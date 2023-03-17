Jack Daniel’s March Basketball Mobile Scratcher Sweepstakes

Sponsored By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 10:42 am

Share on Nextdoor

BRACKET BUSTED? JACK DANIEL’S HAS GOT YOUR BACK!

It couldn’t be easier! Scan, scratch, win…or, just go to JackMarchBasketball.com.
click to enlarge Jack Daniel’s March Basketball Mobile Scratcher Sweepstakes
Scan the code, enter a few details, and enter for your chance to win an 85-inch TV from your friends at Jack Daniel’s. Not sure if it gets better than sippin’, scratching, and winning...especially if your bracket is already busted!

You can enter once a day, no purchase necessary, ends 4/3/23. Click here for complete Terms and Conditions.

Scroll to read more Paid Content articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming

By Lee DeVito

It’s been three long days of relitigating Meg White’s drumming (2)

Ex-Macomb County public works boss sentenced to prison as part of extortion probe

By Steve Neavling

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco.

High praise for Pequeño Cantina, the only Mexican restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Tom Perkins

High praise for Pequeño Cantina, the only Mexican restaurant on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

New cured resin concentrate by Cheech Marin hits the cannabis market in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

Harbor Farmz + Cheech’s Stash is a limited-batch cured resin concentrate.

Digital Issue

March 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us