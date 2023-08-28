Combat Hair Thinning and Dry Skin With Batana Oil: Discover Why Many Use Batana Oil in Their Daily Routine

Life has its challenges, everyday it seems like there is something new for us to face and the last thing we want to see is those challenges having an effect on our appearance. We are not alone in our battle against these challenges. Some of the effects on our appearance that may occur as the year progresses include hair thinning and dry skin. Natural Oils such as Batana Oil help combat the effects of hair thinning and dry skin when used in our routine. The aim of this article is to highlight the common causes of hair thinning and dry skin and show how Batana Oil can be used to combat these effects.

Common Causes of Hair Thinning

Stress - The lifecycle of hair on the scalp is segmented into four phases: Anagen, Catagen, Telogen, & Exogen Phase. The Anagen phase refers to when the hair on the scalp begins to grow, Catagen refers to when the hair transitions into mature hair, Telogen refers to the resting phase of hair, and Exogen refers to the stage in which the hair begins to shed from the scalp. When you experience stress, the lifecycle of the hair is affected; the hair present in the Catagen phase prematurely transitions into the Resting phase accelerating the rate at which hair begins to shed from the scalp (Exogen phase). As this occurs, you can begin to experience Hair thinning and shedding.

Common Causes of Dry Skin

Environment - The environment that the skin is exposed to plays a large role in the integrity of the skin as well as its texture. The texture of our skin changes based on the environment that we are exposed to. For example, if we are exposed to dry and airy environments then our skin will mimic this climate resulting in dry and brittle skin. This occurs because it is the skin’s natural response to the change in environment that the receptors on the skin perceive.

What is Batana Oil?

From the rich lands of Honduras, Batana Oil is a treasured oil that has been used by the tribe of the Tawira for generations because of its many benefits. Batana Oil is derived from extracting oil from the fruit of the Elaeis Oleifera tree which is native to Honduras. The extraction of Batana Oil is an intensive process which involves boiling the fruit to soften the outer shell in order to remove the kernel. Once extracted, the kernel is carefully cooked in order to extract the precious Batana Oil.

How Can Batana Oil Be Used To Combat Hair Thinning?

Batana Oil has been recognized globally for its ability to support hair growth. This oil is enriched with essential nutrients and vitamins that nourish the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. For example, Batana Oil is rich in Vitamin A and E content which aid in hair growth. Vitamin E aids in hair growth through promoting blood circulation to the scalp. Vitamin E also provides protection to the scalp through serving as an antioxidant. Vitamin A supports hair growth through aiding in the production of Sebum. Sebum is a naturally occurring oil in the scalp which provides a suitable environment for hair growth. The nutrient rich content present in Batana Oil allows for to be used as a helpful ally in the battle against hair thinning and hair loss.

How Can Batana Oil Be Used to Combat Dry Skin?

Batana Oil serves as a natural skin emollient. The word emollient means, “ability to soften or soothe the skin.” Batana Oil contains key fatty acids, omega-6 and omega-9 which help soften the skin. A form of the Omega-6 fatty acids present in Batana Oil is linoleic acid. The presence of linoleic acid benefits the skin because it utilizes a mechanism for softening the skin. Linoleic acid supports the maintenance of the skin’s integrity, meaning that it supports the overall health and structure of the skin. The nourishment that Batana Oil provides allows for the skin to be soft yet radiant. Batana Oil can be used as a daily moisturizer to hydrate dry skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing.

Who Do We Recommend When It Comes To Batana Oil?

In our opinion a trusted vendor of Batana Oil is Holistic Depot. Their Batana Oil arrives unadulterated and provides the true Batana Oil experience without the presence of parabens, fillers, or other dilutive substances. Their Batana Oil includes easy to follow instructions and a brief description describing their Batana Oil which we thought was a nice touch. Upon using their Batana Oil, we were able to experience softer hair and skin and are excited to see what’s in store for our hair growth and skin. Holistic Depot’s Batana Oil can be found either on Amazon or on their website. Holistic Depot Batana Oil 16 Oz (454G) is a versatile product that offers numerous benefits for hair growth and skin care. With its nourishing properties, it can help improve the overall health and appearance of both your hair and skin. By incorporating this oil into your daily routine, you can experience the transformative effects it has to offer.