How to Pass a Mouth Swab Drug Test (Ultimate Guide)

Failing a drug test is something no one wants to do. This is especially true when the test is a spur-of-the-moment mouth swab test. People who fail the test are usually scared they will be fired, and they expect to be called to the boss’ office.

If there’s a chance you can get called on for a mouth swab test, don’t worry. It’s possible to pass these drug tests, even if you’ve done or smoked something recently.

Below is the ultimate guide to passing a mouth swab drug test, along with two products to clear your system quickly.

What is a mouth swab drug test?

A mouth swab test is a screening test that is used to detect substance use. Also called a saliva drug test or oral fluids drug test, a swab test uses saliva. They are used as an alternative to urine drug tests since they are easier to administer and cost-effective, and the samples are virtually impossible to tamper with.

Mouth swab tests are used for everything from pre-employment screening and random testing to post-accident testing. Some police officers use these tests for roadside drug testing if they suspect a driver is under the influence.

The swab drug test is the least invasive method of drug testing, and it doesn’t involve any no needle pokes or peeing in a cup. They don’t require much preparation — although some people are told not to eat or drink anything for 10 minutes before the test.

How are these tests done?

All mouth swab tests for drugs are done the same way using the same steps. First, a collection stick with a sponge or absorbent pad on one end is used to swab the inside of the cheek. Then, the sample is analyzed for traces of substances. This is done either on-site or in a lab.

What can the tests detect?

In a nutshell, it depends on the test being used. Most employers used a multi-panel drug test, which can be used to test for substances individually or in a combination with each other.

A 10-panel drug test screens for:



• amphetamines

• barbiturates

• benzodiazepines

• cannabis

• cocaine

• methadone

• methaqualone

• opioids

• phencyclidine

• propoxyphene

The 10-panel drug test doesn’t screen for alcohol.

How accurate are the mouth swab tests?

They’re pretty accurate — almost 98% accurate, to be specific.

That being said, the test needs to be performed properly and the quality of the testing device must be good to be accurate. Other things can affect the accuracy of a test, including the drug type and concentration as well as the time of testing falling within the detection window for a specific drug.

It also depends on whether you’re getting tested in a lab or getting an instant test at your job. Generally speaking, instant oral fluid testing kits and devices aren’t as accurate as lab testing.

When it all comes down to it, urine and blood tests are usually more accurate.

How far back can these tests detect substances?

Again, it depends on a few factors: the sensitivity of the test, the type of substance being tested, and how much of the substance has been used. The general detection window in oral fluids is 5 to 48 hours. If someone has used a substance often and/or for a long period, the detection window is much shorter.

How to Pass a Mouth Swab Drug Test

The best way to pass a mouth swab drug test is to start detoxing as soon as possible and to test yourself beforehand. Of course, this only works if you know exactly when you’re getting tested. However, perhaps you just had a weekend of partying and you want to be more safe and sorry. This is why it’s a good idea to test yourself.

Detoxing is one of the best things you can do to pass any drug test. Most detox systems flush your body of things that a test panel will pick up. Below we have some recommendations of two products you can use to detox quickly.

Final Thoughts

No one wants to fail a drug test, not to mention get fired for smoking marijuana or doing some other kind of drug. Being summoned to take an in-lab drug test or a swab test at your job can be a nerve-wracking experience if you’ve done any drugs recently. The above tips should help you pass a mouth swab drug test easily, especially if you know ahead of time.