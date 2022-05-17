Keto Protein Powders Rated 2022

Protein remains one of the best macronutrients to consume if you are trying to lose weight. According to research, consuming more protein leads to better control of one's appetite, fewer cravings, and healthier body composition. Protein consumption also helps to speed up your metabolism and improve your body’s overall health and wellness. In recent years, the ketogenic diet, or keto diet, has become increasingly popular for several reasons. This diet prioritizes healthy fats and protein and will have you cutting out carbs and sugars. The goal when starting is to get yourself into a state of “ketosis”. This is when the body relies on metabolizing fat for fuel, instead of carbohydrates. Keto protein powder can fast-track the process to achieve ketosis and stay there. We’ve rounded up some of the best keto protein powders for 2022. Each has its own special ingredients, flavors, and features.

Site Best For BaristaBoost Coffee Creamer & Smoothie Booster Best keto protein powder overall Key Nutrients Keto Hot Chocolate MCT Oil Powder Best protein powder with MCT oil Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder Best all-natural collagen protein powder Perfotek Collagen Keto Peptides Best for hydrolyzed collagen peptides =

The BaristaBoost Coffee Creamer & Smoothie Booster includes a variety of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and high-quality proteins. These ingredients will help you maintain a healthy body and mind. They work together to improve energy and focus, promote bone and joint health, and elevate the strength of your hair, skin, and nails. Using BaristaBoost in your morning brew is a convenient and healthy way to get your recommended daily dose of vitamins and minerals. This premium collagen protein powder creamer has a formula that is suitable for various diets, including the keto, paleo, and Whole 30 diets. To achieve the best results, use 1-2 scoops of the dairy-free powder every day. Key Ingredients

Grass-Fed Collagen

Maca

Organic Cocoa

Organic Cinnamon

L-Theanine

A hint of Stevia

Superfood blend rich in collagen peptides, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals

Helps boost energy, improve focus, and enhance hair, skin, and nails

Free from dairy, gluten, additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors

Stevia additive

Consistent use required to see benefits

Strong cinnamon flavor

The Key Nutrients Keto Cocoa MCT Oil Powder is designed to make the process of becoming keto easier. With only two grams of net carbs, it helps to increase your ketones and speed up your metabolism. Each serving also includes 0g of collagen protein and 5g of pure MCT oil powder. This combination slows down the body’s protein absorption and prevents it from being converted to glucose, which is ideal for the keto diet. Drink it guilt-free, knowing that it has no added sugar, artificial chemicals, or additives. It also blends wonderfully with coffee, smoothies, and water. As soon as you ingest the powder, your brain and body are immediately fueled by the ketones it produces. It’s made with real coconuts and contains almost no carbohydrates. Additionally, the cocoa powder aids in increasing mental sharpness and reducing cravings. This guilt-free treat will fulfill your sweet tooth, while also helping you achieve your keto diet objectives. The Key Nutrients Keto Cocoa MCT Oil Powder is also a terrific dinner substitute. Many customers report that the protein supplement can suppress hunger for several hours. You can also have it as a guilt-free afternoon snack or choose to mix it in your morning coffee. Key Ingredients Collagen protein

Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) powder

Cocoa

Guar gum

Himalayan pink salt

Monk fruit extract

Natural vanilla flavors Pros

Made with real cocoa to satisfy your dessert cravings

Mixes well in coffee, smoothies, and water

No added sugar or artificial ingredients

Limited 60-day risk free guarantee

Small amount of servings in one jar

Flavor may be too sweet for some people

Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder The Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder is another great protein supplement for the keto diet. It includes hand-picked ingredients that are used to achieve the ideal protein-to-fat ratio for keto dieters. The powder can be mixed into coffee, tea, smoothies, and even water, making it convenient for on-the-go energy. Each serving of Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder has 10 grams of plant protein to keep you full and on track with your macros. The product is USDA-certified organic and contains fats that originate from sustainable sources. Furthermore, there are two varieties of Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder: chocolate and vanilla. Both flavors contain organic plant-based proteins and fats. Organic coconut oil, organic avocado oil, and organic cocoa butter are the primary sources of high-quality keto fats. For example, MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides) are found in high concentrations in coconut oil, making them more easily absorbed and used by the body. Omega-3 fatty acids, such as those found in avocado oil, are particularly advantageous because of their high concentration in monounsaturated fats. These fats work together to power your ketogenic diet. Key Ingredients Coconut oil

Acacia

Avocado oil

Cocoa butter

Organic pea protein

Erythritol

Rice bran extract

Guar gum

Sea salt

Xanthan gum

Stevia extract

Natural flavors Pros Variety of flavors available

Pea protein derived from yellow split peas

Includes coconut oil and avocado oil for keto-focused diets Cons

This product does not contain collagen

Cannot be used as a meal replacement

Tons of added ingredients

Perfotek Collagen Keto Peptides Perfotek Collagen Keto Peptides are carb-free, which means that they won't deplete your daily limit of net carbs. It contains high concentrations of hydrolyzed types I and III collagen, Omega-3, and Conjugated Linoleic Acids (CLA). The omega-3 fatty acids help to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) then helps to reduce body fat. All of the ingredients in Perfotek Collagen Peptides are safe and natural, including the pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, non-keto sweeteners, and highly refined oils. Make sure to take Perfotek Collagen Peptides with foods that are rich in healthy fats. When in ketosis, your body burns fat for energy rather than carbs. Key Ingredients

Pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides

Supports healthy skin, hair, nails, bones, tendons, joints, and cartilage.

Mixes well with both cold and hot liquids

Flavor and odor free

Dietary supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA

Reports of poor quality control

Some price increases

Orgain Keto Collagen Protein Powder Orgain Keto Collagen Protein Powder is a keto-compatible protein powder, offering approximately 10 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides and 5 grams of MCTs from coconuts. It's easy to incorporate Orgain's Zero Net Carb Keto powder into your smoothies or baked meals, as well as your coffee, tea, water, and other beverages. This collagen protein powder from Orgain is a paleo and keto-friendly product that has zero net carbohydrates and no added sugars. You can use it to boost the protein content of smoothies, meal replacement drinks, and other quick meals and snacks. Supplementing your ketogenic diet with this product will help you get the most out of your diet by boosting ketone levels and providing extra energy for your everyday activities. As an extra bonus, it also helps to maintain healthy hair and nails, bone density, and glowing skin. Key Ingredients Collagen peptides

Coconut medium chain triglycerides (MCT)

Alkalized cocoa

Acacia

Sea salt

Stevia extract Pros

Made with Type I and III collagen

Keto-friendly ratio of protein to fat

Supports strong hair and nails

Artificial sweetener

Extra calories from MCT oil

Expensive product



Key Nutrients Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder With Key Nutrients Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder, you can rest assured knowing that you're getting only the best ingredients. This powder collagen combination of hydrolyzed grass-fed beef, wild marine, chicken, and eggshell membrane provides types I, II, III, V, and X collagen. Biotin, an essential nutrient for hair, skin, and nails, is also included in this blend. This beauty and health product eliminates the need for two separate purchases. Being one of the best keto-friendly protein powders on the market today, Keto and Paleo dieters will love the Key Nutrients Multi-Collagen Protein Powder. It has no net carbs and no added sugar. In addition, this collagen powder has zero artificial ingredients. There are several health and aesthetic advantages of this collagen peptides powder. Your hair, skin, and nails will all look better as a result of using it. All of your muscles, tendons, and ligaments will be stronger as well. The essential amino acids will also be good for your overall health. You won't notice the taste of Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder because it's flavorless and it dissolves quickly in any liquid. Key Ingredients Hydrolyzed bovine collagen

Chicken collagen

Fish collagen

Eggshell membrane collagen

Biotin Pros Supports healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, sleep, and digestion

Contains type I, II, III, V, and X collagen from grass-fed cows, fish, and poultry

Zero sugar, carbs, and artificial ingredients Cons

High doses of biotin can cause an upset stomach

No flavor

Issues with blending

This Designer Wellness Collagen in Toffee is a Keto-friendly and sugar-free product. There are no additives like artificial flavorings, sweeteners, or colors. This collagen powder is also GMO kosher, and gluten free. It includes MCT powder, fiber, calcium, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, along with 10 grams of hydrolyzed grass-fed bovine collagen peptides I/III. Designer collagen can be used as a creamer in coffee and as a source of protein. Key Ingredients

Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III

MCT oil powder

Tapioca fiber

Natural flavor

Magnesium citrate

Calcium carbonate

Salt

Stevia extract

Vitamin C

Packed with MCT Powder, Hyaluronic Acid, and Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III

Improves brain function, maintains healthy skin, and supports joint health

Gluten-free and Kosher certified ingredients

Several added ingredients

Mixed feedback about the toffee flavor

Overpowering amount of Stevia