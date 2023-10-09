I tried Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol gummies provided by Hometown Hero as I needed a milder cannabis product to guarantee I could work avoiding side effects (at least, most of them). Here is where I ordered the Delta 8 gummies .

Hemp products come in different forms, and Delta 8 gummies are among the most popular products. As more people need cannabis for various reasons, the assortment gets more diverse. Yet, how effective are those solutions, really?

The enticing prices sealed the deal for me with this store. Hometown Hero mostly provides THC/CBD products made with many natural components and containing the optimal minimum of tetrahydrocannabinol, so no wonder they cost $20-200. At the same time, the most expensive offers are rather big bundles. Plus, there are 5-20% discounts on many offers and a loyalty program with bonuses.

Although some product "shelves" of this online THC store only have a couple of options, I never have an issue with choosing something new to boost my well-being.

The Topicals section contains only one offer, and I had no choice but to try it.

The choice of pills and capsules is quite scarce, although these are high-quality products for health containing MCT oil from organically grown coconuts and other components for harmonious and balanced daily living.

Among baked goods, there are mostly crunches, which are rather sweet and might not be the perfect option for those who cannot eat meals with sugar or prefer salty snacks. Nevertheless, there are sour snacks on offer. The same goes for taffies.

Gummies are the most diverse (and tasty!) section, with over 25 options with different flavors, CBD/THC richness, and pack sizes. The best Delta 8 product I've been using since ordering for the first time is the blueberry gummy pack, but we will get to this later.

What about its assortment? The Hometown Hero shop has diverse offers for any cannabis need and general products that can be enjoyed by anyone over 21 years of age.

Regarding legality and accessibility, Hometown Hero delivers its products to most states. Also, I recommend checking the sections "Is Delta 8 THC legal?" and "Is Delta 9 THC Legal?" for more information about legality, bills that guarantee that, and the future of legalization.

No pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and other components here can harm a CBD needer's health. THC and CBD levels are also optimal. Labstat (the laboratory that does all tests for the provider), in turn, is an independent and certified company specializing in hemp and CBD tests.

First and foremost, that is a licensed CBD, THC, and HHC sale that guarantees high-quality products. I initially had doubts (hundreds of shops like that exist, and they all claim to be the best hemp providers). Still, I easily accessed the lab results (COAs — Certificate of Analysis) and could find all the facts that proved this gummy sale legitimate.

A clarification first: I mostly use Delta 8 and 9 products for improving the way I feel. These are the best THC products I use daily — they might not be the best option for you. Please consult with your doctor before you purchase any products.

#1 Select Spectrum Gummies (Strawberry) — $40 | Relaxation

That is a sweet pack of mild tetrahydrocannabinol gummies I like to munch on post-gym, especially after a tough workout. These are great for winding down at night and deep relaxation. Also, they are not like other related products because the effect is too soft for that.

One gummy is enough for a relaxing night, but I usually take only a half. They last longer like that, too.

#2 Speakeasy Variety Pack — $35 | Appetite control

Speakeasy candies are alcohol-flavored gummies with 5mg Delta 9 that can be used both for relaxation and to avoid excessive calories. First, I love its creamy cocoa taste; second, they help me forget about food for five or more hours, preventing excessive eating. Also, each gummy is only 10 calories per piece, and it is the best way to give yourself a sweet dose of sugar when chocolates are too tempting. So, it is a great option for those who like the taste of alcohol but want to avoid excessive calories.

#3 ORCA Energy — $24.99 | Energy boost

I start my day with these if my energy is low. I sometimes take two pills daily during a procrastination episode or when I try to challenge myself and work harder in the gym. The effect is mild but almost instant because the pill has caffeine; it is also a good source of B vitamins and zinc.

#4 Delta-8 Discreet Pack (tincture + capsules) — $105.00 | Relaxation

If I'm out of everything else, I always have this product on my kitchen shelf. Capsules are okay, just like strawberry ones, and the effect is 99.99% similar. Tinctures are my favorite part here because I can easily add a drop to my protein milkshakes after workouts. It also lasts for a long time because you only need a bit to feel better.

#5 ORCA Max Strength Recovery THC Roll-On — $59.99 | Pain relief and recovery

Hometown Hero's only topical is this, and it has yet to disappoint me. It's a breeze to carry, and I use it right after my post-gym shower. The topical is perfect for relief. It does not have to be for fitness enthusiasts only; I sometimes use it to soothe my hands.

Negative effects I've experienced

Hometown Hero's products are my favorites, but they are not necessarily good for everybody. When using bigger amounts, I feel a bit nauseous (but it has never led me to vomit) and may feel lightheaded to the extent that I have to go home earlier and rest. However, this is something one can experience with any product containing THC, moderation is key.

Nevertheless, a controlled diet and normal CBD/THC intake do not affect my life negatively. Vice versa, it helps me stay focused and energetic during the day and accumulate the power to go to the gym after work.

I hope my THC store review helps! Please remember that a consultation with your doctor is necessary before buying supplements of any kind. Take care!