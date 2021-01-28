How Long Does a Background Check Take? Full Guide (2023)

These days, you can never be too cautious when it comes to someone’s identity. In the past, you had to take someone’s word that they were telling you the truth about themselves. However, online background checks have made things a lot easier if you want to really find out about someone’s past and present.
Of course, you could use a private investigator, just like they do in the movies. But that takes time and money, not to mention effort to find a PI. That’s why most people rely on online background checks nowadays. They’re quick, easy, and reliable.
The next question you’re probably asking is, how long does a background check take? After all, maybe you need to know right away. In this article, we’ll go over how long background checks usually take when you use an online service, particularly TruthFinder, Instant Checkmate, and Intelius. Let’s dive right in!
Why Do You Need a Background Check?
First, let’s go over the main reasons why you might need to do a background check on someone. The top reasons include:
• Family - Let’s say someone messages you on social media and says that they are your long-lost sibling, cousin, or whatever. You can’t just take their word for it, right? This is especially true if they want to meet in person. Or, if they want to borrow money from you. A background check can tell you who the potential family member is, and if they really are who they say they are.
• Online dating - Now this one is a big reason why people get checks on others. The last thing you want to do is fall for someone without knowing who they truly are. So many others have gotten swindled, bamboozled, and just plain lied to in the past. Don’t let it be you! An online background check is really the only way to know if you should get involved with someone or not. And these days, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
• Friends - There are plenty of sites where you can find out where your past classmates are and how they are doing. What if a former classmate finds you and wants to meet up? Would you remember who they were back then? Do a check on them online with a background check service, and you’ll have answers before you agree to meet for coffee.
It all boils down to suspicion and being cautious. These days, you can never be too careful. It’s way too easy for people to pretend they are someone they are not. In the process, they can steal your identity, lie to their spouses, and make you mistrustful of people.
You’ve probably seen movies and TV shows that involve a person pretending to be someone else. Usually, when a person does this, they are up to no good. And that’s why you need to be cautious and perform a background check whenever your gut tells you to.
Online Background Check Services
1. TruthFinder – One of the best. Most accurate background checks.
2. Instant Checkmate – $1 for a 5-day trial. Extensive information.
3. Intelius – Trustworthy. Up-to-date, detailed reports.
It should go without saying that how long a background check takes ultimately depends on the kind of check you’re performing and where you’re doing it. If you hired a private investigator to check out someone’s past, it may take weeks, even months to do a complete check. That’s fine if you’ve got the time to wait that long, but what if you don’t? That’s why the above online services do a full background in as little as minutes.
Below, we’ll go over each online background check service and disclose how long it really takes.
TruthFinder: How Long Does a Background Check Take?
A background check on TruthFinder takes about 10 minutes.
What is TruthFinder?
TruthFinder is a background check site that does a good job of locating people. Ther service began online in 2015, and has a pretty good reputation. If you have a person’s first and last name, you can get a decent report. You can also search for someone by their email address and physical address.
You can see basic information for free, and the site has a user-friendly interface. You can get unlimited reports with a membership. You only need a person’s name to search for them; however, it helps to narrow down your search if you know more info about them.
Reverse phone lookup feature
TruthFinder boasts a feature called reverse phone lookup that really sets the site apart from others. This feature comes in rather handy if someone is calling you and you don’t recognize the number. Reverse phone lookup can serve as a sort of old-school version of *69. Only, with TruthFinder, you’ll probably find out a bit more than just what their voice sounds like!
What info can you find on a TruthFinder people search?
So, what info can you find on someone using TruthFinder’s database and public records? You can find out a person’s marital status, check for warrants and criminal records, see their education, and get the names of their relatives. The person’s social media profiles are also visible, and you can usually see where they live.
You need to pay to see detailed results
If you’re doing a free search on TruthFinder, you can find out the person’s full name and sometimes the last 4 digits of their phone number. However, if you want to see more specific details, you need to pay. Keep in mind that there is no TruthFinder trial period offered. If you decide to pay to see detailed results, know that the cancellation process tends to be rather lengthy.
Instant Checkmate: How Long Does a Background Check Take?
A background check on Instant Checkmate takes about 10 minutes.
What is Instant Checkmate?
Instant Checkmate is a BBB-accredited search site, and that says a lot. It boasts a great criminal records search as well as a people search, and these features are really the cream of the crop. However, there is no free subscription with Instant Checkmate, although they offer a trial of 5 days for $1. To reap the benefits of the site, you need to pay for a full subscription. But it’s worth it.
Great search tools
Instant Checkmate offers some of the best search tools, and you can use them for criminal records searches, address checks, and bankruptcy information. You can even search your neighborhood to see if there are any sex offenders living near you.
Detailed background check reports
Want to know about someone’s marriage history, assets, criminal history, and more? You can get unlimited reports with two different price plans. While this membership plan is rather pricey, keep in mind that you’ll get unlimited searches and reports. So, it’s really worth it in the long run if you do a lot of checks.
Nice user interface that’s easy to use
Instant Checkmate boasts an impressive user interface that’s easy to navigate. There are no guesses as to where to click for each step, and the interface isn’t cheap-looking. Another nice feature about this people search site is that you can search people by their phone number or email address.
Intelius: How Long Does a Background Check Take?
A background check on Intelius takes as little as 10 minutes.
What is Intelius?
Intelius is a reliable background check company that’s been around since 2003. Most people have heard of Intelius, and for good reasons. With a solid reputation, accurate reports, and affordable subscription prices, Intelius has been the go-to search site for many people who want solid information. To date, the company has fulfilled orders for over 50 million background checks, making it a solid choice.
Reverse phone lookup option
While a comprehensive background report is recommended, you have other options. Intelius offers reverse phone lookups, and all you need is the phone number to search. You’ll be able to see who is calling you with just a simple search that takes a minute.
Subscription offers a lot and is a great deal
We understand that paying for searches isn’t ideal, but sometimes it’s necessary. And with Intelius’ paid subscription service, you can find out a whole heck of a lot about someone. Intelius accesses public records in your searches and reports, which means you’ll be able to find out about their marriage and divorce records, properties owned, and more. You can even do a reverse address lookup to get info about property that someone owns.