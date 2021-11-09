CougarLife Review: Pros, Cons and What To Expect

Today, we'll be taking an in-depth look at this niche online dating site in this CougarLife review.

You will find several online dating websites dedicated to this niche. One of the best cougar dating websites is CougarLife. This cougar dating site was established in 2006 and has had much success over the years, making it one of the best online dating sites for mature women and younger men.

Not so long ago, the idea of older women dating younger men was frowned upon. However, this is not the case today as we have become more accepting of older women dating younger men.

The founders of Cougar Life believe that age is just a number for love and sexual pursuits. This dating site was launched in 2006 by a Canadian online dating provocateur, Ruby Life Media. It was unlike other dating sites at the time and provided a place where mature women and younger men could connect.

Cougar Life database has over seven million users worldwide, so it is one of the earliest cougar dating sites and one of the largest. Cougar Life promotes interaction between older women and younger men and aims to remove the stigma when older women date men younger than them.

This cougar dating site records around 300,000 visits worldwide and sees about 100,000 new users every month. The women are in their mid-thirties and older, while males typically range between 18-34 years old.

Males make up more than 50% of the members of this dating website. However, as impressive as the member count is, you may find many fake accounts. To be safe, most fake profiles may not have a photo or any details to show.

Interface and Usability

You are greeted with a sleek and modern landing from the moment you enter the Cougar Life website. You'll see images of attractive women and a few excerpts about the site and what it offers.

All of the essential features are neatly arranged. You'll find the messages, dashboard, account avatar, and the search tab at the top of the navigation bar, which gives the website a polished and professional look.

It has a boxy layout that divides different sections. These sections include new cougars and cubs and online members, and the cougars who are currently available. There are also quick links available to take you anywhere within the website.

To search for a match, you can use the search tab. You can also easily adjust the parameters of your search. The results come back in a grid form displaying the user's primary photo, age, introductory message, and other details. If you like what you see, you can send a message with the messaging options right there for your choosing.\

Special Features and Functions

CougarLife Blog

The Cougar Life blog deals with content that is suitable for both mature ladies and young men. The blog also contains valuable tips and guides on how to have a successful cougar relationship.

Find A Date

The Find A Date feature allows you to see the ladies looking for a date on a specific day. You simply click on the "Find a Date Tonight" icon, and almost immediately, you're shown the results with a list of available ladies.

Private Photo Gallery

Cougar Life photos fall under two different galleries: a public and a private photo gallery. The private gallery contains private photos of mature ladies in alluring poses.

Virtual Gifts

Gifts are usually exchanged between men and women when dating in real life. Cougar Life's website allows you to do the same but only virtually. You can send virtual gifts to any cougar or cub that catches your eye.

Send Flirt

The send flirt feature allows you to send flirts to other members, which is one of the ways you can let someone know that you like them without saying a word.

Priority Mail

This feature allows you to appear on top of the messages when sending a message to a cougar.

Chat With Me

This feature is similar to chatting on your social media platforms and is one of the fastest ways to contact an older woman or younger man.

How does Cougar Life work?

Registration Process

Your Cougar Life journey starts with the registration process. This process is quick and easy. It is divided into two different sections; account information and personal details.

You need an email address and enter some basic information when signing up for a Cougar Life account. Type in your email and your preferred username and password. You are not required to upload a picture just yet. You can do so later.

In the section for personal details, you can enter details, including your location, age, and date of birth. You can also input details about your physical characteristics like ethnicity, eye color, body type, hair color, and others if you want to.

There's also the option to write a short greeting or caption, which you should do. Once everything has been completed, click the "I Agree" button, and you will receive a verification link in your email inbox. Click on the link to complete the registration process.

Member Profiles Features

Cougar Life profiles provide helpful information on the cubs or cougars. However, you may find that some profiles are almost half-empty since it isn't mandatory to complete your profile. Users who fill out their profiles will display their age, ethnicity, location, and others.

Standard members can view other members' profiles and public photos. However, some members may have private photos in their private gallery. You will need to send a request if you're interested in viewing them.

Cougar Life Mobile Application

The Cougar Life mobile app is suitable for members who are always on the go but want access to the site. It is available on both Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free.

Cougar Life app has the same look and functionality as the desktop version. It gives you unlimited access to all the services and features on your mobile device. The app also allows you to do everything you can on the online dating website in the app.

Membership Plans and Prices

Free Membership