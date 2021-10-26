eHarmony Vs. Match.com: Honest Comparison Between These Dating Sites

Various online dating sites have exploded in popularity in recent years, and singles are swiping more than ever before. The days of going on blind dates and relying on your friends to find your perfect match are a thing of the past. Online dating apps and sites give you the chance to scope out the scene and potential prospects from the comfort of your own home. It's nice to know a bit of the person before meeting up in real life. Still, trusting the process and forming a genuine relationship behind a screen doesn't always come naturally for people. That's where eHarmony and Match.com come into the picture. Both are among the top contenders of the best dating apps. Members of these dating sites are typically looking for serious relationships, so there's no need to weed out all the casual daters on other dating apps like Tinder. So, which dating site is perfect for eligible singles - eHarmony or Match? We will compare each one and let you know which online dating site is right for you. Overview - eHarmony vs. Match As two of the biggest names in the online dating industry, it's no surprise you're conflicted about which site to join. eHarmony claims that members of the site are finding love every 14 minutes, while Match has pioneered the online dating game since its launch in 1995. Both are excellent options for those seeking serious relationships. In the wake of the pandemic, everyone's dating life was forced to slow down, considering a lack of in-person connection. Both eHarmony and Match accommodated these new challenges with an impressive video dating feature. Now potential matches can facilitate video calls without switching to another platform - like Zoom or FaceTime. While there are quite a few similarities, eHarmony and Match have distinct differences influencing your online dating experience. We're here to outline these key distinctions and help you figure out which one will work best for you. eHarmony

Here’s how eHarmony wins: Compatibility quiz Most people equate eHarmony with serious relationships and marriage - and you wouldn't be wrong. Their business model is designed to be the best dating site for serious singles. This effort becomes straightforward and helps user profiles. Their lengthy five-part compatibility questionnaire includes hundreds of questions surrounding your personality, values and beliefs, life goals, dating intentions, and more. More specifically, you will have to answer more standard questions about why you're still single and what you want in a partner. Baked into those questions are some less traditional dating questions - like where you prefer to live long-term, your work ethic, whether you care more about traveling than getting your dream house, etc. eHarmony uses these less emotional components to help you find the perfect match.M. Compatibility algorithm After completing the entire sign-up process, including that comprehensive quiz, eHarmony promises that their advanced algorithm will provide you with compatible matches within a few minutes. This process means your potential prospects are delivered to you on a silver platter, with no need to search for dating profiles manually. Plus, each profile that comes your way will get a compatibility score, indicating whether eHarmony thinks this person is a keeper or not. A compatibility score of 70 is pretty average and someone you can either pass on or further connect with. Anything near 100 means this person is an absolute keeper. eHarmony is very confident in their matching system that it guarantees if you're not satisfied with the experience in three months, they will give you an additional three months for free. Inclusive and diversified dating site Once upon a time, eHarmony only served as a christian dating site. Many of the questions within the compatibility questionnaire focused on religious topics, even for respondents who marked that they were not actively religious. Within the past few years, the site has since updated the questionnaire and overall intentions of the platform. eHarmony aims to build a diversified pool of singles and now offers dating services for the LGBTQ+ community. Even so, the site still focuses on your values, interests, relationship goals, but this now includes people with all different backgrounds, sexual orientations, and gender identities. eHarmony cost eHarmony offers new users the chance to start with a free trial. Once the trial period has ended, you can choose to purchase one of the site's subscription plans: $59.90 a month for a 6-month plan

$35.90 a month for a 12-month plan

$25.90 a month for a 24-month plan It's important to note that the prices constantly change, and the dating site offers discounts frequently, but you can expect it to be in this ballpark. eHarmony is more expensive than other platforms in the online dating world. But these premium prices not only give you access to various features and services - like video chat and quality customer support. Match