Enhancing Your Local Activities with a Wynk Buzz

Summertime in Michigan means endless activities spent outdoors enjoying the beautiful weather. There’s no shortage of adventures, and what better way to elevate the good vibes than with a THC beverage? If you are new to THC, a microdose drink is a perfect place to start. Microdosing is exactly what it sounds like - consuming a small amount of a particular substance (like THC) to obtain some of the benefits without becoming intoxicated.

Wynk makes a variety of microdose bubbly beverages infused with THC that pair well with your summer activities. If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration for your next weekend activity, we’ve got a few excellent suggestions and a delicious Wynk drink pairing to pack along with you.

Why Sip THC Beverages?

Weed drinks are all the rage these days, offering a large audience of cannabis-curious and seasoned consumers a new way to get buzzed. Cannabis beverages are the perfect alternative to smoking and are much more consistent and easy to dose than edibles. So, weed drinks are an excellent option for anyone wanting to skip on alcohol or add THC to the mix.

The magic that makes THC beverages work is called nanoemulsion. This technology turns fat-soluble cannabinoids into water-soluble molecules that easily emulsify into liquids. Not only does nanoemulsion improve the flavor of weed drinks, but it increases the bioavailability of cannabinoids. That means we can absorb psychoactive cannabinoids much faster than other edible cannabis options like gummies and chocolate bars.

The effects of THC-infused drinks kick in much quicker than edibles, which is why so many people gravitate towards this form factor. Edibles pass through the digestive system before being activated in the body, which can take up to two hours for full effect. On the other hand, weed drinks start to work the moment you drink them by absorption through the soft tissues in your mouth. The effects kick in within 15 minutes and last for about 90 minutes. Because of their quick onset and short duration, you can enjoy more than one if you want to keep the buzz going.

Wynk Drinks for Summer Days

Wynk THC-infused seltzers are the ideal microdose companion for your favorite activities. Why Wynk? Each can contains equal amounts of THC and CBD at 2.5 mg. These two popular cannabinoids balance each other to provide you with just the right amount of mellowness without getting too stoned to go about your day. Instead, this microdose offers a calm, stress-free buzz that comes on quickly and lasts about an hour.

Drink a Wynk before, during, or after any of these epic adventures and experience the bliss of microdosing with THC. Each can of sparkling seltzer is sugar-free, with zero calories, and infused with all-natural fruit flavors.

Beach Days

Michigan is a water wonderland in the summer. We’re at the epicenter of the Great Lakes, and many Michiganders spend their weekends playing on the water. No matter where you live in the Great Lake state, there are tons of epic activities involving beaches, dunes, rivers, and lakes. Might we suggest packing some Wynk Juicy Mango THC seltzers for the ride?

Rock Hunting

Get stoned and find some stones! Petoskey stones are Michigan’s state rock, and there’s a whole beach full of them. Prepare to do a little searching to find these fossilized pieces of coral that are primarily found at Lakeport Day Use Beach in Lakeport. If you strike out during this excursion, don’t worry, plenty of coral fossils are found all around the Great Lakes.

Rockhounds flock to the shores of Lake Superior, where agates formed over a billion years ago. The best places to look are Muskallonge State Park and Whitefish Point, which are relatively remote and offer plenty of privacy. However, plan to take a four-wheel drive to get there.

Explore the Sand Dunes

Michigan has so many sand dunes, but you could spend an entire day exploring just one of them. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is on the eastern coastline and offers some of the most incredible scenery in the state. Check out a lighthouse built in 1871, swim at one of many beaches, or scramble up and down several dune formations.

Rent a dune buggy at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, and you’ll feel like you’re in the movie Dune as you cruise across the 2,000 acres of pure sandy goodness. It’s genuinely otherworldly and not to be missed if you’ve never been.

Stand Up Paddleboarding

Paddleboarding is user-friendly and suitable for all ages. However, remember that weather conditions can change quickly, so it’s best to stay in shallower waters and stick to the shore. One of the best places for paddleboarding is the Pere Marquette River, with waist-deep water that tends to be five to ten degrees warmer than Lake Michigan.

Other places to check out by paddleboard include Good Harbor, Tawas Point State Park, Belle Isle, and Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore. Pack a cooler and secure it to the front of your board for a mid-paddle picnic on the water.

Camping Under the Stars

Michigan is home to some of the most beautiful campgrounds in the country. If you love stargazing, you’re in luck with these big open skies, perfect for dark sky viewing. As you’re gearing up for the weekend, don’t forget to pack a case or two of Wynk. Black Cherry Fizz makes an excellent fireside companion. Sip straight from the can, or bring a few additional ingredients and make THC mocktails post-hike.

Huron-Manistee National Forest

Surround yourself with Jack Pine trees and nestle into the wilderness. This is one of Northwest Michigan’s prized campgrounds, featuring sparkling streams, rivers, and lakes full of fish. The terrain is something to marvel at as you hike through prairie, dunes, marshlands, savannahs, bogs, and fens. A little something for everyone.

Tubbs Lake Island

This tiny island was built in the 1950s as waterfowl habitat and is now a small campground. Get there by driving across a narrow dike and camp on the shore or at one of the exclusive spots on the top of the island. From here, you’ll enjoy stunning views of the surrounding lakes and catch glimpses of local wildlife.

Port Crescent State Park

Located on the tip of the Lower Peninsula in Port Austin, you’ll find this gorgeous state park with some of the best views of the Northern Lights. Stargazers flock to this park for its unobstructed view of the dark skies. Kayak or canoe by day, and relax in the modern campground at night as you wait for a glimpse of this magnificent phenomenon.

For the Adventure Seekers

If you’re looking for an action-packed adventure, Michigan will not disappoint. There are many incredible ways to immerse yourself in nature, race through the woods on a mountain bike, and hike to the most impressive peaks in the state. But, no matter your choice, we suggest packing along a case of Lime Twist Wynk’s to quench your thirst.

Hikes with a View

The Porcupine Mountains cover 60,000 acres with over 90 miles of trails across the western Upper Peninsula. The Big Carp River Trail is one of the best for scenic views, traveling upward from Lake Superior into a valley toward the Lake of the Clouds. The views are breathtaking in every direction, but if you have the time and energy, keep hiking toward Mirror Lake, which sits 1,532 feet above sea level.

Soar on a Zipline

Michigan offers numerous zipline opportunities. One of the best is Zipline Adventure at Boyne Mountain, with over 4,300 feet of lines. The 50-story drop is sure to give you the butterflies. If you just can’t get enough of a zipline adrenaline rush, Wildwood Rush is only nine miles away and has over one and a half miles of zipline in addition to a 1,200-foot racing line.

Mountain Biking

Yep, you guessed it - there are trails upon trails in Michigan, but Copper Harbor has some of the best. With over 35 miles designated silver-level by the International Mountain Biking Association, Cobber Harbor features single tracks with bedrock, roots, cobbled rocks, and tons of technical descents. These trains are not for the faint of heart, so tread lightly.

