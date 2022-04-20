How to Manifest Money: A Guide to Getting What You Want

While everyone would choose to make more money given the opportunity, most people have a poor relationship with money and find it difficult to achieve financial success. But, the truth is, accumulating wealth all starts in the mind.
The most effective way to shift your belief system and open your mind to surrounding prosperity is to leverage the Law of Attraction. The Law of Attraction is a powerful tool that you can use to visualize your goals and the future you desire.
This philosophy is simple. It suggests that positive thoughts lead to positive outcomes and negative thoughts lead to negative outcomes. Practicing such affirmations will attract abundant energy across all areas of your life, including health, relationships, and finances. The Midas Manifestation Program is a great place to start connecting with the universe and manifesting money.
Here is our step-by-step guide on how to manifest money and cultivate a more optimistic outlook on life.
Step 1: Set Your Goals
To manifest money, open yourself up to the universe and be clear about your intentions. You need to pinpoint your exact hopes, desires, and goals. The more specific you are, the better.
If you are unsure what you want, ask the universe. This can be in different ways –mediation, prayer, visualizations, stating your goals out loud, creating a vision board with items you want to manifest, etc.
You must shift your mindset and go after what you want. If you want to attract money, approach the universe with an abundant mind. For example, start thinking about inspiring ideas for a money-making side hustle or focus on other ways to bring extra cash into your life.
However, manifestation does not mean that you can project your thoughts and make things happen instantaneously. You will not see any results without a little bit of action. Give yourself time to think about how you can reach your goals, what steps should be taken, and then slowly start to incorporate them into your daily routine.
Step 2: Visualize Your Desires
Visualize your life with more money. You can do this by creating a vision board. Include visual aids like sparkly images of dollar signs or pictures of things you would buy once you have more financial freedom. It could be your dream house, car, clothing item, etc.
It is also important to incorporate some text to complement the vision board. Try writing down how your most abundant self would receive and spend money. Be sure to use the present tense when manifesting money.
Remember, you need to focus on the positive outcomes when visualizing your goals. For example, if your goal is to make more money, you must focus on abundance and prosperity. Refrain from negative thoughts concerning lack or scarcity.
When you visualize your goals, you must also feel the emotions like you have already achieved them. This will help to activate your subconscious mind. It is a powerful tool to attract your desires.
By visualizing your goals and feeling the emotions that come with achieving them, you send a powerful message to the universe. You are telling the universe that you are ready to receive your desires.
Step 3: Address Any Thoughts of Resistance
When manifesting money, it’s important to address any limiting beliefs and energies that no longer serve you. For example, negative energies might lead you to link money with self-worth, whereas positive energies might relate to increased self-confidence and ambition.
Change your perception and attract abundance by creating boundaries between self-worth and monetary means. By separating the two will help you to become a money-making machine.
Step 4: Give Back What You Recieve
It’s important to show gratitude for what you receive. You can do this by donating to charity or volunteering your time to help others. Consider using a gratitude journal to remember how lucky you are and to strategize different ways to share that prosperity.
Gratitude, in fact, energetically attracts abundance and puts you in a state of receiving among the people, places, ideas, and experiences most aligned with you. When you give back, you’re more open to receiving more luck from the universe.
So, for those who desire an abundance of money, understand that you must first give back to receive.
Step 5: Write Everything Down
To stay connected with the universe, you must write everything down! This includes all the goals, desires, intentions, and actions you are looking to achieve. You can write it down on a simple piece of paper or create a vision board with snippets of text included.
However you decide to do it, it’s important to say exactly what you want and make it official by writing it down. This will help you stay focused on your goals and track the progress you are making.
But ultimately, you will not see any results if those words are not put into action. You must start actively working toward your goals. For instance, if you want to make more money, you might consider a career change. Start networking with people or apply for a new job.
Step 6: Practice Money Affirmations
When you manifest your money, it is important to speak as if you have already achieved your goal. You can use affirmative statements such as "I am capable" or "I am abundant" for financial manifestation.
Money manifestation is all about speaking and acting as if you have already achieved your goal. When you practice affirmations, you are telling the world that you believe in yourself and your ability to create an abundant life.
Your words have power and can ignite transformational change. Even if you’re struggling to pay bills –practice affirmations, block any limiting beliefs, and create open space for the money and prosperity that is on the way.
Money affirmations examples:
- Financial freedom is within my grasp.
- I am worthy of an abundant life.
- I am grateful for the money I have.
- I am hard working and capable of more.
Step 7: Live in the Present
Many people’s minds live in the future, constantly analyzing what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen. But spending your present life only thinking about the future can limit what is happening in real-time. It can keep you from taking action now and making headway toward your goals.
When you live life in the present moment, you are more self-aware and often more productive. Your mind is not distracted concerning past or future events but rather focused on the actions required to reach your wealth goals. Therefore, if you want to manifest money, make sure that you fully utilize the power of being present.
Step 8: Never Underestimate the Power of Positive Thinking
Positive thinking creates positive energy, which builds an environment where you can realize your money goals. If you are continually sending out positive energy—through either thoughts or feelings—you will attract more positivity into your life. On the flip side, if you are limiting yourself to negative thoughts, you will attract that same energy back to you.
This practice is often referred to as vibrational frequency. If you can lift your energy and raise your vibrations, you will receive more positivity from the universe. Thankfully, it’s quite simple to lift your vibrations. Focus on something that brings feelings of joy and happiness—whether that’s starting each morning with a workout or spending time in nature.
When you do activities that promote positive thinking, it helps to increase your vibrational frequency. The higher your vibrational frequency, the easier it is to cultivate energy that serves as a motivator.
If you want more money in your life, set your intention to be more dedicated and focus your energy on hard work. Then, fill your mind with positive thoughts and affirmations about dedication and hard work.
Step 9: Have Patience and Be Flexible
The Law of Attraction is fluid, which makes it important to have patience in the process. It doesn’t matter whether you take a few steps forward or a few back, but whether you still have trust in your vision. This will be your guiding force, even when the outcome wasn’t the one you planned for.
Conclusion
It is entirely possible to manifest money into your life. If you have the right mindset and learn to use the Law of Attraction, you can manifest anything you want - including love, good health, and money.
The Midas Manifestation is a program that will teach you how to change your mindset about money. Once you change your perspective, you will be able to attract money into your life.