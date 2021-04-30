How To Detox THC From Your System Fast (2023)

How To Detox THC From Your System Fast

For many users, it can be quite the task to have to quit smoking weed — especially just to pass a drug test. While there are plenty of people that have no problem quitting cold turkey when their employment is on the line, for others, it’s more than just wanting to get high. Marijuana is frequently used even in the illegal states for medical purposes. In some cases, people smoke just to eat or sleep better.

But what if you didn’t have to quit just because something else is on the line? Fortunately, today we’re going to show you a variety of ways for how to detox THC from your system fast. We’ll cover at-home remedies, alternatives for if you have time, and even touch on some of the best detox drinks the market has to offer. You’ll also get to have frequently asked questions answered for anything regarding THC in your system and how to detox. Let’s dive into our comprehensive guide

Popular Detox Programs:

9 THC Natural Detox Methods and Alternatives

If you’re coming up on a drug test for any reason and need to get THC out of your system fast, we’ve got you covered. Fortunately, you can use a variety of practical methods to help mask the THC in your system long enough to pass a test.

Exercise/Sweating

This one is if you have some time to spare, and can also depend on the person. Because THC is stored in fat cells, exercising and sweating out THC works especially well for those that have a low body fat percentage. The higher your body fat percentage, the longer this method will take to work. This goes especially if you are also a heavy pot smoker.

Abstaining

Of course, there’s the classic cold turkey — but again, this detox method only works if you have enough time to spare. You’ll want to abstain for 30 days or more, so be in this for the long haul. If you were a heavy, everyday pot smoker, you may even need 60 days or more. On the other hand, if you’re only an occasional smoker, you could be clean in just 10 days of abstinence. Everyone’s body chemistry is incredibly different, so it all depends on how your body responds to cannabinoids.

Cranberry Juice and Pickle Juice

Two of the most popular at-home methods for cleansing the system is drinking profuse amounts of cranberry juice, and/or pickle juice. You can do one, the other, or both. They both trigger frequent urination, which helps the body to rid toxins even faster. If you drink cranberry juice, you’ll want to do so with water or an electrolyte-filled energy drink to get the most optimal results. The electrolytes in the pickle juice help to rehydrate you in the same way while simultaneously making you pee as much as possible! Every little bit helps.

Detox Drinks

THC detox drinks are one of the most popular methods to getting the cannabinoids out of your system. Many consider it to be the best detox method overall. You can put your system in the clear zone well ahead of that looming drug test no matter how much notice you’ve been given.

Top 3 Best Detox Drinks

We’ve picked out the best and brightest of all the THC detox drinks on the market. These are some of the tastiest, but most importantly, most effective of the detox methods. Let’s take a look at the three we’ve selected so you can get a good idea of which works best for which situation.

When it comes to PassYourTest, the company has a plethora of options. They even offer a detox shampoo for those that must face a hair follicle drug test. On the detox drink side, however, there’s a variety of choices depending on how much time you have and your smoking frequency up to this point.

First, there’s their best-seller, the 5-Day Extreme Detoxification Program. It cleanses unwanted toxins from the body, fast. Not only that, but it removes them permanently. The program has already helped over 250,000 people to cleanse their bodies, so it’s a reliable choice to fall back on. As a bonus, the kit comes with a detailed detox guide and meal plan. Plus, you get two free home testing kits to see how you’re doing throughout the process.

If you have a little more time to spare, there’s also the 10-Day Ultra Detoxification Program. The most thorough of their cleansing programs, it’s designed for people that have daily exposure to toxins — which means it’s perfect for hardcore smokers. Included is 3 home testing kits to track your progress, plus the detailed detox guide and meal plan to keep you going.

Finally, there’s also the Fail Safe Kit as well as Clean Shot on its own. The Fail Safe Kit also includes Clean Caps. Both are fast-acting body cleansers that take effect in 60 minutes and last for at least 6 hours.

TestClear’s Toxin Rid Detoxification Programs are perfect for if you have a drug test coming up soon and you’ve been smoking extensively. Just like PassYourTest, they have a 10-day detox program and a 5-day program, but they go even further than that. They also have a 4-day detox program, a 3-day detox, a 2-day detox program, a 1-day detox, and even 7-day detox pills so you don’t have to drink anything.

Detox programs on TestClear’s platform come with pre-rid pills, the detox drink itself, and a dietary fiber to help truly cleanse your system. It purges toxins from your blood, saliva, urine, and starts working within an hour of using it. All-natural, there are no animal by-products or fillers to ensure the best quality and taste.

The company’s variety of options makes them a go-to choice for many people, especially with their backed user reviews. They’ve been operating as an industry leader in drug testing solutions and opportunities for over 23 years. Proven to work for others, we’re confident in this company’s ability to provide a solid product.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Okay, look — apple cider vinegar is not the tastiest detox beverage. However, taking two teaspoonfuls of apple cider vinegar per day can help cleanse the body of toxins. This goes for other pollutants as well as THC. If you can spread it out in a mixture across three doses per day, it makes it more manageable and even more effective in helping you tackle what you need.

Just make sure you stay away from alcohol while you’re doing this, and make sure not to consume more than two teaspoonfuls of apple cider vinegar per day. It can be harmful to your health to exceed this amount. Really, the best time to take it is before meals so that you can optimize how much you urinate.

Lemon Juice and Water

Lemon is a known detox for marijuana and other toxins. Lemon juice and water might help rid the body of THC metabolites, especially if you drink enough of it. You’ll dilute the lemon juice in water, making it more manageable to drink in large amounts and hydrating your body all at once. If you want to throw some sugar in, you’ll basically be drinking a large amount of lemonade for as long as you can manage. However, do make sure to pace yourself and not over-hydrate. There is a thing as consuming too much water in a day.

The best lemon juice and water detox drink is made by squeezing at least half of one lemon into a cup. Then, you’ll add water to the lemon juice. Boom! It’s that easy!

Frequently Asked Questions About Detoxing From THC

How is THC stored in the body?

THC is stored in the body through fat cells. This is why it can oftentimes take longer for someone with a high body fat percentage to cleanse their system of THC. The lower your body fat percentage, the more likely you are to be able to cleanse your body of THC in less than 30 days. The average is 30 days, but this isn’t the case for everyone.

Is there a guarantee a THC detox drink will work?

The detox drinks we recommend all appear to have some sort of money-back guarantee. While this doesn’t absolutely guarantee that the product will work, it does mean you don’t have to feel like you’re wasting your money. You’ll either get your money’s worth or be able to get a full return if it doesn’t work after carefully following the instructions.

Bottom Line - Which THC Detox Works the Best?

As we wrap up, we’re glad we could highlight so many different detox options for you. While detoxing THC from your system fast can be difficult, it’s also good to know you have so many choices at your disposal. What we recommend is using a variety of these methods to get the most optimal results possible. Overall, detox drinks are certainly are go-to, so if you’re asking which THC detox works the best, we’re inclined to say the detox drinks we mentioned above. Stay hydrated, follow the advice in this guide, and you’ll be able to detox THC from your system fast in no time.