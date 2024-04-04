Exploring GHK-Cu Peptide

It has been suggested that the copper-binding peptide known as GHK-CU (Copper) may confer potential action related to healing processes, tissue regeneration, and skin cell, hair follicle, and nail development.
A well-known peptide researcher named Dr. Loren Pickart made the first discovery of GHK in 1973. He discovered that aged liver cells could begin regeneration when infused with blood from not-yet mature animal cells.
At some point, it was suggested that GHK might be responsible for this spontaneous regeneration. In addition, this is how researchers determined that GHK levels decrease over time. This is because the aged cells could not begin regeneration until they were exposed to youthful blood cells.
As a result of this finding, GHK-Cu has been extensively used in hair regeneration research and topical anti-aging skin studies. In addition, studies suggest it may have significant promise in various applications, ranging from alleviating pain to functioning in the neurological system, although research is still underway. Regarding GHK-Cu, the following is what researchers need to know.
GHK-Cu Peptide: What is it?
A GHK-Cu glycyl-l-histidyl-l-lysine-copper peptide binds to copper and may be detected in cell plasma, saliva, and urine. Copper tri-peptide is another name for it, and when it is not bonded with copper, it is referred to as GHK. The GHK-Cu levels in the organism are considered to decrease over time, naturally.
Researchers attribute a significant portion of GHK-Cu's research potential to its apparent bondability with copper ions. Research indicates that GHK-Cu's major role may be to have antioxidative and healing impacts. Because of this, it has been hypothesized to play a significant part in the metabolism of copper, an essential element that performs several vital functions associated with overall physiological function.
Investigations purport that GHK-Cu may have the potential to upregulate and downregulate several genes involved in skin cell regeneration, healing, and the formation of blood vessels and nerves. This is not connected to its potential to bind copper into its molecules.
GHK-Cu Peptide Potential
At first glance, GHK-Cu may have two primary modes of action. Findings imply that it may promote or inhibit the expression of over 4,000 genes, and its copper-binding characteristics might also have practical impacts.
Listed below are some of the prospective and most favorable properties that GHK-Cu potentially offers, as suggested by research:
Scientists speculate that the molecule may have promise in tissue healing, damage recovery, and cell regeneration. GHK-Cu was first identified when researchers observed that blood from younger research models might accelerate the regeneration of aged and damaged liver cells.
According to preliminary investigations conducted on animals and in test tubes, GHK-Cu liposomes have been suggested to boost the proliferation of healthy cells and accelerate the pace of scald wound healing in mice.
Researchers hypothesized that GHK-Cu could assist mice in recovering more expediently from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery. This was accomplished by promoting tissue remodeling and growth of the graft, which is typically the "weakest link" in the recovery process following such operations.
In addition to possible wound healing qualities that may operate on the skin, GHK-Cu has been theorized to provide several additional skin properties. This is why it is commonly studied in anti-aging research.
The peptide has been speculated to encourage the production of collagen and its breakdown, which means that it may, in essence, assist the skin in "recycling" old cells to replace them with newer, healthier cells.
Through research on the peptide, GHK-Cu seems to have the potential to assist in the reduction of wrinkle depth and length, the accelerated production of collagen and elastin in the skin, and may contribute to photoprotection (the reduction of sun damage). Additionally, it was reported to lessen the visibility of hyperpigmentation, popularly known as sun spots.
Studies suggest that GHK-Cu's antioxidant potential is likely responsible for many of its properties. Due to its antioxidant properties, GHK-Cu has been hypothesized to eliminate free radicals, which cause oxidative damage to cells. At the cellular level, this promotes more productive mitochondria, which helps the cell operate more effectively, reduces inflammation throughout the organism, and promotes cell turnover.
Research indicates that GHK-Cu may also enhance the renewal and repair of hair follicles, contributing to hair thickness and regrowth. Preparations for hair growth include the peptide as a component.
According to the findings of one study that investigated a complex consisting of 5-aminolevulinic acid and GHK combined, hair count appeared to respond concentration-dependently to this complex. The animal models exposed to the highest concentration seemed to have the greatest increases in follicle count, while the control models appeared to experience the least growth in follicle population.
Additionally, investigations purport that GHK might have anxiolytic or anxiety-reducing potential. According to a study conducted on rats, GHK before a maze test seemed to have led to a decrease in the level of perceived anxiety suggested by the mice examined. Interestingly, the most powerful anxiolytic effect was hypothesized to be produced by the lowest amount delivered. On the other hand, bigger concentrations appeared to have less of an impact on anxiety.
References
[i] Pickart L, Thayer L, Thaler MM. A synthetic tripeptide which increases survival of normal liver cells, and stimulates growth in hepatoma cells. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 1973;54(2):562-566. doi:10.1016/0006-291x(73)91459-9
[ii] Pickart L, Vasquez-Soltero JM, Margolina A. GHK Peptide as a Natural Modulator of Multiple Cellular Pathways in Skin Regeneration. Biomed Res Int. 2015;2015:648108. doi:10.1155/2015/648108
[iii] Pickart L, Margolina A. Regenerative and Protective Actions of the GHK-Cu Peptide in the Light of the New Gene Data. Int J Mol Sci. 2018;19(7):1987. Published 2018 Jul 7. doi:10.3390/ijms19071987
[iv] Wang X, Liu B, Xu Q, et al. GHK-Cu-liposomes accelerate scald wound healing in mice by promoting cell proliferation and angiogenesis. Wound Repair Regen. 2017;25(2):270-278. doi:10.1111/wrr.12520
[v] Fu SC, Cheuk YC, Chiu WY, Yung SH, Rolf CG, Chan KM. Tripeptide-copper complex GHK-Cu (II) transiently improved healing outcome in a rat model of ACL reconstruction. J Orthop Res. 2015;33(7):1024-1033. doi:10.1002/jor.22831
[vi] Pickart L, Vasquez-Soltero JM, Margolina A. The human tripeptide GHK-Cu in prevention of oxidative stress and degenerative conditions of aging: implications for cognitive health. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2012;2012:324832. doi:10.1155/2012/324832
[vii] Ma WH, Li M, Ma HF, et al. Protective effects of GHK-Cu in bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis via anti-oxidative stress and anti-inflammation pathways. Life Sci. 2020;241:117139. doi:10.1016/j.lfs.2019.117139
[viii] Park JR, Lee H, Kim SI, Yang SR. The tri-peptide GHK-Cu complex ameliorates lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury in mice. Oncotarget. 2016;7(36):58405-58417. doi:10.18632/oncotarget.11168