Buy Instagram Likes: Best sites to Buy Instagram Likes (Real)

Did you know that Instagram has over a billion active users in a month? About 1,000 photos are uploaded every second. More influencers and brands are leveraging the platform, highlighting its importance in the marketing industry. But it takes work to grow engagement on Instagram – which is why many opt to buy Instagram likes.
Buying Instagram followers and likes boosts your engagement metrics. It also increases the visibility of your posts and makes your page look popular. The higher your numbers, the more interested your audience is in engaging.
However, buying likes, followers, or other statistics is not a long-term solution. It's only a temporary boost, so you must continuously work to improve your Instagram page. This post will explain the top five Instagram growth websites and why buying Instagram likes is beneficial. We will also share tips on choosing the right platform to buy Instagram likes and factors to consider when buying Instagram likes.
But first, here is a list of the top five sites to purchase Instagram likes.
- USEVIRAL - Best Site Overall for Buying Instagram Likes
- SidesMedia - Best for Real Instagram Users
- Growthoid - Best for Organic Growth Strategies
- MediaMister - Best for High-Quality Likes
- FeedPixel - Best for Engagement Metrics
Top Recommended Websites to Buy Instagram Likes in 2023
USEVIRAL - Best Site Overall for Buying Instagram Likes
UseViral is the best site to buy Instagram likes safely. This site offers social media growth services for anyone looking to buy Instagram likes, followers, and engagement. The platform also provides similar services to other social media platforms like Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube.
UseViral offers real users with real accounts who boost your Instagram analytics. This helps you to gain organic growth as more followers and likes start trickling in. UseViral has a high retention rate, plus you're guaranteed to get a safe and secure delivery of whatever package you buy. The platform also lets you specify your target audience based on demographics, interests, and location.
If you find that your Instagram likes are dwindling after purchasing, don't worry. The website has a 30-day refill guarantee. This means you'll recover any likes you lost after purchasing your package. Whether you're a content creator or a small business, you can always find a flexible package that meets your needs and guarantees success.
Pros
- Offers real Instagram likes
- Improves your social media presence
- Supports other social media platforms
- Safe and secure
Cons
- No free trials
Pricing and Plans
You can buy Instagram post likes, story likes, and reel likes from UseViral. Before buying Instagram likes, you must choose the target audience. Below is the price for Instagram Likes for a USA target audience.
- 50 likes USA at $3
- 100 likes USA at $5
- 250 likes USA at $8
- 500 likes USA at $14
- 1000 likes USA at $24
- 10,000 likes USA at $129
Delivery Time
Usually, UseViral delivers purchased Instagram likes within a few minutes. But, in case of delays, you can have them within 24-72 hours.
Security
The platform is secure, so third parties cannot view your transactions.UseViral also does not store your details or log files.
Customer Reviews and Rating
The platform has a blend of reviews from users across the globe. Some customers faced challenges claiming the likes bought were from bots, while others were content with the services received. They are happy with the near-instant delivery of likes and high retention rates, which helps boost engagement and improve brand credibility.
SidesMedia - Best for Real Instagram Users
"SidesMedia is another excellent platform for purchasing Instagram likes. This site helps you enhance your Instagram presence by delivering real likes, followers, and comments to your Instagram account. This boosts engagement and makes it easier for you to grow your channel organically.
With various affordable packages and near-instant delivery, SidesMedia has become a go-to for growing an Instagram following. It guarantees safe delivery of Instagram likes and provides 30-day refills for any lost Instagram likes or followers after purchasing.
Pros
- Boosts organic growth
- Affordable IG likes
- Friendly customer support team
- Easy-to-use website
- Instant delivery
Cons
- No free trial
Pricing Plans
SidesMedia has one of the cheapest pricing plans in the market. Here are some of the package prices.
- 50 likes for $1.47
- 100 likes for $2.97
- 250 likes for $4.99
- 500 likes for $6.99
- 1000 likes for $12.99
- 10,000 likes for $88.99
Delivery Time
According to the SidesMedia website, they deliver likes immediately upon ordering and payment. You should expect a sudden increase in engagement on your Instagram posts.
Security
The platform is HTTP secure and offers various payment methods. These include Visa, Master Card, Discover, and American Express. SidesMedia does not store any login data or sell it to third parties.
Customer Reviews and Rating
SidesMedia has mixed reviews from customers worldwide. While some customers encountered difficulties like slow customer service, many expressed satisfaction. They received their purchased Instagram likes as promised and felt the site effectively grew their Instagram page.
Growthoid - Best for Organic Growth Strategies
Growthoid provides top-notch social media growth services, including the purchase of likes, authentic followers, and other types of engagement. This site has targeting features that allow you to choose your audience based on the demographics, location, and interests you set. Growthoid offers drip-fed delivery throughout the month to keep your engagement as organic as possible. You also receive an account manager for a personalized approach to organic growth and engagement.
Pros
- Gradual delivery of Instagram likes
- Excellent targeting features
- Moneyback guarantee
- Dedicated account manager
- Real Instagram likes from active users
Cons
- It's a relatively new platform
- Few package plans
Pricing & Plans
Growthoid has two main monthly pricing plans:
- The standard plan goes for $49
- The premium plan goes for $99
Delivery Time
Growthoid drip feeds Instagram likes gradually over a month. This keeps your engagement more natural and human-like to avoid being detected by Instagram. Likes usually start trickling in moments after paying for your order.
Security
The site is HTTPS secure and does not store login details or sell them to third parties. Payments for every transaction are safe and reliable.
Customer Reviews and Rating
While Growthoid received mixed customer reviews, many are happy with the services they received. They love the gradual delivery of likes and the services of their dedicated account manager. Few users had a healthy dose of skepticism due to the site being so new to the market, but ultimately were satisfied with their experience.
Media Mister - Best for High-Quality Likes
Enhance your social media presence with Meda Mister by buying Instagram followers, views, impressions, shares, and comments. This platform lets you specify the kind of likes package you need and choose your target audience based on your audience's demographics.
Media Mister guarantees fast delivery, with likes generally delivered within 1-4 days. Drip-feed delivery is also available to keep engagement authentic and human-like. Compared to other growth platforms, its prices are higher than most – but it consistently delivers high-quality Instagram likes from authentic accounts.
You can also buy likes and followers for other social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Youtube, Spotify, and more.
Pros
- Genuine Instagram likes from high-quality accounts
- High retention rates
- Allows audience targeting
- Customizable packages
Cons
- No free trial
- Pricey package plans
Pricing and Plans
MediaMister provides various pricing plans depending on your needs and preferences.
Below are package prices for Instagram posts for a USA audience.
- 25 Instagram likes (1-2 days) $23
- 50 Instagram likes (1-3 days) $45
- 100 Instagram likes (1-4 days) $88
Delivery Time
MediaMister delivers the likes based on the package you choose. For instance, it provides 25 likes within two days and 100 likes within four days.
Security
Having been around for more than ten years, MediaMister is a trusted growth platform. Your transactions are safe, and the platform does not store your private data.
Customer Reviews and Rating
MediaMister boasts a generally positive online rating. Most have reported positive growth and achieved their targeted analytics. They’re happy with the customizable plans and high retention rates, which boosted interactions on their Instagram pages. However, the lack of a free trial makes others a little skeptical.
FeedPixel - Best for Engagement Metrics
FeedPixel is a credible growth service that helps your Instagram account grow by purchasing likes, followers, comments, and more. It helps to increase your brand's visibility and promote organic engagement with your target audience. FeedPixel also supports other social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok.
The growth platform offers real, non-drop likes, meaning the amount of likes you receive will not dip below what you’ve purchased. The website is also relatively easy to use, making it easy for you to find the information you’re looking for quickly.
Furthermore, FeedPixel provides you with a customer agent that helps you purchase the right package for your needs. After purchasing, your likes are delivered within 6 to 48 hours, regardless of your location or time of day. The customer support team is available to help you 24/7 through live chat support and email. You can also make a free call or request a call back from the support team.
You can rest assured that your information is safe and sound, as FeedPixel doesn't need your Instagram password to boost your engagement. You only need to provide your Instagram URL and then checkout.
Pros
- Appointed customer agent
- Affordable Instagram likes packages
- Good customer support
- Safe and secure website
- Free trial available
Cons
- Mixed reviews from customers
- Retention rates could improve
Pricing and Plans
Here are price plans for the standard quality package.
- 100 Instagram likes for $2.99
- 250 Instagram likes for $4.99
- 500 Instagram likes for $7.99
- 1000 Instagram likes for $12.99
- 10,000 Instagram likes for $72.99
Delivery Time
The website indicates that it delivers likes within 6-48 hours, regardless of the package ordered, time of day, or geographic location.
Security
With ten years in the business, FeedPixel has built a sense of trust amongst its users. The website is HTTP secure, meaning any communication or data between you and the website is encrypted.
Customer Reviews and Rating
Globally, users have given mixed reviews regarding this platform. While some feel the retention rate could use some improvement, most others are satisfied with the services they paid for. Many reviews praise the appointed customer agent who helped them grow their Instagram accounts.
Why Should You Buy Instagram Likes?
If you're beginning your influencer journey, you know how hard it is to gain a substantial following and likes. Buying Instagram likes increases your social media presence and helps drive engagement to your posts. Here are some reasons why buying Instagram likes is worthwhile to boost your growth on Instagram.
- It boosts your social proof: People tend to engage with content that already has high engagement from other Instagram users. Your popularity and credibility increase when your Instagram page has tons of followers and lots of likes. With the purchased likes, you make it easier for more people to rank your content and see you as an influencer.
- It increases your engagement rate: The more likes and followers you buy, the more people find your content online. Buying social media engagement attracts more conversations and interactions with your target audience. People who see others interacting and enjoying your posts are more likely to join in. It leads to more shares, comments, and likes promoting your Instagram profile.
- Improves your reach and visibility: For people to see your content, Instagram's algorithm considers your level of engagement. You are more likely to appear on Instagram's Explore page if your content generates high engagement rates such as likes, comments, mentions, and shares. This is why buying Instagram likes increases your chances of being more visible and popular.
- Promotes your brand credibility: High-level engagement from your Instagram followers indicates that you're a professional in your niche. This boosts your credibility and demonstrates that other Instagram users trust your content. Brand credibility creates a positive perception of your brand and increases the likelihood of other users engaging with your posts or wanting to do business with you.
How to Buy Instagram Likes
Buying Instagram likes is a straightforward process that only takes a few minutes.
Here is a list of steps to help you buy automatic Instagram likes.
2. Choose the right package: How many likes do you need to boost organic growth on Instagram? Assess your needs and choose the package that best fits your requirements. Consider your goals, the level of engagement required, and costs.
3. Make a secure purchase: After selecting your preferred package, you must check out and pay the fee. Before doing so, ensure that the platform supports secure transactions. Check for encryption indicators such as SSL, HTTP, and the lock icon. Also, note that authentic providers don't ask for Instagram account passwords.
4. Give necessary information: While buying Instagram likes, your provider will ask for your account's username or a URL link to the specific Instagram post you want to boost. Follow the instructions provided and ensure accuracy to avoid any pitfalls.
5. Complete the transaction: Once you've chosen the likes package, guaranteed it's secure, and provided the requested details, you can make the payment. Before hitting the okay button, double-check the payment details, then confirm.
6. Delivery and timeline: Once you've approved the payment, the likes should immediately trickle into your Instagram posts. The timelines depend on the package you choose and the provider's policies. Some deliver them instantly, while others do it gradually to eliminate suspicions.
Factors to Consider When Buying Instagram Likes
When buying real Instagram likes, consider these factors.
- Quality of likes: To maintain the credibility of your Instagram profile, you must have high-quality likes. They need to come from real Instagram users to trigger interactions with new audiences.
- Delivery speed: The speed of delivery is essential to maintaining genuine engagement on your posts. Immediate delivery looks appealing but risks being flagged by the Instagram algorithm. Having them delivered gradually makes it look more organic. Therefore, find out if the delivery speed of your provider aligns with your expectations.
- Safety and privacy: Look for social media growth companies that value the privacy and security of their customers. Websites with secure payment gateways have encryptions like HTTP and SSL, and they have a lock icon. Also, check if they've put measures to safeguard your personal information so it doesn't land in the wrong hands.
- Customer support: Having reliable customer support is crucial when buying Instagram likes. Get a provider with a responsive support team to enhance your experience and provide peace of mind.
- Pricing and packages: Review the pricing options and packages before buying Instagram likes. Go for providers with transparent pricing and ensure there are no hidden fees. Compare the packages with other platforms on customizable options and the number of likes for the price.
How to Maximize the Impact of Bought Instagram Likes
Try the following to improve the impact of bought Instagram likes. These practical tactics will help optimize your strategy and make the most of bought likes.
- Combine with high-quality content and engaging captions: Bought likes attract attention to your Instagram posts, but you must back them up with good content. High-quality and visually appealing posts generate a lot of engagement as they resonate with your audience. Ensure that you craft amusing captions to spark meaningful interactions and conversations.
- Engage with your audience and respond to comments: Being part of the interactions shows your genuine interest in their feedback and opinions. It encourages more engagement and builds community, fostering a loyal and organic following.
- Use relevant hashtags: Hashtags help to expand your reach, attracting a wider audience. Research popular hashtags in your niche and use them in a way that aligns with your content. Your Instagram posts will have a better chance of being discovered by users with similar interests.
- Collaborate with influencers and brands: Collaborating with brands and partnering with social media influencers helps expose your content to a broader audience. This boosts your credibility and attracts more engagement. Look for influencers with similar interests and values that align with you and your target audience. You can also collaborate on sponsored posts and shoutouts to tap into their follower base to gain more visibility.
- Monitor and analyze your Instagram performance: With all these strategies in use, monitoring your performance on Instagram regularly is essential. Use analytics tools to track follower growth, post reach, and engagement rate. It will help you know what your audience resonates with to optimize your content for a better impact.
FAQs About Buying Instagram Likes
Is It Safe to Buy Instagram Likes?
Yes, buying Instagram likes is safe if you get them from a credible provider. Ensure that your provider offers real likes from active Instagram accounts to avoid any pitfalls with the Instagram algorithm.
Will Buying Instagram Likes Violate Instagram's Terms of Service?
Buying Instagram likes from reputable service providers is safe and doesn't violate Instagram's terms of service. This is because they are real Instagram users providing real engagement to your content.
Can Buying Instagram Likes Get My Account Banned?
Yes, buying Instagram likes can get your account banned – but only if you buy low-quality likes from a questionable provider who offers fake accounts or bots.
How Long Does It Take to See Results After Buying Instagram Likes?
Most providers deliver likes almost instantly. However, it can take between 24-72 hours for them to be delivered. Other providers gradually drip-feed them to your posts to make them look more human.
Can Bought Instagram Likes be Removed or Disappear?
Yes, bought Instagram likes can be removed or disappear. The Instagram algorithm constantly detects fake accounts and deletes or purges them immediately. So, there's a possibility of the likes disappearing if suspected to be from suspicious accounts.
Are There Any Risks Involved in Buying Instagram Likes?
Yes, there are risks involved in buying fake Instagram likes. If you buy fake likes, you risk harming your Instagram account's growth. However, using the right platform to buy Instagram likes eliminates such pitfalls.
How Much Does It Cost to Buy Instagram Likes?
Prices for Instagram likes vary depending on the service provider. While some have super low prices, others charge premium fees. Always compare the prices with other providers to get the right one for your needs.
RELATED
The Bottom Line
Buying Instagram likes boosts your online presence. Your page will grow if you combine the likes bought with consistent and valuable content. However, risks are involved, especially when you purchase the likes from shady providers. If you stick to one of the providers on this list, you’ll increase your engagement and brand credibility in no time. Always research and compare the pricing before paying for any Instagram growth service.