CougarLife Review: Pros, Cons and What To Expect

Not so long ago, the idea of older women dating younger men was frowned upon. However, this is not the case today as we have become more accepting of older women dating younger men.
You will find several online dating websites dedicated to this niche. One of the best cougar dating websites is CougarLife. This cougar dating site was established in 2006 and has had much success over the years, making it one of the best online dating sites for mature women and younger men.
Today, we'll be taking an in-depth look at this niche online dating site in this CougarLife review.
CougarLife Overview
The founders of Cougar Life believe that age is just a number for love and sexual pursuits. This dating site was launched in 2006 by a Canadian online dating provocateur, Ruby Life Media. It was unlike other dating sites at the time and provided a place where mature women and younger men could connect.
Cougar Life database has over seven million users worldwide, so it is one of the earliest cougar dating sites and one of the largest. Cougar Life promotes interaction between older women and younger men and aims to remove the stigma when older women date men younger than them.
This cougar dating site records around 300,000 visits worldwide and sees about 100,000 new users every month. The women are in their mid-thirties and older, while males typically range between 18-34 years old.
Males make up more than 50% of the members of this dating website. However, as impressive as the member count is, you may find many fake accounts. To be safe, most fake profiles may not have a photo or any details to show.
Interface and Usability
You are greeted with a sleek and modern landing from the moment you enter the Cougar Life website. You'll see images of attractive women and a few excerpts about the site and what it offers.
All of the essential features are neatly arranged. You'll find the messages, dashboard, account avatar, and the search tab at the top of the navigation bar, which gives the website a polished and professional look.
It has a boxy layout that divides different sections. These sections include new cougars and cubs and online members, and the cougars who are currently available. There are also quick links available to take you anywhere within the website.
To search for a match, you can use the search tab. You can also easily adjust the parameters of your search. The results come back in a grid form displaying the user's primary photo, age, introductory message, and other details. If you like what you see, you can send a message with the messaging options right there for your choosing.\
Special Features and Functions
CougarLife Blog
The Cougar Life blog deals with content that is suitable for both mature ladies and young men. The blog also contains valuable tips and guides on how to have a successful cougar relationship.
Find A Date
The Find A Date feature allows you to see the ladies looking for a date on a specific day. You simply click on the "Find a Date Tonight" icon, and almost immediately, you're shown the results with a list of available ladies.
Private Photo Gallery
Cougar Life photos fall under two different galleries: a public and a private photo gallery. The private gallery contains private photos of mature ladies in alluring poses.
Virtual Gifts
Gifts are usually exchanged between men and women when dating in real life. Cougar Life's website allows you to do the same but only virtually. You can send virtual gifts to any cougar or cub that catches your eye.
Send Flirt
The send flirt feature allows you to send flirts to other members, which is one of the ways you can let someone know that you like them without saying a word.
Priority Mail
This feature allows you to appear on top of the messages when sending a message to a cougar.
Chat With Me
This feature is similar to chatting on your social media platforms and is one of the fastest ways to contact an older woman or younger man.
How does Cougar Life work?
Registration Process
Your Cougar Life journey starts with the registration process. This process is quick and easy. It is divided into two different sections; account information and personal details.
You need an email address and enter some basic information when signing up for a Cougar Life account. Type in your email and your preferred username and password. You are not required to upload a picture just yet. You can do so later.
In the section for personal details, you can enter details, including your location, age, and date of birth. You can also input details about your physical characteristics like ethnicity, eye color, body type, hair color, and others if you want to.
There's also the option to write a short greeting or caption, which you should do. Once everything has been completed, click the "I Agree" button, and you will receive a verification link in your email inbox. Click on the link to complete the registration process.
Member Profiles Features
Cougar Life profiles provide helpful information on the cubs or cougars. However, you may find that some profiles are almost half-empty since it isn't mandatory to complete your profile. Users who fill out their profiles will display their age, ethnicity, location, and others.
Standard members can view other members' profiles and public photos. However, some members may have private photos in their private gallery. You will need to send a request if you're interested in viewing them.
Cougar Life Mobile Application
The Cougar Life mobile app is suitable for members who are always on the go but want access to the site. It is available on both Android and iOS and can be downloaded for free.
Cougar Life app has the same look and functionality as the desktop version. It gives you unlimited access to all the services and features on your mobile device. The app also allows you to do everything you can on the online dating website in the app.
Membership Plans and Prices
Free Membership
Functions you get for free
- Sign up
- Add photos
- Create profile
- Access profiles and public photos of other members
- Search for a date
- Send a flirt to other users
Paid Premium Membership
You will eventually need to pay if you keep using the site and unlocking all its premium dating services features. Payments can be made using your credit card or PayPal.
Cougar Life cost for membership plans for different periods include:
- 1-month plan- $40
- 3 months plan -$87
- 12 months plan- $144
Purchasing a membership plan also gives you credits that you can use with other features like sending virtual gifts, etc. These credits are Cougar Life's version of money. You get Cougar Life credits based on the period you pay for. These include:
- 1-month subscription-100 credits
- 3-month subscription - 500 credits
- 12-month subscription - 3000 credits
You should also note that only premium members on this niche dating site can communicate, which implies you can only read Cougar Life messages if you pay.
Also, keep in mind that the premium membership has an auto-renewal feature. If you want to cancel your Cougar Life subscription, you need to call the Cougar Life hotline to do so.
Functions you get with premium membership
A paid membership at Cougar life gives you access to all its exclusive features. It increases your chances of getting a date over others. Premium membership also gives you the highest level of compatibility using the information included in your profile and any filters you are using.
Some paid features you can enjoy are:
- Sending and receiving messages
- Priority messaging feature
- Sending virtual gifts
- Appear at the top of member's chat
Cougar Life Pros and Cons
Pros
- An easy and simple registration process
- Free membership
- Convenient viewing of member profiles
- Fully functional mobile app
- Exciting features for flirting and breaking the ice
Cons
- Limited free version
- Expensive premium membership
- Unverified user profiles
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Cougar Life safe?
Cougar Life has assured its members that member safety is their number one priority. All financial transactions on the website are fully protected. This way, no one can steal your information.
However, like other dating sites, it is not perfect, and some risks are involved. You will need to exert caution when chatting with other members. You never really know who you're talking to. If you see any red flags or anyone is harassing you, you can contact customer service for help.
How can I delete my Cougar Life account?
If you want to delete your Cougar Life account, you have to go to your profile. Click on the thumbnail at your profile photo located in the upper right corner of the screen.
Go to the Account section and look for the "Deactivate my Account" option. Simply click on it and confirm your request to delete your Cougar life account.
How to message someone on Cougar Life?
You can take advantage of Cougar Life's many messaging features. These include the Priority Mail, Chat with Me, or Message Me options. Users with a standard membership can initiate a conversation by flattering anyone who catches their fancy to show the person that you are interested. However, only premium members have access to the messaging functions on Cougar Life.
Can I see who likes me on Cougar Life without paying?
Sending a Flirt to other members is open to those with a standard membership. If someone sends you a Flirt, you can see it without paying.
How can I block someone on Cougar Life?
If you want to block someone on the Cougar Life dating platform, open their profile and look for the block icon. Once you've found it, click and confirm. The member will automatically be added to your block list.
How to cancel my Cougar Life subscription?
Your subscription is automatically renewed. However, if you want to cancel your subscription, you have to call the Cougar Life hotline. You'll have to answer a few questions to verify your identity. This step is only the beginning of the process, and you may have to wait for weeks before they cancel your subscription.
Conclusion
Cougar Life may look like other dating websites, but a closer look will show you that it's anything but. The founders have put a lot of effort into making it one of the best dating sites for older women to meet younger men.
This niche site has a professional look and is easy to navigate. It comes fully decked out with some pretty advanced features that make it easy to connect. Although it is more expensive than other cougar dating sites, many people still use it.
All in all, Cougar Life is an excellent platform for mature women interested in young men. It is one of the best and most prominent, so finding someone for serious relationships or casual dating should not be a problem. Ready to give CougarLife a try? Sign up here.