It’s hard for beginners to choose the best platform to sell feet pics.

After testing 17 platforms, our recommendation is FeetFinder. It is the easiest and most secure website to sell feet pics, with over 5000 5-star Trustpilot reviews. 17 Best Platforms To Sell Feet Pics: FeetFinder (Recommended) Instagram OnlyFans Twitter Reddit Shutterstock Patreon Etsy Your own website Foap Craigslist Unsplash Tinder Facebook Whisper Wikifeet FunwithFeet Where To Sell Feet Pics: 1) FeetFinder

FeetFinder is the best platform to sell feet pics. It has an outstanding reputation with over 5000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One of the key advantages is its large pool of buyers, which makes it easy for sellers to get started.

When it comes to pricing, FeetFinder charges a monthly fee of $4.99. However, if you choose the annual plan, it's only $1.25 per month. The best part is that sellers get to keep 80% of their earnings, which is the same percentage offered by OnlyFans and better than most other feet picture websites.

At first, the monthly seller fee might seem a bit high, but it's actually a great deal for sellers. That's because FeetFinder intentionally limits the number of sellers on their platform, creating a better balance between buyers and sellers. This makes it much easier for new sellers to start making money compared to other platforms like FunWithFeet.

In addition to the pricing benefits, FeetFinder takes care of all transaction fees and chargebacks, which is something most other platforms don't do. This not only keeps sellers anonymous but also ensures that their data is safe and secure, as FeetFinder is PCI compliant.

To ensure a safe experience for sellers, FeetFinder requires buyers to provide their card information before they can message or purchase content. This helps prevent scams and adds an extra layer of security.

Lastly, FeetFinder invests heavily in advertising to attract more buyers. This makes it the absolute best platform for selling feet pictures, offering sellers unmatched opportunities.

Get started on FeetFinder.

Outlook and Knowledge Eager have published in-depth FeetFinder reviews. 2) Instagram Instagram is widely recognized as a popular platform for selling feet pics, particularly favored by new sellers because it’s 100% free to get started.

It's worth mentioning, however, that there have been numerous reports of scammers operating on Instagram. These individuals often either refuse to pay or initiate chargebacks after receiving the content.

Another significant concern when selling feet pics on Instagram is that sellers bear the responsibility of managing payments themselves. If sellers opt to use payment processing apps like PayPal, there is a risk of buyers uncovering their true identities. In some cases, buyers may resort to fraudulent charges and seek assistance from PayPal or their bank, potentially exposing at least some of the sellers' personal information. 3) OnlyFans OnlyFans is well-known as a popular platform for selling feet pics, although it does have a few drawbacks since it wasn't specifically designed for this purpose.

One of the primary challenges with OnlyFans is that it can be quite difficult for new sellers to attract their first buyers. The platform doesn't actively market your content, so unless you already have a substantial social media following, it can be tough to gain initial customers. On the other hand, FeetFinder takes care of marketing your profile and conducts advertising on your behalf, ensuring that customers come directly to you.

Another issue that many feet pic sellers have reported on OnlyFans is that buyers often expect more than just feet pics. If you're not comfortable providing additional content, we wouldn't recommend selling feet pics on OnlyFans.

Moreover, due to the recent surge in OnlyFans' popularity, the market has become highly saturated and competitive. This saturation makes it even more challenging for new sellers to establish themselves.

One of the main concerns with FunwithFeet is an imbalance between the number of sellers and buyers. There are a significant number of sellers but relatively few buyers, making it extremely challenging for new sellers to successfully sell their feet pics.

We attempted to reach out to FunWithFeet's customer support, but our emails were bounced back due to their full inbox. We made a second attempt after two days, but encountered the same error message indicating a full inbox. These experiences suggest significant issues with their customer support responsiveness and capacity.

Considering these factors, we advise against using FunwithFeet as a platform for selling feet pics.

We recommend FeetFinder over FunWithFeet. How Do I Find Trustworthy Platforms To Sell Feet Pics? When selecting a platform to sell feet pics, it's essential to consider a few factors. The most crucial aspect is to choose a platform with a favorable buyer-to-seller ratio. Avoid platforms that are saturated with sellers and lack sufficient buyers. It's important to find a balanced marketplace.

Anonymity is another critical consideration. Opt for a platform that allows you to maintain your anonymity since you never know the identity of the buyers purchasing your feet pics. Protecting your privacy is paramount.

Furthermore, it's advantageous to select a platform that handles payments and manages chargebacks on your behalf. Dealing with payment-related issues can be challenging for individual sellers, so having a platform that takes care of these matters can alleviate potential difficulties.

Additionally, it's worth considering a platform that prechecks buyers. For example, FeetFinder implements a system where buyers are required to provide their credit card information during sign-up, ensuring that only genuine buyers have access to the platform.

Taking these factors into account when choosing a platform will help you make an informed decision and find a suitable platform for selling feet pics. How To Sell Feet Pics? Selecting a Platform: The initial step in selling feet pictures is to choose a suitable platform. We highly recommend FeetFinder, which is the largest, easiest, and most secure platform for selling feet pics. FeetFinder offers the advantage of advertising your profile, eliminating the need for a large social media following to get started. With over 5,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and an impressive average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, FeetFinder ensures a reliable and trustworthy selling experience. Upload High-Quality Pictures: It's essential to upload a minimum of 10-15 high-quality pictures to capture the attention of potential buyers. You don't necessarily require professional camera equipment; your smartphone camera will suffice. Ensure that the images are well-framed and avoid cropping them into unconventional formats. Utilize Descriptive Titles and Descriptions: When writing titles and descriptions for your feet pics, aim to be as descriptive as possible. This enhances the discoverability of your content when buyers search for specific keywords. Avoid generic descriptions like "soles" and instead opt for unique and descriptive phrasing, such as "Blonde girl rubbing lotion over soft soles." Set Prices for Your Feet Pics: As a new seller, it's advisable to start with realistic and competitive prices. Begin by offering more affordable options around $5, and include a few higher-priced options, such as $15 or more. Engage with Buyers: Make it a habit to log into your account multiple times a day and actively engage with buyers to establish rapport and build relationships. While maintaining clear boundaries, be friendly and responsive during your conversations. Outlook and Attention Always have published in-depth guides on how to sell feet pics. How Much Should You Charge For Feet Pics? An effective strategy when beginning to sell feet pics is to share a select few teasing feet pics for free on your profile to attract potential buyers. This allows them to get a glimpse of your content and generate interest. When initially starting out, we recommend charging between $5 and $10 for individual feet pics and albums. Additionally, consider pricing a few of your pics slightly higher, around $15 to $20, as a way to test the market. If these higher-priced pics sell successfully, it may indicate a willingness among buyers to pay at that level.

As you build a customer base and gain more experience, you can gradually increase your prices. This gradual price adjustment allows you to gauge buyer response and maintain customer satisfaction. By incrementally raising your prices, you can align them with the demand for your feet pics. How Much Can You Make With Feet Pics? The potential earnings from selling feet pics online are limitless. Some sellers have reported making substantial amounts, such as one seller who reportedly earned $22,000 in a month by selling feet pics on FeetFinder. Additionally, there are numerous individuals claiming to make a decent income, with figures in the range of a few thousand dollars, through selling feet pics on FeetFinder.

It's essential to approach the process with a long-term mindset, focusing on gradually building your customer base, refining your marketing strategies, and providing high-quality content. Over time, as you establish your presence and develop a loyal customer following, the potential for earning a decent income increases. Can You Stay Anonymous When Selling Feet Pics? Yes, when selling feet pics through FeetFinder, it is possible to maintain 100% anonymity. This is because FeetFinder handles all the payment processes on behalf of the sellers.

In contrast, using platforms like Instagram or Twitter makes it nearly impossible to stay anonymous. Even if sellers use nicknames, different email addresses, and VPNs, they still need to connect payment apps like PayPal, which require linking to their real bank accounts. This can lead to personal information, such as the seller's real name, being revealed when buyers make payments.

Additionally, buyers can potentially initiate chargebacks and claim unauthorized transactions, which can result in payment processing apps disclosing the seller's real name.

To ensure anonymity, it is advisable to use platforms like FeetFinder that handle payments on behalf of the sellers. Do You Have To Show Your Face When Selling Feet Pics? On FeetFinder, it is indeed common for sellers to prioritize maintaining 100% anonymity and not showing their face. While some sellers may choose to show their face, it is not a requirement on the platform, allowing sellers to have more control over their privacy.

In contrast, platforms like OnlyFans or Instagram often have a highly competitive market where sellers may feel compelled to show their face in order to attract buyers. This can make it more challenging to sell feet pics without revealing one's identity.

If your goal is to stay anonymous and protect your privacy, FeetFinder is a platform worth considering. It provides a supportive environment where sellers can confidently sell their feet pics without the pressure of revealing their face. This enables sellers to prioritize their anonymity and maintain control over their personal information. How To Sell Feet Pics Without Getting Scammed? Unfortunately, many beginner sellers face the unfortunate reality of falling victim to scams while selling feet pics, particularly when using platforms like Twitter or Instagram that provide opportunities for fraudulent activities.

Sellers who rely on payment processing apps like PayPal are especially susceptible to scams. Buyers may choose not to pay for the content they receive or make claims of unauthorized transactions, resulting in refunds for them. In such situations, sellers have limited options to address the issue. What makes matters worse is that when buyers claim unauthorized transactions, PayPal or the payment processing tool may reveal the real name of the seller.

To mitigate these risks and ensure a safer selling experience, it is advisable to use platforms like FeetFinder. FeetFinder has implemented measures to protect sellers, such as requiring buyers to provide a valid card during the sign-up process. This helps ensure that only legitimate buyers are present on the platform. Furthermore, FeetFinder handles all payment processes on behalf of the sellers, providing an additional layer of security. Even in the event of attempted scams, sellers are protected through the security measures put in place by FeetFinder. Is It Dangerous To Sell Feet Pics? Selling feet pics is generally not considered dangerous, but it's important to take certain precautions to ensure your safety and protect your privacy. Here are a few recommendations to stay safe when selling feet pics:

1. Use reputable platforms: Opt for well-established and reputable platforms like FeetFinder to sell your feet pics. FeetFinder, for example, handles all payments on your behalf and adheres to strict PCI compliance standards. Additionally, being a US-based business adds an extra layer of credibility and security.

2. Maintain anonymity: It is advisable to maintain your anonymity as much as possible when selling feet pics. Avoid disclosing personal information such as your real name, address, or contact details. Use a pseudonym or a unique username to protect your identity.

3. Be cautious with communication: While engaging with potential buyers, exercise caution and be mindful of the information you share. Avoid revealing personal details that could compromise your privacy or safety.

4. Watermark your content: Consider watermarking your feet pics with a unique mark or logo to prevent unauthorized use or distribution. This can help deter potential misuse and protect your content.

5. Trust your instincts: If something feels off or suspicious during the selling process, trust your instincts and exercise caution. If a buyer's requests or actions make you uncomfortable, you have the right to decline or discontinue the transaction.

Remember, prioritizing your safety and privacy should always be a top concern when engaging in any online activity, including selling feet pics. By following these precautions and using reputable platforms like FeetFinder, you can help ensure a safer and more secure experience. Who Buys Feet Pics? While there may be claims that modeling agencies or beauty salons purchase feet pics, the reality is that when selling feet pics, the primary target audience consists of individuals with a foot fetish. These individuals derive sexual pleasure or satisfaction from looking at feet pictures. How To Take Feet Pics? To capture high-quality feet pics, it's essential to consider various factors, such as lighting, background, props, and poses. Here are some tips to help you take exceptional feet pics:

1. Lighting and Setting: Choose a well-lit area with natural light or use a soft light source like a lamp or ring light. Ensure the lighting is even and not too harsh. Select a background that complements the theme or mood you want to convey, such as a beach, park, or cozy indoor setting.

2. Props and Accessories: Consider using props and accessories to enhance your feet pics. Flowers, jewelry, or other visually appealing items can add interest and variety to your photos. Experiment with different elements to find what complements your style and resonates with your target audience.

3. Poses and Angles: Explore a range of poses and angles to find what works best for showcasing your feet. Experiment with different perspectives, such as capturing the soles of your feet, taking a top-down shot, or lying down with your feet up. Be creative and try unique poses to make your photos stand out.

4. Foot Care: Prioritize foot care to ensure your feet look their best in the pictures. Regularly exfoliate your feet and file your nails to maintain a smooth and polished appearance. Keep your feet moisturized and protected from the sun to maintain their health and attractiveness.

