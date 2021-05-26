Delta 8 THC Drug Test: Everything You Need to Know to Detox 2023

Can delta-8 THC make you fail a drug test? It’s a fair question to ask with how recently the cannabis derivative was legalized. There’s a lot to understand when it comes to answering that question, though, so that’s what we’ll do with this guide today.
We want to help you fully understand whether you would fail a drug test if you use delta-8, how long delta-8 stays in your system, to begin with, and much more. Let’s dive in to first find out exactly how drug tests work and why testing for cannabis-derived products is so difficult to do currently.
Best Products To Detox:
How is Delta-8 Different from Delta-9?
There’s more than just one thing that makes the two types of THCs different, but the biggest might be their difference in psychoactivity. Delta-9 provides a much stronger psychoactive high than delta-8 - but that does mean delta-8 also provides a high. While it’s not as potent, it’s a sweet spot a lot of people are becoming more attached to as the nation becomes aware of the hemp-derived cannabinoid.
Delta-8 also has the benefit of not causing the negative side effects that can come from too much delta-9. Everyone is different, so marijuana can cause paranoia, anxiety, and other unsettling symptoms in some. Users report zero of these same side effects when utilizing the less-intense delta-8.
How Do Drug Tests Work?
It’s important to recognize how drug tests work, especially when it comes to THC, for a number of reasons. That starts with understanding how a drug test detects that someone has THC in their system in the first place. While employers and legal entities may help you think otherwise, drug tests are not the finely-tuned instruments they’re made out to be and there are plenty of ways to beat a drug test.
On the contrary, most labs in the nation are not advanced enough yet to be able to differentiate between the various cannabinoids from hemp and marijuana plants. What drug tests do is look for chemical signals in the body that THC has been metabolized.
Unfortunately, CBD, delta-8, and the delta-9 THC that drug tests are actually searching for are almost molecularly identical. This can cause problems, making the drug test detect a false positive of delta-9 THC because it can see those chemical signals your body is releasing. This means you’d detox from delta-8 the same way you would from THC.
How Long Does Delta-8 THC Stay in Your System?
While it’s a less-potent THC, delta-8 is still a THC, which means it lingers in the body just like any other THC would. Even for first-time users, THC has the potential to stay in your urine for 4 to 8 days.
Heavy delta-8 users should expect to stay positive on a drug test for 30 to 60 days — sometimes even longer. This varies from person to person, namely due to the other factors in play for how long THC stays in your system.
Since THC clings to fat cells, how active you are and your current weight play a role in how long it’ll last in your body. Other variables include your cannabis tolerance, length of use, and more.
Can Delta-8 THC Make You Fail a Drug Test?
So, will you fail a drug test if you take delta-8 THC? Unfortunately, the answer is likely yes. As we said, drug tests are not finely tuned, and the room for error is far and wide. The chances of delta-8 THC showing up on any generic drug test is not zero, simply put.
In fact, if you’re taking an at-home test, the THC is even more likely to show up. This is because at-home testing is typically the least advanced of all drug tests. These types of tests are not able to differentiate from cannabinoids, which is why they’ll pop positive for CBD as well.
Whether you’re consuming delta-9 THC from marijuana or delta-8 THC from hemp, the cannabinoids metabolize into the same THC metabolites in your body. That means consuming any amount of any THC can cause you to fail a drug test.
The legal limit is 0.03% delta-9 THC in a CBD or hemp-derived product. You can, however, be taking more than the recommended daily serving sizes, which means the 0.3% THC has the ability to build up in your system. There’s a real possibility that your delta 8 use will show up on a drug test, depending on how often you consume it.
Yes, delta-8 THC can make you fail a drug test, but fortunately, there are still options. Keep reading below to see how to pass a drug test even after you’ve consumed delta-8.
Can You Pass a Drug Test After Using Delta-8?
If you’ve taken delta-8 and have an upcoming drug test, there’s no need to panic. Delta-8 is a legal, hemp-derived product, but THC showing up on a test is still hard to explain. Luckily, there are a variety of methods out there to pass a test.
How to Pass a Drug Test After Using Delta-8 THC
How you’re going to pass this test will mostly come down to how long you have to prepare. If you know about the date in advance, you can use the first option here fairly easily.
Use a Detox Drink
The easiest way to cleanse your system fast is to use a detox drink — but there are quite a few on the market. It can be hard to decide between them, or even to trust which ones will actually do the job. Fortunately, we’ve narrowed in on the best detox drinks for the task.
Pass Your Test
If you need especially a same-day cleanser, PassYourTest is an excellent option. They have a variety of options, including capsules if cleansers aren’t your thing. Their Fail Safe Kit is all-encompassing, but you can browse through their expansive list to see what really fits best for your needs. Overall, you can expect the drinks or capsules from Pass Your Test to work within 90 minutes.
TestClear
On the other hand, there’s the Mega Clean Detox Drink from TestClear. Not only will you clear your system of delta-8, but you’ll also flush out any unwanted toxins. Designed to help you rid your maximum levels of toxins and pollutants, it also helps replenish your lost vitamins and minerals along the way. This is a better option if you have a little bit more notice, as you’ll want to take a Detoxify PreCleanse Herbal Supplement 12 to 24 hours before you use the Mega Clean drink. A powerful combination, though, TestClear is proven again and again to come through in a pinch.
Be Patient!
If detox drinks aren’t your thing, that’s okay. The next way is to simply avoid delta-8 when your drug test date approaches. Depending on your tolerance level and weight, among other things, the THC may stay in your system for longer than 2 months, so you’ll want to plan around that accordingly if abstinence is going to be your method.
Sweat and Hydrate
Then, there’s the second method of passing a drug test after using delta-8 THC. Remember when we said THC clings to fat cells? It’s time to get your sweat on! Burning fat, losing weight, and staying hydrated in the weeks or days following up to your drug test are some ways to increase the chances that you’ll pass.
The Day of the Test
The morning of that you’re supposed to go for your drug test, make sure you pee when you wake up to clear out the THC metabolites that have built up in your sleep. Drink some diuretics, like coffee or cranberry juice.
Before the Test
This is the time to take some B12 vitamins before chugging lots of water. Crunch time means getting as hydrated as possible. Now, this may cause the test to be invalid because you’re too hydrated, but this will give you a chance to retake it at a later date. If you’re stressed about not passing due to THC, this is a golden opportunity to have a little longer to take the drug test.
How to Skirt the System
When push comes to shove, you may just need to cheat the test in a more outright way. You can purchase fake pee online, though sources are questionable and not guarantee, or you can ask someone close enough to you that’s sober for their urine.
Now, keep in mind this isn’t some small favor — you’re asking them to pee in a cup or bag for you so that you can take it into your drug testing site with you.
If you do have a real one willing to bat for you and hand over their sober pee, keep the bag or cup taped tight to your leg. This helps to keep the pee warm before the test. Then, as soon as you have privacy, you can pour the bag/cup into the drug testing kit. Problem solved! But be careful.
Getting Drug Tested When You’re a Delta-8 User
As you can see, it’s not the end of the world to have delta-8 in your system and be required to take a drug test. There are always options around failing that test, especially when it comes to this special form of THC. A new, legal way to get high, we hope this was informative in answering your questions about delta-8 THC when it comes to drug testing.