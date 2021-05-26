Delta 8 THC Drug Test: Everything You Need to Know to Detox 2023

We want to help you fully understand whether you would fail a drug test if you use delta-8, how long delta-8 stays in your system, to begin with, and much more. Let’s dive in to first find out exactly how drug tests work and why testing for cannabis-derived products is so difficult to do currently.

Can delta-8 THC make you fail a drug test? It’s a fair question to ask with how recently the cannabis derivative was legalized. There’s a lot to understand when it comes to answering that question, though, so that’s what we’ll do with this guide today.

How is Delta-8 Different from Delta-9?

There’s more than just one thing that makes the two types of THCs different, but the biggest might be their difference in psychoactivity. Delta-9 provides a much stronger psychoactive high than delta-8 - but that does mean delta-8 also provides a high. While it’s not as potent, it’s a sweet spot a lot of people are becoming more attached to as the nation becomes aware of the hemp-derived cannabinoid.

Delta-8 also has the benefit of not causing the negative side effects that can come from too much delta-9. Everyone is different, so marijuana can cause paranoia, anxiety, and other unsettling symptoms in some. Users report zero of these same side effects when utilizing the less-intense delta-8.

How Do Drug Tests Work?

It’s important to recognize how drug tests work, especially when it comes to THC, for a number of reasons. That starts with understanding how a drug test detects that someone has THC in their system in the first place. While employers and legal entities may help you think otherwise, drug tests are not the finely-tuned instruments they’re made out to be and there are plenty of ways to beat a drug test.

On the contrary, most labs in the nation are not advanced enough yet to be able to differentiate between the various cannabinoids from hemp and marijuana plants. What drug tests do is look for chemical signals in the body that THC has been metabolized.

Unfortunately, CBD, delta-8, and the delta-9 THC that drug tests are actually searching for are almost molecularly identical. This can cause problems, making the drug test detect a false positive of delta-9 THC because it can see those chemical signals your body is releasing. This means you’d detox from delta-8 the same way you would from THC.

How Long Does Delta-8 THC Stay in Your System?

While it’s a less-potent THC, delta-8 is still a THC, which means it lingers in the body just like any other THC would. Even for first-time users, THC has the potential to stay in your urine for 4 to 8 days.

Heavy delta-8 users should expect to stay positive on a drug test for 30 to 60 days — sometimes even longer. This varies from person to person, namely due to the other factors in play for how long THC stays in your system.

Since THC clings to fat cells, how active you are and your current weight play a role in how long it’ll last in your body. Other variables include your cannabis tolerance, length of use, and more.

Can Delta-8 THC Make You Fail a Drug Test?

So, will you fail a drug test if you take delta-8 THC? Unfortunately, the answer is likely yes. As we said, drug tests are not finely tuned, and the room for error is far and wide. The chances of delta-8 THC showing up on any generic drug test is not zero, simply put.

In fact, if you’re taking an at-home test, the THC is even more likely to show up. This is because at-home testing is typically the least advanced of all drug tests. These types of tests are not able to differentiate from cannabinoids, which is why they’ll pop positive for CBD as well.

Whether you’re consuming delta-9 THC from marijuana or delta-8 THC from hemp, the cannabinoids metabolize into the same THC metabolites in your body. That means consuming any amount of any THC can cause you to fail a drug test.

The legal limit is 0.03% delta-9 THC in a CBD or hemp-derived product. You can, however, be taking more than the recommended daily serving sizes, which means the 0.3% THC has the ability to build up in your system. There’s a real possibility that your delta 8 use will show up on a drug test, depending on how often you consume it.

Yes, delta-8 THC can make you fail a drug test, but fortunately, there are still options. Keep reading below to see how to pass a drug test even after you’ve consumed delta-8.

Can You Pass a Drug Test After Using Delta-8?

If you’ve taken delta-8 and have an upcoming drug test, there’s no need to panic. Delta-8 is a legal, hemp-derived product, but THC showing up on a test is still hard to explain. Luckily, there are a variety of methods out there to pass a test.

How to Pass a Drug Test After Using Delta-8 THC

How you’re going to pass this test will mostly come down to how long you have to prepare. If you know about the date in advance, you can use the first option here fairly easily.

Use a Detox Drink

The easiest way to cleanse your system fast is to use a detox drink — but there are quite a few on the market. It can be hard to decide between them, or even to trust which ones will actually do the job. Fortunately, we’ve narrowed in on the best detox drinks for the task.