If you're ready to find a partner or sort out issues in your relationship, take advantage of MysticSense free 5 minutes for first-time users. Various discount offers are available as well. Pros Tailored tarot readings

Video, phone, and online chat online

First 5-minutes free Cons Not all psychics offer the first 5 minutes free

Finding a live psychic can be difficult sometimes Psychic Source

Psychic Source has been providing psychic services for over three decades. They have gained the trust of thousands of customers who remain faithful, thanks to their skilled psychics and the accuracy of their readings.

All the psychics on Psychic Source go through a rigorous screening process that involves looking into their backgrounds, abilities, and specialties. Only the best are chosen, which makes it better for beginners since you know you're getting the best of the best.

As a new member, you get the first 3 minutes of a paid session for free. After that, you'll need to pay, but Psychic source has some of the most affordable psychics you'll find, with rates starting at just $0.66 per minute. Pros Over 3 decades of experience

All psychics go through a rigorous screening process

New members get 3 free minutes Cons Psychic prices vary

Not all psychics perform video call readings California Psychics