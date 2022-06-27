Glucose Guardian: Where to Find One in 2022

"Sometimes girls just want to have fun" and enjoy some gifts while they’re at it. That is where a glucose guardian comes into play. If you are new to this term, a glucose guardian is a gender-neutral term for a mutually beneficial relationship between two people where some sugar is shared. A glucose guardian can be an older man or woman who spends extravagantly and takes care of a younger, more attractive person. For example, glucose guardians are often wealthy older men that don't have time for conventional dating and want to spoil younger women with expensive gifts. The terms of the relationship vary from one sugar relationship to another. The parties involved have to agree on the type of relationship they want. The agreed-upon details may include things that go beyond sexual favors, such as attending parties and social gatherings together. Thanks to internet dating, you can fast-track the process and meet your perfect glucose guardian in no time. In this article, we have rounded up the best sugar dating sites, along with pros, cons, and general reviews of each. You can bag yourself a wealthy sugar daddy or an attractive sugar baby from these top glucose guardian sites and apps. Related: Best millionaire dating sites for rich people What Is a Glucose Guardian? A glucose guardian is a gender-neutral term used in the world of sugar dating. References to binary male and female classifications can be alienating to a person that doesn't fit exactly into one category. The gender-neutral term, glucose guardian, is used to account for those that do not identify as male or female. A glucose guardian is a gender-neutral term used in the world of sugar dating. References to binary male and female classifications can be alienating to a person that doesn't fit exactly into one category. The gender-neutral term, glucose guardian, is used to account for those that do not identify as male or female.

When a non-binary person is filling out an online dating application, there are typically only given options to choose between 'male' or 'female'. It's not always that definitive and many people then need to provide additional information to properly describe their gender. That's why it's important to use a gender-neutral term like glucose guardian, which takes steps to be more inclusive of all genders and identities.

Top Glucose Guardian Sites and Apps Site Best For Elite Meets Beauty Meeting lots of people from all around the globe Secret Benefits Avoiding bots and meeting actual people WhatsYourPrice Puts the ball in the sugar babies’ court Ashley Madison Having an affair Sugar Daddy Majority female users Elite Meets Beauty





Elite Meets Beauty is arguably the best dating site known for matching random partners from all around the world. The site is legit and was once featured on Playboy, Forbes, CNN, and The New York Times! It boasts of a community of more than 20 million registered users from all over the world. Elite Meets Beautiful prides itself in being the number one site in helping you find love, friendship, or companionship. It has a highly active community with many quality matches that you can choose from. Signing up is pretty easy; all you need to register is your email address, state your financial expectations and attach a photo of yourself. The verification process is rigorous to ensure it is safe for users. The communication features available are only sending messages, and you can also like profiles you want. Elite Meets Beautiful is free for females using the site unless they opt for premium service on the site. Men on the other hand have to pay a fee to use the site. However, there are free trials that allow the men to message women and view their profiles. Pros Highly active community with tons of quality matches.

Rigorous verification process to ensure safety.

Free membership and discounted prices. Cons Highly competitive due to the number of users.

Fairly pricey in comparison to other sugar dating sites.

Watch out for fake accounts and bots. Secret Benefits

Secret affairs call for secret benefits, which this site provides. Secret Benefits is one of the best glucose sites, with about 1 million and 19 million monthly visitors. Since its creation in 2014, it has garnered an excellent reputation, and millions of sugar babies have found wealthy sugar daddies on this site. The ratio of men to women on the site is 20-80, as with many mature dating sites. The most popular age range for sugar babies using the site is 18-24, while the sugar daddies are in their late 40s and 50s. Registering to the site is fast and easy, with a standard set of questions to answer. However, you will need the benefits of a personal secret account to see other members' profiles or meet them. The search filter allows you to narrow down your options to what you want. It has a clean design with well-structured profiles that make it easy to look through. You can message a user or exchange access to private photos. Members pay for features with credits which you can spend on access to private albums. Pros Extensive filter options.

Has a video and photo verification process for authenticity.

Free membership. Cons Desired allowance isn’t disclosed prior to speaking

Few communication features.

Most profiles are not detailed.

Isn't this the big question everyone wants to know on sugar dating sites? While not the most popular glucose site, WhatsYourPrice offers a unique approach to sugar dating. The site's interface and features are primarily designed for sugar babies. This means that they get to determine the terms of the sugar relationships. Signing up is much faster than most dating sites, and you are immediately shown tons of match options. There is a section for people who want to be bid on (paid to go on dates). You have to verify your email address, upload a picture and get it approved to use the site. WhatsYourPrice is more amenable to sugar babies than most sugar baby sites. There are tons of female sugar babies looking for more than just a sugar relationship. Some of the profiles have a lock on them, so you have to entice the user to see them.



Pros Fast signing up process.

User friendly for sugar babies.

Singles can pay for a date. Cons No mobile app is available.

Highly competitive among sugar babies.

Not every relationship works with just two people; sometimes a third party is needed. That is the motto of Ashley Madison. Needless to say, this is one of the most controversial yet most popular glucose websites. It is the best-known affairs site globally, with more than 50 million registered users from all around the world. It is one of the most accessible sites to get a match since the men to women ratio is relatively even compared to other sugar websites. It has all the features of a great adult dating site. You can send messages, visit chat rooms, send gifts, or even set your message to priority. You can also find members nearby when traveling or quick replies to an important person. Female sugar babies can use the site for absolutely free while the men have to pay for a golden status membership. This allows them to enjoy many varied features on this sugar daddy app. Pros Has the largest database of profiles and users.

It has a mobile app.

One can find a match even when traveling. Cons Only suitable for short-term relationships.

No traditional membership.

No automatic matches.

According to SugarDaddy, sugar makes life sweeter, and we couldn't agree more. SugarDaddyMeet is one of the oldest sugar daddy sites, with about 5 million registered users. About 80% of the users are young women, while 20% are sugar daddies. It is an excellent site to meet. It boasts of an upscale clientele, so it is a great site for sugar babies to meet rich sugar daddies. Unlike other sites, you can accept a proposed gift from a sugar daddy before going on a first date! This can go a long way in helping you determine if the date would be worth it. One of the best features of this site is that they verify your income. So only verified sugar daddies can use the services that help keep away scammers. However, this sugar dating site is only acceptable in 20 countries. Pros The site verifies all profiles to reduce bots.

Extensive filter options.

Easy to use dating app. Cons Limited search for non-paying members.

Limited to only 20 countries.

WealthyMen is perfect for rich sugar daddies looking to spoil young women and have some fun along the way. The site matches men with significant resources to attract young females looking for an older man. Some of its key features are that you can see who has viewed your profile, who wants to meet you, rate other members, and see who is online now. The site verifies your income, profession and you also have to upload a photo. Pros



Free membership for one day for both men and women.

The site verifies women's photos.

More views for verified members. Cons It is primarily for wealthy men.

Sugarbook is one of the most straightforward sugar daddy sites that offer the prospects of more than just a sugar relationship. Users get to set clear expectations on their profiles to help prospective partners know what to expect. The site has a wide range of features for a free membership, and you only choose to pay if you want to. Sugar daddies have to go through an income verification process to get rid of scammers. This site, however, does not have a large community. Pros Free membership services.

Income verification process. Cons It has limited matches due to a small community.

MillionaireMatch is a reputable elite club of successful men and women looking for love and companionship. The site understands how difficult it is for successful people to get the time to find someone interested in them. The site promises more serious encounters than just casual hookups. The site has more than 2 million members with an equal ratio of men and women. It has an upscale clientele of wealthy lawyers, CEOs, doctors- hence the name. You can stumble on some of your Hollywood celebrities. The site has enjoyed features on ABC, CNN, and CBS. Pros Has upscale and successful clientele.

The site removes fake profiles.

No ads. Cons Relatively more expensive than other dating sites. It has fewer features on the app version.

MillionaireLove Want a site that understands your needs as a sugar baby or as a sugar daddy and helps bring them to reality? Then the MillionaireLove website is what you need. It primarily focuses on sugar relationships ensuring all the members pursuing this kind of relationship are happy. The site promotes inclusivity, and anyone can sign up. The sign-up process is fast and easy. Unlike other sugar baby sites, it is more flexible. Pros Fast and easy sign-up process.

It has an inclusive community. Cons It has no verification of income sources. Plenty Of Fish





If you haven't read about the Plenty of Fish dating site, you must be living under a rock. It is one of the most popular dating sites that offer the prospects of more than just a sugar relationship. The site came into a lot of criticism over its quality of users due to its free features. It has since undergone a makeover and changed its marketing strategies. They revamped some of the features to serve users better, but the site still has some growing to do. The one big downside to plenty of fish websites is the little verification and serious signing up process. This makes it easy for anyone to access the site and its features. This leads to many overly casual users and low-quality singles. Pros It offers a more traditional experience.

Has improved for the better.

A vast pool of singles. Cons Target mostly older people Elite Meets Beautiful love.

It has many pop up ads.

Lower quality of singles.

While the SugarDaddie dating site can be easily confused with the SugarDaddy dating site, they are different. It has a growing list of more than 5 million members. SugarDaddie boasts of diversity so that you can find something for everyone. Once you sign up, you will view tons of photos of potential matches. It has many active users with detailed profiles, including their hobbies and interests. Pros A large community of users.

Diversity in members.

Free trials. Cons To message members, you need to pay.

Has a few bad reviews.

"Connecting young, beautiful women with interesting men" is the motto for EstablishedMen. The focus of this dating site is to connect sugar babies to eligible sugar daddies for a mutually beneficial relationship. It has a very user-friendly interface, and it's easy to navigate through the website. Once you go through the easy sign-up process, you can start using the many chat options. Sugar babies can also receive gifts before the first date. Sugar babies receive spontaneous gifts from potential sugar daddies. Pros Have feature options for free membership.

One can find casual or more serious relationships.

User-friendly site. Cons Relationships are mostly superficial.

Premium options are pricey.