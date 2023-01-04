I Need a Girlfriend: 6 Best Dating Sites to Get One Now

Do you need a girlfriend? The most popular way of finding a girlfriend nowadays is definitely through dating websites. Dating websites and apps make it so much easier to find a girlfriend, rather than meeting women organically or going on countless blind dates. Whether you're seeking a long-term relationship or just some casual fun, there is someone for everyone on the best dating sites. With so many different dating sites and apps out there, it's difficult to know where to begin. To help you find exactly what (and who) you're looking for, we reviewed the top online dating sites for finding a girlfriend. We considered various factors with each site, including the matchmaking system, price, communication tools, and user base. Here is a first look at the 6 best dating sites to get a girlfriend now: eharmony - Best for Serious Relationships EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for Meeting Attractive Women Match - Best for Compatible Matches EliteSingles - Best for Professionals and Degree Holders Zoosk - Best User Base Meetup - Best for Dating Groups and Meetups How to Find a Girlfriend Here are some common ways for men to find girlfriends: Online Dating Online dating is the best way to find the perfect girlfriend quickly. Nowadays, the majority of new relationships begin online. If you're struggling to find a girlfriend, this article is for you. We will list some of the best dating sites for getting a girlfriend and ditching your single status immediately. Through Friends and Family Our close friends and family members are the ones who know us the best. It only makes sense that they can help you find a compatible match. So, tell your friends and family that you're looking for a girlfriend and could use their help finding one. Networking Events You can meet new people by attending networking events in your area. Believe it or not, there are plenty of networking meetup events for singles, especially in major metropolitan cities like New York City. Some are virtual events and others take place in-person (like in an office building or school), but all help attendees make meaningful connections and find a healthy relationship. Volunteering Every community has volunteer events throughout the year, which opens the door to plenty of dating possibilities. Not only will you get to meet new, like-minded people, but you'll also be able to show your compassion and help your community. Volunteering can also help with personal growth. It may just be one of the qualities that makes you become a girl's dream date. Meetups Meetups are a fantastic way to expand your social circle, make new female friends, and possibly find a girlfriend. Look for local group meetups that focus on an activity or hobby you love doing. There are meetups for basically everything, like cooking, gardening, running, or going to an art museum. The best part is that you're spending time with people who have similar interests as you. Ultimately, regular meetups could help you meet girls and find romance. What are the Best Dating Sites? There is a dating site out there for everyone, whether you're searching for a serious relationship or something more casual. Below we've compiled a list of the best dating sites and apps if you need a girlfriend. Continue reading for our recommendations and information about each dating site. eharmony - Best for Serious Relationships

Pros Cons

20+ years in the industry Lengthy sign-up process because of the advanced matchmaking system Focuses on long-term relationships

The site is easy to navigate

Has a solid track record of success (around 2 million successful matches)



Features Proprietary matchmaking system and compatibility quiz

Send and receive Smiles, Icebreakers and Greetings

Browse anonymously

Video Date feature

Distance search tools

Unlimited messaging with a premium subscription

Dating advice blog posts User Base eharmony is one of the most well-known dating websites today. This dating site has millions of registered users in more than 200 countries. The male-to-female ratio is around 50/50 and the majority of members are between the ages of 25 and 34. You're bound to find a girl interesting on eharmony. Reviews While eharmony is a dating site that may cost a little more, there are so many positive 5-star reviews and success stories from previous users. This is a reputable dating service that truly helps those on the hunt for love. If you're searching for a long-term partnership, eharmony is worth it. EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for Meeting Attractive Women

Pros Cons Accessible on mobile devices You need to upgrade to a premium membership to access more features Free trial available

Helpful customer service team



Features Favorites list

Winks and likes

Private photos

Virtual gifts

Anonymous browsing User Base EliteMeetsBeauty (formerly known as RichMeetBeautiful) has a niche user base, with most members located in the US and UK. Most women on EliteMeetsBeauty are between the ages of 25-34. Reviews The goal of many users on EliteMeetsBeauty is to connect with others who share similar interests and want a mutually beneficial relationship. Although a premium subscription is necessary to get the most out of the site, it is worth it. Match - Best for Compatible Matches

Pros Cons

One of the safest dating sites Not as many new user signups in smaller areas

Reasonably priced premium subscription



Large dating pool



Users can video chat with one another



Features Send and receive winks

Instant messenger and video chat feature

Live events

Icebreakers and conversation starters

Several search filters User Base Match has users in 24 different countries and is available in 15 different languages. On Match's website, it says that 19% of members are between the ages of 18 and 29, 44% are between the ages of 30 and 49, and 37% are 50 and over. Most members are looking for a long-term relationship. Reviews Match has a high success rate, with hundreds of new success stories every month. Because of this, a majority of customer reviews are positive. EliteSingles - Best for Professionals and Degree Holders

Pros Cons

70% of users are degree holders

No month-to-month membership option Good for finding long-term relationships



Large user base

High success rate





Features Personality test during signup

Daily partner suggestions

Like or comment on photos

"Have You Met?” List

Favorites List User Base There are more than 2 million registered users from 29 different countries that log onto Elite Singles every month. Most of these individuals are committed to finding a long-term partner and have bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees. Reviews With plenty of positive customer reviews, EliteSingles is worth it if you're hoping to connect with someone special who will challenge you intellectually. EliteSingles saves you time by sending you matches based on your personality and preferences. Zoosk - Best User Base

Pros

Cons

User-friendly site and app There are ads on the platform No extensive questionnaires

Straightforward sign-up process

Verification option

Active network of users





Features Carousel feature

Zoosk Coins

Smart Picks feature

Browse anonymously User Base You could meet tons of different people thanks to the wide-ranging user base on Zoosk. This includes people of all ages, sexual orientations, religions, etc. The majority of participants are looking for long-term partnerships and range from 25 to 34 years old. Reviews Zoosk is affordable, easy to use, and provides excellent matches. In short, Zoosk is great for casual dating or finding a committed relationship. Meetup - Best for Dating Groups and Meetups

Pros Cons

Easy-to-use site and interface Certain events require payment

Caters to a wide range of interests



Has tons of members





Features

Private messaging

Meetup Groups feature

Event scheduling tools

User Base

Meetup has over 49 million members. 55% of users are men and 45% are women. Meetup is accessible in more than 190 countries and has a similar global reach to Zoosk.

Reviews

Meetup is excellent for those who wish to meet in person at events hosted by other users. With Meetup, it's not about discovering members on a website or app. Rather, it's about going to an event to meet compatible singles.

How to Choose the Best Dating Site for You

You can find just about any kind of dating site these days to fit your preferences. There is undoubtedly a dating site that's right for you. All you have to do is find it.

Below are some tips for how to choose the best dating site for you:

Understand Your Needs First

When dating online, it's important to understand your needs first and figure out what you're looking for. Do you want a serious relationship or something more casual? With so many dating sites out there, you can easily find one that meets your unique needs. For example, there are websites for finding people of a specific ethnicity, religion, and gender, which is why you should really know what you're looking for beforehand.

Try Several Platforms in the Beginning

You'll have a better chance of finding someone special if you broaden your horizons and try various dating sites and apps. You'll be able to see more singles in your area.

Explore the Features That the Websites Offer

You can explore the various features that these sites provide and choose the best one for you. Most dating services offer communications features and a search function that can filter parameters to include certain details. That way, you can easily find your perfect girl.

Think About Your Budget

The majority of dating websites provide free features and options to upgrade to get even more features. The cost of a subscription will vary from website to website. Think about your budget when choosing a dating site.

Reasons Why You Don’t Have a Girlfriend Yet

If your romantic life is struggling and you want a girlfriend, here are some reasons why you might not have a girlfriend yet and some tips on how to fix these issues.

You Don’t Know How To Meet Women

You may not know how or where to meet women. We recommend going online and trying a well-established dating site with plenty of registered users in your area.

You Don’t Know How To Approach a Girl

You may be thinking "I need a girlfriend," but don't know the right way to approach a girl. Simple greetings are best here. For example, try to strike up a natural conversation and spend time getting to know her.

You Don’t Know How To Ask a Girl Out

Asking a girl out can be intimidating. The best thing you can do is be straightforward. Tell her you like her and ask if she wants to get coffee, a drink, or dinner.

You're Too Impatient

Relationships take time. So go on a few dates until you meet a compatible girl with similar interests as you.

I Need a Girlfriend: What Should You Consider First?

Here are some things you should ask yourself before getting into a relationship.

Do You Want One Because of Family/Friend Pressure?

When all of your friends or siblings are partnered up, it can be really tough and make you feel even more alone. But, this is not a good reason to rush into a relationship. You don't have to partner up just because everyone else is. Enjoy being a single person.

Are You Willing to Compromise?

Relationships require compromise. With disagreements, it's important to keep your personal views, beliefs, ideas, and preferences, while still reaching a compromise. A willingness to compromise will help with the development of your relationship, providing stability, consistency, responsibility, and trust.

Are You Completely Over Your Ex?

Moving on is one of the hardest things to do. The best piece of advice we can give you is to focus on yourself and get over your ex before looking for a new girlfriend.

Do You Really Want a Partner or Are You Just Bored?

This is not only unfair to the person you decide to be with, but it is also a waste of time for everyone involved. Always choose someone you genuinely like and want to spend time with.

6 Tips On How to Get a Girlfriend

Here are some tips on how to get a girlfriend that can easily be followed on the dating websites listed above.

Get Yourself Squared Away - Build a Good Profile

In order to find partners, you should have something to offer. It's always nice to hear that the person you are with is self-sufficient and happy on their own. In other words, continue on your self-improvement journey and become the best version of yourself before dating. With this, we're pretty sure you will attract a great girlfriend.

Take Women on Real Dates

If you want a girlfriend, you need to take women on real dates. Plan a romantic dinner at her favorite restaurant or do an activity you both like, such as cooking. If she is a more active person, do something outside like running or walking. You should be genuinely interested in doing things with her. Make sure she understands why you're bringing her out and that you do, in fact, want to date her.

Be a Nice Guy

There are definitely people in this world that have a less than stellar attitude. Be a nice guy who is sincere and compassionate and treats everyone with respect, regardless of any differences. Don't be the 'nice guy' with a hidden agenda. Your dating experience will have a disappointing result. Women like a man with a great personality. Inherent boyfriend qualities include being nice, thoughtful, and trustworthy.

Read Her Signals and Be Respectful

Mixed signals from a potential partner can be confusing and irritating, whether you're a man or woman. Always try to read her signals and be respectful when doing so. For example, if a girl texts you back quickly and tries to have a substantial conversation with you, do the same for her. It probably means that she's interested and wants to go on a date. Act fast and ask her out (but not too fast or you will look desperate). Overall, read her signals as best you can and match her energy. If she seems interested, show her that you're interested too.

Don’t Be Overly Confident

Women love humble men, so don't be too confident. Someone who is overly confident and constantly bragging about themselves is a total turn-off. Oftentimes, people who are too confident say the wrong words at the wrong time and expect the girl to still want to be their girlfriend. But, that doesn't mean you can't be confident at all. Just don't show off too much. Talk in a calm manner towards others, in a way that's direct and to the point.

Take Care of Yourself

When you're dating, you shouldn't overlook taking care of yourself. Just remember, girls may notice your looks first, but your personality is what makes them want to have a relationship with you. Taking care of yourself (along with the previous tips listed) is a guaranteed way for you to get girls and improve your love life.

Bottom Line

You might think that the best way to find love is to lower your standards and settle, but it's so much better to wait until you find someone you like. There are several dating websites available nowadays where you can meet individuals both locally and abroad. These dating sites and apps make it easy to find a girlfriend. No matter where you are, you could meet people on the internet at any time and from any location.

While all the recommended sites in this article can help you find a girlfriend, the best dating website on the list is eharmony. If you're looking for a soul mate or a committed relationship, this is the website for you. But you should still check out the other websites mentioned in this article. If you use those sites and follow the tips we provide, you can meet your perfect partner. Good luck with your search for a relationship and have fun finding the girl of your dreams!