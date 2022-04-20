How to Get an ESA Letter for Housing in 2022

An emotional support animal (ESA) is a pet that provides therapeutic benefits to its owner. ESAs are typically dogs or cats, but can technically be any animal. For example, some people have birds, pigs, and hedgehogs as their ESAs.

ESAs provide a sense of comfort and security to those who need them. They can also help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Some people with crippling mental health conditions cannot live without their ESA.

An emotional support animal is categorized as a form of treatment for those who suffer from mental health conditions. The animal provides companionship and love, which can help reduce symptoms related to a mental illness. Since they are a component of treatment, they are usually prescribed by a medical professional and require the help of emotional support letter services.

Emotional Support Animals Versus Service Animals

There are key distinctions between emotional support animals and service animals. Service animals are specially trained to help their owner with a specific task. They are allowed in all public places and are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Service dogs are groomed from a very young age to perform tasks related to their owner’s disability. For example, a service dog may help someone who is blind navigate in public. Common disabilities that service animals help with are: Blindness

Deafness

Epilepsy

Parkinson's disease

Multiple sclerosis

Huntington's disease

Dementia Emotional support animals do not have the same legal protections as service animals. They lack the intense training and ability to assist with severe disabilities. Only certain places will allow them, such as pet-friendly areas. Do I Need an ESA Letter? An ESA letter is a document that verifies that an animal is an emotional support animal. People who can prescribe emotional support animal letters include therapists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. For example, mental health professionals familiar with a patient's mental health conditions will issue the emotional support animal letter as a form of treatment. A legitimate ESA letter states that the emotional support animal is necessary for the owner's treatment and should be afforded the legally-bound protections given to ESAs. For example, housing providers who don't allow pets in their rental properties cannot discriminate against you for owning one. A valid ESA letter is also required by airlines when flying with an emotional support animal. Since pets are not allowed on most commercial flights, passengers must prove proof stating that their animal is an emotional support animal. How to Get an Emotional Support Animal Letter for Housing



In many places across the country, landlords and property managers do not allow pets. However, the Fair Housing Act protects those with emotional support animals. This means that an ESA for housing remains legitimate, regardless of the landlord's pet policy. Getting an ESA letter for housing can be tricky, but CertaPet makes the process very easy. Here is how to get an ESA letter in a few easy steps: Step 1: Pre-Screening

You will first need to complete a pre-screening questionnaire on the CertaPet website. The pre-screening will ask you to answer a few questions about yourself, your pet, and your mental health condition. For example, you will need to provide your name, home country (the U.S. or Canada), and additional information on your pet (breed and name). Next, CertaPet will ask you about your current mental health state. These questions come with five answer choices that gauge how often you feel or behave a certain way. The rankings range between "never", "rarely", "sometimes", "often", or "always". The first health-related question asks how you have been feeling recently. The next set of questions asks about your behavior, including sleep patterns, social activities, and coping mechanisms. Finally, CertaPet will evaluate your symptoms and ask about intrusive thoughts, panic attacks, impulsive actions, and suicidal thoughts. When answering these questions, evaluate how you felt over the last two weeks and answer accordingly. It’s important to be as truthful as possible. Step 2: Mental Health Professional Evaluation CertaPet will use the pre-screening to determine whether you are a good candidate for an ESA letter. If so, you will proceed to the next step and have an appointment with a mental health professional. CertaPet will set up a telehealth consultation with a medical professional that is licensed in your state. During this consultation, you will have a chance to speak with the therapist about your condition and how an ESA can help improve your quality of life. They will evaluate your condition and ask you questions regarding: Your pre-screening answers

The symptoms you experience

How an ESA would help improve your mental health

Your pet's personality and demeanor Step 3: Receive Your ESA Letter

If your therapist issues an emotional support animal as a part of your treatment plan, CertaPet will immediately send you a digital letter in PDF form. The letter will state that you are under the care of a licensed mental health professional who has prescribed an emotional support animal. You can present this letter to your landlord or property manager to prove that you have a valid reason for having an emotional support animal. They will then be required to accommodate your ESA. According to the Fair Housing Act, landlords and property managers cannot evict you from your home or charge you an additional pet deposit if you have an emotional support animal. CertaPet offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all its products and services. If, for any reason, you are not satisfied with your ESA letter, they will refund your money immediately. Frequently Asked Questions ESA letters are becoming an increasingly popular way to provide proof of a disability to property managers, airlines, and other organizations. If you're thinking of getting an ESA letter for housing or travel accommodations, here are some frequently asked questions to help you understand the process. What Kinds of Pets Can Be Emotional Support Animals? Any domesticated animal can be an ESA. The most common types of ESAs are dogs and cats. Other popular pets include rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, and birds. As long as your pet is friendly and well-behaved, it can qualify as an emotional support animal. Because an emotional support animal will likely be in public areas, it’s important to carefully consider which breeds and animal types are best in those types of settings. Ensure that you can provide a safe and comfortable environment for your pet and those around you. Can Exotic Animals Be ESAs?

No exotic animals do not meet the qualifications to become emotional support animals. These animals typically require more specialized care and may not suit all households. Domestic animals are also safer when in public areas.

Can I Get an Emotional Support Animal if I Don’t Have a Pet? If you don't already have a pet, the best way to find an emotional support animal is to adopt one from a shelter or rescue organization. In addition, many online resources can help you find a pet compatible with your lifestyle and personality. Does an Esa Need Special Training? No. An ESA does not need specialized training or specific certifications. However, your pet must be comfortable around other people and animals. Socialize your pet from a young age and provide positive reinforcement when they exhibit good behavior. Can I Own More Than One Emotional Support Animal?

You can have multiple emotional support animals. Each animal must be individually certified. If your mental health professional agrees that you would benefit from multiple ESAs, they will write you an additional ESA letter.

How Can I Get a Legitimate ESA Letter?