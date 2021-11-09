Love Spells: Simple Spells For The Modern Witch

Have you found yourself infatuated with a special someone you think could be the one? Are you looking for a spell to provide them with a nudge in the right direction? Or maybe the spell you cast didn’t achieve the results you were hoping for?

Whether you’re new or versed in the ways of spell casting, we’re here to help. Today we’re going to provide you with a detailed guide on the types of love spells to cast.

Not only that but there’s something for those who wish to find outside advice from more advanced spell casters. We’re also going to provide you with the top sites available to help you with your dilemma. Let’s begin our journey by educating ourselves on love magic and what a real love caster looks like.

Love Magic and Love Casters

Love magic made its first appearance back in Ancient Egypt and has been an active practice since. This type of magic is a branch of traditional magic and can be practiced in various ways. Typically the more common use of love magic is through the work of spells, but other methods look like:

Charms

Rituals

Potions

Dolls and even Amulets

If you are interested in becoming a love caster, be prepared for what’s to come. A genuine love caster knows that the art of love casting is no easy feat and shouldn’t be done casually. You should know that not only does it require you to be gifted spiritually, but you must be ready to serve others.

Someone who is considered a real love caster has experience in all manner of spells, no matter the difficulty. Training yourself in attraction, commitment, and marriage spells is an excellent place to start. But this by no means will make you a professional. Practice your craft and expand your knowledge; understand that you will possess the ability to help others in time truly.

Types of Love Spells

What better way to start broadening your experiences with love spells than by learning more about them? These spells work like just about any other spell. Simply apply your intention, use a medium (sigils, mantras, candles, or charm bags), and top it off with establishing the belief that you will receive what you want.

So what kind of spells are available and which ones suit your needs the best? Let’s take a look at the many options you have at your disposal.

Attraction Spells

If you’re wishing to move forward with romance in your life by blocking out past experiences and encouraging new love, an attraction spell is just one of the ways for you. It is the most common love spell, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be tricky.

So here are some things to keep in mind when casting:

Make sure the type of attraction you’re looking for is specific, so the spell works as intended:

Short-term but lustful and passionate

Long-term with the intent of commitment

Casting out and forgetting an ex-lover for good

Crush Spells

Are you looking to catch the eye of your crush and sway them your way? A crush spell should be right up your alley. However, it is recommended by professionals to proceed with caution since:

Simple crush spells have no guarantee of success.

Have a removal plan in place if the spell backfires

Highly advised to seek help from advanced professionals to avoid negative drawbacks.

Commitment Spells

Are you currently in a relationship with someone you intend to spend the rest of your life with? But lately, you can’t help but notice a lack of dedication and devotion from their side? Commitment spells offer you the ability to bind your love to you and only you.

If used correctly, you can likely see the result of the potential outcomes:

A boyfriend/girlfriend will soon be looking to commit fully, maybe even marry you

A newfound spark from your husband/wife that will ensure loyalty and commitment

Marriage Spells

Have you found yourself in a long-term relationship that’s going nowhere? Is it like no matter how hard you try, there’s always something in the way? And now your partner seems to be pulling even further away from the idea of marriage altogether.

Marriage spells are advanced and a compelling form of magic. Their difficulty is astounding even with some of the most revered spell casters. So if you’re considering a marriage f spell, consider:

You are fully able and willing to create this level of commitment

The difficulty level may require someone with more experience as the drawbacks can be devastating to inexperienced crafters.

Obsession Spells

These spells are generally classified under dark magic and should be taken seriously as they are dangerous.

Maybe you’ve found yourself in a position where you feel it necessary to perform such magic. Take care to remember the risks that are highly likely to bring you harm. Once these spells are in place, the act of reversing them is near impossible.

Do not do this on your own; seek help from a skilled caster.

Understand the potential repercussions

