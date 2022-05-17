Keto Protein Powders Rated 2022

Protein remains one of the best macronutrients to consume if you are trying to lose weight. According to research, consuming more protein leads to better control of one's appetite, fewer cravings, and healthier body composition. Protein consumption also helps to speed up your metabolism and improve your body’s overall health and wellness.
In recent years, the ketogenic diet, or keto diet, has become increasingly popular for several reasons. This diet prioritizes healthy fats and protein and will have you cutting out carbs and sugars. The goal when starting is to get yourself into a state of “ketosis”. This is when the body relies on metabolizing fat for fuel, instead of carbohydrates.
Keto protein powder can fast-track the process to achieve ketosis and stay there. We’ve rounded up some of the best keto protein powders for 2022. Each has its own special ingredients, flavors, and features.
The BaristaBoost Coffee Creamer & Smoothie Booster includes a variety of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and high-quality proteins. These ingredients will help you maintain a healthy body and mind. They work together to improve energy and focus, promote bone and joint health, and elevate the strength of your hair, skin, and nails.
Using BaristaBoost in your morning brew is a convenient and healthy way to get your recommended daily dose of vitamins and minerals. This premium collagen protein powder creamer has a formula that is suitable for various diets, including the keto, paleo, and Whole 30 diets. To achieve the best results, use 1-2 scoops of the dairy-free powder every day.Key Ingredients
- Grass-Fed Collagen
- Maca
- Organic Cocoa
- Organic Cinnamon
- L-Theanine
- A hint of Stevia
- Superfood blend rich in collagen peptides, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals
- Helps boost energy, improve focus, and enhance hair, skin, and nails
- Free from dairy, gluten, additives, preservatives, and artificial flavors
- Stevia additive
- Consistent use required to see benefits
- Strong cinnamon flavor
The Key Nutrients Keto Cocoa MCT Oil Powder is designed to make the process of becoming keto easier. With only two grams of net carbs, it helps to increase your ketones and speed up your metabolism.
Each serving also includes 0g of collagen protein and 5g of pure MCT oil powder. This combination slows down the body’s protein absorption and prevents it from being converted to glucose, which is ideal for the keto diet.
Drink it guilt-free, knowing that it has no added sugar, artificial chemicals, or additives. It also blends wonderfully with coffee, smoothies, and water. As soon as you ingest the powder, your brain and body are immediately fueled by the ketones it produces.
It’s made with real coconuts and contains almost no carbohydrates. Additionally, the cocoa powder aids in increasing mental sharpness and reducing cravings. This guilt-free treat will fulfill your sweet tooth, while also helping you achieve your keto diet objectives.
The Key Nutrients Keto Cocoa MCT Oil Powder is also a terrific dinner substitute. Many customers report that the protein supplement can suppress hunger for several hours. You can also have it as a guilt-free afternoon snack or choose to mix it in your morning coffee.
- Collagen protein
- Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) powder
- Cocoa
- Guar gum
- Himalayan pink salt
- Monk fruit extract
- Natural vanilla flavors
- Made with real cocoa to satisfy your dessert cravings
- Mixes well in coffee, smoothies, and water
- No added sugar or artificial ingredients
- Limited 60-day risk free guarantee
- Small amount of servings in one jar
- Flavor may be too sweet for some people
Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder
The Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder is another great protein supplement for the keto diet. It includes hand-picked ingredients that are used to achieve the ideal protein-to-fat ratio for keto dieters. The powder can be mixed into coffee, tea, smoothies, and even water, making it convenient for on-the-go energy.
Each serving of Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder has 10 grams of plant protein to keep you full and on track with your macros. The product is USDA-certified organic and contains fats that originate from sustainable sources.
Furthermore, there are two varieties of Orgain Keto Plant Protein Powder: chocolate and vanilla. Both flavors contain organic plant-based proteins and fats. Organic coconut oil, organic avocado oil, and organic cocoa butter are the primary sources of high-quality keto fats.
For example, MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides) are found in high concentrations in coconut oil, making them more easily absorbed and used by the body. Omega-3 fatty acids, such as those found in avocado oil, are particularly advantageous because of their high concentration in monounsaturated fats. These fats work together to power your ketogenic diet.
- Coconut oil
- Acacia
- Avocado oil
- Cocoa butter
- Organic pea protein
- Erythritol
- Rice bran extract
- Guar gum
- Sea salt
- Xanthan gum
- Stevia extract
- Natural flavors
- Variety of flavors available
- Pea protein derived from yellow split peas
- Includes coconut oil and avocado oil for keto-focused diets
- This product does not contain collagen
- Cannot be used as a meal replacement
- Tons of added ingredients
Perfotek Collagen Keto Peptides
Perfotek Collagen Keto Peptides are carb-free, which means that they won't deplete your daily limit of net carbs. It contains high concentrations of hydrolyzed types I and III collagen, Omega-3, and Conjugated Linoleic Acids (CLA). The omega-3 fatty acids help to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) then helps to reduce body fat.
All of the ingredients in Perfotek Collagen Peptides are safe and natural, including the pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, non-keto sweeteners, and highly refined oils.
Make sure to take Perfotek Collagen Peptides with foods that are rich in healthy fats. When in ketosis, your body burns fat for energy rather than carbs.Key Ingredients
- Pasture-raised hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides
- Supports healthy skin, hair, nails, bones, tendons, joints, and cartilage.
- Mixes well with both cold and hot liquids
- Flavor and odor free
- Dietary supplement has not been evaluated by the FDA
- Reports of poor quality control
- Some price increases
Orgain Keto Collagen Protein Powder
Orgain Keto Collagen Protein Powder is a keto-compatible protein powder, offering approximately 10 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides and 5 grams of MCTs from coconuts. It's easy to incorporate Orgain's Zero Net Carb Keto powder into your smoothies or baked meals, as well as your coffee, tea, water, and other beverages.
This collagen protein powder from Orgain is a paleo and keto-friendly product that has zero net carbohydrates and no added sugars. You can use it to boost the protein content of smoothies, meal replacement drinks, and other quick meals and snacks.
Supplementing your ketogenic diet with this product will help you get the most out of your diet by boosting ketone levels and providing extra energy for your everyday activities. As an extra bonus, it also helps to maintain healthy hair and nails, bone density, and glowing skin.
- Collagen peptides
- Coconut medium chain triglycerides (MCT)
- Alkalized cocoa
- Acacia
- Sea salt
- Stevia extract
- Made with Type I and III collagen
- Keto-friendly ratio of protein to fat
- Supports strong hair and nails
- Artificial sweetener
- Extra calories from MCT oil
- Expensive product
Key Nutrients Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder
With Key Nutrients Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder, you can rest assured knowing that you're getting only the best ingredients. This powder collagen combination of hydrolyzed grass-fed beef, wild marine, chicken, and eggshell membrane provides types I, II, III, V, and X collagen.
Biotin, an essential nutrient for hair, skin, and nails, is also included in this blend. This beauty and health product eliminates the need for two separate purchases.
Being one of the best keto-friendly protein powders on the market today, Keto and Paleo dieters will love the Key Nutrients Multi-Collagen Protein Powder. It has no net carbs and no added sugar. In addition, this collagen powder has zero artificial ingredients.
There are several health and aesthetic advantages of this collagen peptides powder. Your hair, skin, and nails will all look better as a result of using it. All of your muscles, tendons, and ligaments will be stronger as well. The essential amino acids will also be good for your overall health.
You won't notice the taste of Multi Collagen Keto Protein Powder because it's flavorless and it dissolves quickly in any liquid.
- Hydrolyzed bovine collagen
- Chicken collagen
- Fish collagen
- Eggshell membrane collagen
- Biotin
- Supports healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, sleep, and digestion
- Contains type I, II, III, V, and X collagen from grass-fed cows, fish, and poultry
- Zero sugar, carbs, and artificial ingredients
- High doses of biotin can cause an upset stomach
- No flavor
- Issues with blending
Designer Wellness Collagen in Toffee
This Designer Wellness Collagen in Toffee is a Keto-friendly and sugar-free product. There are no additives like artificial flavorings, sweeteners, or colors. This collagen powder is also GMO kosher, and gluten free.
It includes MCT powder, fiber, calcium, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid, along with 10 grams of hydrolyzed grass-fed bovine collagen peptides I/III. Designer collagen can be used as a creamer in coffee and as a source of protein.
- Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III
- MCT oil powder
- Tapioca fiber
- Natural flavor
- Magnesium citrate
- Calcium carbonate
- Salt
- Stevia extract
- Vitamin C
- Packed with MCT Powder, Hyaluronic Acid, and Hydrolyzed Grass-fed Bovine Collagen Peptides I/III
- Improves brain function, maintains healthy skin, and supports joint health
- Gluten-free and Kosher certified ingredients
- Several added ingredients
- Mixed feedback about the toffee flavor
- Overpowering amount of Stevia
How to Choose a Keto Protein Powder
If you're on a low-carb, high-fat diet, implementing a keto protein powder daily will provide various health benefits.
Here are some tips on how to find the best keto protein powders.
- For optimal blood sugar control, use a protein powder with a low glycemic index.
- Protein, carbohydrates, and fat should be evenly distributed, with a natural supply of amino acids and vitamins. Sodium and sugar should be minimal. Look for whey, pea, or rice protein bases and at least 640 IU of Omega 3 per serving.
- For the best results, the protein powder should be organic and low in lactose. It should also be gluten-free, with no added sugar or salt.
- Look for protein powders that also include healthy fats, like coconut oil or avocado oil. This will support a keto diet and make for the best macronutrient balance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The ketogenic diet is essentially a low-carb diet. Carbohydrate consumption is limited to no more than 50g daily, with around 70% of your total macronutrient intake coming from fat and protein.
If you follow the ketogenic diet, your body will cease using glucose as its primary energy source and begin using ketone bodies instead. Ketones are a type of acid that your liver creates from fat. A diet that’s low in carbs and high in fats allows your body to quickly metabolize those ketones for fuel.
People choose to follow a ketogenic diet for a variety of health or lifestyle reasons. It is typically used to support weight loss, manage diabetes, decrease skin issues, etc.
Any time you're considering starting a new diet, it's always a good idea to check with your doctor first.
The keto diet offers many benefits, including:
- Weight loss
- Diabetes management
- Reduced cholesterol levels
- Lower blood sugar levels
- Reduced risk for certain types of cancer
- Better nerve cell health
- Reduced seizures in people with epilepsy
- Aids people with polycystic ovary syndrome
How Safe Is a Keto Diet Long-Term?
The keto diet offers both short and long-term benefits. But, any low-carb diet can cause health issues like:
- Nutrient and vitamin deficiencies
- Low levels of protein in the blood
- Kidney stones
- Fatty liver issues
What Are the Benefits of MCT Oil?
Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil contains medium-length chains of fats called triglycerides. MCT oil is most commonly found in coconut oil, such as palm oil and certain dairy products.
MCT oil may support weight loss by increasing fullness, fat loss, and ketone production. It can also help to improve gut health. Additionally, MCT oil increases the rate of fat burning and reduces the need for carbs during exercise.
What Are the Different Types of Keto Protein Powder?
There are three main types of keto protein powders that are compatible with the keto diet. These include collagen protein, whey protein isolate, and soy protein isolate. Although less common, some used plant-based protein from peas, nuts, seeds, tofu, and certain grains.
What Are the Benefits of Using Keto Protein Powder?
Keto protein powders help to take the guesswork out of your diet. They are designed to keep you in ketosis, with high-quality protein and various sources of fat included. You can use the powder in shakes, smoothies, coffee, tea, and for baking.
Can Protein Powder Kick You Out of Ketosis?
Some protein powders are packed with carbs and added sugars. These will take you out of ketosis. However, the keto-friendly protein powders listed above contain limited carbs and sugar to ensure you can maintain your keto diet.
How Much Protein Should You Consume in the Keto Diet?
At least 75% of your calories should come from fat, while the 5% should come from carbs and the remaining 20% from protein. Some people find it difficult to reach those percentages of fat and protein, while limiting carb intake. Keto protein powders are a great solution. They do not include high levels of carbs or sugar.
Is Protein Powder Good For Keto Diets?
Some protein powders are not suitable for the keto diet. If you're following a low-carb diet, you must read the label of every product you buy to be sure it doesn't include any hidden sugars or carbohydrates.
Keto protein powder is a handy and nutritious protein choice for those on the move. They typically include protein sources from chicken, cattle, eggs, and wild-caught seafood.
If you want to feel full and have energy for the entire day, combine your keto protein powder with fats from whole foods. It's ideal for keeping the fat to protein ratio higher than usual when practicing a ketogenic diet.