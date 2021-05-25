How Long Does Acid Stay in Your System? Steps to Detox Your Body 2023 (Guide)

Acid, or lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), is a visual and auditory hallucinogenic drug that typically alters feelings, thoughts, and awareness of one's surroundings. It's mainly used for recreational purposes and is currently not accepted for medical use. Most drug tests can detect LSD use with a urine, blood, hair sample; however, it typically will not show up on a traditional saliva mouth swab test. Even though LSD does not appear to be addictive, the effects can be intense as the drug travels to your brain, bloodstream, and other organs. RELATED: How to Detox From THC (Full Guide) How Long Does LSD Take to Kick In? LSD is commonly taken in capsule or liquid form. When you take the drug orally, it's absorbed by your gastrointestinal system and then travels to the bloodstream. From there, it'll make its way to your brain and other organs. The effects begin around 20-90 minutes after ingestion, with the peak typically beginning after 2-4 hours and slowing down after 6-8 hours. Several factors affect how long it takes to feel the effects, including: - Age

- Body mass index (BMI)

- Metabolism

- What dosage is taken



Is LSD Addicting? Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), or acid, is a highly potent hallucinogenic drug, made from lysergic acid that's derived from a fungus on rye and other grains. In recent years, it's been given different street names, including blotter acid, Mellow Yellow, Window Pane, Yellow Sunshine, dots, and more. It will not cause uncontrollable urges to repeatedly use the drug, and therefore is not considered addictive and will not result in physical dependence (though cravings and psychological dependence may occur). Over time, however, you will build up a tolerance when taken frequently. This causes users to increase their dose to recreate the same level of effects previously experienced. How Long Does LSD Last? LSD will result in both mood and sensory effects. An acid "trip" can last anywhere from 6-12 hours, with some lingering effects post that 12-hour mark. This comedown is commonly referred to as "afterglow" and can last an additional 6 hours. In total, you're looking at 24 hours before your system completely returns to a normal state. LSD use may result in some mental health effects, including: - Delusions/hallucinations

- Paranoia (a common indicator of a bad trip)

- Euphoria (a common indicator of a good trip)

- Intense mood swings

- Sensory distortion

- Dry mouth

- Rapid heart rate and increased blood pressure

- Nausea

- Loss of appetite

- Increased body temperature and sweating

- Dizziness and/or drowsiness



