Kratom is a natural herb that has gained popularity among many people for its various effects, such as pain relief, mood enhancement, and energy boost. However, not all the best kratom vendors are created equal, and finding a reliable and trustworthy one can be challenging.

In this article, we will review Kingdom Kratom, a Texas-based company that sells kratom powders and kratom capsules online. We will look at their product variety, standard, pricing, customer service, and reputation.

We will also compare them with some of the best alternative kratom vendors in the market. By the end of this article, you will have a better idea of whether Kingdom Kratom is worth your time and money. Kingdom Kratom: Overview This Kratom vendor is a leading supplier of kratom capsules, kratom powder, and other kratom products. This company prides themselves on sourcing high quality kratom from reputable suppliers in countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

Located in Texas, this Kratom vendor ensures that all of their products are of highest quality. Additionally, they make sure that their customers get to you in a timely manner, offering same day shipping, as well as priority mail.

So let’s explore the world of Kingdom Kratom together, shall we?

Pros: Same day shipping

100% refund guarantee

Lab tested, quality products

10% off on your first order

30 day money back guarantee

Free priority shipping on orders over $75

So … Is Kingdom Kratom legit? Yes, this Kratom vendor is a legit supplier of premium Kratom products, varying from powders, to kratom extracts, to capsules. The company's commitment to quality assurance, customer support, and transparency makes them a trustworthy vendor for all things Kratom.

Kingdom Kratom is highly rated by its customers due to its 100% guarantee of getting your money back, ensuring that, in case of a delivery of a faulty item, they can either replace it, or reimburse the amount fully.

Additionally, all the products from this vendor are lab-tested, not only for impurities but also potency, ensuring safety and the highest quality of the kratom products.

Check the best prices for Kingdom Kratom products here Kingdom Kratom: Main Features Here, we discuss a few main features of Kratom vendors, from kratom selection to quality assurance, product packaging, market reputation and customer support. Kratom Selection This Kratom vendor offers a wide variety of Kratom strains, including Red Bali, Green Vein Kratom, and White. They also offer Kratom capsules, Kratom powder, and Kratom extract, giving you the freedom to choose the product that suits your needs.

Some of the most popular products available now on the website include Red Maeng Da Capsules, Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder and Kratom Extract Gummies. Quality Assurance One of this Kratom vendor's main priorities is ensuring that every product they sell is of the highest quality. To achieve this, the company lab tests all their products for purity and potency.

This ensures that you're getting a product that is free from contaminants and is as high in potency as advertised.

In order to ensure the product quality assurance of the products goes well, we need to first conduct thorough contamination testing by a third party, observe appropriate laws and make sure labeling is accurate, and finally, inform your customers about transparent sourcing practices of kratom. Product Packaging All of these kratom vendor’s items are packaged tightly to keep out moisture and air, which could degrade the quality of your kratom.

Not only that, but this Kratom vendor also offers discreet packaging, allowing you to maintain your privacy while enjoying high quality kratom products. Kingdom Kratom Market Reputation It goes without saying that at this Kratom vendor it’s always quality over quantity - and their customers understand that!

This kratom vendor is well-praised by the customers for their fast, same-day delivery, outstanding customer service, and premium kratom products. AKA Qualification The group that advocates for and promotes the usage and commercialization of kratom is called the American Kratom Association - a 2014-founded advocacy group committed to safeguarding, maintaining, and advancing general accessibility to kratom in the US. Third-Party Lab Testing This Kratom vendor tests all of their kratom products at a trusted and legitimate lab, ensuring that what they offer is free from impurities.

Additionally, lab-testing for companies like this Kratom vendor adds an extra layer of transparency and ensures that the lab tests are unbiased. Customer Support The customer service team at this Kratom vendor is ready to assist you around-the-clock and address any inquiries you may have about their products. The staff is helpful, and they are always eager to assist you in locating the product that best meets your requirements.

Additionally, they also make sure to assist you in case you need to return an item or report a faulty one. So, if you’re ever in doubt, don’t hesitate to contact them at [email protected] via email or even phone them at 1-210-966-9266! Transparency This Kratom vendor values transparency and is committed to letting their customers know where their products originate from.

While some of their lab-testing reports might not be available to the public, it’s clear that they’re oriented on kratom advocacy and kratom education. Refund Policy Yes, the rumors are true! At Kingdom Kratom, you can get a 100% money-back guarantee on each product you purchase!

If you order a product from this kratom vendor that does not meet your expectations, you can simply contact their outstanding customer service team, return the item, and get a full refund!



One more option is for this Kratom vendor to replace your item with a brand-new one. Please note, that the returns and refunds apply on products that were ordered within the 30 day period. Payment Methods At this Kratom vendor you can use bank cards from Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. This ensures that everyone can buy kratom nationwide.

Additionally, you may also use Apple Pay, E-checks, and even money orders, in case card transactions are not your cup of tea. Shipping Range and Stealth Methods This Kratom vendor’s delivery and shipping is mainly handled by USPS. Standard mail applies to all purchases, however, if you’d like to receive your order faster, you can opt for an express delivery with priority mail.

You can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $75 nationwide. Deals/Promo & Discounts From time to time, you can enjoy various promotions and deals at Kingdom Kratom! For instance, if you sign up, as a new customer, this Kratom vendor will provide you with a 10% discount on all of their items.

This Kratom vendor also provides various other seasonal promotions throughout the year so make sure you take advantage of them!

Check the best prices for Kingdom Kratom products here Kingdom Kratom User Reviews Of course, there are only good things we’d like to say about Kingdom Kratom. When exploring their products, and services, we encountered a lot of customers, praising different aspects of the website.

Let’s take a close look at customer reviews and see what they have to say:

Crystal, a verified customer of this vendor reviewed Super Green Borneo Kratom Powder and wrote: click to enlarge

Daniel, on the other hand, praised Kingdom Kratom for their deals when reviewing Red Maeng Da Capsules: click to enlarge

Patrick, when reviewing Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder, discussed how durable the packaging was, as well as how pleased they were to have ordered from Kingdom Kratom

What Does Kingdom Kratom Offer? When it comes to kratom, this kratom vendor has you covered. Their product lineup includes a variety of options to cater to different preferences. Some of the best-selling products are the following: Red Maeng Da Capsules

If you’re looking for convenience and comfort, Kingdom Kratom capsule form selection is for you!



One of the highest rated capsule products available now is Red Maeng Da Capsules, a more potent kratom strain than average.

You may purchase Red Maeng Da Capsules in 60 or 120 counts, which is convenient for those kratom users who are looking to have their quality kratom on the go.

The Red Maeng Da Capsules provide a boost in your energy levels, lift up your mood, and ensure your mental and physical comfort. Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Kratom powder form is one of the most popular ways to consume powder, due to how versatile it can be. Kratom powders can be easily mixed into beverages or added to foods for a personalized kratom experience.

The Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder is loved among kratom users of Kingdom Kratom. This product is a perfect choice for when you’re having a lazy morning, or you simply don’t know how to start your day.

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder allows you to experience energy boost in a timely manner, which provides both convenience and comfort. Kratom Extract Gummies

If you’re looking for convenience and fun in one container, look no further! Kratom Extract Gummies come in four delicious flavors, including raspberry, peach, as well as combinations such as lemon lime and tropical.

These chewy best kratom gummies, made of all-natural ingredients, help you elevate your mood and energy levels. Custom Kilo Kratom Powder Sample Pack click to enlarge

When choosing a brand-new kratom brand to try out, it’s always important to test out other strains and variations of kratom products. Sample packs are a wonderful way to experiment and discover new things.

Custom Kilo Kratom Powder Sample Pack by this Kratom vendor lets you choose up to four different kratom strains, making the entire product one kilogram.

Kingdom Kratom sample packs not only give you a possibility to try out cultivars you haven’t had before, but they also ensure that you get the best deal when purchasing premium kratom powder. Kingdom Kratom’s Kratom Health Benefits Users have reported that Kingdom Kratom’s products have helped them with chronic pain relief, relaxation, and euphoria.

Studies show that various kratom products have had a positive impact on patients with different mental health concerns [1].

Of course, it should be noted that not everyone can tolerate kratom powder the same way. The fact that several kratom strains work for others, does not particularly mean they will be the right fit for you.

Check the best prices for Kingdom Kratom products here Where Can I Buy Kingdom Kratom Products? You can buy Kratom products directly from Kingdom Kratom’s official website.

Their website is easy to navigate, and you can easily find the product you're looking for by using the search feature or browsing the Kratom strains. Kingdom Kratom Alternatives If you are looking for alternatives to Kingdom Kratom, you may want to consider some of the following best kratom vendors: Super Speciosa - Best alternative overall (guaranteed germination)

Kratom Country - Best deals & discounts

Cryo Kratom - Shop for potent extracts

Happy Go Leafy - Best satisfaction guarantee

Golden Monk - Best for free shipping 1. Super Speciosa - Best Alternative Overall click to enlarge

Uses third-party lab testing

Offers great variety of strains

15% off your first purchase Super Speciosa is a company specializing in quality kratom products. Their website offers a wide variety of cultivars as well as products, such as tea bags, tablets, and liquids.

Super Speciosa is well known for their transparency and amazing customer service as well. 2. Kratom Country - Best Discounts click to enlarge

Loyalty program

Discounts on selected products

30 day satisfaction guarantee Established in 2010, Kratom Country has become one of the top kratom companies nationwide.

Offering a wide variety of products and strains, this company is proud of their QC inspected items. 3. Cryo Kratom - Strongest Kratom Shot click to enlarge

2.5x more potent than other brands

Save up to 30% on first order

Accepts several payment methods Cryo Kratom is a new and innovative brand that emerged in 2020 from Kratom Country, a trusted kratom vendor with years of expertise in the industry.

Cryo Kratom Extract is their signature product that contains 28.6mg per 1ml of mitragynine, the highest concentration of mitragynine in a liquid form.

Cryo Kratom delivers to almost all states in the US. They offer free shipping on orders over $49 within the US and a 30-days money-back guarantee. 4. Happy Go Leafy - Best Satisfaction Guarantee click to enlarge

Save 20% on your first order

GMP certified

30 day satisfaction guarantee In order to make sure that kratom is free of contaminants, Happy Go Leafy ensures that all of their products go under a GMP-qualified facility.

It is evident that they truly care about the grade of their products, as they’re transparent about their lab-testing procedures, while also providing a 30 day satisfaction guarantee.

Among a diverse selection of kratom strains, you can definitely find what you'll like here! 5. Golden Monk - Best for Free Shipping