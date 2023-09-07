You may have heard about “foot fetishes”, but can it really be called a fetish when it was the most popular kink search term of 2022?

Gen Y viewers have the most interest in foot fetish content. And who am I as a boomer to tell them they’re wrong, right?

That brings us to this Feet Finder review, an in-depth review of one of the most popular foot pictures websites.

How does it work? What are the pros and cons of the site? And how much are good feet pics worth, anyway?

Don’t worry - we’ll let you know if anything is suspicious or “afoot” about the site.

(Had to go there, right?)

Let’s start with a sneak peek of why Feet Finder reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Feet Finder Review in 10 Seconds FeetFinder is the largest feet pics website online

feet pics website online It’s considered the safest place to shop for original content

to shop for original content It has millions of members, both buyers and sellers

The site has multiple sub-categories of feet pics content

of feet pics content It’s a secure & legitimate platform

FeetFinder.com also helps models to become more successful

to become more successful Buyers pay just for the feet content they want

The site gets a commission off all saleable feet pics Feet Finder Review: Who is It For And Not For? FeetFinder is for people interested in viewing foot pics, including original photos and poses that might be hard to find elsewhere.

FeetFinder is a site that falls into the category of voyeurism/exhibitionism as well as foot fetishes.

However, the site, nor the models listed, do not produce any pornography. Rather, buyers and sellers deal with the legitimate sale of feet pictures.

The site allows buyers and sellers to make deals on their own without the need to buy full foot-fetish movies, which is a somewhat niche genre.

People interested in custom requests for feet pics may not have any sexual interest beyond just wanting feet pictures.

Therefore, FeetFinder is not for people who want more graphic depictions of “foot jobs,” squishing things, or anything remotely sexual.

It is, however, for people on the scale of “kink” who want original feet pics from everyday people. What We Like and Don’t Like About FeetFinder Pros Legitimate site for buying & selling foot pictures

Great for selling pictures, videos & custom foot modeling

Models can stay at home and make money

Buyers can directly message the models

Complete anonymity while using the site

Seller offering feet pictures gets 90% of the profits

4.8 average rating on Trust Pilot

One of the most secure sites online

Cons Long sign-up process - including mandatory verification for buyers

Premium fees for sellers are pricey Selling Fit Pics for Cash: The FeetFinder Story FeetFinder is a relatively new company, started in 2019 by Patrick Nielson of Drexel University.

He came up with the idea after discovering a need in the online marketplace for dedicated content creators to buy and sell media. The public needed a website that was safe and secure, and the rest is FeetFinder history.

FeetFinder operates in Washington and has grown exponentially over the past few years.

Members of the site can join as buyers, feet pic enthusiasts, sellers, and models who specialize in feet photos. Feet Finder Review: A Step-by-Step Guide to Doing Business

The FeetFinder.com website has a user-friendly interface that’s colorful and content-heavy. The foot-friendly logo complements the minimalist approach well.

The site is viewable on phones, tablets, and PC/laptops and displays just fine. There is no FeetFinder app from any major store, but you CAN install a FeetFinder app from the website directly. Look for a pop-up ad on the seller’s page.

FeetFinder is upfront about what it is and the services that it offers. Namely, it serves as a trusted third party to buyers and sellers who understand foot pic content.

As soon as you visit the site, you are asked to join, either as a buyer or a seller. There’s even a a How It Works YouTube video explaining how the site does business.

The fact that a throaty woman is voicing the video is probably not a coincidence. Most of the models are female, and the site doesn’t exactly hide the fact that it’s for fetish purposes.

FeetFinder does require buyers and sellers to be over 18 before signing up and requires anyone doing business to have an account with the website. Sign Up for a FeetFinder Account

To sign up for a FeetFinder account, choose whether you want to join as a buyer or seller. Interested buyers must fill out the usual information like username, email, password, country, and birthday for their free account. FeetFinder Reviews of the ID Verification Process Because of the adult nature of the foot pics market, EVERYONE must be verified via a selfie or a government-issued ID. That includes sellers and buyers.

Verification information will not be public but must be retained by the company to verify all users are of legal age. Verification also protects the site from fake accounts.

The site also has strict policies about real names and real people because of the sensitive nature of the foot photos transaction.

Potential buyers want to know that the seller is real and that the feet in the photos are from the actual person running the account. Sellers want to know that the buyer is real and is actually going to pay the suggested price.

Signing up for a seller’s FeetFinder account works the same way - by entering in ID information and verifying with a selfie or government-issued ID. How Does FeetFinder Work? If you’re a buyer, the next step is to decide whose beautiful feet you want to obsess over. There are three ways to browse: Searching by seller

Searching the most popular videos & photos

videos & photos Or searching by fetish subcategory

Search for free foot pics only While most people search by category, there might be reasons to search by popularity or keyword too. Searching by Seller Searching by seller lets you see a summary of each available foot model, including a preview of the feet pics in question, as well as their username and when they were last active. You can also sort by other filters like “Most recently active.”. Searching by Popularity The search by popularity page lets you sort by the top-selling foot models or the ones who are newest to the site. You can also filter search results for models selling feet pics and videos or search all content by keyword. Searching by Category Most users prefer to search by feet pics categories. Since much of the creativity and presentation is left up to each foot model individually, there is a wide variety of categories to choose from. FeetFinder Reviews of Free Foot Pics Finally, you can search for free foot pics in the free category section. How Does a Person Sell Feet Pics?

Sometimes, it’s doing something simple but elegant, such as nail polish and feet photos, just the soles, feet with socks, high heels, pedicured, lotioned, or nylon legs and feet.

There are also more niche categories like showing tattooed feet, dirty feet, dancer feet, and feet pics along with the model’s face.

The more you search the categories, the more adult and sexual the categories get - although models are not required to do anything other than just selling feet pics. But some of them get really creative.

For example, some models are selling feet pics, but also ASMR videos with feet, toys with feet, food and feet (or squishing food), JOI or humiliation feet videos, and packs of photos with full nudity of the model, along with feet pics.

The sky is the limit here since there are no rules against asking for or making adult content - even though FeetFinder isn’t a pornographic site.

It’s just feet pics here and nothing that belongs on those sites!

And while female feet are clearly more popular here, don’t worry - there is a whole category for male feet too! Feet Finder Reviews of Sellers & Models

Some of the models have sexy or risque profile photos along with “Free photos” promised on the search page. This makes their profiles more attractive and clickworthy by new visitors.

Be careful where you click on the model summary section since you may be directed to just a few free photos or one particular media file instead of the full profile. Click on the model’s username to get the profile page.

As you can see on the profile page, this gives you all the information on the model of your choice. This includes how many foot photos and foot videos are available, as well as how many followers they have.

The profile page also includes an About/Bio of the model, when they were last active, and personal information, including body type, age, and social links.



Pay attention to the About tab since this gives info on “messages the model likes” and “Don’t do this” warnings, which are clear instructions on how to treat the model when you’re chatting. Feetfinder Reviews of Purchasing Content

Once you find a model you like, you can either buy foot content directly or initiate a chat with the model.

If you want to buy foot photos and videos, you will see a preview image (which may be blurred or may include 1 free photo) as well as a listed price. It’s common to see one foot pic image available for $4-$10.

Sets and feet videos may cost more, especially if there is any sexual content along with the foot pic.

Models may have a series of available media files to purchase, and each one opens to the media file - which you can download after paying. Chat with FeetFinder Models Selling Feet Pics click to enlarge



Many buyers might prefer to chat with the model before buying foot media content. They might also want to order custom foot content, where they direct the model on what to do.

The main interactions are to: Follow the model selling feet pics

Send a personal message

Send a tip

Make an offer for custom content

Subscribe to a seller’s Feetfinder Premium account While following the model is free, subscribing to the model’s account gets you all or most of the model’s foot pics and videos for a monthly fee - which may be a discount, compared to buying feet pics individually.

While messaging the model may be free, ideally, the model wants to be paid for her foot photos, so don’t take up too much time unless you’re ready to make it worth their while. Why Sell Feet Pics on FeetFinder? If you want easy money and don’t mind making non-pornographic model work, you can make good money on FeetFinder selling feet pictures.

The foot fetish site offers an amazing 90% payout on all sales made, which is unrivaled in the online modeling business, even surpassing OnlyFans.

Furthermore, all transactions are completely safe and anonymous - especially if you don’t post public face pictures on your profile.

In fact, ALL transactions must be approved by you, the seller.

You can even describe which buyers can subscribe to your premium account and can accept or reject any transaction that seems unsafe.

Since FeetFinder is NOT a general modeling or porn site, ALL videos must have foot-related content as the main attraction, even if there is incidental nudity involved as a side perk. FeetFinder Reviews: Is FeetFinder Safe?

Thanks to encrypted servers, PCI-compliant security, and robust firewall protection, FeetFinder is considered a safe and secure platform, even when compared to other modeling sites.

All personal information is kept confidential.

No wonder it’s one of the best-reviewed modeling sites online, according to the top independent review site online, TrustPilot. The site maintains a solid 4.8 rating, even after 6,000 FeetFinder reviews! How Much is Selling Feet Pics Worth? Feet pics sell between $4 and $20 per photo or up to $100 or more for custom videos and content.

Sellers set their own prices.

Most sellers have free and low-priced feet pics available as an enticement so buyers can browse through videos and custom content and spend more on high-quality content.

Subscriptions give buyers the best foot pictures and videos for the entire month, and so can cost upwards of $19.99 or more. It all depends on the connection you make with your audience. FeetFinder Reviews of How Much Money You Can Make click to enlarge

Access to FeetFinder is free for all buyers, not counting the price of subscriptions, custom requests, tips, and individual foot picture files.

Sellers do get a 90% payout, but the company recently started a mandatory subscription of $4.99 per month for all new sellers after verification.

The company charges this fee to pay for marketing on behalf of the new models joining. This is because most new models have no idea how to promote themselves. The company, therefore, is using these extra funds to promote sellers’ names and increase sales.

You can also get a discounted price if you order an annual subscription fee of $14.99.

An upper-tier Premium Subscription is available for $14.99 a month, or $29.99 a month, with special features included.

FeetFinder Reviews of Seller Benefits Upload pictures in quantity as well as longer videos

Unlimited albums

albums Direct communication with buyers

with buyers Custom requests

Automatic protection of your copyright

Faster uploading

A customized profile with social media platforms

Marketing assistance

Customer support & tips Premium seller accounts give you more creative freedom over selling feet pics, with nearly unlimited capacity in terms of uploading content. That means you can charge more money online when you sell feet pics.

No wonder some foot models on FeetFinder make thousands of dollars a month! Methods of Payment for Buying Feet Pics Buyers can purchase foot content through the website directly, though you can certainly link your credit card or PayPal account to FeetFinder for purchases.

Buyers are not allowed to request offsite payment methods, such as CashApp, PayPal, or any other digital currency. While sellers are not restricted from using other sites, you cannot sell foot content offsite while using the FeetFinder website.

Selling foot content requires you to work with the Segpay online platform in North America or Paxum for international sellers. Referrals for Selling Feet Pics on FeetFinder If you refer someone to FeetFinder, you get a 10% commission. Even better, FeetFinder’s commission from that referral comes directly from the site subscription fee.

Therefore, both the model and the referrer get all their money for referrals. FeetFinder Alternatives Not convinced that you’re getting the best deal per toe? No problem - check out FeetFinder reviews compared to three of its top competitors. Feet4Cash - Selling Feet Pics (and More?) in Luxurious Italy

Feet4Cash is a competitor to FeetFinder, established in 2008 and connected to a larger network of fetish sites. The company’s link with sites such as VRFootFetish, FootFetishBeauties, and CosplayFeet suggests it has a more naughty niche.

While FeetFinder is just about selling feet pictures, Feet4Cash wants to be about “feet…and more!” In fact, models might get freaked out at the fact that filming for Feet4Cash is done on location in Italy, and it’s “full body model work.”

Feet4Cash vs. FeetFinder Reviews Fun With Feet offers 50% on every transaction

Fun With Feet has VR feet play

FF pays 90% commission

FF does not work with Wire Transfer like Fun With Feet does FunWithFeet - Sell Feet Pictures and Keep Your Profits

FunWithFeet doesn’t say much about their commission rate, which seems shady…until you realize there is no commission! You get to keep 100% of your profits. The only catch is you must pay FunWithFeet for listing your ads. The price is $9.99 for three months or $14.99 for six months.

While it’s a better deal in terms of profit, FunWithFeet also seems a little more sexually explicit since there are multiple tags referring to “bodily fluids,” which FeetFinder prohibits.

FunWithFeet vs. FeetFinder Reviews FunWithFeet does not charge a commission - just listing fees

FunWithFeet has better filtered searching

FF does not allow sexually explicit “foot jobs” content

FF has a better free preview FeetRecords - The Best Deal for Selling Feet Pictures Online?