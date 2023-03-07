How to Tell Which CBD Companies Are Trustworthy and Which Are Not

The CBD industry has grown massively over the last decade. This breakneck growth has brought some deserving companies to the top, but it has also sometimes rewarded bad apples, resulting in untrustworthy brands and contaminated products. Whether you’re trying CBD for the first time or you’re looking for a step up from your current brand, use this guide as you sort through the various companies to buy CBD from that offer their wares online.

Are CBD Companies All the Same?

No. The first thing discerning shoppers must realize is that there are important differences between the various companies that sell CBD.

When comparing your average over-the-counter pharmacy product, the brand name usually doesn’t change much about the effectiveness of the active ingredient or the product’s safety. CBD is anything but a simple molecule, though, and its effectiveness appears to be inextricably tied to the additional cannabinoids and other hemp compounds that are sometimes — but not always — left intact in finished hemp products.

Due to a lack of meaningful government regulation, CBD companies also vary widely in the rigor and safety of their production process. The result is a massively varied CBD brand landscape that is not guaranteed to always produce winning (or even safe) products.

How Can CBD Companies Be Different?

CBD companies vary mostly in terms of the quality and safety of the products they offer, but products offered by some CBD companies are certainly more effective than offerings from competing brands. When making CBD products, it’s possible to take immense care and enact total precision — which some companies do.

Others, though, might take a more slipshod or lackadaisical approach. This lack of rigor can even take some of the virtue away from CBD — many cheaper and simpler extraction processes, for instance, entirely do away with the minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids present in hemp flower, resulting in less-effective CBD products.

How Can You Tell if a CBD Company Is Trustworthy?

Thankfully, it’s quite easy to tell a good CBD company apart from a bad one once you know what to look for. By examining a CBD brand based on its reputation, the information it provides, and its general demeanor, you can eventually find out whether it’s worthy of your business. In closing, let’s take a closer look at each category:

Reputation & Reviews

You can learn a lot about a CBD company by absorbing what other people have to say about it. Keeping in mind that many reviews posted on blogs and news sites are paid-for and therefore biased, look instead for reviews posted via third-party verification widgets installed into the company’s eCommerce website.

Usually, you’ll see a note reading something like “Verified Purchase” next to third-party verified reviews. It may also be worthwhile to see if the brand has any reviews on Google, Facebook, or Glassdoor, and you might want to look the company up in the Better Business Bureau database.

Lab Tests & Product Information

Lab tests are not a legal requirement in the CBD industry, but companies should act like they are. For shoppers, lab tests serve as a sign of respect and an offering of proof that a company’s CBD products are legitimate and on-the-level.

CBD lab tests should feature information on cannabinoid and terpene potency alongside microbial and heavy metal contamination data. In most cases, it is also ideal if CBD lab tests are produced by a third party, but due to widespread nepotism in the hemp industry, that’s not always proof they’re any more genuine than lab reports a CBD brand produces itself.

In addition to lab tests, CBD companies should also provide abundant information on every ingredient in their products. Any lack of transparency should be an instant red flag.

Customer Service & Courtesy

You can learn a lot about a CBD company from the way its staff treats you. Their treatment of you, after all, is just a reflection of how their company treats them.

A CBD company that treats its employees well is far more likely to offer high-quality, dependable products. Don’t try to purposely goad customer service agents, but allow them a chance to solve your problem using their own ingenuity to judge their employing company’s overall integrity.